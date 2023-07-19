“Tom Hiddleston gave Zawe Ashton advice about joining Marvel” links

Tom Hiddleston gave Zawe Ashton advice about joining Marvel. [Just Jared]
They are so gorgeous together.
I hope they are together with new baby forever.
Team Hiddleston family + their dog is cute too. 👍
I’m guessing Toms advice is “Take the fat paycheck and run.” LOL
I agree, totally….
He told her to insist that the costume have enough zippers so she could go the bathroom without needing help from the costume department. Apparently,, this was a problem in the early MCU films that he, RDJ, Chris Evans & Chris Hemsworth all complained about.
I never heard about that, bet it was a problem tho.
Just like wearing a one piece jumpsuit, fine until it’s the call of nature.
I bet those costumes were hot, and Iron Man looked heavy to me too.
I long for the day that the Family Dugger does not get any media attention. None.
Amen.
Agree. I feel the same way about the UK royals!!!!
Honestly this relationship restores my faith in the universe
Zawe and Tom seem so comfortable and natural with one another. I hope they have a long happy union and enjoy their sweet baby boy. The Waity Katie and Willy Deranger are hating on them so much it proves even more that it’s racism at the heart of their Meghan distain. That and jealousy.
William hates everyone that isn’t royal, IMO.
And Kate is just as bad, she is way too impressed with herself for a married in.
They simply can not stand a “commoner” either.
And no matter how well educated, wealthy, decent human you are, if you are not “Royal” you are beneath them in their opinion.
Unless of course you can get the money or do your duty to them by butt kissing.
Tom & Zawe are smart, talented people who have worked for their success.
Will & Kate certainly can not say that, ever.
@girl ninja, did I miss an article wherein Kate and William dissed Tom and Zawe? What are you and Heykay referring to??
Stamos looks like Mitt Romney with that filter
Absolutely bat shit bonkers that the Druggers disowned a family member for being gay, but continue to advocate for their child porn, sister molesting son to get out of jail early
Avoid any and all attention given to those criminal Duggars.
Also the Kardashians.
They refuse to go away.
Ignore them.
Karma should flatten those Duggars for protecting that son, he should be in prison for decades, they should be shunned by everyone they value.
So many truly vile, criminals.
I personally think that the parents should also be in jail for refusing to protect their own daughters from a predator.
I need them to get married and someone to leak a picture of Zawe’s wedding dress bc you know it will be wild and epic. I also think she will be pregnant again during the Marvels press tour.
Oh! Yes, please.
Tom all tall and posh in a traditional black tie tux w/embroidered waistcoat, long curly hair and that gorgeous smile of his beaming at Zawe as she looks stunning in a fab full wedding gown.
They would make a very striking couple in a full wedding set.
Of course, none of my biz.
Just came back from Barbie. Loved —loved!— most of it, but not the end. The Jezebel review does the parts I liked justice.