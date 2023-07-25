Jon Gosselin: Kate Gosselin’s false accusations of Collin are to justify her abuse

Embed from Getty Images
I did not have Gosselin family drama on my Summer 2023 bingo card, but here we are. To recap, 19-year-old Collin Gosselin (one of the sextuplets) spoke to Entertainment Tonight last fall about being sent to an institution at age 12. In an episode of the FX documentary Dark Side of the 2000s, he spoke about his mom Kate’s abuse, which his sister Hannah confirmed. After it aired, his older sister Mady got involved to defend Kate and accuse Collin of abuse and racism, which is pretty typical in toxic families. Jon responded by pointing out that Mady has not seen Collin since he was in sixth grade. Naturally, Kate reacted by going full DARVO, smearing her own son by accusing him of “violent behavior” and blaming his recollection on “mental illness.” It was pretty disgusting.
Now, Jon is speaking out in support of his son, calling out the Patron Saint of Karens’ “cruel false accusations” and pointing out that Collin had to be cleared mentally, physically, and medically by the government before joining the Marines.
Hours after Kate Gosselin broke her silence following son Collin‘s claims that she had him institutionalized to conceal her alleged abuse, her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, has spoken out.
“Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him,” a rep for Jon, 46, told The U.S. Sun on Friday, July 21. “True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public. … Do not forget that a judge awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father.”
Jon — who received custody of Collin and Hannah, both now 19, in 2018 after they moved into his home — further noted that Collin needed to be “cleared by the Marines with a full background check including mental, physical, and medical clearance” before enlisting in the armed forces. The statement concluded, “The government’s full diagnoses clearly reflects the truth.”
Good on Jon for calling Kate’s (ridiculously long) statement what it was: cruel. She’s a narcissist who loves attention and always needs to have the last word, so I’m sure we’ll get some sort of public response to Jon’s statement. I just wonder if it will come from Kate herself or if she’ll send one of her other children out to do her dirty work. It also speaks volumes that after all of this has come out, her response was to publicly attack her son rather than reach out to him privately to clear the air and try to fix their relationship.
I feel so terrible for Collin, but am glad he has Jon and Hannah’s support. I’m also so impressed with how brave he was to speak out, especially considering he had to have known that his mom would react like this. He speaks more eloquently than most people twice his age, myself included. I hope all of this drama dies down quickly for his sake, and that now that the truth is out there, he’s able to move forward and live his best life.
Good for Jon sticking up for Colin and no we have not heard the last from his monster mom. She will comeback with more verbal abuse because that is who she is. I wish Colin well and hope however long he is in the Marines it all goes well.
I’m very thankful that Jon seems to have pulled it together for his children and done what was needed to be done as their father. Kate was absolutely a tyrant to those children and to anybody in her orbit. I just am a little wary of Jon’s rear view look at his own history- he really fucked off for awhile and was his own huge mess. Yes he acknowledges it but there was a lot more beyond a girlfriend and some ill advised Ed Hardy. All those children deserve better than both of these people.
My husband’s mother was an abuser exactly like Kate. Same MO. They’re ALL victims of her, including Jon. Maybe Jon didn’t handle some things well, but dealing with someone like Kate is a nightmare. It’s often a no win situation. I’m so glad Colin is free of her and moving forward with his life and that he has the support of his father and sister.
By the looks of the comments and feedback she’s received to her ridiculous IG post, her bs is not being well received. It seems most ppl have seen through her twisted, toxic behavior and are letting her know.
GOOD!!! It’s about time for people to stop buying her schtick and believing that Collin was abused by his mother, and sister by proxy. Collin is a very level headed young man whose own revelations came across as balanced, truthful and mature. For a man his age that has been abused, I was in awe of his manners and maturity.
Kueen Kate can f’ off!!
I find his maturity and sensibleness both impressive and refreshing. I really didn’t think one of her kids could turn out like Colin did. Good for him, I’m actually a little proud of him.
I gasped yesterday while reading her statement, it was absolutely disgusting and she admitted she abandoned her own child years ago and hasn’t bothered checking on him. That’s truly horrific, and I shouldn’t be surprised. She was always a controlling monster who wanted everyone to fall in line and do what she said, Collin probably fought back against her abuse and she didn’t like that. She tossed him in a facility and never spoke about it, and apparently never spoke to him! That gives me chills. Of course Mady ended up just like Kate, those kids should never speak about their siblings like that, especially since they haven’t seen him in years.
SAME. With every sentence my mind said “textbook narcissist”. Just over and over.
And let’s pretend Colin did need to go to a mental health institution. Avoiding contact for the first month may be necessary so he can focus on his care but abandoning him completely, forcing his siblings to abandon him, and refusing to allow his father know about it is abuse. How anyone can not see it is abuse is beyond me.
Kate Gosselin is a monster.
I find it very telling that even though Hannah back Collin on the abuse he faced, both Kate and Mady focus on attacking Collin.
Which shows you domestic what it was like to live with Kate. Proves what Collin said was true about being the scapegoat. It seems no matter who stuck up for him, what they did to him, he did/said, he was always going to be the “bad one”.
That’s a great point, I didn’t even realize that
His words really were so eloquent – I was like, “This kid is 19?!” Getting into the Marines is a pretty big deal, and you’d think she’d be proud. But she is a narcissist, so she won’t. My mom is the same, it just took me a lot longer to see it and put the pieces together. She was never flagrantly abusive or neglectful, but dismissive, weirdly competitive, and always finding subtle ways to take me down. So fkn toxic. I’m glad Collin has his dad and his sister there for him so he has that support system in place.
Kate is obviously a beast of a mother.
She can blame no one but herself for this.
Short concise and right on point. She is a beast and is a horrible mother.
Kate and Mady are just so disgusting, they even stated that the family pets were in danger around Collin, and that he is a racist, an abuser, and whatnot.