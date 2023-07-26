“Snoop Dogg canceled his concerts in solidarity with the WGA & SAG strikes” links

Snoop Dogg canceled his Hollywood Bowl shows in solidarity with the WGA and SAG strikes. He also thinks the music industry needs to do something. [Just Jared]

Tom Cruise is winning the battle of striking stars. [LaineyGossip]

Doja Cat has lost 250K followers since she bitched out her fans. [Socialite Life]

Cheyenne Jackson is “swole” in a new thirst-trap. [OMG Blog]

Jeopardy might go on hiatus because of the strikes too. [Pajiba]

Robin Roberts outfit looks like it was done on a greenscreen. [Go Fug Yourself]

Would you eat mustard-flavored Skittles? Hork. [Seriously OMG]

I’m left with the impression that Alessandra Ambrosio just posts bikini photos on her social media, all day, every day. [Egotastic]

Funny tweets from women this summer. [Buzzfeed]

Again, everything about that SCOTUS case legalizing LGBTQ discrimination was a lie. It was some bigoted fever dream cooked up by the Federalist Society. [Towleroad]

What was your favorite Halle Bailey promotional look? [RCFA]