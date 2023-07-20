It would be ‘disastrous PR’ for homeless savior Prince William to move into Royal Lodge

In Camilla Tominey’s recent column in the Telegraph, she poured scorn on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex via her network of cracked-out “royal sources.” She does have sources in the Wales camp and in Camilla’s camp, of that I’m sure. Which makes it especially interesting that her sources indicated that Prince William and Kate are less focused on the Sussexes these days because… they’re focused on getting Prince Andrew the hell out of Royal Lodge. Tominey claimed that Andrew’s eviction was a “more pressing issue” because the Waleses have “earmarked Prince Andrew’s much larger mansion, Royal Lodge, as a future family home – but the Duke is refusing to budge.” Hilariously, this does not seem to be a pressing issue for King Charles, who is happy enough to allow Andrew to squat in Royal Lodge for as long as he wants.
All of this talk about Royal Lodge being a potential home for William and Kate (or William solo) has been percolating for a good two years. It was back in 2021 when W&K suddenly decided that they simply had to move out of London, and they waged a very public campaign to be “given” a grand royal property on the Windsor estate. Eventually, they were given Adelaide Cottage, which doesn’t even have room for live-in staff. They’ve been going back and forth in the media about how Adelaide is cramped, but no, they won’t move, but again, they’d really love to move into Royal Lodge, but they’re fine, but they hate Adelaide Cottage, but no rush! So as William launches his big homelessness program, behind the scenes, he’s trying to angle himself into his sixth home. The Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle wrote a particularly shady piece about it:
William’s homelessness campaign finally scotches rumours that King Charles wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge so William and Kate can move in. Upgrading from four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in less than a year to Andrew’s 30-room mansion would be disastrous PR for the campaigning prince. Though should Charles succeed in evicting Andrew, might the disgraced duke be rendered homeless and qualify for help from his nephew’s crusade?
“Upgrading from four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in less than a year to Andrew’s 30-room mansion would be disastrous PR for the campaigning prince.” LMAO, what’s funny is that’s exactly what William is doing. It’s amazing to me that all of the British media – usually so sycophantic towards William – has jumped down his throat about Homewards. To the point where even the Mail’s columnists are like “look, you can’t be a homelessness crusader AND evict your uncle to take his mansion.”
That last photo, my god, I can’t get used to it
The little girl seems literally scared stiff.
He really looks creepy in that photo. He looks like the sort you warn your children against (stranger-danger). With those choppers so close by…he could eat you!
Andrew isn’t going anywhere. This is a roundabout way of William backing off and saving face! In other words whatever Uncle Andrew has on William (and Kate) will stay out of the MSM for as long as he stays in Royal Lodge. 😉
1. Peg could care less about the homeless. 2. Peg is working hard to get his uncle evicted so he can have another house. 3. Said house is on Windsor grounds like Adelaide house where his wife lives ALONE with children. This would make it more convenient for him when he sees his children. 4. Peg thinks of no one but himself.
@susanCollins, agree on every point, but really that story in the sycophantic media should have just read “William is a disaster”, and left it at that 😂😂William has and always will want EVERYTHING that someone else in the family has. William on planet William, believes that as the heir (less) everything and everyone is his for the taking. (let’s keep all newly married women and Virgins away from him) noblesse oblige anyone?? Harry and Megan have escaped from this me odious little man’s orbit, and he’s to much of a coward to try and go up against his aunty Anne. I can’t stand Andrew in any way shape or form, but I hope he continues to shove his long lease in bullyams face
My God he really is the joffery of that family.
It would truly be ludicrous if they kept Adelaide Cottage, should they move into Royal Lodge, where Keen and Mean can lead completely separate lives under one, massive roof and the “public” remains none the wiser.
If that does happen, it would mean one of three things:
1. Kate stays all alone in Adelaide Cottage while William romps around Royal Lodge.
2. Royal Lodge is their Windsor “all is well” front for their marriage and Adelaide goes to…(wait for it) the Middleton grandparents, whose stays increase under the guise of “helping” out (while they Airbnb out Bucklebury)
3. They are just selfish landowners who want to amass, accrue, and accumulate it all.
Where did Andrew’s family love before Royal Lodge?
Sunninghill Park near Ascot.
Andrew sold it to a Kazakh oligarch for 3 million more than the asking price of 12 million. Cough. Backhander Cough.
All I remember is they jokingly compared it to South Fork on Dallas.
In *modest* Sunninghill Park with its 6 bedrooms. The Queen bought the house for Andrew after he married Sarah. I don’t even think it exists anymore. Pretty certain it was sold and demolished. It was outside of Great Windsor Park
* I don’t know who was in RL then. But I still think RL is a shit hole irl
The Queen Mother lived there at the time. He took it over when she died.
So he sold the old place for $15m and he squandered that money and now can’t afford RL? That’s insane. The Swiss Chalet was what, another $16m? How many millions has this man squandered considering his mom paid all his bills?
Sunnyhill Park was a brand new build. I remember at the time he & Sarah had it built–it was early in their marriage & about the time he got out of the Navy. They had to get some sort of special planning permission to build in something that had been zoned as green space (something like that).
It continues to be hilarious that William chose homelessness (of all issues!) to stake his claim on. He really isn’t very bright, is he?
It really is hit or miss when it comes to intelligence in that family. Charles and Anne got it, Andrew and Edward missed it. Harry got it, William missed it. Can’t really tell with the rest of that generation bc they aren’t in the spotlight. I don’t think any of the York girls completely missed it like their Dad but E seems smarter.
Agree to disagree.
Charles didn’t get it. But he does have a circle that protects and props him up. His intelligence is in the people around him. Most of whom are sh$t to be honest but whatever.
Anne is intelligent. Diana was intelligent. Harry is intelligent. And I mean encompassing the various kinds of intelligence. People learn differently so it’s not about grades. It’s about emotional intelligence. The ability to see an issue and realize it’s a problem then have the intellectual curiosity to listen to people and ask questions and become knowledgeable on the issue and then to work to implement ways to help said issue.
Lots of people don’t have the empathy to care or if they do they offten don’t have the intellectual curiosity to learn OR the humility to listen to the experts – those with loved experiences.
Charles is Basic Bitch dumb as a box of hair, but incredibly arrogant and pretentious. Also stupid enough to believe all the crawly hangers-on who blow smoke up his arse about his intellect.
Harry’s the only one who managed to evade those unfortunate Windsor genes and is genuinely intelligent, and with a capacity for putting in effort and learning.
It’s the standard royal pr technique. If they’re criticised for something or are about to be, have them go out and speak out against the thing, promote the issue.
Williams going to be criticised for having another home (actually for Kate) so send him out to work with homeless charities, so it looks like he’s helping the homeless.
The palace knew William said something racist, so had him speak out against racism in football.
The royal family accused of neglecting Meghans mental health whilst she was pregnant so William and Kate are sent out to promote maternal mental health.
It’s a primitive, childish pr technique and it doesn’t work.
Wills homeless campaign is already a disaster
William is more like Andy than anyone would care to admit.
I believe that is very true and truthfully I don’t care who wins this fight. Let them box it out publicly winner take all, at least that would be entertaining.💥 🥊💥🥊💥🥊
Sunninghill Park near Ascot.
Andrew sold it to a Kazakh oligarch who demolished it and rebuilt for 3 million more than the asking price of 12 million. Cough. Backhander Cough.
As somebody on twitter said about why homelessness is never solved, it is because the threat of homelessness is used by the establishment to keep the masses under control. So, of course the British press are not enthusiastic about William’s new venture.
What William wants, William gets. I believe he has enjoyed that privilege his entire life. If it’s true that William wants Royal Lodge, I think, he’ll get Royal Lodge come hell or high water. Otherwise when William becomes king Andrew and his daughters and grand children will face William’s wrath. Andrew will need to consider his future when William is king and decide if this is the hill he’d like to stake his flag on now. 🤷♀️
I’m happy the Sussexes are away from that toxic royal institution. Thank God they were denied half in/half out.
In my imagination, every time anybody opens a cupboard at Royal Lodge there’s an avalanche of the Queen Mother’s old gin bottles and incontinence knickers falling out of it.
They are not going to evict Fergie while she recuperating from cancer.
I doubt they care one way or another about Fergie, she has a home she can go to anytime that her daughters reportedly helped secure for her so she wouldn’t ever be homeless because they know their uncle and cousin well.
Why are they constantly f!cking moving? Just pick an old dusty castle and stay there. These people are so damn ridiculous.
1. Because Harry has a mansion in Montecito with 101 bathrooms.
2. Kate was probably promised a different/bigger home after the Rose affair became public and she was humiliated in front of the Anmer Hall neighbors.
3. Willy spends his life checking to see if someone has something better than him then plotting to get it.
Its clear the Waleses never wanted Adelaide and always thought they were going to get something better. I do think the emphasis on Royal Lodge is very pointed though – I dont doubt that they want it, but I also think its more breadcrumbs from the british press – W&K want the place where Fergie and Andrew have lived for years as a divorced couple, in separate wings etc.
I guess Charles and William are two of a kind – everything for me!. However, it would have solved all problems to just let the wails move into Windsor Castle. I don’t know much about the castle but it’s a castle so I assume there are bedrooms. They just can’t spend millions to renovate after spending millions on KP then ditching it.
It is categorically impossible for him to be the Homeless Czar while he simultaneously resides in 5 to 6 palaces provided to him and his family on the people’s dime. Optics, William, and substance.
Four houses, five houses, six? At what point does it stop mattering? If you have one, you’re lucky and if have more than two, you’re insanely privileged.
In any case, William doesn’t have a clue about homelessness.
I think William really wants Royal Lodge because from the way it’s talked about it has two wings essentially. Maybe someone could clarify that but I read it has Sarah lives in one and Andrew the other. I believe this is what William wants. To have his family together but separate. Optics that they’re one happy family but W&K apart.
People in the UK are having real time problems because of the cost of living. This nitwit needs to just stop with getting another house. I cannot understand how he doesn’t think about what people will think about this. Instead of trying to get another house, why doesn’t he have a fundraiser for foodbanks? Couldn’t he hold a large dinner with the understanding that he’ll be asking for donations for something that will benefit people? Why is it so hard for the brf to look beyond themselves?