DM: Jill Biden was ‘in on the joke’ when Duchess Meghan sent her lemons???

Last week, the Daily Mail published a very strange article about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to cozy up to President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Mail claimed that the Sussexes asked to ride on Air Force One after QEII’s funeral AND that the British government leaned on the Biden administration to ensure that Dr. Biden would not attend the Invictus Games at The Hague. The Invictus story was the one I believed, because I completely believe that the Windsors and the British government are so short-sighted and petty that they’re using whatever political capital they have to throw tantrums about Harry & Meghan to the Biden administration. A lot of you didn’t believe the Air Force One story either, and I agree, logistically it made no sense. Speaking of logistics, buried within that story was this other bizarre story:

After the Sussexes’ now-infamous Oprah interview, their fans seemed to agree that the Bidens were sympathetic to Meghan and Harry. The day after the interview aired, Jill Biden wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with a lemon pattern to the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards. It was similar to an Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan had worn a month before. Twitter saw Jill’s outfit as a subtle nod of support to Team Sussex. Meghan even sent the First Lady a basket of lemons in thanks.

[From The Daily Mail]

A basket of lemons? You can’t just send a basket of citrus to the White House!! There are huge security issues with sending anything to the White House. Every part of this lie is incredibly stupid, but please allow the Mail to double-down on their stupidity:

Jill Biden was ‘in on the joke’ when Meghan Markle sent her a bunch of lemons in a wink at social media speculation that the First Lady was on Team Sussex. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, their fans saw something that made them believe that Jill was sympathetic to the Duke and Duchess. The day after the explosive interview aired in 2021, Jill wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with a lemon pattern to the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards. She even topped it off with a matching face mask which she removed before speaking at the event. The frock was similar to a $2,890 dress from the same designer that Meghan had worn a month before. Twitter saw Jill’s outfit as a subtle nod of support to Team Sussex even though the First Lady had worn the dress on several occasions before that and since then. And, as DailyMail.com revealed exclusively, Meghan even sent the First Lady a basket of lemons in thanks. Jill ‘was in on the joke,’ a source close to her told DailyMail.com. It’s unclear what happened to the lemons after their arrival at the White House and the First Lady’s office didn’t respond to inquiries on the matter. It’s also believed Jill, who is known for being thoughtful, would almost certainly have sent Meghan a thank you note for the gift. The move could have been an effort on Meghan’s part to grow closer to the First Lady, who enjoys a good relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan may be trying to establish her own relationship with the First Lady – hence the lemon basket gift. It still remains unclear exactly how the Duchess got the lemons to Jill Biden.

[From The Daily Mail]

*rubs temples* So, the Mail is obsessing over a false story – which they made up – about Meghan sending lemons to the White House as a nod to Dr. Biden wearing a similar lemon-print Oscar de la Renta dress? And not only that, but the Mail’s sources insist that Dr. Biden got the reference and the joke. Let me ask you something: what the f–k is going on? Is it just a slow summer for royal gossip? Are they just randomly picking over these crumbs of bullsh-t for no reason, or is something else at play? I’m starting to wonder if the Mail has a tip that Dr. Biden plans to attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf? If and when that happens, the Mail will point to its own BS reporting and say “Dr. Biden is only there because Meghan sent her lemons!?!?!?”