Cher is launching a gelato brand named Cherlato

Who had this on their 2023 bingo card? I didn’t. Cher is a living legend who could merchandise just about anything and I bet it would be successful. Gelato isn’t necessarily what I expected but I’ll take it over yet another celebrity skincare or makeup brand. Cher announced her gelato brand with a video on Instagram that shows a brightly colored ice cream truck with multiple pictures of Cher on it. Her song “Believe” plays in the background (of course!) She’s partnering with Giapo, a brand based in New Zealand. I checked their website and they already have something called “Cher’s Chocolate” on the menu, but I wonder what other flavors will be part of Cherlato.

Cher is getting in the gelato game and she wants you to know it’s for “real.” The “Believe” singer announced she’s launching her own brand in a Sunday video on Instagram that showed off a truck emblazoned with the name “Cherlato.” The truck is decked out in designs showing the 77-year-old inside a cone. “Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato…. Watch Out LA!! All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING. More To Come,” she wrote in the caption. In a description on its official Instagram account, the brand said it will deliver “the freshest & most delectable gelato” to “the streets of Los Angeles.” Cherlato is “created” by Giapo, a New Zealand-based company that makes ice cream in a gluten-free facility. Cherlato shared images of its gelato via Instagram, saying the treat was the “culmination of a decades-long journey to find the freshest and most amazing ice-creams in the world.” “A few years ago, Cher met Giapo and together, the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato – the boldest and coldest gelato creations LA has ever had,” one post reads.

[From The Huffington Post]

The Giapo brand seems very fancy–there are ice cream cones that start at $20 NZD which is $12 USD! Maybe it’s just inflation but that seems like a lot of money for ice cream. They make the ice cream in a dedicated gluten-free facility, so that’s really cool. It must be very annoying and difficult to have celiac disease and have to avoid so many things because they might have trace amounts of gluten. They also have helpful labels that tell you if a flavor is vegan, egg free, nut free, halal, or kosher. Cher says she started working on this brand five years ago, and she’s not really the type to half-ass anything she does, so I’m sure it will be good. But I must confess that I’m a purist when it comes to ice cream–I don’t want fancy flavors like amaretto-praline-caramel-hazelnut. I like the basic flavors like mint chip, strawberry, or cookie dough. I hope the flavors are named after Cher’s songs and movies, that would be cute.