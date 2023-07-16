Princess Beatrice wore a £1287 Emilia Wickstead dress to Wimbledon

Here are some additional photos from Wimbledon on Friday and Saturday. This year’s Championships have felt a little light on glamour and star-power, honestly, or maybe I haven’t paid close enough attention. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi usually go to Wimbledon for at least one day of matches on Centre Court, and they were there on Friday for the men’s semifinals. They watched as Novak Djokovic easily defeated Jannik Sinner, then Carlos Alcaraz easily defeated Daniil Medvedev. Beatrice wore a £1287 Emilia Wickstead dress in a pale pink. Some are calling it Barbiecore. Yeah… not every pink dress is Barbiecore, guys.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking of Barbiecore, the cast of Barbie was in London last week as part of the promotional tour. The tour ended the very moment SAG-AFTRA went on strike. I guess Issa Rae decided to stay in town and – this is just my guess – she wore one of her Barbie-promotion looks to the Wimbledon women’s final. She looked amazing!!!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love tennis – they not only turn up at Wimbledon matches, they’re also regulars at the US Open. They came out for the women’s final on Saturday. I hate her sunglasses and her peep-toe boots are fug. Nick looks nice though.

Andrew Garfield looked like a bearded king arriving at the women’s final. Love that he came out for the ladies!!