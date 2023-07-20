Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse’s Hungarian wedding was really beautiful

Last weekend, model Barbara Palvin married actor Dylan Sprouse. Y’all know I’m an Old, so I really had to look up Dylan Sprouse and figure out why he was famous (child actor-turned-Gen Z heartthrob). I know Palvin because she’s a seriously famous model (and she had a fling with Justin Bieber years ago). Palvin is Hungarian and they decided to have their wedding in her country, on her parents’ estate, Harlekin Birtok. They invited Vogue to do the wedding-story and the photos are really great. Like, I’m not a Hungarian supermodel but this wedding seemed to be my idea of a perfect wedding – classic, simple, beautiful, not too fussy. They had 115 guests at this wedding and they plan to do a second wedding in California in a few months.
You can see the full Vogue piece here. Dylan and Barbara met six years ago at an event and they had a meet-cute when he cut in line. While they exchanged numbers, she ghosted him for six months before finally responding to him. By 2019, they were living together. He proposed to her last September on a camping trip in California.
Barabara’s wedding gown was Vivienne Westwood and it’s really beautiful! I sometimes think Westwood’s stuff is too much, too overdone, so you can tell that this look was customized for the bride. She also wore Tiffany & Co diamonds – I would have removed the choker, it does nothing for the overall wedding look. Her reception look was a red dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.
Photos courtesy of Vogue & Barbara’s IG.
Their wedding photos are stunning, among the most beautiful I’ve ever seen
Very lovely wedding and beautiful couple. She looks a lot like Susan Dey from the Partridge Family 50 years ago.
I must be in the minority as I don’t love the dress, I find it a bit 18th century undergarment.
These two fascinate me, they look like twins. Did he grow a moustache so he wouldn’t look too much like his own bride on his wedding day?
Same. It wasn’t a remarkable depress, wedding, and I’m waiting for the stunning pictures. Lots of puffery here.
But Barbara and Dylan are pretty people.
Hungary is a fascist state and Victor Orban is a dictator who controls the media and oppresses Jew and the Romani as a matter of law in order to achieve a white, Magyar, ethnostate.
Great dress though!
I am Hungarian so I can reveal that the twirly red dress after the ceremony is traditional in Hungary, too.
Hungary us not fascist oer se, Viktor Orban is. Not the same! And he opresses LMBTQ+ not Jews and Romani as he is part Romani (a rumor that goes around).
The rest is correct, although I was happy to see a post just about celebrity gossip and not politics and Orban. Can we do that please?
LOVE the red reception dress! Maybe it’s just because I don’t know these two but I really can’t tell the personal touches or style here (other than that reception dress)- it literally just looks like a Vogue shoot to me. And I surprisingly never think that about the Vogue weddings, they’re usually captured so intimately! She is incredibly beautiful.
It truly was such a lovely wedding. It was so elegant and understated. I watched a little ‘Date Night” they did for Vogue on YouTube and they were really cute together. They seemed to really enjoy, respect and love each other.
Happy union to them.
Orban is a bl*** fasist but it has nothing to do with Barbara. Her reception look was indeed a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini number, a white one but the red dress is a traditional Hungarian dress for after midnight called menyecske ruha by a Hungarian designer MERO.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu4oS3HItrf/?img_index=4
her wedding dress is STUNNING! the whole wedding looks so beautiful, elegant, simple and timeless the way a wedding should be. i think the event and her dress will age well.
These pics are stunning. She is so beautiful and I noticed her real teeth in her smile. She is a natural beauty – no real housewife face here. The dress photographs beautifully. He’s beautiful too, and together they are striking.
I always pay attention to the guests. I always notice when there’s 300 people in a room and not a POC in sight. I noticed their Black guests immediately. I know it’s strange but my family is extremely diverse so I it’s something I always pay attention to.
The Vogue article says SHE cut in front of him in line, not the other way around. And they didn’t exchange numbers at that meeting. He DMed her several times on social media and she finally responded after 6 months.
I have no idea
Who either of these people are, but their wedding looked lovely.
Ohhh my god she looks absolutely stunning! The dress is perfection on her. Also I love the choker. Beautiful people with long necks may as well show them off. I love chokers as jewellery but they don’t suit me as I don’t have much of a neck unfortunately!