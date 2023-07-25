Ethan Slater’s wife Lilly Jay is ‘devastated…this is not the future she had in mind’

If you’re over a certain age, this whole gossip miscommunication went over your head, but the younger people found it confusing. Earlier this year, Ariana Grande dumped her husband, Dalton Gomez, a real estate broker or something. We learned last week that Ariana is now seeing her married costar Ethan Slater. They met while filming Wicked in England. Slater is best known as a Broadway actor, and in 2018, he was nominated for a Tony Award for playing the title role in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical on Broadway. Slater is not the same actor who voices SpongeBob on the cartoon. That actor’s name is Tom Kenny, and Kenny’s wife wants everyone to know that Ariana Grande did not steal her man. Speaking of:
Ethan Slater’s estranged wife Lilly Jay is “devastated” by the news that he and his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande are dating.
A source close to Jay tells ET she’s “devastated” by the breakup with her husband and that “this is not the future she had in mind.” The source adds, “She’s doing her best to get back on her feet. She’s incredibly smart and driven” and “she is truly the best mother.”
Slater married Jay, his former high school classmate, in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, last year. In November 2022, Slater shared an anniversary tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, “My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet.” Grande liked the post.
On Monday, a source confirmed to ET that Grande and Dalton Gomez had separated after two years of marriage, noting that the pair — who tied the knot in May 2021, five months after announcing their engagement — “ultimately were just not a good fit.” Then, just three days later, a source confirmed to ET that Grande and Slater are dating.
“Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun,” the source said. “They didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others. Ariana and Dalton remain friends.”
[From ET]
Just my opinion, but there are only so many times a celebrity woman can pull this Miranda Lambert bullsh-t before it comes back to bite her on the ass. Miranda used to bang married men all the time until it reached public consciousness, that she was a habitual husband-stealer and trainwreck. Then suddenly, Miranda settled down with that cop (now retired) who also had a long-term partner and a baby. It was a damage-control elopement, and she’s made a point of not carrying on openly with married men ever since. It feels like Ariana’s reputation is heading in the same direction – this was internationally messy and it also feels like Lilly Jay will not be going away quietly (nor should she).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram.
…all I can think is that all this messiness, and dude is not even good looking…
She definitely goes for guys that are… um… “quirky” in the looks department…
I said this yesterday. Nothing excuses Ariana’s behavior here but it would be more understandable if Slater did not look like SpongeBob SquarePants, who, it turns out, he played on Broadway. That’s the first part of this story that actually makes sense to me.
Typical narcissistic behavior. Have a friend like this. Intentionally dating “down” allows for a controlling relationship.
Honestly F*** Ariana for being a sociopath, and this guy, who is equally bad or even worse… his wife has all my sympathy. She will get sick of him quickly, he will have lost everything and humiliated himself, and her career will take a hit because literally thousands of us reading this all thinks she’s a nut. Nice move guys.
My thoughts exactly. *This* guy? Really?
Any time my husband jokes about me having some dalliances with colleagues, my answer is always the same, that I’d only cheat on him if someone looking like Jason Momoa knocked on my door and asked for a date.
This guy? I’d shut the door on him and I’m far from being pretty and young like AG.
Much like Miranda, Arianna could have just about any single man she wanted. But she wanted a married one.
It’s a very Debbie Reynolds/Elizabeth Taylor kind of drama. The wife welcomed the eventual mistress because she’s going through something and her kindness gets repaid like this.
LOL. Yeah. I have to be honest, I looked at the picture of him and my first thought was “oh…he must be…talented”.
Yucky situation. If Ariana is remotely smart she will keep this very quiet and off social media. You want to be together? Fine. No one is celebrating it though. Nor should anyone. 🙄
I never got into Ariana because she’s a grown woman that dresses like a toddler, so I don’t know if this behavior is “like her” or not. But, this alone is gross. I really hope Lilly and son are near her parents/support system right now.
All strength to Lilly Jay in getting through this and moving. Imagine your partner of 10 years turning out to be a trash human who betrays you? Ariana and that Ethan person are just so selfish and pathetic. What a disgrace.
It was reported too that AG had spent time with the couple, too. Extra level disgust.
It doesn’t sound like Lilly knew she was “broken up.”
She found out the hard way. So gross.
If Lilly Jay doesn’t stand up! GIRL, STAND UP!!! Based on what I read of her she was punching down. She’s way too smart and successful and pretty to be crying over some cheating trash man. She needs to pull a Liberty Ross and find herself a billionaire.
All I know is I love Lilly Jay’s eyeglasses. I wish I could find frames like that. They look great. (ID anyone?) Back on topic, LJ is a beautiful young woman. I wish her well, far away from those who have hurt her.
Maybe these? https://www.warbyparker.com/eyeglasses/robbie/antique-silver
Getting married after 5 months and then buggering off with a married guy – therapy quick!
Strength to you, Lilly Jay – you’ll look back on this one day and realise AG did you a favour.
Ariana is having her bit of fun and will likely move on in a year. This guy will realize he was just Mr. Right Now and he trashed his family unit to be a temporary sidepiece.
I hope this poor woman recovers from her heartbreak and finds success, happiness and joy.
That’s the worst part. This won’t last and all that will be left behind is a broken family. He’s an absolute trash bag and she’s not much better.
Ariana obviously is like a child who wants something just because someone else has it. So she gets the new toy, and she’ll play with it, break it , dump it, and giggle. She will once again have proved to herself that there is no man that she can’t have. She won’t care about the devastation she leaves behind.
Dude totally blew up his family and future to bang Ariana who will just move on to the next one. What a sleaze ball thinking with his d*ck instead of his baby.
Well said, Normades.
I looked up the 2nd last married guy that Miranda Lambert hooked up with and his wife took him back after all that which I cannot understand AT ALL.
Really??? I can’t imagine doing that, especially with it being so public.
“ Ariana and Ethan recently started dating. They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun…”
So basically, this guy was resentful of playing second fiddle to his infant and to his wife’s attention being on someone other than him.
What a loser.
I am mother of a 21 months old. It’s amazing but also utterly exhausting. I also work full time, not sure that is the case with LJ. But just here to say, working or not, that first year is so exhausting. Any partner who went into this pregnancy with open eyes and then leaves you alone to deal with it during that tough first year plus cheats on you is an absolute a….hole. Sorry just no nice way to put this. Even if he falls out of love or is frustrated, she is his best friend he says, you don’t do this even to a friend
Fina, you stated this beautifully. I had my first baby 18 years ago. The severe anemia and tiredness of the last months of pregnancy, the hormones, the first months of motherhood, getting back to work and being far away from my friends and family… this dickw&d apparently couldn’t be caring and supportive. And he didn’t have the minimum amount of decency to tell her, if this is true that she just found out. Ethan is awful, and both he and Ariana are cruel.
Sorry, he looks about 12=years old and is really not at all good looking. This makes so little sense.
Both AG and SpongeBob are terrible here. The wife must be devastated but honey you can and will do better after you heal…. AG and the odd looking man will always be trash people period
Also keep going back to her denying a divorce and posting wedding photos in May…..not buying her and Dalton separated in January either I think Ariana PR team is trying to clean up as much as they can. I noticed Daltons team seems to be putting it out there that he never gave up on the marriage and did not start dating several months ago with her blessing like she would have you believe. Girlfriend is putting the M in messy.
Scooter Braun is re-writing history for her. I hope Dalton hits back and starts leaking his side of the story. Ariana was cryptically liking Instagram posts about toxic relationships trying to spin it against him for her fans 🙄
This girl doesn’t leave a relationship until she’s already in another one. And she dates down to guarantee she isn’t rejected. The new guy is trash, but she sets her sights on him on purpose. She knew he couldn’t resist the attention of a pop star. He threw it all away to give her ego a boost, but she’ll be bored again soon enough.
The donut licking was nasty but I could forgive it.
This shit though?
Ariana, you nasty.
PS also terrible taste in men, married or otherwise.
Dude looks like a haunted ventriloquist’s dummy.