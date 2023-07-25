DM: Jill Biden was ‘in on the joke’ when Duchess Meghan sent her lemons???

Last week, the Daily Mail published a very strange article about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to cozy up to President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Mail claimed that the Sussexes asked to ride on Air Force One after QEII’s funeral AND that the British government leaned on the Biden administration to ensure that Dr. Biden would not attend the Invictus Games at The Hague. The Invictus story was the one I believed, because I completely believe that the Windsors and the British government are so short-sighted and petty that they’re using whatever political capital they have to throw tantrums about Harry & Meghan to the Biden administration. A lot of you didn’t believe the Air Force One story either, and I agree, logistically it made no sense. Speaking of logistics, buried within that story was this other bizarre story:
After the Sussexes’ now-infamous Oprah interview, their fans seemed to agree that the Bidens were sympathetic to Meghan and Harry. The day after the interview aired, Jill Biden wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with a lemon pattern to the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards. It was similar to an Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan had worn a month before. Twitter saw Jill’s outfit as a subtle nod of support to Team Sussex. Meghan even sent the First Lady a basket of lemons in thanks.
A basket of lemons? You can’t just send a basket of citrus to the White House!! There are huge security issues with sending anything to the White House. Every part of this lie is incredibly stupid, but please allow the Mail to double-down on their stupidity:
Jill Biden was ‘in on the joke’ when Meghan Markle sent her a bunch of lemons in a wink at social media speculation that the First Lady was on Team Sussex. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, their fans saw something that made them believe that Jill was sympathetic to the Duke and Duchess. The day after the explosive interview aired in 2021, Jill wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with a lemon pattern to the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards. She even topped it off with a matching face mask which she removed before speaking at the event. The frock was similar to a $2,890 dress from the same designer that Meghan had worn a month before.
Twitter saw Jill’s outfit as a subtle nod of support to Team Sussex even though the First Lady had worn the dress on several occasions before that and since then. And, as DailyMail.com revealed exclusively, Meghan even sent the First Lady a basket of lemons in thanks.
Jill ‘was in on the joke,’ a source close to her told DailyMail.com. It’s unclear what happened to the lemons after their arrival at the White House and the First Lady’s office didn’t respond to inquiries on the matter. It’s also believed Jill, who is known for being thoughtful, would almost certainly have sent Meghan a thank you note for the gift.
The move could have been an effort on Meghan’s part to grow closer to the First Lady, who enjoys a good relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan may be trying to establish her own relationship with the First Lady – hence the lemon basket gift.
It still remains unclear exactly how the Duchess got the lemons to Jill Biden.
*rubs temples* So, the Mail is obsessing over a false story – which they made up – about Meghan sending lemons to the White House as a nod to Dr. Biden wearing a similar lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress? And not only that, but the Mail’s sources insist that Dr. Biden got the reference and the joke. Let me ask you something: what the f–k is going on? Is it just a slow summer for royal gossip? Are they just randomly picking over these crumbs of bullsh-t for no reason, or is something else at play? I’m starting to wonder if the Mail has a tip that Dr. Biden plans to attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf? If and when that happens, the Mail will point to its own BS reporting and say “Dr. Biden is only there because Meghan sent her lemons!?!?!?”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, CBS/Harpo screenshots.
Well, the daily fail have outdone themselves for the dumbest story of the year award.
*sighs*
Yes they do @ Persephone! Your comment lead me to believe that they place H&M “ideas” into a hat on booze nights which they “utilize” once they have run out of “ideas”, and ta-da…….the dumb hat.
*rubs temples* – thank you @Kaiser, this is all of us wading through this nonsense.
Also the fail hates Dr Biden, so they have twisted themselves in a pretzel to come up with this junk.
Also, a bit of respect from the Fail, please and thank you. That’s DR. Jill Biden to you. Definitely not “Jill”. Get a grip you losers.
I’m starting to think that all these Biden/Sussex stories that are creeping up all of a sudden is rooted in absolute fear that either POTUS and/or FLOTUS will show up at the Invictus Games. I can’t think of any other reason for it, other than general lack of content from H&M since they have been laying low all summer. They already know that the Bidens are Sussex fans, but watching them come out and continue to show public support of H&M is the last thing they want.
Jill Biden attending IG with some of her granddaughters seems like something that could actually happen. Don’t know if she will attend or not but I’m sure she supports it bc it’s an event about veterans! The papers want to gleefully say that people are snubbing this veterans event. It’s grotesque. And the lemon story is ridiculous. This is made-up.
It feels like one of those late show games where a celebrity spins a wheel for an artist, then spins a wheel to pick a song. Then that person has to sing the song as that person. It’s where the whole “Adam Lambert pretending to be Cher sings about the muffin man” thing originated. Like, spin the wheel of the absurd to see what random gossip item we will broadcast today!!! (Spin) Jill Biden. (Spin) Gets lemons from Meghan. Brilliant investigative work, folks.
Whaaaat, you mean you can’t see the very serious symbolism here? Lemons are zesty, right? Fresh. They might be said to wake you up. I’m driving at wokeness here. And what are British people called? Limeys. What are lemons not? Limes. Clearly, obviously, very directly, Meghan Markle is sending Jill Biden a message of anti-Windsor wokeness. Because that’s the kind of thing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would do and the kind of thing Dr Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, would want and accept. Everything is a mass conspiracy against Britain and its monarchy*. Everything is Meghan’s fault. We’ll probably get an article out by Thursday about how Kate hates lemons so much she gave herself scurvy as a teenager and also how she invented the gift of fruit baskets.
*Unless Andrew is involved and then whatever it is Did Not Happen
😂the DM would now like to hire you for future articles @A bc that symbolic analysis sounds ridiculous but also something they really wish they’d written
“… about how Kate hates lemons so much she gave herself scurvy as a teenager…”
OMG I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING AT THIS. 😂😂😂
This comment is everything.
BRAVA to you ALL!!!
I bow down to your greatness!!
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
God lord the lengths they will go to make fetch happen. Lemons that’s where we are folks lemons. Now I’m thirsty for some lemonade. Now they will be watching for lemon pie and lemon bars and lemon…. the list goes on.
Okay, hear me out: lemons are yellow. The Republic’s not-my-king signs are yellow. Also, lemon juice is acidic so they represent burning the monarchy to the ground. Lemons are also sour so the lemons Meghan totally for real absolutely no joke sent to Dr. Biden were a message about Kate’s sour faces.
Did I do that right? Am I ready to write for the British rags?
(all of that was extreme sarcasm. None of this happened.)
Bluenailsbetty. Yep you’ve hit the nail on the head. Feel free to write articles.
@Susan Collins Thank you for the support. As soon as I sell my soul I’ll start sending writing samples to the tabs.
Bluenailsbetty. You don’t have to sell your soul just write fiction novels. It’s what the tabloids should do but no they want to call what they do journalism.
Okay, y’all are putting the DM writers to shame. They wish they could come up with this stuff.
They are certainly giving the Fail a run for their money!!!
pretty soon they will start stalking the comments on CB and we will start reading them in print!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is desperate and idiotic and anybody who believes this story is a fool.
Convinced they got this story & the air force one story from fans joking on social media. I remember fans joking on here & on SM that the Bidens should give H&M lift back home cos of the horrible treatment during the funeral & I remember fans pointing out jill wearing the same Oscar de la renta dress with lemons on it after Meghan & joking it was showing solidarity with the Sussexes. It’s really silly season for royal stories combined with tabloids need to hammer H&M over the phone hacking lawsuits etc & pre invictus
Also on that just remembered that Meghan has flown on air force 2 when she did a USO tour of Afghanistan, Turkey etc so just not plausible she would think she could just bum a ride.
@Amy Bee: What kind of an unbeliever are you? You mean to say that you don’t believe that story about people who live in a whole other country even though it contains phrases like “it is believed,” “we don’t know what Jill Biden did with the lemons,” and “we don’t know how Meghan got the lemons to the White House” (which is actually the crux of their story). I don’t know, I’d hate to have anyone, much less a whole country’s God-awful media obsessed with me in that way.
This is around the time most of the Royals go on vacation so tabloids have to make up even more garbage than they usually do just to fill the pages. Of course it’s even worse with H&M because they never give them any material in the first place. But now they’re reduced to making up crap from years ago instead of crap about anything happening today.
Sure Jan.
I am assuming the wardrobes of both the Duchess of Sussex and Dr Biden are planned in advance and both styling teams aren’t really taking time to call each other to coordinate or synch their messaging.
Ivanka Trump wore a dress with a big M on it so Kate Middleton had to wear a dress with a big M on it, so of course Ivanka sent Kate a BM and Kate immediately got the joke
LOL
Good one 😂. Although Kate might have sent a mumbling telegram saying they aren’t close enough for her to send her a BM.
If Meghan did send her lemons, it was an incredible gift because the lemons from her part of CA are the softest, best lemons in the states and nothing like they are nothing like the hard balls of dried out “lemon” we get at the store elsewhere.
My friend who lived in that area had an entire orchard of them in their yard and it was heaven.
But of course, this probably never happened.
I think you may be thinking of Meyer lemons which, while lovely, are quite different from a standard lemon. Where i lived in California, almost every backyard had a Meyer lemon bush. The are OK. Not very acidic and a bit weak in flavor. But they look and smell divine and are certainly tasty in their own right.
I don’t know what name they had, they were huge and soft and juicy.
I also had a lemon tree on my yard when I lived in LA! It was good but not quite as amazing as the Montecito lemons. Maybe it’s the soil, who knows.
Had never heard of Meyer lemons so I had to look them up. Wikipedia says they aren’t lemons at all but a cross between a citron and a mandarin orange/pomelo hybrid. Now I’m very curious to taste one!
I’m hoping Jill (and a few granddaughters) attends Invictus. Also crossing my fingers that Sophie Trudeau accompanies the Canadian delegation. Imagine a pic of all 3 women together!!!
Ugh we know the tabloids are reading these comments so now that I’ve said this if they don’t attend then it will be a story that they snubbed it. Anyhoo attention royal reporters – Meghan is living her life in paradise in her giant beautiful home while the pale and stale royals stumble around that salty and damp little island.
Nudge nudge wink wink ALL THE BLOOMIN’ TIME with these people.
Listen up, British tabloid writers and readers: those supposed unspoken subtle messages of love or hate in clothes and jewelry may be Kate’s thing. Otherwise, ain’t nobody past high school got time for that.
In the newspaper world, didn’t they used to call this time of year “the silly season”?
They did indeed. And if you read the Daily Star you’ll find it’s the silly season all year round.
@Eurodice, yes but this is the DM so let’s just call it what it is, REALLY STUPID SEASON! What I can’t get my head around is that people get paid for this bullsht. But the reasoning behind it is just this, Harry has invictus on the horizon so they are trying every dirty trick in the book to try and bring it down. The reason being bullyam wants it has always wanted it, because it’s more successful than anything he has a hand in. Hence the story about “their security was rude to a RN veteran, now they are trying with the” let’s press the Bidens so they don’t attend or even acknowledge invictus
We knew the moment the show pony her husband and children disappeared on holiday the negative stories about harry and meghan would start just in order to deflect! Well maybe we should all send the DM a message as in “here’s a basket of lemons, go suck yourselves stupid (er)
Sprayed all over screen!! Will smile a while thanks!
They are just jealous that Meghan isn’t sending THEM lemons to suck on when we know WE all how petty they are!! Here DM, suck on some 🍋 🍋🍋!!
Didn’t another royal wear a similar RL lemon dress? Have the influential women married to equally influential men start a Lemonoty and Kate isn’t included so the Fail is helping to expose these women and their secret organization to the world? That’s about as ridiculous as this article is and I expect more like it to ignore the Dan Woo Woo story that the Fail is still failing to write about.
Haha I said something similar on twitter (Thus begins the Illemonati.)
Illemonati is perfect.
“I’m starting to wonder if the Mail has a tip that Dr. Biden plans to attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf? ”
This is exactly what I was thinking as I read the article. Dr. Jill is going to Invictus and the BM is starting to create the fantasy that if she seems friendly with Meghan it’s because evil Meghan seduced her with lemons.
Whatever, I hope Dr. Jill does go to Invictus. I really enjoyed when she showed up to previous games, and I like her in general, so I would love to see more of her and Harry, with added Meghan!
FLOTUS still teaches. The school year starts in September. I honestly don’t know if she would go to Invictus when she’s counted on to teach. I think the delegation that went last year put the UK to shame. The UK didn’t send anyone, did they? Oh, they had the British Ambassador to TN, but wasn’t that it? The government or brf made any statement of encouragement to the Veterans. NONE. That tells you what they think of their military members.
The US is going to continue to support Invictus because we support our Veterans. It’s that simple. FLOTUS doesn’t need to attend in order to show the US in there. I liked the fact that Veterans who are now politicians showed up for our Vets. I bet they did, too.
The BM are going to say what they’re going to say. They’ll continue to show the world that they don’t have a clue what they’re doing. At least, that’s how it looks to me. I hope that there is a lot of talk about Dan Wooton for these deranged articles. That’s the story they don’t want to talk about. It sure makes me wonder if they knew about it all along and encouraged him. You gotta wonder.
I can always count on the DM to invent the most ridiculous stories.
Dr. Biden did say she was reading Spare. Harry and Jill got along really well and there are a lot of photos to prove it and Joe even joked about it.
The Daily Mail and other tabloids used Trump himself to bash Meghan several times. Which was useful to both the British Media and the royal family because they wanted to paint the Sussexes as unlikeable failures. Having a US President be friendly to them is probably their worst nightmare.
Both the BM and the BRF are OBSESSED with Harry and Meghan’s popularity! They want to deny it while they work in the shadows to destroy it. They gnash their teeth and send their bots and trolls after innocuous tweets like Meghan was good in Suits. They also love to claim Hollywood is shunning them.
The obsession is unending so they probably want to paint Meghan as wooing Jill and then claim she’s being shunned when you don’t see them together. At this point they just pull stories out of their ass since the BRF has nothing left to leak.
Silly? More like obsessive stalker behavior from the DM. They won’t leave Meghan alone.
At this point I think Daily Mail “journalists” are simply playing a game of ‘how stupid are our readers.’ Because there is absolutely no way…
They obsessed with the idea of Meghan getting into politics. That stupid Lady Colin Campbell is now proclaiming that Meghan is harassing California governor Gavin Newsom to force him to appoint her as Senator to replace Diane Feinstein if she retires.
There is simply no logic to any of their claims.
No idea if this is true. But Presidents and First Ladies have friends. And their friends sure as hell have a way to send them gifts. No idea if it’s a PO Box or an office address. The Secret Service undoubtedly opens it and checks that it is safe and secure, but the President does get gifts!
The groceries for the White House are bought at local grocery stores. They have a list of 20 or so and pull a name out of a hat just before they leave to decide where to go. It’s Secret Service people doing the shopping. I think someone from the kitchen goes along, but its the Secret Service’s gig.
Grew up in DC area. Mom volunteered in the White House after she retired. Still gets invited to events. She was a librarian. It’s not some completely isolated bunker.
Concern Fae, I’m sure there is a way to send something. I don’t believe this story. I have no idea why it was written. It’s just stupid.
Lol this story is so stupid. How would Jill Biden know what Meghan wore a month earlier? It’s not like she wore a lemon dress on Oprah. So dumb.
Dr. Biden dresses so well. She wore masks that matched her dresses frequently throughout the masking period of the pandemic.
This story is nonsense, but I hope she and Meghan get to know each other — or have corresponded already. I could see these two brilliant women having a lot to talk about.
I hope H&M get invited to a dinner at the WH! That would really send the dm into a spin! LOL
Oh @ Tamra, that would make the entire Island of Petty implode upon themselves!!!
But what a lovely idea!!
Who wrote this? His brain should have snapped with the ridiculous stretch this story required.
tamsin, perhaps that’s the answer. His brain already snapped.
I don’t know why the UK press keep trying to tie the Sussexes to the Biden’s. It makes no sense.So what if they met Harry when he was in the royal fold. They’ve met thousands of people so what’s the point of these fake stories? Their world and the world of POTUS will rarely intersect.