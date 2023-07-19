Carole & Michael Middleton’s ‘influence is seen on not one but two future kings’

Prince George of Wales turns 10 years old on Saturday. Ahead of his birthday, the British and American media have been running weird stories for weeks, stories about Prince William and Kate’s idyllic life in Windsor, stories about Kate being the perfect mother, stories about how Will and Kate won’t “force” George to go into the military. I kind of ignored this Mail story, which came out last weekend, because I thought it was just a dumb aggregate piece, but there were some requests to cover it, so here we go. The Mail’s Kate Mansey wrote: “George’s incredible bond with his other grandparents… and his adorable nickname for them: How young prince’s non-royal mentors helped him have a reassuringly normal childhood.” Carole Middleton is barely mentioned, because her Party Pieces house of cards collapsed spectacularly last month. But Carole still has all of those media connections, so here we go:
Michael Middleton is the grandpa who shows up: While the role of King Charles – or ‘Grandpa Wales’ – dictates his future, it is his other Grandpa who has shaped his life thus far in countless other ways. Michael and Carole Middleton were the first members of the family to visit Prince George when he was born and have been a constant presence in his life ever since. The Middletons’ ‘ordinariness’ plays a key role in George’s solid and stable upbringing.
The private Middletons: As the world continues to watch the Wales children’s every move, Michael and Carole have managed to keep much of their relationship with their grandchildren private. The public don’t find out when George has family holidays with the Middletons in Mustique – usually to help Granny Carole celebrate her birthday on 31 January – or see him hanging out at other children’s birthday parties. Even when the Waleses holiday closer to home, they mostly do so in the tranquillity of Dolphin House, one of their favourite spots on Tresco, in the Scilly Isles. It helps, of course, that William now owns the entire island through the Duchy of Cornwall estate.
A normal situation: ‘They are doing the best job of making a normal situation out of an abnormal one,’ says a palace insider.
Kate the keen baker: This Friday, the night before his birthday, Kate will maintain the Middleton tradition of staying up late at Adelaide Cottage, their house at Windsor, to bake him a homemade cake (something she insists on doing for all her children). Like any other ten-year-old, he’s having a party and inviting his close-kit group of school friends – although, admittedly, this party will be on the Windsor estate rather than at the local bowling alley.
The Adelaide Cottage situation: ‘Everything centres on the children,’ says a palace source. ‘William and Catherine take it in turns to do the school run. Kate is adamant that family comes first – that rule shapes everything they do, as well as all their engagements. Even their house is small by royal standards and there is no live-in nanny or housekeeper there with them.’
Carole & Mike pitch in because their business collapsed: Living just a 45-minute drive away, Michael and Carole are on hand to help raise the little Waleses. While George is also close to his royal grandparents, their new roles as king and queen mean hefty demands on their time, whereas Michael and Carole have the freedom to be full-time grandparents, particularly since their Party Pieces business went into administration earlier this year.
A cautious kid: A serious boy? Yes, but George also knows how to enjoy himself. A fellow member at the Hurlingham Club, the exclusive private-members sports club by the Thames in West London, says he is ‘lots of fun but sensible’, adding: ‘George isn’t timid as such, but you will see him hang back while Charlotte and Louis rush forwards. He takes his time. He’s more cautious.’ Friends say he also has a wild side. He has chosen lessons in electric rather than classical guitar, and has a particular preference for AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. With sport, he ‘gets stuck in’ and has already graduated from tag rugby to the more injury-prone ‘contact’ version.
The Middletons have raised two kings: The Waleses’ inner family circle of five is now complete. But just beyond stand the Middletons, with Michael’s quiet British dignity said to have a ‘wonderfully calming’ influence on George and the other grandchildren. Their influence is seen on not one but two future kings – they took William into their family more than 20 years ago. Both of those future kings have shaped the Middletons’ middle-class lives, too. They are now at the heart of the British establishment, with their own coat of arms featuring acorns as a symbol of ‘England’ and ‘strength’. Meanwhile, Prince George has also re-cast his father’s life. ‘The arrival of George has allowed William to go from being Prince William to being just ‘Dad’,’ says a family friend who has known him since childhood. It’s a different role and one that he treasures and protects.
Yeah, this is purely from Middleton Manor’s press operations. While Carole is mentioned, she must realize that people don’t want to hear about her right now, so she’s taking pains to center her husband in the narrative. There’s a palpable desperation there, forcing themselves into all of the royal conversations. I’ve got to wonder if Kensington Palace approved of any of this messaging. Like, the palace would prefer to simply ignore the Middletons for a while, given the recent bankruptcy of Party Pieces. Carole and Mike are basically in hiding from society events – no Royal Ascot, no Wimbledon, no Chelsea Flower Show, no palace garden parties, no Scottish coronation. So who is eager to remind everyone that Carole and Mike are (lol) raising two kings, Bill and George??
Carole stop this nonsense. This desperate attempt to keep your dream alive is failing. The couple whose marriage is in trouble is Can’t and Peg. You will not be able to save her from him leaving with this fairytale. Let it go!
@susanCollins 😂🤣😂😂🤣 sorry, but 😂😂, I have NEVER in all my life read such rubbish. My first thought was “oh my god, now we know why George looks so fed up most of the time, he was visited by the wicked fairy on the day he was born”, secondly, who the hell would fall for this GUFF. If they have raised or are raising two kings, is that why William is such a lazy git, and is George gong to be a grifter who ends up owing millions to others? Got a feeling after reading this latest from Ma middleton, that she has now approached Mills and boon for a romance book deal 😂🤣 Romancing the throne 😂😂
‘Romancing the Throne’. That is good!!!
Someone hand me a barf bag…this is completely sickening. The Middletons should be hiding their heads in shame for a good long time, instead of pushing these ridiculous embittering pieces.
Someone is desperate to stay relevant and remind us who is the real power behind the Wails. Someone also didn’t like not being able to go to all the fancy royal summer events cause they got exposed as lying grifters.
After this I wonder what else will come out about that family. Chuck isn’t going to like this latest attention seeking stunt from keens family.
This reminds me of the peacemaker stories and revolutionary stories that came out and then suddenly kate was shut out of the Diana unveiling. Carole and kate are over egging the pudding and William will push back.
Some Australian tab, can’t recall the name, had a headline: “Carole Middleton’s selfless sacrifice to ensure she was on-hand for Prince William and Kate Middleton at intense time”
It was about how she accompanied W&K to Australia for the tour when George was an infant. To help out with the baby, cause his two parents and Norland trained Nanny Maria weren’t enough.
What is interesting about this fact that came out in this article is that at the time that was denied. And Carole was never seen in public. They hid it. So why reveal it now.
Begs the question what other royal tours and events has she been tagging along to – this also makes sense when she was seen at the Jordanian royal wedding minus Mike. I can understand Pippa and her husband being invited as its reported that the Jordanian royals often stay at his family resort in St Barts but its clear someone got Ma an extra invite (when i say someone I mean Mumbles who needs Mummy with her all the time now it seems).
The fact that these stories are coming out means that Peggy isn’t protecting them any more.
They had a nighttime nanny in addition to nanny Maria. They didn’t just have one when George was very young. So bringing Carole on a trip under cover is really deceptive.
CarolE selflessly allowed PartyPoopers to go bankrupt so she could be on hand to supervise the raising of the future king!
Well, that’s one way to travel the world, I guess. So Carole must have definitely gone on the second Canada trip (the one with George and Charlotte) and did they bring the kids with them to Germany/Poland? If so she was probably also definitely there.
I mean who knows, maybe she tagged along to India/bhutan or the Caribbean just bc she wanted a free vacation. It puts a lot of the down time on their international tours into perspective – that’s so Kate can have extra time with Carole.
The fact that this was covered up for so long and is now being revealed is very interesting.
If Carole has been concealed from the tours that is a huge issue. I don’t know if there was any discussion of her presence in canada though.
Have some patience, Carole, and stage your “comeback” after a decent period of mourning.
Shameless
The royals deserve having to suffer these prestige-diggers and fools. I really love this for them. I hope they continue this nonsense in the tabloids – it must enrage and sicken Chuckles and Willie.
Right? As I was reading above I was thinking she’s just the mother-figure Billy deserves.
As Nacho would say, BS.
Spot on assessment. I read the headline and was like, HA! Mike is ALIVE! And yes, Ma Middleton needs him to be forefront because right now, she is damaged goods.
I am wondering how long before Chuck and Cams take a swipe at them for this PR propaganda.
And we all know these are fairytales, because Kate does not bake cakes. It is very apparent in how she handles herself when in public cooking or baking on her official visits.
Wonder what ever happened to the chutney she was famous for.
How much do you want to bet she will make a lemon cake just like meghan’s
in the doc, harry and meghan bake archie a cake for his birthday. totally where they got that story from. william, kate and the midds poured over every second of that documentary, her podcast, and anything Meghan says or does to copy for themselves. like they don’t know how to be genuine in the moment without meghan showing them how to act.
The very definition of pathetic.
CarolE always goes too far.
Hmmm! They raised James Middleton. How did he turn out? That’s the template for how ‘great’ they will be for little George, the future king.
The propaganda is heavy with these tabloids. They’re spreading it on rather thick for the public aren’t they. 🤷♀️
The Middleton’s; under Carole tutelage raised three children whose only ambition is to marry up/well.
The have accomplished that …
Time will tell if it was a successful strategy, one can only ignore personal happiness and the need for joy and peace for so long….
This is definitely coming from Camp Middleton, not KP (if we assume KP = William.)
But I also still find these articles shady. It’s telling us that W&K vacation on Mustique each year in January and the public doesn’t know about it; its reminding us that William owns the Isles of Scilly since he is the Duke of Cornwall now. And its telling us that while emphasizing how normal the family is. They dont even have a live-in housekeeper! Their housekeeper has to live in the building next door! THEYRE SO NORMAL!
Like…..I don’t think the british press likes the Middletons, but they are useful, so they’ll run these stories when Carole calls them up with tidbits like Kate baking the cakes for every birthday (okay?) and then they sneak in these other digs at the same time.
I really don’t think William has done a Mustique trip with the Middletons recently. Pre pandemic sure, but since then I think the distance has been too great.
And kate may have made a cake once, but this reminds me of the chutney story where they use that as an example of her trying to cook. It is way more likely she asks the cook to make a cake for the birthdays.
That’s true! It might just be Kate and the kids. Or it might just be made up, isnt George back in school by that point? Maybe its the kind of thing that happened once so Carole is pretending its an annual thing that always happens because her bday is so important.
The cake story is doubtful given her recent pancake flipping escapades.
The way you say this @becks1, the press don’t really like the Middletons but they are useful. That’s really it. Carole’s been out there calling up her favorite reporters since the dating years. Which is a really toxic sneaky and manipulative way to live. And that’s who’s influencing the kids? Yikes.
So interesting, because after I read these snippets, I was convinced the writer had set out to make them look bad. It seems like a warning, or something intended to stir up negative sentiment against the Middleton clan. If I’m a true Royalist, wouldn’t I be completely alarmed by the Middletons having the closest/strongest influence on TWO future kings? Wouldn’t I think that was completely inappropriate and that the Midds need to be put in their place? Or if I’m someone who is on the borderline of thinking “the concept of hereditary Kings is kinda silly at this point in human civilization” and then I see an article pointing out that the FFK is effectively being influenced by “commoners” like myself…then I’m really about to start thinking “Huh, why TF do these people – who are just like me – living as if they’re more important than I am? There’s nothing mythical or mystical or special about them; they’re not better than I am” and now I’m an anti-monarchist. Just seems like an article designed to bring up negative emotions across the board, I’m thinking. I love it.
I agree about the shadiness. It’s also the first time I have seen in print that Carole Middleton went to Australia. That was denied at the time. Who paid for it? How did she travel?
RIGHT!!?!? I was still a big Kate fan at that time and was following the tour super closely. It was definitely said that just nanny maria accompanied them. So Australia picked up the tab for Carole to have herself a nice little vacation?
What’s with all this “normal” crape? If William was “normal” I very much doubt Kate would have chased him so hard. The Middletons don’t do “normal,” This artcile seems to be reminding everyone of their relationship to the FK and the FFK. While diverting attention away from the fact they’re bankrupt and owe money to creditors and the tax man.
The “source” for this article is treading a very fine line. I doubt very much that William will be happy hearing that both he and his son were “raised” by the Middletons. That little gem smacks of Carole being a better mother to William than Diana debacle. It will be VERY interesting to see how William reacts to this.
Carole, you in danger!
@ Laura D, all I see is a fire that has been started!! This heavily padded “story” of how Billy the Basher was embraced 2 decades ago in his desperate need for a normal “family”. Next, CarolE decides to adds two more canisters with George, as well as his siblings, too. They have been given a “normal” family setting by not only CarolE but Michael as well!! He is complicit too, it’s not just CarolE!!
Stay tuned for the next episode of “Who are the parents that are shaping Britains Two Monarchs”, a clip featuring C&C dropping live bombs onto Middleton Manor.
There really shouldn’t be stories about a child like this. He deserves his privacy and the Middletons have hijacked his birthday as an excuse to promote themselves.
That is the furthest thing from normal.
Yeah this is Middleton PR. One glaring sign of this is the reporting that Kate will be baking George’s birthday cake at Adelaide Cottage. Doesn’t the family retreat to Amner Hall during the summer?
I read this article and learnt two new tidbits:
1. “The public may not have noticed but Granny Carole even attended the royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 so she could help look after eight-month-old George alongside the couple’s unflappable Norland Nanny, Maria Borrallo”. I don’t remember reading about CarolE or seeing any photos of her from this tour.
2. “I met him when he was seven months old and Kate and William hosted drinks at Kensington Palace to introduce the little chap”. This validates what M said in the Oprah interview about the family hosting parties for the tabloid hacks. It’s kind of wild that WanK went to this length to ingratiate themselves with the rota.
It gives more context to why the british press was so ticked at Meghan and Harry for “hiding” Archie from them. (they weren’t hiding him, obviously, but the press thought they were.)
Also, I think the two things are related. W&K had this reception at KP to introduce their CHILD, who was 7 months old, to the press, and Carole went to Australia and the press didn’t say a word about it. I think the first one was to ensure the silence about the second one.
Yep, you’re right because G was 8 months old when the family went on their Australia/NZ tour.
Yeah I didn’t catch that. They hosted drinks at the palace to introduce their 7 month old baby to the tabloids. Meghan told no lies in that interview and yet all the rota strait up denied it afterwards. What parties? We’ve never ever been to any palace parties! The reporters lied to the international outlets about this right after the interview. They lie with such impunity and then accuse the truth-tellers of lying. They can rot.
Take a shot whenever they mention the “school run” and how small Adelaide cottage is when speaking about the Wailses..
Please don’t, you’ll die of alcohol poisoning.
Don’t forget about the lack of live-in-help, ie Nanny Maria, the housekeeper and the cook!! We shouldn’t discount them as they are the ones running AC and keeping those children fed, bathed and sent off to school!! I bet Nanny Maria is ready for a long, extended vacation to Mystique perhaps???
CarolE: But.. but… okay, we didn’t go to Ascot or Wimbledon but we go lots of other place you don’t know about like Mustique in January for my birthday and Dolphin House at Tresco! What? No, not Tesco. You’ve never heard of Dolphin House at Tresco? My goodness it’s on Scilly Isles owned by the POW! So nah nah shut up I’m not canceled because I’m bankrupt.
It says royal grandparents. The disrespect. I wouldn’t be surprised if Pegs did approve this. He disrespects his mother all time, why would he care about others doing it?
Is will going to stop talking about Diana as grandmother then
And how much he and Waity Katey keep grandmother Diana alive in her memories as they read stories about her at bedtime as well?
So sorry Tessa as I just read your comment. Please forgive my mistake.
Wouldn’t you think Carole would have learnt her lesson by now? Clearly being exposed as a lying grifter wasn’t enough to shame her into laying low for a bit. She skipped Wimbledon, but you bet she will get her message across one way or another. The gig is up for them.
Charles will soon send out blurbs about meeting George each week to counteract Carole imo.
Camilla is not the grandmother. Has will stopped talking about how he tells the children about grandmother Diana. Carole bragged about her being mother figure to will.
There’s also a little dig at Charles for being a distant grandfather. After all, while the Middletons are a mere 45 minutes away, Charles would be (in theory at least) even closer, and also has access to helicopters etc. It’s a choice to make it sound like Mike and Carole are raising the kids, and one that I think will backfire spectacularly if Charles has anything to say about it.
@Jay – Agreed. 🙂 Carole might have a lot of influence over Charlotte and Louis but, the “establishment” are not going to let her get her claws into George. Yes, she is his grandmother but, he will still be raised as a FFK by the men in grey. No matter how much she tries to spin her middle-class normalcy, George is not a “normal” kid. The only people who can really know what the lad is going to have experience are Charles and William. Yes, I know they’re not the nicest of people but, only they really know what goes with wearing the crown. I do believe the pressure of establishment on the monarch is why Harry gave both his father and brother a lot of leeway in his book. If Carole really believes she will be allowed to “take George under her wing” then I’ve a bridge in London I could sell her.
Of course CarolE is dululu about her persuasion of the FK as well as the FFK, why else would she be pushing this propaganda nonsense into the stratosphere of SM?? CarolE isn’t afraid of Charles, nor Billy because she is acting on behalf of her daughter. Otherwise CarolE would have thought twice about publishing this narrative of fiction for all to see.
CarolE may be foolish but she is still cunning and thinks that she can certainly push her agenda with no repercussions but we must remember that she has Keen feeding her these narratives.
The public “did not notice” that Carole Middleton went on the Australia tour because the media made an agreement not to report until now Carole Middleton was there. Not in a single picture. Not seen in public. Hardly a matter of “not noticing.”
The Walea lie like it’s breathing. From William’s hiding if his COVID diagnosis to the now-obvious fact that the Queen was out of it the two years before her death, it’s incredible to see the British media largely ignore the lying.
The same media that freaked out when Doria took a short car ride to help introduce the cook book.
And what does this botoxed, media-feeding social climber know about kingship? She’s just as big a joke as Charles and Camilla are.
The details in this article about George are gross. The kid is 10.
No truly loving grandparent would be complicit in a story like this, but there you have it: The Middletons’ self-promoting brand of “love.”
This is good news, if true, as it means the end of the Monarchy! Their three Middleton children are not a good example of achievers or well balanced individuals but they all married well for now until divorces. Is that how George is meant to learn how to make a real difference in the world?
None of the people mentioned or situations discussed are ‘normal’ in any sense of the word. To use a child, as a parent or a grandparent, to self-aggrandise, send a snarky message to others or put others down is light years away from normal. If they hadn’t all ganged up to target & bully H&M I’d actually pity all these people for the soulless lives they lead. But they did and I don’t so, meh….whatever.
I love the pic of CarolE wearing a red outfit & lots of rouge – she looks like the madam of a Wild West bordello.
I think they put money on the wrong horse. This shoots the narrative that WanK are these great parents all to hell. All three kids are in school, so how much time is left in the day plus the weekends? We are to believe that Ma Mids spends her time with them? When does WanK spend time with their kids? I don’t want to hear anything about either of them needing to do the school run or needing to be with their kids rather than do engagements. May and Pa Mids is right there to do it for them.
Ma Mids must believe that people will see her as we saw Diana. Nothing to compare. Diana loved her boys and she took them lots of places to make sure they knew that they had a very privileged upbringing and she wanted them to have compassion for others. Big difference than Ma Mids making sure the kids ‘know’ their royal place in the world and indoctrinating them to marry rich and into the aristocracy or other royalty. Why would the aristocracy want to marry someone who doesn’t fit into their circle? We can see how well that worked for KHate.
She raised Willi did she? Well, I’m sure that’s a surprise to everyone. I wonder how that’s going to play out.
“Like any other ten-year-old, he’s having a party and inviting his close-kit group of school friends – although, admittedly, this party will be on the Windsor estate rather than at the local bowling alley.”
? Have I been missing something? Is it a British tradition to hold kids’ parties at bowling alleys? I ask because I’ve never heard of or seen one. Thanks!
I dont know about now but when my 30 year old daughter was young, yes, some parties were held in activity places for children.
Thank you!!
The crass Middletons are at it again. The social climbing, grifting commoners are bringing down the monarchy even further with the claiming of the vital importance of their participation. There is no resemblance whatsoever between Diana and K. Diana was not perfect but she endeared herself to the world and helped so many people, K helps only herself, mumbles mindlessly and poses for photos. Diana would be seen out with the boys doing things and having fun too, K the rigid is too busy focussing on herself, her children never look relaxed and happy around her. If it is true, what woman has to have her mother as the third wheel in her marriage. Commoner Carole is advising her daughter on how to be a royal and the mind boggles as to what she could be teaching her royal grandchildren, what a joke. The middleton coat of arms was chosen and bought by Michael Middleton for the wedding, nothing historical there.
The normal family image sort of blows up when you consider that they have reporters on speed dial to craft a public image. None of that is common or normal.
Where are the articles from Sophie’s dad? Hell we never even had this with the Spencers.
The Middleton Children were raised to marry well.
To marry up.
The children complied, that includes James Middleton…
Consequently, Carole has succeeded beyond belief; but at cost??
What are the consequences??
What about joy? personal happiness and satisfaction? for at
least for one of the children?
Who is being held hostage in their marriage??
Maybe joy is immaterial…..
The idea of her influence on the two heirs is
another matter although…
It is resolve with time…
William is on the outs with Carole and I highly doubt he lets her near the kids that much now that they are older. He is going to be highly peeved with suggestions that Carole influences his own son. Maybe Charles won’t do much, but William isn’t the submissive doormat that Kate is and whatever spell Carole might have had early on has snapped.
I expect William is going to push back on this article significantly.
The headline should be more like the future of the British monarchy are being run by con-artists and scammers. 😄
Yeah…am I the only one who laughed at this??
Congratulations, Middletons, I guess? What is Granny Carole going to do for her next birthday in Mustique, and does it involve the two future kings with heaps of money repaying her many debts? This is SO DUMB, who is buying this fairy tale?