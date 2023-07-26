Are Prince Harry & Meghan contemplating a move to Malibu?

Back in 2020, I actually believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would buy a home in Los Angeles. They were clearly looking to build a production company and get deals within LA, and I thought they would end up buying a home in one of those exclusive gated communities favored by actors, some place secure where they could come and go as they pleased with little to no paparazzi intrusion. Obviously, they didn’t do that – they ended up buying their lovely home in Montecito, and when they have business in LA, they just drive down. But maybe my first instinct was right and they actually need a place more centrally located? That’s the rumor going around the British and European media recently: Harry and Meghan might buy a home in Malibu.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harrymight soon be calling Malibu, California, their new home, according to a source close to the pair who spoke with Express. The duo, who currently reside in Montecito, California, are reportedly exploring properties in the coastal city for a potentially closer proximity to Los Angeles. The insider reveals, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are contemplating their living arrangements, with Malibu emerging as a prospective locale. They have discreetly made a few trips to the region, taking time to explore the offerings.” However, it’s still unclear if they will relinquish their current Montecito residence or simply add a Malibu property to their portfolio. This consideration emerges as Meghan Markle shifts her attention back to her Hollywood roots with William Morris Endeavor (WME). The source maintains this as a strategic move, considering Malibu’s popularity among the celebrity crowd. The couple has been living in their $14 million, nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito since 2020, following their departure from royal duties.

[From Marca]

What I find most interesting here is “They have discreetly made a few trips to the region, taking time to explore the offerings.” I’ve already gotten the impression that Harry and Meghan have figured how to move in and around LA without drawing attention to themselves. I believe that they’re in LA more often than most people realize, and it would not surprise me to learn that they had one or more go-to places to stay while they’re in town, places which are not hotels. Like, maybe they’re staying at a friend’s Malibu home or someone’s gated mansion, I don’t know. Anyway, I don’t honestly think that they’re moving to Malibu or buying a second home in Malibu, but it would not surprise me at all if they had already discreetly found some LA-base, either a rental or a borrowed home or what have you.