Prince Andrew does more reputational damage to the monarchy than the Sussexes?

Last week, Prince Andrew was in the news again, although I’m not sure how much attention this story actually got in the UK or American media. In Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, he claimed that the last time he saw Jeffrey Epstein, it was December 2010, when Andrew flew to New York to break off their friendship in person following Epstein’s conviction of sex crimes and subsequent house arrest. Well, new documents reveal that Andrew actually partied with Epstein WHILE Epstein was under house-arrest in Florida, in June 2010. Not only that, but Andrew didn’t actually break off the friendship (or whatever it was) – Andrew and Epstein were still in “regular contact” throughout February 2011.
Meanwhile, another royal biographer is taking a crack at the tragedy that is Prince Andrew. Biographer Andrew Lownie recently chatted with Clive Irving at the Daily Beast about Andrw, Epstein and King Charles. Some highlights:
Andrew & Charles’s war: Prince Andrew is locked in a “power and status game” with brother King Charles, and the battle over how long he stays at his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, is just one component, according to the prince’s next biographer, Andrew Lownie. “The problem is there is a contract with the Crown Estate. Andrew can stay there on peppercorn rent in return for doing it up. Andrew is digging his heels in because he argues he needs a large house—it has 30 rooms—for when his grandchildren come to stay, and it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.”
Andrew cannot make a comeback: “No, because of his temperament and the way he continues to behave he cannot make a comeback. He’ll be let out for family occasions, but he is by nature a hermit so he won’t be too worried.”
Lownie thinks Andrew did more damage to the monarchy than the Sussexes: He agrees that the seemingly tireless tabloid pursuit of Harry and Meghan has conveniently deflected attention from Andrew, and that in terms of reputational damage to the Windsors he is by far the biggest problem. Lownie said, “Andrew is the bigger problem as Harry will disappear, and there will be sympathy for him if and when he and Meghan divorce, but more and more embarrassing stories about Andrew will continue to appear.”
Andrew & Epstein: “Andrew has never done himself any favors when he has tried to explain his time around Epstein. His former private secretary, Alastair Watson, said that he had first met Epstein in the early 1990s, not as Andrew claimed in 1999. He claimed he cannot sweat, but I have plenty of testimony of him sweating at the time Giuffre claimed she was with him in London.”
What was Andrew & Epstein’s relationship really about? “My research suggests that the Epstein story is more complicated and that Andrew’s closeness to Epstein was more to do with money than sex with young women—after all, he never lacked the opportunity for sex, many women regarded him as a good catch. Andrew, of course, is not the only person who was swimming in these waters. Scores of well-known international figures—politicians, financiers and celebrities were entertained by Epstein, and were on the infamous ‘Lolita’ flight.”
“Andrew is the bigger problem as Harry will disappear, and there will be sympathy for him if and when he and Meghan divorce…” Dafaq?? IF AND WHEN? These people live in their own little world, I swear to God. While I think Andrew is a huge problem for the monarchy, let’s also be clear: what the institution did and is still doing to the Sussexes will haunt the monarchy forever. It was the inflection point. The Windsors also tied Prince Andrew to their despicable campaign against the Sussexes – it has been obvious for years now that whenever the Firm rages about the Sussexes, it’s because they’re hiding really awful sh-t about Andrew or other royals. And I’m sorry, I just can’t get over the completely bonkers argument that “Harry will disappear.”
I am convinced the Royals, the Aristos and other upper socalled echelon people, in Britain are “A moral”. They have no real sense of what’s right and what’s wrong.
I guess why would they when their forefathers started the Transatlantic slave trade.
Speaking of their lopsided moral compass, here’s an easy mathematical equation:
Prince Andrew + Jeffrey Epstein
=
Prince Charles + Jimmy Savile.
Chuck’s no better than his foul bro, only more discreet.
I won’t say more.
Yeah, If the British media gave each family member their trademarked Harry&Meghan treatment, complete with true, semi-true, and bonkers made-up stories, there would be no monarchy. Paedrew is comparable (Charles) or worse (Anne) than many family members, but he shouldn’t be compared to H&M. It’s effing infuriating!
@ theRobinsons, that is a perfect synopsis of them all! They have no morals as we have seen with the habitual affairs, the cash grabbing and the illicit spending which they intend not to disclose this year. They have no morals when it comes to their class.
It’s only the plebs that have a different set of “rules” to abide.
Yes Andrew is the reputational problem. No Harry will not be getting or need sympathy if he gets divorced because he and Meg have a happy marriage and I don’t believe they will get divorced. Now Peg and Can’t are another story altogether it’s them I believe that will divorce.
@ Susan Collins, with the veracity of Keen unapologetically slighted and Wills playing dutiful PT dad, it’s looks to be headed that way, to me anyway.
I wonder if he has found wife #2???
All the divorce talk of.the sussexes I think is trying to distract from the wales marriage. Talking about divorce as done deal for sussexes is offensive
I agree. It is 100% projection.
It is wild to just bring up divorce for the Sussexes when it’s the other couple that constantly show they hate each other in public at levels unseen since Charles and Diana.
Maybe they think divorce will never happen because Kate has nothing else in her life, but William is doing a slow roll solo dad thing so they are ignoring the obvious.
Even pretending that divorce is the same as being a pedo is just bizarre.
Add to the fact that Lownie is speaking specifically about Andrew. How TH did H&M make an appearance in his “opinion”?
These people make up scenarios in their head and convince themselves that it’s true. They painted Harry as stupid and hot headed only to get blindsided by the fact that he’s actually incredibly smart and strategic.
They convinced themselves that the Sussexes wouldn’t be able to survive outside the system only to see them not only surviving but thriving.
Now they are convincing themselves that Harry will divorce Meghan and come back. They will be saying that for decades to come. Just you wait, when Charles dies, they will be howling to infinity and beyond that Harry must come back to support William’s reign.
These people are stuck in amber.
“ what the institution did and is still doing to the Sussexes will haunt the monarchy forever. It was the inflection point.”
May is ask Brits here- does this ring true? It is absolutely true for me and many Americans I know…but has H&Ms treatment really done damage to the monarchy as far as the British public is concerned? Of the 4 British people I’ve talked to about this, 3 blame Meghan for everything, and I really wasn’t expecting that.
Many of the British public have been brainwashed by continually negative media to dislike Meghan but that doesn’t mean that the past 6 years haven’t damaged the monarchy. I have never known the monarchy to be less popular, especially with the young. People don’t need to love Harry and Meghan for their exit and the ramifications of it to have damaged the monarchy. I used to be ambivalent about the monarchy but now believe abolition would be the best thing for the country, I’m not the only one.
Thanks for sharing your insight! As an American I am obviously biased lol but I would love to see you guys free of the monarchy sooner than later.
@ Julia, thank you too for the insight!! I do know that many Brits are commenters but I appreciate your input. It is all down to the propaganda that the public has been fed.
LOL; they wish Harry would go away, but all they do is draw attention to him and his wife, over and over again.
But they don’t *really* wish he’d go away. Hating on him brings in too much money.
“Andrew is the bigger problem as Harry will disappear, and there will be sympathy for him if and when he and Meghan divorce”
man was so close and then took a hard left like WHAT.
“if and when”??? they’ve gone through hell and back together, obviously things happen but the time to jump ship and there still be a chance at harry staying in the cage has long since passed. Even when discussing Andrew and his very real damage to the crown they can’t help but interject the sussexes.
What I think will happen is that as more and more time passes, Andrew WILL remain a problem, a financial one and a reputation one. They should’ve nipped Andrew in the bud a long time ago.
Harry is done talking about his family and life in the institution. But his continued success remains an existential threat even if he never mentions them again for the rest of his life.
They can f–k all the way off with that “if and when”, but you know what? Even if, God forbid, Harry and Meghan did eventually end up divorcing, Harry ain’t going back. Ever. He’s not like his father, who never really loved Diana to begin with and was at best indifferent as to what happened to the mother of his children after their divorce (and at worst, well…). Harry would still respect Meghan and wouldn’t stand for anyone badmouthing her, privately or publicly, no matter what. He also would not forget the way his father actively compromised the safety of himself, his wife, and his very young children (frankly, if I were him, I could never forgive them for that even if they did offer the sincere apologies the Sussexes want and deserve). I don’t see ANY circumstances under which he would ever return to the UK permanently as a working royal. And anyway, William will never, ever forgive his brother for telling the truth about the rage and violence. Forget “sympathy”; he would just dedicate his life to endless attempts at insulting and humiliating Harry if he did return.
Nipping Andrew’s bud would have helped, @s808.
“Harry will disappear, and there will be sympathy for him if and when he and Meghan divorce…”
First of all, wtf is wrong with these people? I get that they are terrible people who do not understand deep human connection…wait, I think I answered my own question.
Secondly, HARRY IS NOT A PROBLEM. Harry is an abuse survivor who has finally broken free from the people who abused him. He isn’t the problem. Charles and William are the problem.
Lastly, keep digging, reporters! The Andrew story has barely been discovered. Keep. Digging. Until. That. F*cker. Is. Buried.
How did H&M damage the monarchy again? Oh, that’s right! Now I remember. They refused to continue silently tolerating abusive behavior. They called it out. They defended themselves against smear campaigns. They removed themselves from the toxic bubble and refused to play their intended roles. How dare they.
Right? I wish that for once they’d say how Harry or Meghan damaged an institution which was built on pillaging and plundering and stealing riches from other lands. Just tell me.
Harry will eventually disappear? Hell no. After what happened to his mom, any talk about Harry just magically disappearing is not cool. And if and when a divorce happens is about the Other couple. So maybe the disappearing is about another person as well, perhaps the one who joylessly wears her jewels. As in she will disappear at Adelaide. Idk, it’s all la la land.
“Harry will dissappear” is a scary statement!
It’s not the Sussexes who’s caused problems for the monarchy, it’s the other royals and their rota friends who’s secured the BRF’s bad reputation with their horrible treatement of H&M. For people living in the british royal worship bubble Andrew might seem to be the biggest problem, but the RF’s reputation has taken a big hit among the”woke” people around the world. A lot of people have seen how they, and their rats, are trying their best to undermind people fighting against racism and working for equal rights. They don’t seem to comprehend that a majority of younger people, both in Britain and elsewhere, are much more aware, concerned with and educated on these subjects than the older generations. They might be secure now, but the young ones will be taking over one day.
@couchpotato, I’m so sick of this shit. Andrew is a slime ball, has been for as long as I can remember. The tried to paint a false narrative of this clown as some type of war hero after the Falklands, when anyone who was there can tell you THAT is bullsht. He has always been arrogant, entitled and as big a prk as his nephew William! A real deep dive needs to be done once and for all starting with the dodgy Sunningdale deal, the lies he spun the woman he bought his Swiss chalet from and the money he did her out of because of his lies
The Epstein link is a lot deeper and longer, because he had so much dirt on Andrew that Andrew had to have am OK to breath from him! Photographic proof, flite records, staff statements are all there! That’s why when his case came to the discovery part he sat down with mummy and worked out an escape plan
But, let’s all remember, Epstein is dead, but maxwell isn’t and they can’t have another death in custody. Harry is NOT A BLOODY BULLET PROOF VEST for them all to hide behind!,, you know there is more sht about this crap family about to come out because they start throwing shots at Harry and Megan. No Harry is NOT going to disappear and neither is Megan
They won’t be going to Paris!! And even if they did they have THEIR OWN security and drivers. Do you really think he’s stupid enough to trust the safety of HIS family to the shts in the UK, and no he’s not going to follow in two of his aunties footsteps, or his two uncles and cousins footsteps or his useless father’s footsteps, HE WILL NOT divorce Megan and she won’t divorce him, because unlike his incandescent brother and his show pony wife, they love AND RESPECT each other! So take your comparisons and shove them where PEG would find them. This Brit is so bloody angry, and all I can hear in my mind are the words of princess Margaret when she said “if they can’t control you, they control how others see you” and Princess Diana who said “that which they can’t control, they seek to destroy” those words show just how wise to the Royal machine they were
The BM needs to stop this fevered dream of Harry leaving Meghan and the kids and come back to the UK to prop up William. One, it points out that William is incompetent and unfit for the throne, and two, it continues to damage the reputation of the House of Windsor, self inflicted wounds by the current monarch, his idiot heir, and rancid brother of the sovereign the Duke of York.
On the subject of Andrew Lownie, I know he is desperately trying to get laws lifted to gain him access to Dickie Mountbatten’s paedophile ring and ties to boys orphanage’s in the 60’s/70’s in order to expose him. But papers have been mysteriously disappearing as soon as he asks for access. He also wrote the book ‘Traitor King’ exposing David (the bloke who abdicated) as a Nazi conspirator with uncomfortably close ties to Hitler and very high ranking Nazi officials. He’s obviously making the British government and Charles very very nervous. I think Andrew Lownie may be on Twitter
Good tea!
And with all of this he still absolves Andrew of any wrongdoing regarding pedophilia.
Well, you know. Bygones.
I find zara to appear so pathetic. She first turned me off when I noticed her trying to get in everyone’s shot. Now look at her with Andrew. Her and her husband need jobs.
I think they are trying for the prince Micheal of Kent role but it won’t work. His wife is SUPER accomplished eventhough she is either a racist or scared of black people. Prince Micheal knew everyone. Having him around does look official eventhough we know he is just window dressing.
Zara should’ve went to the army. They all should’ve went to the army. As it stands there is no point paying her for access. Her husband is like a shadow to harry, at these events, and I just can’t unsee it.
I see what you were going for there, but being scared of Black people IS being racist.
It’s WILD that anyone would even think that a couple just minding their own business in America is doing more reputational damage to the monarchy than a credibly accused child rapist who settled the civil suit against him for the alleged behavior. WILD! Fixed it for Lownie.
What Brassy Rebel said!
This is why no one takes these people seriously. Everything they denied they now admit like its fact. So Harry was used to deflect from other royals and he isn’t hated.
Give it another 3 years and they will admit like its a fact that Harry and Meghan were the true love story and future of the monarchy and the firm blew it.
Give another 6 years and they’ll admit like its a fact that the Sussexes are wildly successful and have reached a level of success, impact, and wealth that wouldn’t have been possible working with the firm.
“Andrew’s closeness to Epstein was more to do with money than sex with young women—after all, he never lacked the opportunity for sex, many women regarded him as a good catch.”
I think this comment is even worse and it shows that the British establishment and royal commentators don’t see what Andrew did as a crime or taboo.
@AMYBEE, go take a look at the Mountbattens ” Charlie’s mentor”, his words!! Then take a close look at Charlie boys friends in the Conservative party when he was younger. Then look at the amount of times he had Jimmy Savile to the Palace and Balmoral, just like Andrew did with Epstein!!!, Funny what history reveals about people, while they are trying to get others to look the other way!!
Yup…and let’s not forget Chuck’s friendship with the disgraced pedophile bishop Peter Ball. In 2015, he was convicted of sexual offences against 17 teenagers and young men and jailed for 32 months. Some good friend to have right Chuckles?
I doubt they see sex and money as particularly different. They’re all just different forms of power. I agree it would be worse optics if they knew about the sex stuff and wanted to distance themselves from it but kept the connection anyway because the money was more important…but for these people, I just don’t think there’s a clear line.
@Amy Bee that part jumped out at me too. Nice distraction, focusing on “young women” who (LOL) wanted to date Andrew. No mention of UNDERAGE GIRLS and TRAFFICKING VICTIMS who couldn’t consent to the horrors that they were subjected to. In pedo world, lack of consent is a feature, not a bug. “Young women” is so much more palatable to the masses. This manipulation, propaganda, and history-revision really grinds my gears.
Yup, Andrew is the monarchy’s number one problem, and if he’s smart, he will just stay in the background and not try to stage a comeback. Charles seems to be willing to give him an allowance and keep him in royal lodge so long as he doesn’t ruffle feathers. Andrew can make it a lot more trouble outside the tent than in it.
The idea that Harry will somehow “disappear” is a British tabloid fantasy – with or without Meghan, he will be visible with the Invictus games, Sentabale, and his other charities no matter what. He’s also an engaging speaker and interviewee with a public facing job, and I don’t see that changing, either. So, how would he “disappear”?
What these media sources mean, of course, is that they won’t have direct access to him. And it stinnnnnngs.
I think the “disappear” statement refers to Harry not living in the UK anymore and also to the fact that once the Wails kids grow up, the media will start targeting and harassing them. I don’t think Harry will ever go back to live in the UK even if he and Meghan were to part, no way he would expose his kids on a full time basis to that life.
I doubt Andrew will be investigated as much as some would like as the digging required will probably expose a lot more secrets than those in high places would like. Epstein was a master at blackmail and manipulation. He knew how to find his preys weak spot and to use it. And by keeping those in high places secrets they owed him favours and that’s how he made his millions, perhaps a little insider trading anyone? It would rock the establishment in the US as well as the UK if the secrets Epstein kept got out. Andrew was a fool to get involved with the man but imo it was to get $$$$ to pay off Fergie’s debts and to allow him to live the lifestyle Andrew thinks he’s entitled to that got him caught up. Andrew was just too stupid to understand that he was being used. But I doubt it will all come out. Andrew will just be forever hanging in the background, just at the edge of any photos, like the bad fairy that wasn’t invited to the wedding. Meanwhile in England’s Home Counties the likes of Cameltoe, Thingy C-word, faux Lady C and CarolE will be cursing the Sussexes and will be making up stories as fast as they can to sell as they, the royal “experts”, are finding their bank balances diminished as they, just like Andrew, are living beyond their means.
The problem with these people is that—as fragile a system as they also recognize it to be—they can’t stop seeing monarchy as the central organizing principle of their society; and they can’t stop seeing their society as central to the world.
I read the interview, the author sells salaciousness, that would explain the title of his book – his negativity towards Harry is to ensure book sales and kowtow to the home media.
Here me out, how can Harry EVER disappear when they won’t stop talking about him? Every. Single. DAY. there’s a new story about Harry who , after saying what he said with his ENTIRE chest, isn’t thinking about them anymore. Yet again, we have someone having to throw Harry AND Megan into a story about Andrew being a walking dumpster fire. Ridiculous.