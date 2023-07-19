‘Rumors are swirling’ about the state of Prince Harry & Meghan’s marriage

Dan Wootton’s time is finally here, or at least that’s how it feels this week. Wootton is bizarrely well-connected, not just within the British media, but within the royal establishment. Wotton broke two of the biggest royal stories of the past decade: Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury (the infamous “Rural Rival” story) and the news of the Sussexes’ exit from the Firm. While the Mail and GB News are “investigating” the credible claims against Wootton, his royal partners are silent as the grave. Of course, William and Kate were on vacation as soon as the Wimbledon men’s final was completed, but still – considering Wootton’s deep connections to current and former Kensington Palace employees, one would think that KP would have something to say. Or not. Or maybe this is what they have to say – the mainstreaming of a Radar Online report about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “trouble in paradise.” Here’s how Page Six (part of the NY Post, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s long-tentacled press empire) reported it:
Rumors are swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is on the rocks. RadarOnline reported Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.
“They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” a source told the outlet, adding that he’s hoping to “find himself.”
However, an insider close to the couple — who wed in May 2018 — assures Page Six that any speculation of a breakup is untrue. “It’s not true, it’s literally made up,” the insider explains.
As we previously reported, the renegade royal, 38, is making plans to return to Africa solo for a new Netflix documentary. RadarOnline’s source said Harry feels “most like himself” while on the continent, which he considers his “second home.”
The source added that the Sussexes — who moved to Montecito, Calif., in March 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family — are “under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs.”
“That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell,” the source continued. “Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on.”
Meanwhile, an anonymous tipster told Deuxmoi the pair had “sold their mansion in Montecito” and that Harry was “living in another place.” The self-proclaimed “curators of pop culture” behind the celeb gossip site responded, “Not sure if the house was sold but I had heard a couple weeks ago he was staying someplace else there.”
Despite public spats with their loved ones and widespread backlash to their various personal projects and business ventures, RadarOnline’s source claimed that the duo’s Spotify failure was a “game-changer” in their relationship.
[From Page Six]
“Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world…” They literally live in Montecito, not LA. Meghan has been quiet for months, it’s not like she’s partying at LA nightclubs every week. And let me tell you something about “tacky” – tacky is evicting a prince from the dilapidated shack he paid to renovate. Tacky is using the Sussexes to deflect from the Flop Windsors at every turn. Tacky is making moves to protect a dangerous blackmailer at the expense of your brother.
Nacho Figueras had a response to Page Six’s story:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
What he said.
.
BS is right. I believe this is just distraction for the putz Wootton. He has the dirt on Peg and the royal cult is doing their level best to protect him so he doesn’t sing.
Maybe the putz should start singing because, you know, accidents happen! He’s probably got everything written down in triplicate somewhere. I’ll never understand a person being this way but then, I wake up mostly worried about the weather and if it will rain soon. My gran would say: if it doesn’t do good, don’t do it! Sigh.
They’re trying to manipulate them into a photo op/pap walk. Then they can dissect with a body language expert, ID everything she’s wearing, analyze his appearance, etc. Then they’ve got two weeks of wall to wall headlines.
Omg you nailed it!!! Trying to force them to show themselves and scrutinize them more. Could be these “swirling rumors” came from like, someone witnessing them having the slightest normal disagreement, and then off went the rumor mill. Then why not throw more fuel on the fire and try and poke at them to join the conversation? Sheesh.
@ Smices, yes!! Say it loud and proud Nacho!!!
Nacho is a loyal friend. Hard to come by. He don’t play.
He is the brother that Pegs-a-lot should have been.
Gosh, that’s so true!!!
I don’t believe one word of his drivel.
Well, Wooten is writhing in pain, wincing at his future lights as they flash before his eyes before they come to a full stop.
Gotta come up with something! Same noice just change the channel.
“Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” a source told the outlet“
Even when Meghan was acting and working she never lives the Hollywood life because she lived in Toronto Canada. Sure she went to fashion shows, premieres and the like but let’s face it, my girl wasn’t partying with other starlets.
The projection of Harry is living somewhere is giving mole rat king William. I love Nacho, Harry’s true chosen brother.
“Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world…” = “William doesn’t fit in Kate’s tacky middle class family”?
I’m guessing it’s the tacky grifting of the Middletons that caused the serious breech in W&K’s marriage.
Tacky? You mean tacky like that golden coach at the Chubbly? Tacky like Chuckles in his sour face, crooked crown and bright purple robe that looked like it was straight out of a costume shop? Cosplaying a senile grandpa whose family checked him out of the home for a birthday lunch. With the Wails’ in capes that had cupholders on the shoulders and fake tiaras? Tacky like that? Give me Hollywood any f-ing day.
Meghan’s aesthetic is literally linnen-farmers market-coastal elite-earth tones-quiet lux-the row/loro piano/khaite.
She is THE aspirational classy aesthetic. Gtfo with “tacky”
That’s a very good description of her aesthetic. I often think she’s more miss than hit but you’ve described it perfectly. Thanks.
soooo it’s trouble in paradise for the Waleses? We already knew that.
Wailes marriage trouble and Wootton – time for the RR/BRF to throw rumours about H&M out there to distract.
It is always projection with these people. Things must be really bad in Windsor.
@Lemons
It is so apparent, as per usual the well worn tactic that does not work – projection….
I love Nacho’s comment. And I wonder how many years we’ll be hearing „now they will really break up/go bankrupt/loose their fame”. This is sick. Dear British tabloids, focus on you “fab” royals you have on your little island.
Hahaha so desperate for content they’re planting rumors so they can quote them. Pretty sad. I’m really looking forward to the loved up fashion and ginger snack parade that will be Invictus.
It’s not surprising to see these stories out here. The surprise would be if they were connected to anything other than salty royal wish fulfillment.
So Newsweek is quoting Radar Online and Deuxmoi in their reporting. I sincerely hope this puts to bed anyone grasping at the tattered remains of their respectability as a news source ( page six was always trash). It’s really despicable how much they want that marriage to fail. I don’t see how anyone doesn’t see the British media and the British royal family as a cult and a racketeering empire. Their behavior is how people leaving the mob get treated.
Deuxmoi have also said that Taylor Swift and Joe were married. They are not credible at all.
Also, it’s well known that Harry LOVES living in CA. He considers it home (he told Hoda that) He recently wore a California hat and went to a July 4th parade and looked happy. They hate that he is so content in America. He also said he feels safe here. Meanwhile, everyone is noticing how unhappy the Wales’s look.
Can’t believe Deuxmoi is still around!!! Far from the paragon of accuracy!
Apparently Deuxmoi was reporting that coast guard had found the people on the Oceangate sub alive. No one should believing anything coming out of that attention-seeker.
I noticed that Duexmoi has consistently reported negativity about Meghan and Harry. They are a biased source.
Deuxmoi literally just reposts submissions and doesn’t check their validity. Sometimes they’ll comment “I heard otherwise” but that’s as much as they’ll do
A nasty rumor like that – I have to think the Sussex PR will issue a statement to dispel all of this bullshit. I’m sure they are getting their legal ducks in a row.
Seriously doubt Harry and Meghan are going to respond to this.
Why should they respond to this nonsense? That is what the press wants.
This is the kind of story that I don’t think bothers them. They might roll their eyes at it, but they know its not true, so they’re not going to give it any more time than that.
If they did respond to this, even just to deny, then every time an outlet wants a response from them they can just write a story about their impending divorce and try to get a comment from Team Sussex. and then when they dont get a comment, they can use that as proof for why their marriage is over, b/c they responded once, so if they’re not responding now it means the story is true, right?
Doubtful, and I sincerely hope they don’t. They have much more important things that they’re focused on and should be than responding to Deuxmoi blind items. That’s what they want so that they can write another 10 articles out of their response. I don’t know why people are worried about the Sussexes being damaged by this. There is never going to be a reality where everyone likes them so we should just stop hoping for it. Bottom line though every time Meghan wears as much as a sock it sells out and all duplicates sell out too, and Harry has the best selling print book of the year with over a million copies and it’s July. Plenty of people like them, I’m not going to focus on convincing the people that don’t.
They don’t respond to trivial gossip like this, plus their good friend Nacho said it was BS, that’s all people need.
Page Six has now changed the headline to Sussex source denies rumors about marital troubles.
Sussex “sources” did not deny this rumor. Nacho publicly put his name on a tweet that said BS. They’re still twisting to make up shit.
Why would they as they have Nachco to call it what it is
Apparently Deux moi source for this rumor is a lawyer that was just sued and was forced to apologize to Diana from RHOBH for lying
DeuxMoi’s book was published by William Morrow, a subsidiary of Harper Collins… which is owned by News Corp. That should tell you everything about their agenda.
The desire for a failed marriage is based on a profoundly misguided belief that if it does Harry will come ‘home’. I would argue that Harry is never going back to that hellscape. Has he not made it clear he’d rather be in a war zone with enemies trying to kill/kidnap him than be on salt island? With his gran gone, there is nothing left there other than to visit his mom and have his kids know where he came from. Why do they not listen? Why do they continue with this ridiculous infantilization? Moreoever, I suspect even in death he will not go back, Harry will want to be buried where his children are.
Yeah, not buying the rumors one bit.
“Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,”
This line right here telegraphs that it’s a British tabloid fever dream. That and the whole Spotify destroyed them BS.
And yet the Waleses will bend over backwards into pegs and pretzels to court Tom Cruise, the tinseliest of the whole town!
Not PEGS!
Happy Nacho says it’s BS. A separation would really make me so saaaaad
You shouldn’t even need the lovely Nacho to confirm this is BS. All you have to do is listen to Harry and Meghan themselves about how they speak about each other and their relationship. Or watch the videos and pictures of them together to know they’re solid as a rock.
The Wailses however…giving Chuck and Di and annus horribilis vibes everytime we see them.
Their docu series and Harry’s book and promo just solidified how happy and in love they are so the British press are trying to taint it. I think they only grow closer the longer they are together and they seem so content in California. The British press hate for anyone to be happy.
When I turned on my phone this morning, this was the first thing I saw. I figured it was another of those “anonymous sources” plants. Sure enough. The problem is people see the headline, maybe even read the thinly sourced “bs” and believe it. I still think that H&M can’t continue to mostly ignore this crap. Over time it’s hurting their image. And now it’s migrated to the States through the Murdoch outlets probably because of Harry’s lawsuits. That and the obvious tattered state of the Wales marriage. Push back Harry!
No, they should not.
It’s sad to see how people still don’t understand, but fall for the agenda.
Their are bigger and more important battles to fight/to respond to. Keep in mind, a judicial ruling, whether Harry’s phone hacking courtcase against Murdoch’s The Sun can proceed, is imminent.
People should look at the bigger picture and not at these made-up BS all the time, as Nacho rightfully put it.
@HennyO: Agreed.
I am not talking about specific denials to particular smear jobs. I mean that Harry, not a spokesperson, should make a statement that he and Meghan know what is going on with the tabloids planting stories about them, their marriage, and how they live their lives in order to destroy their reputations and that the general public should know none of it is true. Not everyone is as tuned into the Sussexes as people at CB. Most people are only hearing the smears and negativity. Over time that will hurt them , their image, and their brand. They need full time pr advice. I don’t think they’re getting it.
@Brassy Rebel: Harry has written a whole book, done interviews and even testified in court about the planting of stories by the tabloids. If there are still people who believe this nonsense that’s on them. They can’t be responding to every rumour that the British press makes up because the objective of these rumours to get a response from them.
One purpose of these rumors is to goad Harry and Meghan into a reaction, either through their lawyers or by being seen out and about and loved up. They already looked cute as hell at that basketball game a few months ago. They are not going to be goaded by the toxic press into responding to such an obvious baiting.
@brassey hadn’t Harry already done that? I mean last month they denied the hotel rumor and here we are. These people aren’t gonna stop! Royal reporting is a completely different beast than regular celeb news and that why the royals throw each other under the bus/bow to Murdoch media and rothermore because it’s a mafia!
I think them living their lives ignoring this is the best but also releasing projects, being seen/going outside enjoying life will also help.
But it sometimes feels like all Harry and Meghan want to do is “hide” which does not work in their favor even if they have every right to do whatever they want.
We joke about the wales using their kids as a buffer but it does work to change the narrative.
@Polo – are you suggesting that the Sussexes start parading their kids to all and sundry just to take the heat off themselves. I’m sorry but, I’m going to have to strongly disagree with that suggestion. They’re too far down the line of succession to warrant that sort of attention.
The MSM have made a multi-million dollar industry in pedalling hate about H&M so why drag those innocent children into it? Comments about the recent “unofficial” pictures of Archie and Lili did very little to change the narrative. The haters and derangers had a field day picking those kids to pieces and for what? They’ve done absolutely nothing wrong but, it didn’t stop the trolls being absolutely ghastly about them. As much as I love seeing pictures of Archie and Lili (official or otherwise) I truly believe they’ve done the right thing by keeping their children well away from the spotlight.
@laura no I’m saying this is what the Wales have done. I don’t think Harry and Meghan would ever do this because they don’t care about how they’re seen. I as a fan probably care more about their image/pr lol
Harry said so himself that he’s fine with taking the beating in the media to stand for what he believes in. His family on the other hand will do any and everything to get good press.
Harper under #8 above stated, “Page Six has now changed the headline to Sussex source denies rumors about marital troubles.”
It looks like someone figured out that the headline didn’t go with that source that said it wasn’t true–a source they even quoted in the story. I wonder if WME was behind that.
If the home was sold it would be a matter of public record and easily verified. Also they are in California and if they filed for divorce it the court filing would have been public record also. If they have to divorce in Britain everyone knows the rags there would be all over they court filing. They have only unnamed sources as usual. They are desperate for deflection.
What will not allow to work for the gutter press and the UK royal family is using Harry and Meghan to deflect from the many sordid messes they are involved in and with, we all recognize this old playbook. As their friend Nacho Figueras succinctly stated, BS. Tacky is the royal family. Meghan is refined eloquence.
So, what they really mean to say but can’t (yet) is Peggy and Keen are headed for divorce. Got it.
The projection is strong with this one. We know whose marriage is really on the rocks. Who has tacky family. Who are living apart.
Radar Online was part of the Weinstein cover up. Please do not give them clicks and that tells us all we need to know.
The ‘source’ of this gossipy story (and the former ones they’ve been pandering since months about them breaking up), as well as the ‘insider close the couple’ (lol, if they exist, they never talk to Murdoch media or gossiper reporters’), are made-up. All distraction from the Murdoch camp, to distract from the Dan Wootton scandal. Everybody just saw them at the July 4th Montecito parade.
Willy gearing up for the big separation announcement by using the Sussexes’ marriage as a buffer. Once Burger King feels enough people no longer believe in the Sussexes’ fairy tale, then he will be able to take the heat when Wales Fails rumors start flying. Or, Willy may be getting advice to leak his own separation in order to prevent Wooten from using it as blackmail or busting it out now as diversion from his karmic implosion. Also, Nacho is the best.
The Murdoch press is trying to destroy them. As well.. the Wales are going to be away from cameras, and the King and Side Piece are boring and no one wants to read about them. So they are going to make up anything to drum up business during this drought.
The line about tacky tinseltown world was the sign that these rumours are made up and are coming out of the UK. It’s good to see Nacho speak up for Harry and Meghan.
Right? Hollywood equals tacky Tinseltown when they want to denigrate Meghan. But then you have Kate greeting Hollywood stars at Wimbledon no problem. So is it tacky or not? It’s only tacky when applied to the non-white woman.
Think its more complicated than race. Britain (the windsors) is an elitist, classist, gendered society. They are anti American (must be something to do with their tea being dumped in Boston Harbor, or the knowledge they’d be speaking German if not for Americans, Canadians too (who entered the war long before Americans btw, etc). At the same time they are enamored with celebrity because they have so few and they are not well known – often assumed to be American because they have to go to America to get really famous? Something special, crowd-drawing about the American celebs? They need American celebs b/c they are known worldwide (just like they need H&M) to get anyone to pay them any mind so its a love-hate-dependency relationship.
They think b/c they are ‘brits’ (whatever that means), they are better than Americans. What they are doing is essentially using celebs for PR, photo ops but behind closed doors, they think they are ‘below’ them. Its the same way some white people treat black people – photo ops, PR, I have a black friend- but would not want them in their house. Just look at the way the windsors have been running around hugging black children and posing for selfies with black people. Meanwhile, one sees charles ignoring the hand of a black man trying to shake his hand – though why black people would put themselves in the presence of these original colonizers after what they did to Meghan is beyond me… but you know, as Bob Marley says, mental slavery.
Oprah interview 2.0: “where did that come from? Is there an instance where you might have been living apart?
Meghan: “the reverse happened. The Wales are living apart.”
@slippers4life: Damn. I wish I’d seen your comment last night when this story appeared on my feed. I would have definitely ashamedly nicked it! 🙂
#DanWoottonExposed 😉
The reverse happened 😂😂😂
Convenient that that this lie gets pushed out so that everyone forgets that SAD LITTLE MAN is W’s best friend 🙄🙄
Deflection thy name is Willileaks
Reports from Page Six like Sky News Australia are nothing but nasty rumours and gossips.
The powerful media figures like Dan Wootton is slowly facing Karma
Great succinct comment on Nacho’s Instagram 💕
As to that scuzzbucket, Murdoch, his Sun newspaper was involved in a bit more f a scandal in the UK at the beginning of July. The Sun implied that a BBC broadcaster did something illegal (it was gross), and the Sun seems to have gone a bit too far in its reporting. Murdoch is going to do anything he can to deflect and, let’s face it, Harry and Meghan stories are a go-to for Murdoch when he wants to deflect.
I agree with Nacho. I’m not being sidetracked by distractions from Murdoch and his hacks. My focus for the rest of this month is on coverage of Dan Wootton’s more than 10 years of abuse perpetrated in the industry and the tabloids that aided or covered up his abuse. I’m looking at what’s being covered and written about his abuse and watching how it is being covered by British media. I’m supporting Byline Times that broke the Dan Wootton story. Need more independent media in Britain to provide proper investigative journalism. Murdoch has polluted media in the markets he operates in.
Oh shut up, BM. This is how you know it’s killing them that H&M aren’t popping up left and right for them to report on. H&M have been laying low so far this summer, with only the occasional farmers market stop for them to dissect six ways to Sunday. I guarantee they are enjoying their summer, playing in the pool with the kids, and maybe even traveling. The BM is being paid dust and have nothing. Marriage rumors are always the old standby when they don’t see the Sussexes and need to distract from the salt island circus.
@L84Tea Nailed.
@l84tea 💯%. I mean talk about desperation….
This looks like the narrative the tabloids and Page 6 like media have in their heads and want to play out.
This is how they see Harry i.e. not fitting into Meghan’s world because afterall they never understood or supported the marriage.
Charles truly lives in the gutter.
They need H&M to break up so they can attack Meghan even more so than they’re doing now. Until the UK press is better regulated, they will continue to Monster her.
Yeah, it’s like they’re trying to speak their wishes into fulfillment.
Hahhahaha. Marriage is difficult and I can’t imagine a marriage under the strain and external pressure these two have faced. Having said that, this couple seems to adore each other and fought for each other and if they were separating we’d only hear about it if they were ready to announce.
We do know one couple in this family that seems to loath each other and has given off hints that they are living apart and it ain’t Harry and Meghan.
The. Bots are spreading this fake story. This started to intensify after pictures of the wales.at that wedding were shown.
What wedding?
The Jordanian wedding I think.
Yes right the Jordanian wedding. With the visible discord between the wales.
“That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell,” the source continued
this right here is how you know its Kinsey Schofield. She used to write for radaronline. If this was some inside source what would be the need for the word likely? surely they would know?
Always the gaslighting.
Good point. A genuine source would not put in that sort of wishy-washy word. That’s what a paper would use to prevent libel.
Makes sense since she photoshopped her face onto Meghan’s for the engagement photos
‘coupled with their emotional issues’? Way to make light of their being open about their mental health. Those britrags are utter crap.
Sooooooo……William and Kate are really on the rocks, huh?
I love nacho’s response. He gave the story the attention it deserved.
This. The projection is so obvious. I can’t see how anyone can argue “they’re going to stay married and live separate lives” anymore. These stories are clearly W&K instead of H&M.
The distraction AIN’T DISTRACTING anymore. Too many people have read the book. We know the deal.
She’s a masterclass in tact and they call her world tacky.
Yeah yeah, the Daily FAIL and it’s like were saying they were separated and divorcing as they left the church on their wedding day. It’s PATHETIC the lengths these rags go to to say “don’t look here, look over there”!the only reasons this rubbish is being printed are, Harry’s court case, the fact that both the fail and the Scum (both murdoch mud slingers including his American branches of his wrotten tree) have and are employing Dan Wooton, and we know what’s happening with him! Then we have bullyam and botox, now THAT is a marriage in ruins, and isn’t it funny, that everyone knows bullyam doesn’t live at adelaide cottage, but they twist that, that Harry for doesn’t live with Megan 😂😂oh, and a note to the writers of this crap, please go back to school and learn geography, in other words, where La and Hollywood are, and where Megan worked!! Harry had already planned his trip to Africa, he talked about it last year when he returned FROM AFRICA!!
It really is pathetic. People are so bothered by this clearly in sync and in love couple.
And some of the tabs predicted divorce even before the actual wedding.
They will never get divorced. They will stick together forever. People who are so thirsty about the Sussexes’ “marriage breakdown” need to move on because this is never going to happen.
If anyone follows astrology this is kind of written in the stars. The media is gonna harass Harry and Meghan like crazy!a certain segment like others have said want the drama of a breakup. It’s similar to how they kept saying that their deals would be canceled or Netflix/Spotify are disappointed.
I don’t believe this lie that’s been printed but I also recognize none of this must be easy for H&M.
I hope they can block out the noise and continue to focus on their little family and work.
But I also hope the team around them is really prepared to be offensive and not defensive. I continue to wish the best for them.
Could one of my American friends on here please explain to me the way agencies work in the US, because I know one of the only decent things about the UK, is that the agent /agency would have been putting out statements in support of their client and telling the press to back the hell of
Your agent is going to respond to stuff that will impact your ability to earn money, this isn’t that. Gossip magazines have existed for century for this exact reason.This isn’t new with them, OK, the Enquirer, Life and Style, US all earn their living on this type of stuff. If they spend all their time refuting this type of stuff the second that they don’t they will just write more articles about what the lack of denials mean as @Becks1 said above. It really is like giving in to extortion they’re not going to stop when you respond they’re just going to keep pushing for more and more and more from you, it’s better to just ignore it.
Tin foil tiara theory. What if W&K are hoping for the Sussexes to divorce so they can divorce? Think about it. What if the whole campaign against H&M has been about William wanting his brother to have a divorce so he can have one?
Picture it: First Will tries to discourage marriage, because he can’t divorce if H is happily married. Then, he arranges the nonsense with Toxic hoping for a last minute wedding cancelation. Then he gets pissed when Meg is gonna have a baby because that will keep Meg from being a degree wife….. so the drive her away campaign kicked into gear.
That’s a good theory, though I think it would apply to W alone. If that is the case I wish he would get wise and decide what his life is own life and reign is going to be and stop looking to H as some kind of barometer. William is POW now. Charles’ divorce has already set the precedent, he doesn’t have to look to his brother for cover. Nobody is going to rend their garments over a divorce! William needs to stop being lead around by jealousy and the media and flex what he’s got, he’s the heir!
It’s official, I now realise we live in a post-truth world. It is sad that the BRF has allowed their brand to be so connected to the tabloids that this is how they behave. I wouldn’t be surprise if BBC and DM picks it up to distract from the Wootton case…
Media literate readers will note the use of : “Rumors are swirling” so to legally protect the post. But it is really sad that no one at the Post decided to say – you know what, let’s not one more time. But we not live in a click generated world…
But then again, just a few weeks ago others were gleefully saying the Wales are divorcing…no chemistry…so I guess projection across all sides.
There are no more news platforms to expect truth. The biggest disappointment is Newsweek…a true fall from grace for such a brand.
I admire the non U.K. Royals…their brand is not associated with this kind of mud slinging …I now associate negative with KC3 Reign and PW upcoming reign….I actually did like KC3…What could the tabloids have on them that this is acceptable to them…I think the time has come to turn off all viewing of the British Royals. Their associations and defenders are the bottom feeders of society. It’s either North Korean type PR pieces or thrashing each other though tabloid writers…gross…
Yeah, I don’t think it’s smart for royalists to start speculating about the bond of Harry and Meghan – glass houses and such.
Body language is not everything, sure, but only one of the Wales boys looks at his wife with ill-disguised boredom and disgust, and reacts to her touch like she just goosed him with an electric cattle prod.
Nacho has the right response.
100%. It’s total BS. The Sussexes are living their lives privately. Hello private life, which means we don’t know what they’re doing in their downtime and they don’t need to update us. Of course next time they appear we’ll get the “I thought they wanted privacy “ screeching from these same harpies.
I honestly have no idea what Harry and Meghan can do besides grovel at Murdochs/Daily Mails feet so that he would stop with the harassment. Yet even then they wouldn’t work because they’ve created an industry in hating Meghan that is just too profitable now. They twisted everything about Harry and Meghan. The rumor about Africa started months ago online. Then it was picked up by a few publications. It’s now spun from being a creative project to complete sinister motives. There’s also so many versions with one being Harry going to Meghan also going to they need to space from each other.
The trolls online feed duexmoi and other Murdoch/British media. It’s a well oiled machine that makes up lies all with the target being Meghan. They literally will print anything about her even if it’s crazy but stay silent about actually newsworthy items aka Dan wooton.
This will become a major story and the trolls will love it and the cycle continues. Sigh
The article seems ridiculous. Also, that whole thing with Spotify seems absolutely ridiculous, as if they both wouldn’t know what was happening with that deal and not renewing it. Look at what BetterUp has cooking right now. They are not hurting for money. Also,the most “lavish” thing about their lifestyle are security costs. Notice how the article takes a swipe at Meghan with “tacky Tinseltown “ while Harry gets the same lost need to find himself BS to make him look mentally fragile. The same tropes and stereotypes they’ve been using with this couple since the beginning. They’re basically being low key and laid back and can’t be used to deflect. Look at the reaction to Meghan walking her dog the other day.
They have been pushing the “lost Harry in CA” BS since they moved there. Anyone can see that he loves it there.
I am surprised that many are upset about this false story and giving it attention. The focus should really be on the Dan Wooton story and how British media is covering it. The accusations against Dan and the way the story is being covered underscores the case Prince Harry and the other claimants just testified in court against MGN for.
This fake story is a Murdoch distraction and should not be garnering much attention.
To quote Nacho its BS.
Dan Wotton got indecent photos from straight men by pretending to be a woman. Who think he’s got photos of Willy? I DO
I do too. Like Harry said, Willy boy is trapped. Well and truly trapped.
I am thinking the Sussexes would be disappointed at the engagement this story has garnered here versus the handling of the Dan Wooton story – media ethics. As Nacho said, it’s BS. I agree with him. Nothing to push back against. Just accept that it’s a Murdoch distraction article and move on.
British media is trying to force them to appear, preferably together , So they can boost their sales. Transparent.
Not only that but to also comment so they can generate tons more articles. DM was back talking about Thomas because they’re so desperate..now they can bounce off Page Six.
Like others have said it’s a never ending cycle. These royalists refuse to engage when it’s concrete proof about the Wales though but will jump on any lie about the Sussexes.. I guess that’s the perks of being in bed with Murdoch/DM.
There is only one royal marriage that seems to be strained and it isn’t the one in the US. There hasn’t been one single outing between W and K that doesn’t show signs of obvious strain and the only outings that don’t are the ones where they have to use their children as buffers between them. Murdoch media seems to focus their energy on trying to paint the Sussexes marriage as falling apart but refuse to focus on the obvious distance between the Wales during events or the nightly helicopter rides returning W back to KP. There has always been projection and I’m starting to look back at previous things said and see the possible projection as far back as the beginning of Harry and Meghan’s relationship. I remember the lie that was repeated even after their wedding that Harry told a friend that he used to watch Meghan on Suits and thought she was the ideal woman for him. I never believed it even then, but now seeing all of the obvious projections, I wonder if it was projection of what W felt at the time and not Harry. Did the projections start back as early as 2016-2017?
Also this distraction is not going to take my focus away from the real story that Murdoch, of all media, should be focused on reporting about and that’s the ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DAN WOOTTON.
Stupid royalist rumor mill is staffed with so many trolls. The goal is two-pronged – to keep using Harry as the spare that the royals groomed to divert all dirt away from William the heir, and to try to force Harry & Meghan into sharing more about their private lives, which they don’t have to do. Meanwhile, it’s William and Kate whose marriage vibe is off and nobody needs to tell us, we can see it.
Quoting deuxmoi as a source now? That anonymous tipster was clearly planted and deuxmoi has always had a negative bias against the Sussexes. Anybody hoping for the dissolution of the Sussexes marriage might as well hope for the recovery of the ocean gate submarine.
I can’t stand seeing Deux grow in popularity. She still loves Pitt and Depp and called Harry a p**sy. Girl is a pick me to boot.
A silly distraction from the Wooton mess and the Waleses’ failed loved up marriage and happy family photo ops.
I haven’t commented in a while, but I wanted to say this COULD be true. They could’ve hit a rough patch and they could be working on things. It doesn’t mean they don’t love each other, but the rumors have been swirling for a month or so. I hope they work it out and reconcile for their sweet kiddos!
Harry’s friend just said the story was BS. Please see this for what it is.
oh please. I’ll tell you what is swirling: Dan Wootton’s career!
The rough patch is from some in the media . I consider the source of the rumor which routinely trashed harry and Meghan and don’t believe a word of it
Yes I agree- the Wales have definitely been having issues for years and the day William dumps Kate I can stop seeing the Sussexes fake separation stories – here’s some content interaction
Why give this any time of day? There’s no evidence. Don’t feed into it because you want to sound “reasonable.”
Harry is suing the British media so of course they are going to mess with and will continue to for the rest of his life. Harry’s friend said it was BS and I believe him over some Murdoch publication any day. I’m not going to believe a story that uses the words “likely” or “believed to”. It proves they don’t know and don’t want to get sued. But hey, if you believe it, good for you.
@lobstah yeah I somewhat agree! It’s similar to the rumors about the Wales or even Ben/Jen. The Wales have just been good at hiding it and using their press contacts to cover up for them.
Considering all the hits they’ve taken I do think Harry and Meghan are trying to figure out their new normal/what they want. They’ve also slowed down on posting on Archewell so yes I think they are going through a harder season. Praying they navigate it all well and are surrounded by lots of love and support and that they continue to find each other in the chaos as Meghan said in the documentary.
The Wales are not good at hiding it at all. Any one can see they are miserable together. Just recently the paps had pics of H&M walking and holding hands. Anyone can see they are happy together
Nancy, you and lobstah are really working it hard. This is all made up to 1) get a response from H&M AGAIN, and 2) to get people to believe it.
I think people should use Nacho’s response if they want to respond, and then go for Dan Wootton. The bm wants to get people off of that story, so everyone should lean in HARD on it. Keep Wootton trending everywhere. Show the bm that they won’t accomplish what they want to, and it only brings more attention where they don’t want it. Start using the bm. It’s the only thing they’re good for.
Nancy, what does not posting as much on Archewell have to do with anything? Sometimes they will go months without posting. They don’t post everything they do on the website
@lobstah and Nancy, y’all funny. No evidence except from media people that have made a business out of creating hate-clicks about Harry and Meghan and you think it’s possibly true? Based on radar and deux bullshit moi? 😂😂😂
@Lobstah and @Nancy — there is not one shred of evidence that would give this story credence. Radar and Deuxmoi are Murdoch-fed bottom feeders that trade in utter lies for hate-clicks. This is a deliberate distraction from the Wails’ failed marriage and Dan Wootton’s criminal behaviour, which has been encouraged and sanctioned by the sleazy tabloids. Celebitchy is not the place to come to promote this nonsense about the Sussexes.
👏👏👏👏
The tweet with the article seems to have been deleted. loool
Has the article been deleted though? I don’t want to give them clicks. If it’s just the tweet that doesn’t really matter. The same happened with the politico tweet but they still kept the article.
Yup article still there with quotes from all the Meghan haters and negative commentary. Literally an article based on royal reporters. They probably deleted the tweet because they were being ratioed by Nacho!
This lie is designed to go hand in hand with the recent. “Harry phoned William because he wants to move back to the UK and serve Charles but didn’t tell Meghan until after the phone call” lie. They want him back so badly they are wetting themselves.
🙄🙄 Seriously, even if Harry and Meghan ever divorce, Harry would NEVER go back to that institution. Life’s too good on the outside. And he would never leave his children’s side.
After all they have been through there is no chance of divorce imo.
To quote Dorothy Parker, what fresh hell can this be?
The harassment of the Sussexes is just relentless. And it pisses me off on their behalf. But it is, as their true friend Nacho made clear, just BS.
Meh, gossip come with the territory they’re in. All celebs are subject to it and manage and so will the Sussexes.
I agree this is celeb gossip. I feel like people are more sensitive about it because of what Harry and especially Meghan have been put through.
I don’t believe its true but many people will sadly. To be fair if this was any other celeb would most people on here eat up this story? Probably!
I get the feeling that H&M are going to be hounded by the press for the rest of their lives, no matter what they do.
H&M sell and get clicks.
The press/tabs make up stories out of thin air or get some hack to give their opinion every.single.day.
The entire BRF has turned into a daily click bait, soap opera.
I’m starting to agree with the theory that it is all a distraction to keep us busy while the PTB actively run society into the ground.
How wonderful it would be if the Govts of any or all the countries still in the UK would get huge press internationally for weeks on end as they officially move forward to Republic! C’mon Oz, I thought you were gonna be all over this Republic Now! I’m US, and I’d give to a gofundme for this.
I hope Harry and Meghan are living unbothered by the rumors and reveling in the fact that they can cause this much conversation without doing anything or saying a word for months! They are collectively “that bi–ch” and that is to be celebrated. And when they do decide to make big boss moves… Ooh, the chatter!
Shocking. Immediately following an article about the perfection of the chemistry between Waity and The Ither Brother, comes this article s as bout H&M. Couldn’t possibly be because everyone with eyes saw and commented on the iciness between the Wailses, no no no.
They’re so predictable.
Page 6 is not to be taken seriously. However, and there is always a however in life, I could easily believe that H&M quietly moved for security reasons and it’s always possible they bought a second home.
I said this on twitter too a couple of days ago! After the news that there had been a breaking and hearing that they were thankfully away, I have a feeling that they bought an overseas property. Likely in Italy (Malta; where Meghan has links to). It’d be awesome to learn that they bought a estate with BIG vinyard like Brangelina’s Meirval estate. I could see them having a successful wine or cheese brand/investments.
Europe’s a hot mess (literally) these days, and there’s a massive war on their doorstep. The Sussexes have far too much on their combined plates these days to wade into the winery business, which is literally like a black hole sucking up all your time and money. There are many more failures than successes.
I would love for them to have bought some other property somewhere that’s heavily protected.
I just keep thinking that this is the rest of their lives. Constant speculation about what they are/aren’t doing etc and imagine a royal reporter can write a book about this even without any sources.
They can just make up a book of lies like Bower and they’ll be printed by these vile tabloids. The amount of power they have especially over the royals is unimaginable.
The only thing this does is highlight how BM/tabloids are struggling for content! They’re clearly looking to get a reaction; joint outing or any appearance in a event..et , BM in particular is using this to take off heat off the Sc*m Dan Rooten & his disgusting behavior. There’s also the undeniable trouble in the Keenbridges marriage, they had to use the kids as a buffer/distraction on their last appearance. I noticed how little kitty and willy were interacting with each other. Willy can no longer tolerate her even for the cameras. Can’t forget his fidgety discomfort & visible disgust at her touching his bum on more than one occasion. I always thought it was unlikely they’d separate mainly because kitty won’t be going quietly after all the scheming & stalking she did, now I can see willy dumping her even without having a “replacement”!! Dude is almost clenching his fist/jaw whenever they’re in public visibly looking like he’s counting the minutes till he can leave her sight!
Tacky is ALWAYS bringing up the cost of Harry and Meghan’s home. Every article. Every Time.
Sour grapes. The Sussexes have a sprawling estate, in the California sunshine, that they paid for with their own earnings.
British never live like that–unless they are really rich and famous on their own merits–then they all live like that.
It must really stick in their craw, since they wanted Harry back, alone, on his hands and knees,begging for more of their abuse.
Is that you, Carol(E), or is it opposite day? Your daughter will never be queen, no matter how you try to aim the spotlight in the Sussexes direction. Everyone can see H&M’s adoration for each other, just like everyone can see the disdain and disregard Pegs has for Kkkhate.
Run along now, and tell your golden child that her grifting days are coming to an end. At this point, it’s only a matter of time.
The BM always deflects from the Wales. If they’re reporting on divorce, affairs, etc, it’s because they wrote the actual story about the Wales and then “find and replaced” it for the Sussexes.
While he is clearly just speaking for himself, under his own name, I consider Nacho’s comment the Sussexes reply.
These rags are relentless. As others have said I think there’s two things at play: projection and distraction. So I hope the Waleses and Wootton have having fabulous days today.
It cracks me up how Brits think Montecito is Hollywood. On a good day, Montecito is a 75 min drive from LA, and there is never a good traffic day in LA. It’s such a charming little town, exactly where you’d go to get away from Hollywood. Cheers to the Sussexes for lasting this long, with all these external stresses and pressures, plus raising two little kids.
To know that people bother to read anything by Radar is disheartening. The article has since been deleted. Nothing to see here but a distraction from the Dan Wooton debacle.
Deuxmoi is as garbage as the other DM. She’s a BP and JD apologist and called Prince Harry a p**sy. She admits on a regular basis that she creates a lot of the rumors that get spread (blind items and such). Nothing she posts about should be recirculated. Toxic toxic toxic.
I don’t think this is legit, but if it is, I’m going 100% team Meghan on this one.
This should be pretty easy to prove…in my state (as in most) property records are public. Any one of these “journalists” could have pulled the records and seen if they did sell the house and when. And/or if one party did a buy out of the other as most people do in a divorce.
A rumor created and spread by the tabloids.