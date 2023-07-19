Royalists are mad at Daniel Craig for remaining seated in Princess Kate’s presence

Embed from Getty Images

I love that we’re still talking about Wimbledon gossip! It’s so much fun. So, here’s the backstory – when Prince William, Kate and their two oldest children arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday for the men’s singles final, they got there later than the peasants. Most people were already seated in the stands and the Royal Box. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz were two of the celebrities who got Royal Box seats, and their seats were a few rows behind the Wales family, who were seated in the front row of the Royal Box. Kate came barreling down the steps and she stopped and said some friendly words to Daniel and Rachel. Neither Daniel nor Rachel stood up or bowed or curtsied when they saw Kate or William or their children. Very few people did, actually, but the fact that Rachel and Daniel stayed seated is apparently a big deal:

It’s a subtle question of etiquette: when meeting the Princess of Wales, just how should royalty behave – Hollywood royalty, that is? Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden has made his views known: James Bond actor Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz should have got to their feet when Kate approached them in the Royal Box on Sunday – as a mark of respect if not plain good manners, he told his followers on Instagram. Sharing a photo in which the Princess of Wales can be seen talking to the celebrity pairing, he wrote: ‘This photograph makes me uneasy. While there may not have been space for Rachel Weisz to curtsy or Daniel Craig to bow, shouldn’t they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales? Craig could have even gone mad and removed his sunglasses.’ It should be noted that fellow actor James Norton, star of Happy Valley and War and Peace, felt able to stand up in order to greet the princess.

[From The Daily Mail]

There’s nothing I love more than bootlickers demanding that everyone adhere to their bootlicking strategy. I’m glad Daniel and Rachel stayed seated, because who cares? The royalists keep demanding that we center Kate and her family in every Wimbledon conversation, when really… people were just there to see tennis, not perform their devotion to a racist, out-of-touch institution.

