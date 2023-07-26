“Snoop Dogg canceled his concerts in solidarity with the WGA & SAG strikes” links

Snoop Dogg canceled his Hollywood Bowl shows in solidarity with the WGA and SAG strikes. He also thinks the music industry needs to do something. [Just Jared]
Tom Cruise is winning the battle of striking stars. [LaineyGossip]
Doja Cat has lost 250K followers since she bitched out her fans. [Socialite Life]
Cheyenne Jackson is “swole” in a new thirst-trap. [OMG Blog]
Jeopardy might go on hiatus because of the strikes too. [Pajiba]
Robin Roberts outfit looks like it was done on a greenscreen. [Go Fug Yourself]
Would you eat mustard-flavored Skittles? Hork. [Seriously OMG]
I’m left with the impression that Alessandra Ambrosio just posts bikini photos on her social media, all day, every day. [Egotastic]
Funny tweets from women this summer. [Buzzfeed]
Again, everything about that SCOTUS case legalizing LGBTQ discrimination was a lie. It was some bigoted fever dream cooked up by the Federalist Society. [Towleroad]
What was your favorite Halle Bailey promotional look? [RCFA]
I support Snoop doing this and am truly glad he is but I really wanted to go to that show. Stupid AMPTP, just give the writers and actors a fair deal already.
Sinéad O’Connor has died. This is heartbreaking
I was just coming here to post this. Heartbreaking.
Oh wow. that is sad. One of my fave songs is “Nothing Compares to You”. May she rest in peace.
💔
I am so sad she is gone. She was brave and insanely talented. RIP.
Oh no…
I’m tired of seeing the countless stories on those wretched British racists… even the ginger…. this site kinda blows. Bye.
Why do you need to announce your departure? This isn’t an airport.
Shocked that they allowed this comment to post! This site DOES kinda blow. xx