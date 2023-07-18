Prince George’s parents won’t force him to join the military when he’s older

Prince George has been photographed a lot in recent weeks, ahead of his tenth birthday on July 22. He seems, to me, like a cautious kid who does not appreciate being photographed constantly. There’s a world-weariness to him already, which I think is the result of his parents using George and his siblings as little buffers from each other and buffers from the media. Reportedly – and it seems like this is coming straight from Kensington Palace briefings – George is a quiet, sensitive kid, and there’s a sense that maybe when he goes to Eton, the boarding school experience will “toughen him up.” Again, I’m not saying I agree with any of that, I’m just repeating the reporting, all of which seems to be coming from KP’s briefs. Now it looks like the Windsors won’t “expect” George to join the military when he gets older. This too is coming straight from KP – they want credit for allowing George to find his own way, but the reality is, they’re creating a narrative where British military officials are “disappointed” in George already… and he’s not even ten years old yet.
Prince George will not be expected to serve in the military before becoming King, breaking centuries of tradition. The second in line to the throne will be allowed to sidestep the usual stint with the Armed Forces if he wishes, The Mail on Sunday understands, leaving him free to shape his own destiny. It would be a significant departure for the Royal Family as the monarch is Commander-in-Chief of Britain’s forces. George’s father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served with the military, sticking to a centuries-old precedent.
Writing in this newspaper today, historian Dominic Sandbrook said: ‘The tradition of royals joining the Armed Forces, even for brief periods, lends crucial legitimacy to the monarchy.’ But speaking ahead of Prince George’s tenth birthday on Saturday, a long-time friend of George’s father, Prince William, said: ‘In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later. The rules are different now, he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then Royal life. So, could Charlotte qualify as a doctor, for example? I don’t see why not. It’s less of a fishbowl now than when William and Harry were growing up.’
Historian Hugo Vickers said: ‘This is significant because it shows that times are moving on. I’m all for people keeping up with the times providing they don’t throw tradition out of the window. Maybe the military won’t prove to be the best course for Prince George, although I would hope that he might do something like the Duke of Edinburgh gold award instead, which is non-competitive. For King Charles, his naval service in the 1970s was very helpful. It showed the country that he was gainfully employed and it was a role where he would not be using his title for commercial gain.’
‘Military service allows members of the Royal Family to have a sense of normal life, grants them a certain amount of freedom and teaches them all sorts of timekeeping and presentation skills which prove to be important for Royal duties. What clearly doesn’t work are those cases where members of the Royal Family go into commercial ventures. That always goes wrong.’
Mr Sandbrook added: ‘Military service is the last tradition that takes Royal youngsters outside their sheltered lives of impossible privilege.’ But he acknowledged: ‘Times change, and institutions change with them… who can blame him if he would rather pursue a different vocation?’
General Sir Richard Barrons, former head of Joint Forces Command, said: ‘I think the Armed Forces will think that’s a bit of a shame but that’s all they are going to think.’ But he added that a military stint was a useful way for a young Royal to serve in ‘the years between you becoming an adult and when you take on the mantle of King’.
And Royal biographer A. N. Wilson came out against the idea, saying: ‘This is a very great change to the way it has always been done and I think he should be told, “Sorry, you can’t choose.” It does feel like a bit of a snub to the Armed Forces. There could be another way in which Prince George does a stint in the Army and then goes on to be an artist or a pastry chef or whatever interests him. On a point which may seem trivial, it is also helpful to have a uniform, otherwise we may as well have a President in a suit as our head of state.’
Sigh… my guess is that William and Kate thought this piece of news would make them sound like perfect modern parents, but the thing is… if you take away the Windsors’ connection to the military, they really don’t have anything else going on. Like, that’s one of their biggest “things.” The monarch is head of state, but also the head of the British Armed Forces. It IS insulting, even if I agree that royal kids’ whole futures shouldn’t be set in stone. Instead of saying “wait, the whole system is kind of broken and we’re being really unfair to all of the royal kids,” Will and Kate are like “George can become a mime instead of going to Sandhurst, look at us, we’re modern parents!”
I don’t believe a word of this. He will do military service in all branches as heir he won’t see any front lines. Louis will probably be expected to serve in the military.
W&K won’t force him to join the military, but circumstances will.
That line about how Charles in the military at least meant that he was “gainfully employed”…
*Snort*
No working royal is gainfully employed.
Well what’s the point of fighting for “KING and country” if the king doesn’t do (at the very least) a token amount of training with the armed forces? Why on earth would W&K want to make this public? The boy is barely 10 and they’re allowing him to be dragged into an unnecessary debate. The princess of Spain will be undergoing three years military training in preparation for her role, yet our future, future king is not going to be encouraged to do the same. Tell me again why the BRF wear the uniform?
Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant spent a year at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. Even Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has had some military training. I don’t understand why the future future King of England is not going to be encouraged to do the same.
Yeah, the very least these losers can do is serve in the military. It’s not like they’ll be put in real danger.
“On a point which may seem trivial, it is also helpful to have a uniform, otherwise we may as well have a President in a suit as our head of state.”
Wow, I’ve never seen them come so very close to flat-out admitting that the monarchy is mostly about playing dress-up.
This 👆 exactly. They are actually on the verge of saying monarchy is pretty pointless and will be even more obviously pointless if George never enters the military. He will, but it will be spun as being his own idea rather than forced upon him. W&K want to keep up the “We’re just normal, middle class parents!” pretense as long as possible.
@ Miranda, yes!!! This is absolutely divine there is at least ONE person that sees the Monarchy as it truly is, worthless and useless too!! There are many, many more like her as well!!
@ Brassy Rebel, in addition to being the head of all armed forces, they must serve in order to obtain some form of respect. Not only to the entire armed services but the public as well!! Even TOB was booted as the alternative patron for the armed services when Harry left Salty Island. They don’t even respect TOB!!
It’s sooooooo close, I can feel it!
Pretending like George can be a pastry chef, or whatever, is setting him up for complete disillusionment later. No, George can’t pick anything he wants, that’s the freaking point of you all. Remember the part about God choosing your specific family?? No?
Why so scared for George to have any military experience? Did you notice that’s when Harry figured out he had to get the hell out?
Well I think that they are already setting him up to be as lazy as they both are. No George you don’t have to do anything.
An American President does not have to have served in the military, but then again, that is an elected position and people know of the candidate’s military history before voting. Kings are unelected yet declare themselves the leaders of the armed forces because they say so, whether they have any experience or not? More evidence this institution is obsolete.
And it used to be that American presidents had served. Between the various wars and the draft it was pretty inescapable. I think Clinton was the first in a long time to have no military experience of any kind.
Then, of course, Republicans wrapped themselves in the flag and attacked actual veterans. John Kerry, John McCain, Al gore. I think Obama v Romney was the first time neither candidate had any military service.
The president is also not receiving a lifetime of unending privilege in return for absolutely nothing.
I think all but sixteen (16) American Presidents served in one of the armed forces.
Do the American presidents parade in military uniforms? I don’t think so. Macron is maybe the first french president who hasn’t served. Therefore he is not allowed to do the army salute. He just nods when he’s with the troops.
I feel sorry for the kid that he can’t map out his own destiny, but realistically the destiny that is laid out for him is one of untold wealth and privilege in exchange for shaking hands and cutting ribbons a few times a week and dressing up in MILITARY MEDALS, so yes, at the very least, he should be required to spend time in the military. For his parents to say he will not shows how little regard they have for the armed forces and William’s role as their future figurehead.
1. All royals can map out whatever future they want. It just won’t always align with being a working royal.
2. The military encompasses a lot of professions. Ministers, dentists, engineers to name a few.
3. Im glad we no longer have a draft, but I do agree a future king should be willing and eager to fight for his country.
The geniuses at KP really have no idea who actually cares about the monarchy and why they care. Being linked to the military is one of the main reasons they are accepted because that way the serfs wave off all the medals they end up wearing when few royals actually served combat. They are setting up George to be made a target like Edward is on this issue.
George would only be doing a bespoke version of service, just like William did anyway.
My husband’s father is a one-star general. His father never pressured him to be in the forces (even saying he thought his son shouldn’t because his personality is too anti-authoritarian!) Meanwhile, my husband’s best friend was forced by his father to serve. Guess whose father-son relationship is healthy today and which is a nuclear wasteland?
Shawna, there is one essential issue that you don’t discuss. George will be King (assuming the monarchy continues on). His military service has been tied to the monarchy for how long? I’m not sure why this would be such an issue for him since his father was in the military, but it doesn’t appear that he had to reach the same levels the other military members did in order to graduate from Sandhurst. George could be given the same ‘exceptions’ and still be attached to the military. He wouldn’t have to do it for very long, and then he could do what he wanted.
I agree Charlotte could be a doctor, but I would assume that it would be a security nightmare.
I don’t think it’s going to fly down the road. With the sovereign as C in C it is going to be expected for George to serve. I don’t think he would get any respect from officers or enlisted if he didn’t and takes the throne. QEII served as a mechanic in the military during WWII. This sounds like a trial balloon from KP and it’s about to bust.
Yeah he needs to join the military or have some military training. Its unfortunate because he is so young and to have so much of his life planned out already has to be disheartening for him, but at the same time, you can join the military and still be…..well, almost anything. There are lots of people in the military and they aren’t all on the front lines serving in active combat zones. At least that’s how it is in the US….we have engineers in the military, doctors in the military, etc. So George joining the military doesn’t preclude him not having a career, you know?
I also think the point about the military being an equalizer is really important.
It will be interesting to see how things play out for Charlotte and Louis, if they will be encouraged to get jobs or if they’ll be FT working royals.
Yeah the majority never see actual combat. Especially if you’re not in the army or marines. In the Air Force it’s usually if you’re a pilot or a TAC-P who goes out with the army. The navy it’s usually pilots as well. My hubby was in the Air Force for 28 years and even serving in Afghanistan he never came close to combat. It doesn’t mean there’s no danger. Missiles and ieds were a danger for all. The largest loss of life in the first gulf war was when a scud hit on the base and killed a bunch of personnel serving in support positions. And my hubby was almost killed in the khobar towers bombing. But by and large the average non infantry type won’t even fire a weapon apart from training.
Very good point. And for whatever reason, most of my doctors are former service members–that’s either what they did in the military, or how they paid for their educations, possibly both.
Has Charlotte weighed in on this? George seems to seek advice and take direction from his sister, who seems far more aware of tradition and protocols than her parents.
W&K know and care nothing for tradition and protocol.
All you are doing with this comment is making their daughter’s life worse. She’s the spare, she’s already being set up by weirdos online as ‘better than her brother at everything’ and the one who will be abused by the tabloids for it. No they will not be nice to her because she’s female it will be worse because of it. Louis is Edward, no one makes note of him or calls him the spare. In the scheme of things, he’s irrelevant.
You think William was abusive to Harry, who is better at everything that William? And that was during an era when it was just the occasional newspaper article suggesting Diana said Harry was a better king candidate. Just wait until George starts reading the thousands of online comments that have stated *since her birth* that he should step aside and hand everything to her. Because obsessives think this child waves better than that one. FFS
LMFAO youre really het up about @Lightpurple’s sarcasm, huh? 🙂
@ notsugarhere, you are right!! We should consider Charlotte off limits as her life will be scrutinized to the depths that her brothers will not be scrutinized as them. Charlotte will suffer enough scrutiny without us utilizing her as well against her parents and the Monarchy.
I would like to recant my comment except for the second paragraph, I still stand by my opinion.
She does, doesn’t she? Charlotte seems to be the sole one in that family of grifters that seems to have a sense of what type of life they live in and the bubble which encapsulates them. All while the children watch their parents have rows on a continuous basis.
Imagine being 9yo and you have an entire group of adults mapping out your future as if you have no say in it nor do they listen to you? Poor George is already being given the Incandescent playlist as he hasn’t even entered puberty yet.
I suspect Will is trying to destroy the monarchy. Not consciously but because he is too lazy/apathetic/bored to be King. He’s deliberately lowering expectations for himself and George. He really doesn’t want a job, even if the job is King. He wants the wealth, the acclaim and the power, but not the work. Maybe by then, William and subsequently George will only have England – maybe not even Wales – over which to reign.
I do think deep down william would love to see the end the monarchy. He would still have his titles, enormous wealth, freedom from the need to constantly ‘perform’ for the public/press but would still have lots of people fanning over him. Look at the Greek royal family they are still roaming around living the good life with no expectations or work involved. He always looks so miserable at the official events like the Garter ceremony etc and he doesn’t like the bread and butter engagements. I loathe Charles but you definitely got the vibe he wanted to be King (though he seems miserable now that he finally got it).
This. Burger King hates being forced to do anything: stay in college, shake hands, act like he cares, shave his beard, get married, show up. He’s in charge of George now, and this is how he acts out his resentments for the “tradition” that keeps them all trapped.
Part of me wonders if this is a camzilla briefing — to make people question Will and Kate.
With Chaz and Sidepiece’s current unpopularity, maybe they need to start cutting the whole next gen down.
Right?! Otherwise why bring this up when he is so young still?
I mean…Cannot and Willnot barely care at all. Chuck has to feel something about the fact that his direct heir hasn’t done anything of worth, ever. If anyone knows how awful Wills is, it’s Chuck, who was a successful PoW. I bet he wishes he was less successful, because it must be occurring to him now that he made heaps of money that Cannot and Willnot can now roll in, and continue to do nothing at all.
If there is anyone in England who thinks Wills and Kate are the great hope for the future, they need mental health intervention, STAT.
That’s for Louis. They are not sending George, the boy who will be king, into the service. He should have some military training, IMO. After all, if they expect the peasants to fight in the forever wars, then George should at least have some training. Also, it’s symbolic. Who, cloak laden and heavy with participation medals, will lay wreaths at the foot of statues during memorial services? I’m being both serious and sarcastic there.
Man, the hereditary monarchy really is a form of child abuse.
Word.
@Kaiser I hope you’re going to cover Kate Mansey’s article about G. She casually drops a couple of staggering revelations which were completely new and shocking to me.
What staggering revelations? Nothing other than what we already know; please tell what was shocking. Wonder if I read the right article then?
When did QE2 and William serve in the Military?
Queen Elizabeth trained as an army mechanic in ww2. William served in the Air Force.
QE2 served in WW2 and William went to Sandhurst after St Andrews (I think he went to Sandhurst, right?) and joined the military for maybe….8 years? That was when he was in Wales, that was a military posting. And he went to the Falklands for 6 weeks I think.
Looking at the big picture, it seems like William is essentially ceasing all duty and semblance of service but retaining the titles, privilege and money.
– No more tours
– No military service
– Even less domestic engagements
– No substantial philanthropy
What do they do all day? Watch Suits reruns?
Comment of the week!
Suits reruns 🤣🤣🤣
My bet is that KP put out this story because the press needed a story on George not that he will not actually serve in the military. I agree Kate and William want to seem like modern parents by putting out this story but they are ultra traditional and William’s jealous streak would not allow George the freedom to do as he pleases. William’s stance would be that he had to go through military training and so must George.
Errrrr…….no
Errrr…yes. KP has to keep the press happy and by giving them this story they keep the press on their side. Plus, there’s no way that William is going to let George skip military service. William didn’t have a choice and so too his heir won’t have a choice.
The source is a friend, so this seems like a trial balloon to gauge reaction. I wouldn’t get too invested in George’s future as a king as his grandfather is pretty unpopular and could end the whole circus.
It’s a difficult situation. No child or adult should be pressurised into doing something that they don’t want to do or are not suited to. However, George is not in a normal situation. He can’t expect to be monarch if he doesn’t serve in the military for a short while. Perhaps, the adult George will have more awareness of his role than his parents and this will turn out to be a non-story.
OK hands up, I’m ex military and I would love to see young George serve, if and only if he wants to. Yes it’s going to cause real problems going forward if he doesn’t
The military will look at him attending ceremonial occasions, dressed up in one uniform or another, with a lot of chocolate medals on his chest, but the respect will be gone. Just like it is for Edward who couldn’t even make it through basic training. The marines were not happy with him getting Harry’s roll, because they all respected Harry, because he trained, served and knew first hand what they went through. But, in saying that basic is bloody hard, and no place for someone who doesn’t want to be there. Best thing they can do is wait till George makes his decision (but George, have a chat with your uncle Harry first!)
[Kaiser:] “George is a quiet, sensitive kid”
That’s how Grandpa Charles was described as a boy, in contrast to the next generation’s “Billy the basher”. Philip’s efforts to “toughen Charles up” left the boy traumatized. I hope they don’t do that with George.
Charles became an insensitive adult.thanks to his being coddled by the queen mother. Charles became a bad husband to the first wife and to will and harry. I hope George does not turn out like charles.
If you are in the line of succession, you should join the military, even for a short period.
Gives a good understanding of how it all works.
William and Harry both served.
Of course, no royalty is in direct danger but they should serve.
IMO, it did William good to be in the military, he was a pilot who assisted in rescue medical flights. I give him credit, first responders do a tough job.
Look how Harry did so well with Invictus after his service. Helping his fellow military servicemen/women.
Harry was in direct danger in Afghanistan. Two tours. He only left when his location was leaked.
William was a co-pilot. Sure, they both served, but not at the same level.
My take is that George has something going on in terms of physical or mental health which would make it impossible to serve, so they’re floating this now to get people used to the idea that he won’t. They take the press hit when he’s young, but when he’s of age, it will be old/boring news and won’t be a scandal anymore.
Plus they can always dangle Louis as the sacrificial lamb here. Charlotte could get roped in too, perhaps into something more “feminine” like nursing in a military unit. But the press would probably riot if she’s away during her prime dress up ages so it’s more likely to be Louis.
As an American, where these conversations are always free floating, I get what you are saying. I think they are setting Louis up to take the fall, with the photos of him covering his ears.
Seriously, none of the British media knows anything about any of these kids, so let’s just shut the Autism conversation down now. It’s gross.
It would not matter, George will be allowed to eventually wear the varying uniform(s)….
Having a proper career will give him confidence that is sadly in both his parents; so he will not be given the type of opportunity to grow and overshadow said parents ….
Despite the gaslighting explanation…..
Meanwhile there is at least account of an online person who is comfortable ‘sexualizing’ a ten-year-old-boy with unwanted ogling comments.
This is a good thing, no? He’s never going to actually serve so isn’t it good tax dollars won’t be wasted?
What if William is actually looking out for George?
He is truly making a statement, early enough and publicly.
That would be a great thing, to have his Father break w/tradition and stand behind all his children in being able to find their own interests in life.
By the time/if George is King, the entire idea of royalty will be very much different to QE time.
Look at Queen Daisy, when she passes on a lot of the old style customs will fall away I think.
The next generation seems more in tune with the times already.