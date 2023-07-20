Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse’s Hungarian wedding was really beautiful

Last weekend, model Barbara Palvin married actor Dylan Sprouse. Y’all know I’m an Old, so I really had to look up Dylan Sprouse and figure out why he was famous (child actor-turned-Gen Z heartthrob). I know Palvin because she’s a seriously famous model (and she had a fling with Justin Bieber years ago). Palvin is Hungarian and they decided to have their wedding in her country, on her parents’ estate, Harlekin Birtok. They invited Vogue to do the wedding-story and the photos are really great. Like, I’m not a Hungarian supermodel but this wedding seemed to be my idea of a perfect wedding – classic, simple, beautiful, not too fussy. They had 115 guests at this wedding and they plan to do a second wedding in California in a few months.

You can see the full Vogue piece here. Dylan and Barbara met six years ago at an event and they had a meet-cute when he cut in line. While they exchanged numbers, she ghosted him for six months before finally responding to him. By 2019, they were living together. He proposed to her last September on a camping trip in California.

Barabara’s wedding gown was Vivienne Westwood and it’s really beautiful! I sometimes think Westwood’s stuff is too much, too overdone, so you can tell that this look was customized for the bride. She also wore Tiffany & Co diamonds – I would have removed the choker, it does nothing for the overall wedding look. Her reception look was a red dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.