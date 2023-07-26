Are Prince Harry & Meghan contemplating a move to Malibu?

Back in 2020, I actually believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would buy a home in Los Angeles. They were clearly looking to build a production company and get deals within LA, and I thought they would end up buying a home in one of those exclusive gated communities favored by actors, some place secure where they could come and go as they pleased with little to no paparazzi intrusion. Obviously, they didn’t do that – they ended up buying their lovely home in Montecito, and when they have business in LA, they just drive down. But maybe my first instinct was right and they actually need a place more centrally located? That’s the rumor going around the British and European media recently: Harry and Meghan might buy a home in Malibu.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harrymight soon be calling Malibu, California, their new home, according to a source close to the pair who spoke with Express. The duo, who currently reside in Montecito, California, are reportedly exploring properties in the coastal city for a potentially closer proximity to Los Angeles.
The insider reveals, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are contemplating their living arrangements, with Malibu emerging as a prospective locale. They have discreetly made a few trips to the region, taking time to explore the offerings.”
However, it’s still unclear if they will relinquish their current Montecito residence or simply add a Malibu property to their portfolio. This consideration emerges as Meghan Markle shifts her attention back to her Hollywood roots with William Morris Endeavor (WME).
The source maintains this as a strategic move, considering Malibu’s popularity among the celebrity crowd. The couple has been living in their $14 million, nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito since 2020, following their departure from royal duties.
What I find most interesting here is “They have discreetly made a few trips to the region, taking time to explore the offerings.” I’ve already gotten the impression that Harry and Meghan have figured how to move in and around LA without drawing attention to themselves. I believe that they’re in LA more often than most people realize, and it would not surprise me to learn that they had one or more go-to places to stay while they’re in town, places which are not hotels. Like, maybe they’re staying at a friend’s Malibu home or someone’s gated mansion, I don’t know. Anyway, I don’t honestly think that they’re moving to Malibu or buying a second home in Malibu, but it would not surprise me at all if they had already discreetly found some LA-base, either a rental or a borrowed home or what have you.
There is no “source close to the pair” who is going to talk about HM to tabloids.
Agreed. Any source close to Harry and Meghan would ‘recall’ that WME stressed in their statement about signing Meghan that they would ‘not’ be representing her as an actress. The very fact that this article contains the keys words ‘might’ and ‘a source close to’ makes it questionable.
Harry and Meghan wouldn’t necessarily need to court LA for production deals. Netflix has studios, or use of studios, all across the U.S. and in Toronto. Producing film content isn’t the LA bubble it used to be (Tyler Perry has proven in Atlanta that if you build viable studios in another city, LA will come to you 🙂 ).
In my opinion, if the Sussexes move anywhere it will be to New York City. It would make their International travel easier, they would be closer to Toronto, and Netflix has just built a studio in New Jersey.
Agreed.
The origin of this article seem oblivious that the Sussexes’ are not ‘content’, simply private citizens…
More likely a realtor – I could see them trying to get a story like this going to drive interest in the area.
This makes sense. A number of celebrities have been moving out of Malibu. Especially those with children. No “source” personally close to the Sussexes is sharing anything with the Express or other BM outlets.
At this point, a “source close to the Sussexes” means someone that might live within a hundred miles of them.
Exactly! NO friend of theirs would ever talk to the trash media.
I thought the Sussexes were broke and in a middle of a separation! Isn’t that what’s been being said lately everywhere by the England tabloids and royal commentators? Where are they gonna get the money from to buy a second home in Malibu after their Spotify deal ended? My head is spinning, gee…
In light of the way these media people try to shoehorn the Sussexes into every current story, until I hear anything different from them, I’m more inclined to believe that the media is again trying to shoehorn H and M into the Barbie movie release story that’s going around. As in Malibu Barbie?
I came here to make a joke about them buying the dream house, but I see it was halfway said.
A hard no, they would not be moving to Malibu. My god the Brits are so stupid and have no idea about California or the US for that matter. Malibu is not somewhere you raise your family and while it is lovely, old rockers, aging movie stars and the newly rich desperate to display their wealth and new found importance live there now. The best homes are being threatened by the erosion of the sea cliffs and the whole Malibu vibe has changed considerably from its glory days. The british media and the royal rota are so out of touch and simply make up shit each and every day. No real estate person worth their weight would breathe a word of H&M inquiries, that is why we know this is BS. That old man Montecito neighbour is exactly why they have a guard at the gate, it took him all of two minutes to run to the tabloids with his non story of the Sussexes. There are no neighbours, those properties are huge and no one EVER drops by without an invite and advance warning, the security of the whole neighborhood is too tight. No one in Malibu or anyone close to H&M are saying anything, the BM just spews crap, sitting at their desks making up stories. None have ever set foot in Calif. Too funny and a bit sad for Brits that buy their lies.
Hmm “according to a source close to the pair who spoke with Express” – does anyone actually close to Harry and Meghan ever talk to the tabs? I mean it’s possible of course but one of the big benefits to them for distancing themselves from the BRF has been how fast the leaks about them dried up.
They put out a statement after they left that they weren’t going to speak to the DM, Express, the Sun and Mirror. That’s still in place and I suspect the Telegraph and Times have been added to the list.
This was also in Us Weekly and Cosmo so I doubt it a little less. My thoughts were that Malibu might be a bit nearer to friends as well as kid-friendlier, since Montecito is where “people go to die,” lol.
US Weekly? No.
And a big HELL NAW to Cosmo too.
But Montecito touches Santa Barbara. I grew up there and it is a good place if you like the beach, the zoo (which does tons of conservation), etc. It’s still very central to a TON of smaller cities with things going on.
Plus it’s like an hour from Montecito to Malibu, especially if you know when to leave. Just seems like a strange and small move to me, as someone from the area. Unless they found a house they absolutely love and that’s the only reason. I’d prefer raising my kids in Montecito over Malibu for sure.
100% would rather raise kids in Santa Barbara/Montecito versus Malibu/LA.
That being said, although it’s only an hour to Malibu, it can be 2 hours + into LA proper. Maybe they’re tired of the drive and figure it’s worth it to shave an hour off if they move to Malibu.
Uhmm, no @ThatsNotOkay. They’re just repeating the same garbage. I’m still waiting for that Netflix documentary about Kate’s charity work that US Weekly claimed Meghan wanted to do to come out.lofl
I’m of two minds on this one. Part of me wants them to stay in Santa Barbara. It’s far enough away to be away from LA and still have a small town feel. If they move Malibu, their fire insurance will go through the roof. And honestly paps will likely have more access to them. Malibu aint big, and I personally think the culture of the area is different. It’s too close to the city IMO. Not that they are looking for my opinion, I would keep the Montecito property, and buy a condo in Century City of Wilshire Blvd in Westwood. Keep your home base in Santa Barbara.
ITA so strongly with all if this, but Malibu makes loads of sense for them. With small kids they can’t be away a lot at a condo in LA during the school year. They also have many more options for schools that balance top tier education with diversity closer to LA. The source is speculating as much as we are, though.
@ Betty Rose you have nailed the entire rumor up into one sentence. It’s all pure speculation on everyone’s mind, including ours!!
If it doesn’t come from them or their spokesman then it’s not true. They are so desperate for any info on this pair.
@Susan Collins
One wonders what is the cognitive disability that folks have that is preventing them from understanding that no one in H&M’s inner circle speaks to shidtrags anywhere……..not in the uk, us or australia. And therefore, any “story” in the shidtrags alluding to same, is an outright lie,
@susanCollins, exactly and given that the Express is always printing crap about them (especially on line) no way is anyone “close” to them speaking to this or any other rag
It’s definitely all over the map. First it’s separate lives and divorce, then ignoring elderly neighbors, now moving to Malibu or back to the UK to be funded by William. Which is it?None of this makes sense. The Sussexes are fairly quiet and haven’t really said much since NYC and the end of Spotify deal announcement and the noise around that. This is what having privacy is about. They go about their business and don’t need to say anything about it.
If they decide to move, everyone seems to be missing a very obvious component, which is that Archie is turning 5 next May and will be starting kindergarten. Where they want their kids to go to school will really determine where they end up staying. Assume it will be private school so that will be a major factor. Anyway, they won’t be the first Montecito residents to have an LA base as well if there is any truth to this. However, it seems the intention of the article is to once again use Hollywood to berate and shame them, specifically Meghan, and say she’s going Hollywood again. “ Tacky Tinseltown “ and all, but it’s ok when the other royals bring out the Hollywood glamour. Ugh, so sick of these people and all their nasty speculation about this couple.
Schools were my first thought. I’m sure there’s no shortage of excellent private (and public, tbh) schools in Montecito/SB but it’s simply not possible to rival the level of cultural diversity in a city like LA, if that’s a priority for school selection.
We live in Malibu and it’s pretty isolated out here. Homes with the privacy and security H&M need are either up in the hills, which is scary from a wildfire standpoint these days, or on the ocean bluffs. Those have gone stratospheric in price thanks to the recent Beyoncé sale.
The public schools are very good, but all of the private schools are at least a 40-minute drive, and a lot more in traffic.
The one neighborhood I can see fitting their needs is Serra Retreat. It’s a small gated version of their Montecito community. Big homes on acreage, not too high up in the hills. They would be downsizing, but likely also walking away with a nice profit from the Montecito sale. But Montecito/Santa Barbara have much more of a community. Malibu is a silo.
Exactly. I can’t see why they would want to be in Malibu, and the way animals and people can easily get trapped during wildfires. No. It’s gorgeous but not worth it.
This is pretty much what I was going to say. Also the traffic is annoyingly problematic. In Malibu they could never avoid paparazzi.
I agree with all of you as a Santa Barbara native. I replied upthread too, but no way would I prefer to raise my kids in Malibu over Montecito.
TRANSLATION
Please move to Malibu so we have more reason to slag off on Meghan being too Hollywood. Plus, it’s far easier to stalk you because those damn Montecito residents refuse to dish the tea on you!!
I don’t see them moving their home base from Montecito anytime soon, but I can see them getting a condo or a rental in LA for when they come up to do business.
Their escape from the UK was such an upheaval for them and Archie, I doubt they would want to disrupt that. I’m sure Archie and Lili are quite settled and probably have their own little friends.
Yes! More paparazzi and loose lips in Malibu
Yes, they would be closer to LA in Malibu, but you still have to get to downtown LA or wherever their meetings are the LA traffic is LA traffic — it doesn’t matter where your starting point is.
Like @Nicole said, keep Montecito, get a condo in Century City or closer to where they are doing business.
A source close to the pair says they are looking to buy a home in Malibu and just last week a source close to the pair said they were divorcing. So…which is it?
Both are BS. No “source close to H&M” talk to the gutter British press.
Don’t forget they are going broke and will need to beg William and Charles for money so how can they possibly buy a home in Malibu? These narratives are so conflicting I bet even the bots are exhausted from trying to keep up.
“Markle and Prince Harrymight soon be calling Malibu, California, their new home, according to a source close to the pair who spoke with Express.”
Who do they know well who would talk to the bm? Nope, I’m not buying this. It’s just another story in a long line of stories written for clicks. They easily could be staying with someone or have rented a place to stay if needed. I don’t believe people in the know in their circle are talking.
How many bathrooms will it have, is the question?!!! LOL
And will the kitchen look like? Inquiring minds want to know 🤔🤔🤔……..
I don’t think its true. this story already did the rounds back in 2020. They claimed they were moving to Malibu because that’s where Diana considered moving. of course they’re making it about celebrity as if people uproot their families just to be close to other famous people as if Harry and Meghan arent two of the most famous and well connected people on earth.
They bring a story like this out every year just as they did with the tig renewal. I can’t remember where it was but two years ago some estate agent tried to drum up interest in their patch by claiming harry and meghan were moving there. Then last year it said Harry and Meghan were considering moving to Hope Ranch. Now its Malibu. Next year it will be Beverley Park where Adele lives. Or how about San Francisco to get close to the Gettys and Newsoms. Or maybe Georgetown in DC you know cos she wants to be president.
Harry already talked about being really grateful for the space they have for the kids to run around. Malibu properties even if you spend tens of millions do not have that kind of space. Not 7 acres. what is in Malibu that would be worth giving up the montecito house for?
If he does move its because his world is bigger now. You realize how much you missed out on worrying about people who don’t worry about you. I’m going through this now. Things feel off because you have so much extra free time. Backstabbing family members are a full time job.
Although harry should stay in Montecito because the residents aren’t snitching on him. I also had to move and not list my address. It’s hard staying off the people finder lists. I controll who I speak to and who knows where I live. All it takes is one person tagging you.
These people are funny. The Sussexes own a production company! If they were seen in the area they could have been scouting locations, taking meetings, meeting up with people. They also have a charitable arm and the visit could be related to that as well. They also have friends.
Harry and Meghan both LOVE to travel and explore new places. If someone on their team or a friend was raving about a spot in Malibu that would be great to visit or would work for a project I could easily see them driving down there to explore. They have so many reasons to be anywhere at any given time that don’t involve moving. Plus Meghan said it herself on the James Corden show they are tired of moving.
I feel all this gets ignored because the tabloids think the idea of Harry and Meghan getting another house would piss off people. They just can’t adjust and still write about them as if they are still taxpayer funded.
My first thought is they might be scouting a place for Eugenie and Jack. I don’t think they are in Portugal any longer.
How are Harry and Meghan buying a house in Malibu when they’re supposed to be on the verge of the divorce and having money difficulties? The British press are reverting to old stories for narratives on Harry and Meghan. When they first moved to the US the British press were reporting that they were going to buy a house in Malibu, that turned out to be a lie and I think this new story is a lie too. The clue is sources close to the couple told the Express. Harry and Meghan don’t talk to the Express.
@amybee the fun thing about the british press is they will make a person a ninja. I stop laughing and now wonder how many stories are pure fiction. Like Hugh grant and Kerry Katona. Hugh grant was a ninja for many years. How much of that was a lie?
Everything is speculation unless it comes from them or their PR people. There are million reasons why the’d want to downsize or get closer to schools, studios, social life etc. But those would have been reasons for not having purchased their current property. I do think the Spotify deal cancellation is the kind of thing that gets at least discussed before getting it done and out there. It couldn’t take them by surprise, and they’ve been looking at their lifestyle from more practical optics for some time now. They’re clearly looking for alternate sources of clout and income, bc there’s only a limit to how long and how much they can monetize and keep relevant by talking about BRF.
Half of your comment is normal; other half is trolling. They are not relevant because they are talking about BRF. Meghan’s number 1 podcast was not about BRF. They told their side of story because Harry’s family leaked lies about them non-stop for years. You cannot rewrite history and turn the victims of abuse into attention-seeking people.
Agree. The best concern trolling is done wrapped around a hook designed to make it seem legit.
“pro M and H comment… insert British tabloid lie here, wrap it in another lie, throw shade, mix with concern, end with absurd tabloid lie predicting doom for them since they left the RF.”
It’s all so grossly abusive.
@sevenblue THIS ☝️
Yup, concern trolling.
Exactly! They have said their side and now are done discussing the royal family. It’s the losers over on salty island who can’t stop talking about them .
100%. It’s also based around the false idea that they talk about that family a ton, instead of the fact that the media twists every innocuous comment to somehow be about that family. That way they can write an article saying that she ( because let’s be real it’s always Meghan for them) is slamming the family. Meghan said something like” oh yeah my husband mentioned how much he enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere of backyard BBQs with my friends here in California.” British media makes it, ” Meghan says Royal Family is cold, and Harry’s friends don’t know how to have a good time!”. And then you get comments like the above saying all she does is talk about that family.
@ sevenblue, thank you for pointing out the obvious.
Some people haven’t a clue. They need to get one!
Its fascinating how some people insist on picking up and mulling over shidt that H&M have dropped and long moved on from.
FYI: the Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan”; and H’s book, Spare are the couple’s “look back” projects…..both H&M used those very same words to describe those projects. Its how they decided to set the record straight FOR POSTERITY!!!
Long after we’re all dead and gone, their story will continue to be told. And what H&M DID NOT WANT is for the lies told by the royals or their goons in the britshidtmedia, to be what decendants believe about them.
Subsequent to the production of these “look back projects” and as H said out of his own mouth in the said docuseries (in epi 5 or 6): “My wife and I, we’re moving on.”
Hence, beginning with M’s globally successful, record-breaking podcast, “Archetypes” and all the hints of great new projects to come, the Sussex’s future will have nothing to do with those leftover welfare recipients living in musty old palaces in britain.
H&M have no intention of speaking publicly about the leftover royals. There will be complete silence……..much as it is now and much like the silence that toxicTom and scamantha are experiencing from Meghan right now.
LOL @Aurora. You’ve made this same comment before and when asked to list how they are trying to “keep relevant by talking about the BRF”, it’s *crickets*.
ThE British Media are the ones saying they keep talking about the BRF. When they’re not. Yes, some of their projects involved them talking about the BRF. They’re not talking about them on a daily, weekly or monthly basis at all. Harry has a job with BetterUp. People seem to want to keep forgetting that.
There was an another “moving” story years ago and it was turned out that some real estate agent was lying to the press to increase the value of his portfolio. There is no source close to Harry and Meghan speaking to the press, but if the press is not making it up, it can be some real estate agent’s lies again.
Just another story that makes H&M wonder about the reliability of those around them, “a source close to the couple told The Express”. H&M have made it clear they will not deal with the UK tabloids at all, then why would anyone close to them be blabbing to The Express? The story smells.
Piffle. IMO, they’d always put the kids first, and if Archie is going to school, that’s a big change, and you want to minimize other life changes for kids so they don’t have to deal with too much at one time.
This is more about making H&M seem as property-greedy as W&K.
Ok but guys…H&M are living their best nine bedroom life whilst the Keens are ‘cramped’ in four 🤷🏼♀️ #goodforthem
I imagine that their children’s schooling would be a consideration, but I shouldn’t think that at their current stage they can’t find excellent schools in the area. Also, I imagine that the children are exposed to plenty of diversity among their parents’ friends and families. It seems to me that they are very emotionally attached to their home in Montecito and to the area. Also, it’s perfectly plausible for them to have a place in LA for business, sort of a pied-a-terre. Eventually, I wouldn’t be surprised if they had the same on east coast in New York. There is probably a lot of travel in their future, probably much travel to and from three continents- North America, Europe, and Africa. I’m surprised that the RR haven’t combined the house hunting story with the separation story and that Malibu will be a separation home for one of them. That story may surface yet. Meanwhile, I hope the Sussexes go about their lives in as much peace as possible. We know for sure that September will be very busy for them.
Lol there’s always a variation of this story every 3 months “The Sussexes are moving to XYZ”. I doubt they’d actually move to Malibu but I do hope they get a second home in New York. Maybe get a penthouse on the upper east side and make a second Archewell base there. They can always travel there half a year with the kids before they go to school full time.
After what happened to them in New York, I doubt they will come back to visit it again, at least not in the near future.
The media has never gotten it right regarding their living situation. They dated for almost six months with Meghan visiting Harry at KP yet no source until after they revealed their relationship to the RF. They started the transition to FC before the world knew they were pregnant with Archie. They stayed in the very exclusive area that the Beckhams stay at before the media found out about it and revealed photos of the property. They stayed in Canada during the holidays in 2019 and the media wasn’t sure of their location until over a month later. They moved from Canada to the US into Tyler Perry’s home and the media didn’t know until six weeks later. They stalked Tyler’s home and used drones and cut fencing to do it yet had no idea they had moved to Montecito six weeks earlier. At no point during the entirety of their relationship has the media had a source about anything regarding their living situation and this is no different.
I have a sister who lives in Montecito with her husband and children for many years, and they all love it. It’s a great place in CA to raise a family and it’s literally next door to Santa Barbara and the Ventura beachTowns . The British tabs make it sound there’s nothing to do. In California, there’s still a lot of things to do within driving distance.
It’s not London and people I Know don’t like living in a busy/crowded city anyways. It’s a been there done that and many of us much prefer living in a more relaxed town nowadays.
If we wanted to Goto Malibu, the rest of our family we would just rent a beach house for a week during the summer for ourselves.
And the Sussexes are prob doing the same or something similar. Having the beach as your backyard literally is the ultimate CA summer experience. And all of the beach homes in Malibu have their own private beaches.
The British press and the BRF have no clue of the California lifestyle. 🙄 they’re just making up sh$t.