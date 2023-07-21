Florida’s new academic standards: ‘enslaved people developed skills for personal benefit’

Whenever I read about the “anti-woke” legislation aimed at public schools and public libraries, I reflect back on my own public school education in Virginia. It was dreadfully incomplete when it came to the American history of slavery, colonialism and genocide of Native Americans, but also… there were actual conversations about those sensitive topics, real historical context about what happened during the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement. Like, of course there was a lot of sugarcoating and a lot of “and then Dr. Martin Luther King Jr flew in with a cape and saved everything,” but it’s shocking to realize that my incomplete and sugarcoated public school education in Virginia three decades ago was probably much more nuanced and historically accurate than whatever is happening in Florida right now. Speaking of, Florida Gov. Meatball Ron DeSantis has now mandated that Florida public schools teach kids that enslaved people were actually learning skills for personal benefit. This piece of sh-t.
Newly approved academic standards from Florida’s Board of Education will require middle schools to teach that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” — a line that has ignited significant controversy among teachers’ groups.
The standards, which were approved Wednesday, come in response to the state’s 2022 “Stop WOKE Act,” which stated that race must be taught in “an objective manner” that does not “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.” The measure pushed far-right lawmakers’ rhetoric that teaching Black history makes White people feel ashamed, instructing that no student should be made to feel “guilt” or “responsibility” for actions previously committed by members of the same race.
According to the new education guidelines, middle school teachers must now teach students about “the various duties and trades performed by slaves (e.g., agricultural work, painting, carpentry, tailoring, domestic service, blacksmithing, transportation).” A benchmark clarification listed in the standards includes the note that teachers should also instruct that enslaved people developed skills, “in some instances… for their personal benefit.”
Another guideline directs teachers to instruct high schoolers about “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans” when teaching about the rebuilding of Black communities during Reconstruction. The standards list the 1920 Ocoee Massacre, in which more than 30 African Americans were killed by a White mob while attempting to vote, among the examples of “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans.”
According to the Florida Education Association (FEA), a statewide teachers’ union, several organizations and individuals spoke in opposition to the proposed standards in a public hearing Wednesday, and asked the board to table the standards until they could be revised. But, “when public comment ended, the board voted to adopt them. There was no discussion,” the FEA wrote on Twitter. In a press release sent immediately after the standards were adopted, the FEA called them “a big step backward.”
Can someone stop white people? My God. Here in Virginia, our governor basically successfully ran on a platform of banning books written by Black authors. That’s happening all over the country too, in states with Republican governors and Republican-majorities in their state houses. This is the battleground they’ve chosen: indoctrinating children on a false American history, a literal whitewashing of Black American history, a censorship of Black authors and an erasure of Black experience. The whole thing is so offensive and grotesque.
This is so repulsive, I don’t understand what is happening in the states right now. it’s all so backwards and twisted 🙁
I’m from Germany and I’m horrified to see what’s happening in the US. That really scares me. This is so sick!!
I hope there are more people like you who speak out against it!
My daughter thankfully JUST GOT OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL THIS YEAR and never has to go back to a Florida public school again, Praise Jebus. But it was such a near skin-of-teeth miss.
For example, my kid attended the school where a school board member banned Donuts and Drag:
https://www.wftv.com/news/local/decision-cancel-drag-donuts-exposes-state-school-potential-federal-lawsuit/AYUGV6YEABH5HNVYZSYEQVXKNY/
And then we put down a deposit at New College about two months before it fell to the fascist takeover. It’s been a TIME, y’all.
And now this? I honestly want to leave this state. I feel for every single person who is so trapped by the housing market that they can’t move anywhere else, and that includes me.
This is just so horrifying.
It’s akin to Holocaust denial.
Surely illegal ?
It is absolutely on the same level as Holocaust denial. The Atlantic slave trade was one of the worst genocides in history (up to 20 million dead), and here they are minimizing it.
I think it’s akin to saying the Jews that were sent to the death camps actually enjoyed a free train ride there.
Reading all this makes my skin crawl. There is no shame or decency left.
And learned useful skills in the factories. This is as Kaiser says, grotesque.
Next he’s gonna say that women being assaulted are actually enjoying it.
An that 10 yr olds love the responsibility of raising a baby.
Who determines what’s legal or constitutional, though? In an earlier era this would have gone to the Supreme Court but what’s even the point now? The court is so partisan it lacks any legitimacy at this point.
So….I guess we are going to have to agree that the natural assumption needs to become that people raised and educated in Florida (and other fascist states) are morons, right?
“Not all…”.!!!…
Shhhh, yeah OK but the natural assumption is going to become that people from these states are not smart, pre-disposed to bigotry, and poorly educated.Way to give kids a massive burden to overcome DeSatan.
I mean, I’m from Alabama and that’s already how it is.
As an educator and as a human being, I have no words to describe how disgusted I am. This is so vile and frankly, fucking terrifying.
Just change the state’s nickname and put “The Sundown State” on the fucking license plates, because POC are obviously not safe or welcome there.
When I saw this story yesterday, I wasn’t even mildly surprised by it. My shock threshold has been raised so high that when a state in these United States decides to take a positive spin on slavery when teaching history in public schools I don’t even blink. Well, of course, they’re going to teach about slavery this way I think. The story is gross and my reaction to it is just as gross I realize. These fascists are not only indoctrinating kids in the worst racism (and in the case of Black kids self loathing), they are softening all our brains into mush so we will just accept anything and everything eventually.
Where is the pushback from the FL dems in Congress? I know it has made the news, but why aren’t people in the street?
VP Harris is on her way to speak to the FL Education Board. DeSantis has $300,000,000 in state retirement funds invested in Russia.
It’s a geographic accident I ended up in San Francisco. Not the hellscape DeSantis or Trump wants you to believe to deflect from their own failures.
What is VP Harris going to do when she gets there? Beyond a speech will there be actions from the Executive Office? I’m not being facetious, I just really want to know what tangible are happening here.
You mean the same people who voted for him and other GQP state members.
Slaves learned skills that benefited THEIR OWNERS. Come the f* on.
And some of the enslaved people *taught* white people about growing crops that would flourish in their regions (rice, sweet potatoes, etc)
I hope that the tide turns quickly in Florida. Strength and hugs to everyone living there!
She’s probably not around anymore because she was close to retirement in the late 80’s, but a huge thank you to my indigenous 4th grade teacher who first introduced us to American history. Mrs C—-, thank you!
Gov. Youngkin is being touted as the latest Republican candidate for president and this has me really, really nervous.
Youngkin checked out 6 months into his job because he was eyeing the WH. He is a Trump supporter – make no mistake about that. If he wants to have a good shot at having his name on the ticket (whether P or VP) he needs the republicans to flip the state senate this November. Right now there is a “blue wall” in the senate that has blocked many of his far right policies.
He has banned books, he lied about CRT, he is pro life, has vowed to set a strict abortion law if the senate is flipped and has set VA back in many of the progresses made by former governors. He also ‘quietly” took down resources listed on I believe the state website for Trans youth – to appease the conservative critics. He is Desantis in his mindset and policy – but not as “in your face” about it. He is slick – so you are correct in being nervous.
Kaiser, I keep a keen eye on Virginia politics. VA was fooled in the last gubernatorial election. I pray for a blue wave this November. So much hangs in the balance – as does Youngkin’s POTUS and VPOTUS aspirations.
I had a twitter interaction with some guy who said that the statement slaves personally benefitted from skills they learn while enslaved is proven by the fact that most of those who were finally freed took earned their living using the skills of the jobs they were forced to do as slaves. He was deeply offended that I noted he was calling slavery a job training program.
Another of the clarifications that’s not getting as much attention is clarification #2 when teaching reconstruction and beyond (Jim Crow):
“Instruction includes acts of violence perpetrated against AND BY African Americans but is not limited to 1906 Atlanta Race Riot, 1919 Washington, D.C. Race Riot, 1920 Ocoee Massacre, 1921 Tulsa Massacre and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre.” Every single one of these cited were white mob attacks on Black people. This clarification is akin to saying that murder/rape victims that physically defend themselves against their attackers is a perpetrator of violence during their rape/murder.
Developed skills!! They were kids from farming communities. The adults that was captured would rebel. Slaves were mostly children and young teens. Ron DeSantis has decimated his presidential chances. They say his wife’s family is behind these grand ideas. I don’t know but DeSantis sounds so crazy that he has lost most of the regular crazy people.
the new Florida standards on this aren’t really different from what Texas schoolbooks were saying for decades. He’s not losing people over this
Add to that that Texas is a major exporter of textbooks.
The whitewashing and rewriting of history is truly vile. DeSatan’s acts – to my mind – indicate that he is a full-on KKK member. Is that part of his wife’s family’s history? It would not surprise me. There is something so deeply immoral and evil about what he is doing.
I’m a native Floridian (5th generation) and this is not my Florida. Well actually it is my Old Florida-while the Ocoee massacre was 100 years ago, as well as the Rosewood massacre in 1923, the Moore family was murdered by bombing by the KKK on Christmas Day in 1951 because they worked hard to get equal pay for Black teachers and for voting rights. There’s a beautiful community park and museum dedicated to them. If we don’t talk about the past which was not that long ago, we are condemned to repeat it. Harry Moore told his mother just before he was murdered, “Every advancement comes by way of sacrifice. What I am doing is for the benefit of my race”. We have to remember.
Lordy, if I was a teacher there, I’d just verbatim out loud read that part with a fake ass smile and sarcasm in my voice with no further comment. I’d be livid if I was a history teacher being told to teach that propaganda bs. Then, hopefully, I’d follow it up with some first-account documents from actual slaves that show a very different viewpoint. But I don’t know if you could even do that in florida without parents trying to get you fired. I’d probably be fired. Can teachers choose to skip certain pages in the curriculum? This is seriously dystopian. Realize it’s not new but still.
Very few of my kids’ teachers used the textbooks much. But in Florida they might mandate it. Florida cannot attract teachers and this is not helping. The kids are falling very rapidly in educational markers.
Floridawoman, you are so right. Teachers are fleeing the state of Florida because of the restrictions and new teaching courses. I moved here because of the climate because I had stage 4 cancer and there are good things here but the Nazi regime created by the governor keeps getting worse. Insurance companies are leaving and he’s off campaigning somewhere. It’s all so sickening.
Ahh yes, that famous historical entrepreneurship program in which Africans signed up for an internship in the colonies so they could learn “skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit”.
So noble of the whiteys to acknowledge the hard work and efforts of these young go getters!
/extremef*ckingsarcasm
Every time I think the GQP can’t sink any lower, Desantis or Rump open their mouths.
Vote……everyone has to vote.
This is disgusting and vile and an absolute crime but these people are desperate to maintain political power and continue white supremacy. I cannot imagine being a Black child or parent in Florida right now.
A few months back, a large group of my girlfriends had a getaway weekend in Miami, travelling down from Canada. I said to them that I could not in good conscious attend and I would not spend one dollar in that hell state both as a Black woman and an ally to the LGBT+ community.
It is so awful to see what is going on there and to watch educators and health care professionals flee the state.
I live in Alberta, Canada and guess who we just hired to rewrite our Social Studies curriculum? That’s riiiiight…..the authors of this Florida curriculum. So look forward to the future that we did nothing wrong to Aboriginal populations and that we helped them in fact. /s
The Republicans are evil and their evil is spreading and it’s damn scary. I’m hoping for some sort of delay so that my kids can get out of elementary before the crap curriculum comes in.
Yeah I saw that and was both horrified and not surprised. That woman is just… god, stupid and evil.
Like someone else mentioned above, this kind of things has been circulating in Texas textbooks etc for a while. And other Bible Belt states (and if we’re being honest this is a common reactionary tactic in many countries, even though the US is definitely worse in certain ways).
BUT I am glad people are writing articles about it. Because for a long time this kind of thing just went under the radar…
My heart broke when I saw this news and last night and now I am infuriated. I live in Florida and while my oldest two are in high school, my youngest is six and I’ll be damned if I let her get taught this bullshit. i wish Don Desantis would get buried in a hole somewhere, never to be seen or heard from again. he is disgusting
I was a professor in FL until 2019 and it crushes me to see what my colleagues and I saw coming for years fall into place. I was able to move to another R-1 position, got my kid out-of-state for college just in time (even though he had a full-ride scholarship from UF), but it’s incredibly hard for most professors to move without taking a huge financial hit. And yet every professor I know there is desperate to get out. And this is exactly what DeSantis wants—to complete the state’s “brain drain” started by Rick Scott, disposing of the intellectuals. Straight out of the dictator playbook. Thing is, DeathSantis is simultaneously destroying any future possibility for high wage jobs and industries in FL. He’s destroying a big part of the bread & butter tourism industry. Destroying the beaches & green spaces that are Florida’s biggest draw. Made it astronomically expensive to get insured there (as soon as I moved, my car insurance became a third of what I was paying in FL). Etc. None of this is tenable. But he figured he’d be in the White House before the old white mouth breathers who love his go go boots fascism realize he’s financially knee capped the state for years to come in order to run an embarrassingly failed presidential bid.