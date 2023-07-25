Jon Gosselin: Kate Gosselin’s false accusations of Collin are to justify her abuse

Embed from Getty Images

I did not have Gosselin family drama on my Summer 2023 bingo card, but here we are. To recap, 19-year-old Collin Gosselin (one of the sextuplets) spoke to Entertainment Tonight last fall about being sent to an institution at age 12. In an episode of the FX documentary Dark Side of the 2000s, he spoke about his mom Kate’s abuse, which his sister Hannah confirmed. After it aired, his older sister Mady got involved to defend Kate and accuse Collin of abuse and racism, which is pretty typical in toxic families. Jon responded by pointing out that Mady has not seen Collin since he was in sixth grade. Naturally, Kate reacted by going full DARVO, smearing her own son by accusing him of “violent behavior” and blaming his recollection on “mental illness.” It was pretty disgusting.

Now, Jon is speaking out in support of his son, calling out the Patron Saint of Karens’ “cruel false accusations” and pointing out that Collin had to be cleared mentally, physically, and medically by the government before joining the Marines.

Hours after Kate Gosselin broke her silence following son Collin‘s claims that she had him institutionalized to conceal her alleged abuse, her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, has spoken out. “Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him,” a rep for Jon, 46, told The U.S. Sun on Friday, July 21. “True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public. … Do not forget that a judge awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father.” Jon — who received custody of Collin and Hannah, both now 19, in 2018 after they moved into his home — further noted that Collin needed to be “cleared by the Marines with a full background check including mental, physical, and medical clearance” before enlisting in the armed forces. The statement concluded, “The government’s full diagnoses clearly reflects the truth.”

Good on Jon for calling Kate’s (ridiculously long) statement what it was: cruel. She’s a narcissist who loves attention and always needs to have the last word, so I’m sure we’ll get some sort of public response to Jon’s statement. I just wonder if it will come from Kate herself or if she’ll send one of her other children out to do her dirty work. It also speaks volumes that after all of this has come out, her response was to publicly attack her son rather than reach out to him privately to clear the air and try to fix their relationship.

I feel so terrible for Collin, but am glad he has Jon and Hannah’s support. I’m also so impressed with how brave he was to speak out, especially considering he had to have known that his mom would react like this. He speaks more eloquently than most people twice his age, myself included. I hope all of this drama dies down quickly for his sake, and that now that the truth is out there, he’s able to move forward and live his best life.