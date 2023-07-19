Royalists are mad at Daniel Craig for remaining seated in Princess Kate’s presence

Embed from Getty Images
I love that we’re still talking about Wimbledon gossip! It’s so much fun. So, here’s the backstory – when Prince William, Kate and their two oldest children arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday for the men’s singles final, they got there later than the peasants. Most people were already seated in the stands and the Royal Box. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz were two of the celebrities who got Royal Box seats, and their seats were a few rows behind the Wales family, who were seated in the front row of the Royal Box. Kate came barreling down the steps and she stopped and said some friendly words to Daniel and Rachel. Neither Daniel nor Rachel stood up or bowed or curtsied when they saw Kate or William or their children. Very few people did, actually, but the fact that Rachel and Daniel stayed seated is apparently a big deal:
It’s a subtle question of etiquette: when meeting the Princess of Wales, just how should royalty behave – Hollywood royalty, that is? Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden has made his views known:
James Bond actor Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz should have got to their feet when Kate approached them in the Royal Box on Sunday – as a mark of respect if not plain good manners, he told his followers on Instagram.
Sharing a photo in which the Princess of Wales can be seen talking to the celebrity pairing, he wrote: ‘This photograph makes me uneasy. While there may not have been space for Rachel Weisz to curtsy or Daniel Craig to bow, shouldn’t they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales? Craig could have even gone mad and removed his sunglasses.’
It should be noted that fellow actor James Norton, star of Happy Valley and War and Peace, felt able to stand up in order to greet the princess.
[From The Daily Mail]
There’s nothing I love more than bootlickers demanding that everyone adhere to their bootlicking strategy. I’m glad Daniel and Rachel stayed seated, because who cares? The royalists keep demanding that we center Kate and her family in every Wimbledon conversation, when really… people were just there to see tennis, not perform their devotion to a racist, out-of-touch institution.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502030, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502055, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz in the royal box during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Kate Princess of Wales remet le trophee,Image: 789504865, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Kate Princess of Wales – Royal Box – avec sa fille la Princesse Charlotte,Image: 789705610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Kate Princess of Wales,Image: 789705629, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Wimbledon 2023 – Angleterre – Finale simple Messieurs- Victoire de Carlos Alcaraz Espagne contre Novak Djokovic Serbie – Royal Box – Kate Princess of Wales,Image: 789705684, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Men’s final at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the AELTC.
Featuring: Daniel Craig, Prince George and William, Prince of Wales watching the action on Centre Court
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Jul 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I mean, Daniel Craig didn’t stand up because he didn’t want to, for whatever reason. Maybe he’s a republican, maybe he thought it would be rude to the people behind him who might have been watching any prematch activities on the court, maybe his legs were tired, maybe he went to Wimbledon to watch tennis and not have to deal with Kate, maybe he was afraid if he stood up she would never leave, whatever.
Point is, he didnt want to stand up when she walked over and nothing says he has to. Sorry not sorry richard eden, not everyone is a bootlicker like you.
Daniel Craig is firmly in the Royalist camp. Rachel has never expressed any sentiment either way.
Yeah I didn’t think he was a republican, but even as a royalist, he doesnt have to stand.
@flower given her double clasp and interest, it appears Rachel may be as well. Photo assumption.
You know what, if he and his wife support that system, then they deserve to have such an article written about them. Ridiculous.
I remember hearing a while back how prince william is notorious for demanding difference from everyone but offering none in return
Uncle Andrew is also known to expect & require standing deference. At one private home during a weekend house party, Andy entered the dining room where several other guests were already seated & eating breakfast. Nobody stood up for the latecomer & P.A. announced loudly, “Let’s try that again, shall we,” and stepped back to re-enter. Besides pedo, just a major a-hole.
It’s “deference”.
Referring to the sycophants as “bootlickers” is extremely kind. I would have said they were licking … other stuff.
Daniel Craig is accustomed to palling around with Queen Betty and her corgis. He knows who’s who!
Stand up why? What has she done to deserve such deference?
RIGHT????? What the heck???
@sarah, I’m glad they didn’t approach me (if I was there) because I would have said “excuse me, but I’m trying to watch the tennis,maybe catch up with you later” 🎾😂
and he barely even looked at her. i like this very much for her. she’s a useless human being who does nothing and deserves zero respect. abolish the monarchy and return the people’s money.
Seconded. at this stage shes nothing more than a millionaire’s trophy wife. But then thats insulting to trophy wives, most of which have the work ethic to at least start a jewellery line or get a reality show.
They don’t have to stand up to show deference. I will say that if someone is shaking your hand and they’re standing, however, it’s good manners to also stand up. It’s also just awkward as hell, if you don’t. That said, this article is silly – a nothingburger.
They don’t have to stand up to show deference. I will say that if someone is shaking your hand and they’re standing, however, it’s good manners to also stand up. It’s also just awkward as hell, if you don’t. That said, Rachel prob didn’t want to block the view of people behind her by standing up. It’s freaking Wimbledon.
They have talent, I suggest she show deference to them.
Exactly! She’s accomplished nothing, so why does she deserve any acknowledgment?
Nope. It’s preferable as is in the photos, with Kate bowing and deferring to gorgeous Weisz and Craig.
Why? She’s just another person. No more worthy than him. I simply don’t get the whole standing, bowing to them. They are NOT above any of us!
We know who Rachel and Daniel are, thanks to their work. If she wasn’t married to Peg, who would know who she is?
Methinks this fuss is because these photos make it look like what it was… Kate foisting herself on two HW stars. If RW & DC were standing, then it could look more like they reached out to her instead of vice versa.
Yep, Kate stopped to say hello to the Hollywood stars bc she’s essentially got starf*cker vibes. She knows it’ll get a photo-op. That’s what’s more embarrassing for the royalists. Kate’s thirsty. Why would Daniel and Rachel stand up?
is Kate giving them the bird with her left hand?
That picture of Kate playing with her hair is her ‘real face’.
It isn’t. That face is still airbrushed.
I was referring to the expression not the finishing.
“finishing” is very funny.
Man, these photographers have some wicked editing skills!! Why don’t they simply apply mod-pogde her photos?? It would certainly save time and hassle.
Yes and you can see the partial bracelet on her arm. It’s a bracelet like one Meghan has worn often. People on twitter were talking about it this weekend. https://twitter.com/Hopey_70/status/1681004930939727872?s=20
She wore it her first Wimbledon appearance also
https://twitter.com/duchesskatenews/status/1680202947861393408?s=20
Daniel and Rachel’s respect was to Betty.
And they didn’t approach her, she did them.
Kate is so obsessed with celebrities that these embarrassing moments will continue to be pointed out.
@ Tiffany, yet this happened how many days ago??? I suppose that it was beholden to Mr. Eden to educate DC and RW as to the “proper” actions that plebs must take into consideration when they are given the “opportunity” to address the Princess of Waling On and On.
Apparently Mr. Eden was given his marching orders instructing proper “etiquette” for any and all plebs, even HW royalty. Oh, by the way Mr. Eden, respect is given when it is earned. I see no lies here!!
OMG with this nonsense. Can’t is a married in useless piece nothing more. Glad they sat.
Seems like they didn’t see her until she was right in front of them because they were looking elsewhere. Still, glad they remained seated.
The men who stood and bowed are exactly who you’d expect: geezers who wore ties to match their club ribbons (and even a few of them snubbed her). Getting to sit with the royals is their biggest achievement in life.
In fairness, there are still men, even young ones, that will rise in the presence of a woman – princess or not. So, not all men that stand up in the presence of a woman are bootlickers. Maybe just the ones in the Royal Box!
What I want to know is did Kate and William scrape and bow to King Felipe?
Sure, a woman approaching a table might expect the men sitting there to stand, but not every man in the restaurant. No woman expects every man in a stadium section to stand on her arrival, unless she’s a princess and they are (yes, sorry) bootlickers.
ow man. Rachel’s face looks so puffed up. Please Rach – you are gorgeous and will be when you 95 – but only if you keep away from the needles!! (Does Daniel look a puffy too?)
The first time I saw her was in The Mummy, and I thought she was one of the most beautiful women I had ever seen. I saw her again in Enemy at the Gate and even dressed in rags and soot she was still just as stunning.
Yeah, I feel bad for her, she didn’t need to do that. I think Daniel’s extra fulness is simply extra weight & age.
I actually don’t think she’s done anything. If you see her on camera, it looks like her regular face. The same is true with Emily Blunt — in photos it looks like she’s getting filler, but on video it seems like she hasn’t changed anything.
They are both American citizens. I’m sure their opinions regarding the royals lean more in the republican direction, even if they won’t admit it publicly.
Coming on to say the same thing: THEY’RE AMERICAN CITIZENS. Take several seats, royal etiquette “experts.”
I remember when polite manners meant when a lady stood up from the table, all the men did too.
Well, just in the movies. LOL
Kate stopped to talk to them. I don’t think they stood up bc they were hoping she’d say a quick Hello and keep moving.
People were all settled in, no need to disrupt everyone else.
Ooops, I commented above regarding the same before I saw your comment. I still see it. Not as often as I used to but there are still men that do this.
But this was stadium seating. Not a table.
In what part of my comment @jimita did I say that either of them should have stood?
Does Richard believe that Daniel Craig really works for His Majesty’s Secret Service? They’re at a tennis match. If Wimbledon had told people in the Royal Box that they had to stand when Kate and William entered, I’d understand but people in Royal Box have never stood up for them or any other royal who comes to matches.
Kate is getting above herself. It reminds me of princess margaret wanting people attending theatre to stand up when she entered the royal box.
Oh she’d behave like with Roger if she could.
I will never in my life bow to anyone. Show respect? Always. Bow? Nope
We had this conversation a few days ago, who would we bow to. The only one I could think of worth bowing to would be The GOAT, Serena.
Wait… James Norton was there?! Why have I seen no pictures of him?
In the extra photos following the article, you can see him in the bottom row of photos, left photo, two rows up from Charlotte.
This was my take away as well, because I lurrrrrve him.
With his fiancee, Imogene Poots.
Wimbledon is for tennis and not the kate show. She went to them because she is obsessed with celebrity and Richard Eden is just a smarmy worm defending Wootton.
Weren’t the headlines a few days ago that the celebrities were there to see Kate? Guess not.
I love the pic of the guy in front of them looking at his water bottle like it’s the apple of his eye.
Die mad.
Daniel Craig is an American citizen and has been since 2019. Rachel Weisz became an American citizen in 2011. These Royalists can kick rocks.
When I was little we met some minor royals (not British) and I made a big ole fuss about not wanting to cause I didn’t want to curtesy. My aunt was so mad at me.
We met Lady Mountbatten when I was about 4 and I announced that she had a run in her stocking immediately. My mother was mortified.
Waity pretty clearly stopped to say hello to them, I’m sure for the photo op. Neither RW nor DC are publicity hungry and they don’t seem like the type of people who would stop someone like KM walking by to say hello. I think this is simply more or KM’s bs to show how “popular” she is 🙄
LOL the royal rota morons just make up reasons to be mad every day.
James Norton and his gf were entering from the other side of the aisle and they walked over to say Hi to Kate and William.
The DM has a photo of Kate shaking his hand with a look on her face that reads to me as
“Oooh, James! Yummy”
Can’t blame her for that.
James Norton is yummy. But Kate has no poker face at all around handsome, successful men in the public eye.
No class.
William is still coming into place behind her, sees this and looks embarrassed to me.
Btw, I’m 61 and American. No bowing to anyone.
If it was The Queen (the REAL Queen) then sure. But for these two? Nope.
Who is this Richard Kay?
What a boot licker he is for W&K.
Have some self respect him, go work a regular job instead.
He is all over the DM, being all “Oooh, royalty!”
F Off, Richard Kay.
I like him even more now.
Wait a minute, hasn’t William been refusing to bow to Camilla since the coronation? I saw him turn away to look behind him when she arrived and walked right by him at the concert after the coronation.
Even the royalist Daniel Craig won’t bow or stand for Kkkhate? That speaks volumes.
Is he a royalist or did he just love QEII? Cuz there’s a difference. And we’re seeing it now that she’s gone.
The photos show plenty of other people around Rachel/Daniel who also didn’t stand up? I mean, almost none of them did? This matters why, exactly?
It is a bit rich coming from the Fail; since when etiquette is a thing for that media outlet; there could have been a myriad reasons that Kate went unnoticed by the Craigs’.
With all the available provisions at her finger tips Kate should be discreetly look into the all encompassing question – “What happened to Kate Middleton?”
One can add a sub-title – “Why does her craving for attention seem to be a bottomless pit?”
The proper answer/ treatment can lead to a bit of personality? Less dependency on daily PR ???
Kate is trying hard to show some hospitality, but it is so artificial.
The only reason spectators should ever stand for a latecomer during an event is to kindly allow the new arrival to pass by them to get to their middle-of-the-row seat. I stand then so I don’t get my legs bumped or feet stepped on & the person can more quickly get to his seat with less view-blocking for others.
I sure as hell am glad these Wales people are “just plain folks” as they like to publicly pretend because if they were the kind of people who liked to put on airs, they would quibble and complain about spectators remaining seated when they approached, all on the basis of titles which they haven’t even received yet.
The royal reporters just set her up for ridicule and criticism. FK & FFK were both in attendance. Daniel & Rachel didn’t stand for them either, but where’s the article bashing them about that?
I mean, I’m old (and old-fashioned, I guess) enough to stand instinctively when a woman I’ve never met approaches to introduce herself and I tend to do the same if anyone is brought to me by a mutual to be introduced, regardless of gender.
But even I don’t feel any particular need to stand if I’m at a sporting event and someone comes over to talk to me. Not only is it a relatively informal setting, I might block someone else’s view!
The Craigs were fine. If anything, they were even more considerate than people realize.
Oh no, you mean the peasants didn’t bow and scrape?! Who do they think they are, big important stars or something?! KNEEL, hoi polloi!!! 🤣
What angle are the press even going for when it comes to Kate. She is either a down to earth “commoner” who doesn’t believe in all the pomp and ceremony of the old school British monarchy, or she is no different from all the stuffy a-holes who preceded her. They need to pick a personality for her and stick to it.
Also, why should Daniel and his wife stand. Kate approached them, not the other way around. She was the one desperate to rub elbows with Hollywood royalty. Boo to her.
Agree with the comments above. Rachel and Daniel are both American citizens . Rachel shares a son with her ex Darren Aronofsky . I think Rachel and Daniel has been living in NY for years also. And I believe both her children are US citizens. Living in the US, they don’t have to deal with the BRF as headliners.
Richard Eden is stuck in his archaic ways and can’t move on to the 21st century. He probably misses typewriters and would do anything to get them back.