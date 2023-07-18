Donald Trump received a target letter from DOJ about his role in the insurrection

It was just one month ago (almost exactly) when Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned on a 38-count federal indictment. The indictment was all about Trump’s theft of classified and sensitive material from the White House. I’m almost optimistic about the case too – it feels like the DOJ has an abundance of evidence against Trump, including his own incriminating statements to the FBI (lol). Well, here’s even more good news. The same DOJ special counsel, Jack Smith, has also been investigating Trump for inciting the insurrection on January 6, 2021. It’s honestly bonkers that Trump has still never been charged with any crime he committed before, during and after that terrorist attack. Well, that’s probably going to change very soon. Jack Smith has sent Trump a “target letter” – meaning a letter the DOJ sends out, informing a target of an investigation that there’s evidence tying them to the crimes and that an indictment will likely happen soon. We only found out about the target letter because Trump threw a major hissy fit on his Nazi social media platform:
Former President Donald J. Trump said on Tuesday that he recently received a so-called target letter from the special counsel Jack Smith in connection with the criminal investigation into his efforts to hold onto power after he lost the 2020 election, a sign that he is likely to be indicted in the case.
It would be the second time Mr. Smith has notified Mr. Trump that he is a target in a federal investigation. The first, in June, was in connection to the investigation into Mr. Trump’s handling of national defense material after he left office and his alleged obstruction of efforts to retrieve it.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Mr. Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, after a news inquiry into whether he had been told he is a target.
A person close to Mr. Trump confirmed he had received the letter.
It is not clear what specific aspect of Mr. Smith’s investigation into the efforts to obstruct the transfer of power that Mr. Trump may be indicted in.
[From The NY Times]
Say it with me, people: WOMP WOMP. It was the f-ck around of times, it was the find out of times. I often lamented the fact that at no point has Trump been hogtied, handcuffed, tussled into the back of a patrol car and then frog-marched in front a bank of cameras. Maybe it will actually happen this time!! HOGTIE HIM. Cuff him! Also: the great thing about the 38-count indictment over the stolen documents was that people were surprised just how many crimes Trump was being charged with. I hope it’s the same here. I hope Trump’s people are like “easy-peasy, we can beat the charges!” And then it’s like a 200-count felony indictment.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress' upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021.
Washington, DC – US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to supporters gathered to protest Congress' upcoming certification of Joe Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021.
Prince George's County, MD – President Donald J. Trump greets attendees at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2021.
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas.
Weslaco, TX – Former President Donald Trump attends a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall in Weslaco, Texas.
Sterling, VA – Former US President Donald Trump and son Eric were seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Sterling, VA – Former US President Donald Trump and son Eric were seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Sterling, VA – Former US President Donald Trump and son Eric were seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
Miami, FL – View of protestors and supporters seen outside U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida in Miami, Florida.
No kidding loser! Karma is coming for you and Karma’s name is Jack Smith!
@susanCollins, mmm wonder if any of the prisons in the US have a golf course ⛳🤣🤣🤣🤣, wonder when he will be admitted to hospital with a “he can’t possibly stand trial whilst he is so Ill heart attack 🤔😕”
No, what he’s hanging his hat on the ‘you can’t prosecute a sitting President!’ excuse. He’s also trying the ‘you can’t prosecute someone running for President!’ excuse, but the efficacy of that has yet to play out.
@BeanieBean, Sorry sweetheart, he was a Resident of the White House, Nothing MORE – there is/was NOTHING Presidential about that Bloated, Perverted Orange Piece of SHIT!!!
Lock him up!
His run-on sentences are a crime against language and he should be imprisoned for that alone.
More faster! 🤣
“It was the f-ck around of times, it was the find out of times.” 🤣 perfection.
Perfect wording.
100% ^
👆💯💯💯💯👊🤣 Beautiful!!!
It’s apparent that if Trump had only not run for president in 2016, he could have continued to evade accountability for his many crimes before becoming president. But his malignant narcissism would not allow that. He thought he could continue to break laws without accountability while president. He is now finding out how wrong he was. It sucks that we had to live through four years of his presidency just to have the chance to see him tried and convicted. This should have happened decades ago. Then he never would have been president at all.
He didn’t think he would win. He ran for president for press and speaking fees. He even told someone else to do it years ago to build their profile.
There is a picture of team trump on election night. Donald and Ivanka was stunned!!! Being president actually cost him and as you pointed out brought his crimes to light. Lol. He is running now to try to get a pardon. Biden told the reporters “no”. I guess Trump hopes to pardon himself.
Idk i think he’s running for more reasons than just the pardon. I just can also see any future republican president pardoning Trump to win his base over. That’s why GA is a big deal. He can’t be pardoned for a state case.
He’s running now to try to prove that he’s not a loser. His psyche CANNOT allow for the fact that he lost. It’s an impossibility for his level of narcissism, so he’s trying to get back on top. He will try to rig, manipulate, and (yes) steal whatever he can so that he can be a “winner” again.
For real, he doesn’t have the capacity to admit defeat. He would never even ask for a pardon, because he cannot admit he did anything wrong. Ever.
All true. It’s frustrating, but wealthy, powerful people get away with plenty of crimes because there are easier wins out there for prosecutors. But his crimes finally became too big, too serious & too public to ignore. No one knows better than Trump that he went too far & he’s in real trouble now.
@BrassyRebel +1 He just had to get back at Prez Obama for mocking him after Trump’s repeated attacks against him.
One rumor as to why he was able to evade accountability for decades was he was a govt informant. It would explain a lot. He ran his New Jersey casino into the ground (cough *alleged mob ties* cough) as well as other failed ventures but kept getting loans. The billionaire boys club smartly refused to let him buy an NFL team despite repeated attempts.
Don the Con successfully fooled a whole lot of people into believing his wealth – after squandering a multi multi million dollar inheritance and accumulating a load of debt, he found ways to either not pay or extend payment deadlines. He made his name very profitable but his buffoonery and evil acts as prez has severely damaged that. While prez, he fired multiple high ranking DOJ officials and constantly attacked and undermined the DOJ. Now the DOJ with their very successful 98% conviction rate is coming at him at multiple angles. He should be very afraid. He needs to be imprisoned bc he’s dangerous, a huge national security risk and repeat offender.
Unfortunately he is able to use the indictment to gain more energy in his base camp of MAGA supporters. I hope this further cements those republicans who just want him out. There are some out there and hopefully enough to ensure he doesn’t win. I don’t have much hope though, the republicans tend to stick together no matter what,
I have heard some republicans say: I just want him to go away. Yet, if it was someone else they would be protesting very loudly that this slime needs to be in jail.
Sadly, I have lost hope in people to do the right thing.
Remember when he suggested police should “rough up” Black people being arrested? The irony of requesting this while being a one man crime wave and a treasonous insurrectionist at that.
2023 is both The Year of the (Horsey) Sidekick and The Year it Rained Indictments. I am here for the latter. I cannot wait for the Randy Rainbow parody on this one.
And I am with you Kaiser CUFF HIM and march him FFS!!!
I do remember that & I thought of that as I read Kaiser’s hogtie him! cuff him! frogmarch him! I thought, how ’bout throw him in the back of a van, no seatbelts, and take him on a ride? That’s what he wanted to see happen to Black men. I remember being especially shocked by that because it was around that time that some Baltimore cops did that, or maybe it was some other southern city. Poor guy ended up paralyzed.
It was Baltimore.
RIP, Freddie Gray <3
Yes these comments were so vile, racist, and violent. Just inviting police brutality – saying it is welcomed and downright encouraging it. What a vile, disgusting person this man is. We will never recover from him. I have severed ties with every single person I know that voted for him. They are not missed and are bullies themselves – it’s why they identify with him.
And yes, RIP Freddie Gray.
I have no faith that he will ever face consequences. He can continue appealing every little step of the process and tie these indictments up in the courts for years until inevitably some Republican is elected president and their Justice department drops all charges of pardons him. And that’s assuming there is ever a jury of twelve people in Florida or Georgia that all vote to convict him on any of this. Unlikely.
The Jan 6 case is in DC where judges and appellate judges are FED UP with this guy and the jury pool won’t be MAGA. The DC judges – even Trump appointees – have been handing him loss after loss after loss.
I just read that the judge on the 38 indictment case is overly friendly to Trump and Trump recently praised her. That doesn’t bode well. I have no doubt he will be the candidate for president in 2024. Two-thirds of his base are still all for him. I am not optimistic. I don’t know that there is anything on Earth (short of his death) that will derail him from that appointment with destiny and anarchy in 2024. I just don’t see it.
Aileen Cannon, a Federalist Society member appointed by Trump, has already issued 2 rulings that were so bogus that DOJ immediately got them reversed by a 3-0 decision (including Trump appointees) with scathing language. So absolutely, 100% with you there. I have a lot more faith in Fani Willis in Georgia where he’s on tape. Not just asking for votes, he called the GA Speaker of the House with instructions and that was taped. Republicans taped him, people who voted for him had had enough.
Jack Smith only used 30-ish MAL documents when there were 200 or more. The most serious documents charge (that we already know, that is) is of disseminating and Trump was waiving those warplans around in NJ, a blue state. It goes without saying that we still have to vote to keep the mofo out of office.
I pray he’s indicted and tried. Enough of his nonsense. Folks need to really start paying attention because if this 🤡 is re-elected democracy dies. The craziness that is being promoted and discussed for a possible Trump 2nd term is terrifying. And the mainstream media is doing nothing to sound the alarm about this facism.
Be very afraid: Trump’s “Agenda 47” is no joke
https://www.salon.com/2023/07/14/be-very-afraid-agenda-47-is-no-joke/
I was feeling pretty good about 2024, but I’m starting to feel a knot of dread building in the pit of my stomach. Between Trump’s fascistic tendencies and the sheer insanity of a lot of the Republican governors – saying they have the right to seize private medical records to hunt down trans people, and wanting the ability to prosecute crimes that occurred in other states (ie a woman traveling to a blue state for an abortion) it is starting to resemble 1930’s Germany or the flashback scenes in the Handmaid’s Tale.
But was it on a Sunday night?
I recently moved to a more rural area and people have signs in their yards that read “pray Trump back”. His red neck base is very strong in the south. There Trump 2024 flags in yards. I hate it.