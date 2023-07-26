“Snoop Dogg canceled his concerts in solidarity with the WGA & SAG strikes” links
Snoop Dogg canceled his Hollywood Bowl shows in solidarity with the WGA and SAG strikes. He also thinks the music industry needs to do something. [Just Jared]
Tom Cruise is winning the battle of striking stars. [LaineyGossip]
Doja Cat has lost 250K followers since she bitched out her fans. [Socialite Life]
Cheyenne Jackson is “swole” in a new thirst-trap. [OMG Blog]
Jeopardy might go on hiatus because of the strikes too. [Pajiba]
Robin Roberts outfit looks like it was done on a greenscreen. [Go Fug Yourself]
Would you eat mustard-flavored Skittles? Hork. [Seriously OMG]
I’m left with the impression that Alessandra Ambrosio just posts bikini photos on her social media, all day, every day. [Egotastic]
Funny tweets from women this summer. [Buzzfeed]
Again, everything about that SCOTUS case legalizing LGBTQ discrimination was a lie. It was some bigoted fever dream cooked up by the Federalist Society. [Towleroad]
What was your favorite Halle Bailey promotional look? [RCFA]

  1. Lisa says:
    July 26, 2023 at 2:03 pm

    I support Snoop doing this and am truly glad he is but I really wanted to go to that show. Stupid AMPTP, just give the writers and actors a fair deal already.

  2. FHMom says:
    July 26, 2023 at 2:09 pm

    Sinéad O’Connor has died. This is heartbreaking

  3. Tee says:
    July 26, 2023 at 6:09 pm

    I’m tired of seeing the countless stories on those wretched British racists… even the ginger…. this site kinda blows. Bye.

