The creator of the ‘Girl Dinner’ on criticism of the portions: ‘maybe they had a huge lunch’

Last week we covered the TikTok trend called “girl dinner” which is essentially just a new label for the concept of a charcuterie/snack plate for dinner. I loved reading everyone’s comments about what their version of a charcuterie plate looks like. Now that it’s high summer, I’ll do anything to avoid turning on the oven or the range, so this concept seemed like a fun way to eat dinner that doesn’t take too much effort. But the “girl dinner” trend has come under fire for possibly promoting disordered eating because many of the people posting about it are showing small portion sizes (some of those TikToks are satires but others are not). The originator of the trend, TikTok user Olivia Maher, was interviewed by Yahoo about how people are responding to this trend. Yahoo also talked to a registered dietitian about the backlash to the trend.
The “girl dinner” is suddenly everywhere – and its creator is worrying that its original meaning has been misconstrued.
The meal trend — which is essentially a single-serving dinner made up of little bits of different foods like cheese, bread and an assortment of meat, vegetables, fruits or whatever a person might be craving — originated on TikTok in a video by Olivia Maher posted on May 11. Now, the 28-year-old’s original video has 1.3 million views, while inspiring countless recreations under the hashtag #girldinner and even a musical jingle by another creator that’s been used in over 23,000 TikTok videos.
While her original video characterizing her spread of cheeses, bread, grapes and cornichons “girl dinner” was all in good fun, Maher has seen how the trend has gotten carried away by those who are enjoying it and others who are critiquing it as a bridge to dangerous eating habits.
“I totally hear where people are coming from,” she says. But she stands by her creation as one that comes from a love of food, not a way to glamorize restriction.
Instead, she says, “girl dinner” is about “a celebration of food and appreciation and excitement because you’re eating exactly what you want and you’re satisfying all the flavors you’re craving,” she says.
While a “girl dinner” might be convenient for a solo diner, Maher says it’s also something that people can be “excited” about eating — particularly because it rids the person of any expectations to put together something more elaborate and instead just eat what they need and want to.
Brenna O’Malley, a registered dietitian and founder of The Wellful, agrees that that’s part of meal’s appeal. “It’s almost like a pseudo pushing against the idea that you need to have your meal look a certain way,” she tells Yahoo Life. “It can be a way to have different tastes and textures on a plate, which can be really nice. You have something crunchy, something sweet, something savory, whatever it is.”
The main concern when putting a girl dinner together would be considering whether the serving size is enough food, which O’Malley says is a criticism she’s seen on TikTok. “Some people are feeling like this is actually looking like not enough food,” she says, “or that you’re trying to glorify that you’re not having very much food.”
“It can be a bit worrying in that, are we saying this is a girl dinner because all of these messages that we have about women needing to watch what they eat and be super, super particular, and maybe really controlled and portioned around what they’re eating? Is this a way to be more permissive around certain foods? Or is it another way to be super hypervigilant of what you’re eating and have really small amounts of things?” O’Malley points out.
I think short-form video suffers from context collapse similar to what happens on Twitter and that’s why so many TikTok trends end up becoming controversial in some way. But calling something “girl dinner” also makes the trend gendered, and brings up the tangled web around women, food, bodies, and eating. And as I’ve said before, TikTok is full of content that implicitly or explicitly promotes disordered eating. I get why people have concerns about this trend. But what is valuable about the ‘girl dinner’ trend is the promotion of freedom. Your meals don’t have to follow an expected format. Dinner doesn’t have to be the biggest meal of the day. You can create meals and snacks that incorporate both pleasure and nutrition. I think there is this pervasive idea in our culture that women have to be told what and how to eat, like we can’t be trusted to figure out how to nourish our bodies ourselves. And it’s complicated because food is related to socioeconomic circumstances, food deserts/how our cities are designed, patriarchal Eurocentric beauty ideals, time poverty…there are a lot of external factors that affect our diets. (And that’s not even including the pressures and judgments society places on mothers and what they feed their kids.) But I think women can be trusted to follow our instincts and eat in a way that’s nourishing both to our bodies and souls. It’s all the other stuff I just listed that gets in the way.
see I like the “girl dinner” trend because I think it helps people to eat exactly what they want. You want cheese? Put some on your plate. You want a nice crusty bread? Put some slices on your plate. You want meat? etc.
Those foods can be really filling, especially if you are eating them slowly over a half hour or hour period. If someone is having one piece of cheese, two nuts, and a cracker for dinner – okay that’s obviously not going to be enough. But most of the plates I’ve seen look like plenty of food.
We often eat snack type meals.
Personally, I think the concept of sitting down to eat dinner promotes disordered eating. It’s unnatural to me, to pile one’s plate & sit & eat all at one time.
We don’t sit at a table, it’s a relaxing time for us. Manners can be taught no matter what circumstances, & yes my kids can properly use a knife & fork. Eating at a table is superfluous to teaching etiquette.
JMO in my own house, so don’t @ me how wrong I am. Do it your way in your house.
I love that you do this. It’s what I prefer but felt weird about it.
I like this trend because it feels empowering – do what feels good for you!
Is there nothing people can’t bitch about endlessly? It’s not like this woman invented food and nobody said this is the only thing one should eat. People talk about “old lady pearl-clutching”, but I’ve never seen so much pearl-clutching as I do now.
^^This^^. Precisely this. People will bitch about anything. I’ve dealt with disordered eating over the course of my lifetime (I’m 61). Do things trigger me? Yes. Can the rest of the world be expected to know my triggers and never trip them? No, of course not. Girl dinners are how I have been eating for years – and not the two almonds and a cracker kind. What do I want? Is my plate balanced with nutrients? Are there treats on the plate? Am I satisfied when I finish? For me, it takes the pressure off of the preparing of the meal – the sitting down to eat it, etc. People will find fault with anything and others expect the rest of the world to conform to their narrow needs.
In France the cheese and charcuterie plate is meant as a pre dinner snack to go with your aperitif drinks so the whole labeling of this as a girl’s dinner is just odd to me.
Honestly this is what I need right now. I’m seven weeks postpartum and keep forgetting to eat! Truly does not cross my mind (baby is exclusively formula fed). And then the thought of eating a meal my husband makes – tragic. His mother believes salt is the only seasoning, but he’s trying his best.
Maybe if I actually snacked on some tasty things that actually appeal, I would reintroduce eating as a priority in my life. And if it were something I didn’t feel like I had to eat quickly or in full so that it didn’t get cold. I don’t have time to tuck in for meals these days.
Anyone have tips for a first-time mom making sure she gets her calories in? Thanks!
If you are limiting calories but need protein and nutrients, I like Premier protein drinks. They actually taste good. If you are severely lacking calories then Boost make a formula “Very High Calorie Boost” which is 560 calories per carton.
Raw stuff – like a tartare! Soft cheese! Unwashed fruit right off the vine! Lol I enjoyed everything I avoided (for the most part) during pregnancy.
Also entirely formula fed.
Congratulations! And I wish you and baby all the best!
Even if your husband can’t cook, he can still slice cheese and mix up a bowl of nuts, he can wash fresh fruit and then put everything in the fridge in single serving containers (or whatever your preferred healthy snack foods might be). When you do have a moment to sit – as soon as you put the baby down for a nap, grab a few snacks and eat something.
I don’t think I sat down for an actual meal for the first six months of my child’s life. I just snacked my way through (usually while breastfeeding, but sometimes while Hubby was giving the baby a bottle or the child was daring to nap somewhere other than on my shoulder).
Be well.
When I was young and single I would sometimes eat cottage cheese just standing in the kitchen.
Now I’m get older and if I eat what would be considered a “normal sized lunch”, I would be fighting to stay awake all afternoon. As we age our bodies just need less food.
This is a great post. The problem is not with the portion sizes. The problem is with the name “girl dinner”. They should just find another name! How about just plain dinner? Btw, males can have disordered eating too. This doesn’t get talked about enough, or at all.