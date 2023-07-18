Donald Trump received a target letter from DOJ about his role in the insurrection

It was just one month ago (almost exactly) when Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned on a 38-count federal indictment. The indictment was all about Trump’s theft of classified and sensitive material from the White House. I’m almost optimistic about the case too – it feels like the DOJ has an abundance of evidence against Trump, including his own incriminating statements to the FBI (lol). Well, here’s even more good news. The same DOJ special counsel, Jack Smith, has also been investigating Trump for inciting the insurrection on January 6, 2021. It’s honestly bonkers that Trump has still never been charged with any crime he committed before, during and after that terrorist attack. Well, that’s probably going to change very soon. Jack Smith has sent Trump a “target letter” – meaning a letter the DOJ sends out, informing a target of an investigation that there’s evidence tying them to the crimes and that an indictment will likely happen soon. We only found out about the target letter because Trump threw a major hissy fit on his Nazi social media platform:

Former President Donald J. Trump said on Tuesday that he recently received a so-called target letter from the special counsel Jack Smith in connection with the criminal investigation into his efforts to hold onto power after he lost the 2020 election, a sign that he is likely to be indicted in the case. It would be the second time Mr. Smith has notified Mr. Trump that he is a target in a federal investigation. The first, in June, was in connection to the investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of national defense material after he left office and his alleged obstruction of efforts to retrieve it. “Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Mr. Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, after a news inquiry into whether he had been told he is a target. A person close to Mr. Trump confirmed he had received the letter. It is not clear what specific aspect of Mr. Smith’s investigation into the efforts to obstruct the transfer of power that Mr. Trump may be indicted in.

[From The NY Times]

Say it with me, people: WOMP WOMP. It was the f-ck around of times, it was the find out of times. I often lamented the fact that at no point has Trump been hogtied, handcuffed, tussled into the back of a patrol car and then frog-marched in front a bank of cameras. Maybe it will actually happen this time!! HOGTIE HIM. Cuff him! Also: the great thing about the 38-count indictment over the stolen documents was that people were surprised just how many crimes Trump was being charged with. I hope it’s the same here. I hope Trump’s people are like “easy-peasy, we can beat the charges!” And then it’s like a 200-count felony indictment.

NEW: Trump posts that he received a target letter in federal January 6th probe pic.twitter.com/Do9y2ScHHh — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 18, 2023