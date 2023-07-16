Princess Beatrice wore a £1287 Emilia Wickstead dress to Wimbledon

Here are some additional photos from Wimbledon on Friday and Saturday. This year’s Championships have felt a little light on glamour and star-power, honestly, or maybe I haven’t paid close enough attention. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi usually go to Wimbledon for at least one day of matches on Centre Court, and they were there on Friday for the men’s semifinals. They watched as Novak Djokovic easily defeated Jannik Sinner, then Carlos Alcaraz easily defeated Daniil Medvedev. Beatrice wore a £1287 Emilia Wickstead dress in a pale pink. Some are calling it Barbiecore. Yeah… not every pink dress is Barbiecore, guys.
Speaking of Barbiecore, the cast of Barbie was in London last week as part of the promotional tour. The tour ended the very moment SAG-AFTRA went on strike. I guess Issa Rae decided to stay in town and – this is just my guess – she wore one of her Barbie-promotion looks to the Wimbledon women’s final. She looked amazing!!!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love tennis – they not only turn up at Wimbledon matches, they’re also regulars at the US Open. They came out for the women’s final on Saturday. I hate her sunglasses and her peep-toe boots are fug. Nick looks nice though.
Andrew Garfield looked like a bearded king arriving at the women’s final. Love that he came out for the ladies!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
I like the dress. The color though… Doesn’t suit Be.
Everyone looks so good except I don’t like Priyanka’s boots at all. Love her dress though. I also don’t like the fit of Andrew’s trousers but he looks handsome. Issa looks Barbie fabulous.
Beatrice’s dress was wearing her. It seemed to be too big for her. Not in love with that shade of pink.
A dress and heels seems so uncomfortable for stadium seating. I’m sure the VIP sections are slightly more comfortable but I’d be in jeans and sneakers like celebs at American sporting events.
Beatrice’s dress looks like an oversized raincoat. And are peep-toes a thing again?
Beatrice’s dress is rather plain looking
You pay over 1000 bucks and then your sleeves are too long?
Also this looks more like a winter dress and that collar is kind of huge.
For the last two dozen occasions Beatrice maybe got it right once. She doesn’t have a clue what kind of style would actually suit her and then she always ends up prim and stuffy, drowning in weird clothes that don’t suit her, trying to look „royal“.
Where is the money coming from?? She seemingly doesn’t work?? Not a working royal?