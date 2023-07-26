Britney Spears’ memoir could be delayed because of Justin Timberlake & Colin Farrell

A few weeks ago, Britney Spears announced that her memoir would be released on October 24. The memoir is called The Woman in Me, which seems like a joke from Arrested Development (iykyk). There was a bidding war for the memoir, with Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books winning the publishing rights. While the cover doesn’t reveal the names of any co-authors or ghostwriters, I would assume that Britney got some help. It’s nothing to be ashamed of – Prince Harry had a ghost, and Jessica Simpson had a co-writer. In any case, it looks like the publication date may be moved back a bit because two of Britney’s former lovers are threatening to sue. One of the names is, um, unexpected??

Millions of fans will be desperate to grab a copy of Britney Spears’s memoir when it comes out in October. But Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell won’t be among them after contesting vast swathes of her book. I’ve learned that Cry Me A River singer Justin and The Batman actor Colin, both romantically linked to Britney in the early Noughties, caused a four-month delay to the publication over tales she wanted to be included. Lawyers acting for the pair threatened to sue if Toxic singer Britney didn’t remove intimate details of their clients’ lives. Justin dated Britney from 1999 to 2002, having met her on the set of TV’s The Mickey Mouse Club in 1992. It was claimed in 2003 that Colin and Britney were dating after they were seen out together, but he has denied they were a couple. A source said: “Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed. There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them. The legal process meant the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included. But that has finally now been settled and her autobiography is all ready to go.”

[From The Sun]

Wait, so… Justin and Colin both threatened to sue if certain stories were not removed, and so Gallery Books’ editors removed those stories and that was it? Or are they still fighting about it? I’m not surprised at all about Timberlake’s tantrums – for as much well-deserved sh-t Justin gets for how he treated Janet Jackson, he should get ten times the sh-t for how he treated Britney. As far as I know, Britney and Colin Farrell only had a brief fling/friendship, but it was back when Colin was drinking so… maybe he doesn’t want some of that stuff out there. Anyway, this is actually the best hype for the book: Britney’s exes are salty about it.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images