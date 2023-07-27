Mattel renews toy licensing contract with Warner Brothers following Barbie’s success


From a real-life AirBnb Barbie Dreamhouse to a Progressive commercial to pop up Malibu Barbie cafes (and SO much more), the marketing for the Barbie movie has been absolutely incredible. 2023 is Barbie Girl Summer. The Barbie marketing and merch was so successful that Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery have renewed their decades-long toy licensing contract. The deal is reportedly for toys based on WBD movies, not new toy movies.

Fresh off the blockbuster success of the Barbie movie, Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery will be staying in business for years to come.

The toy giant has renewed its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, making it the official licensee for toys, dolls, vehicles and games for more than 50 of WBD’s brands and franchises.

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vp of entertainment partnerships at Mattel. “We are thrilled that Mattel is a partner of choice for the largest and most successful entertainment companies in the world, and are excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as we accelerate our businesses together.”

Of course, licensing can be a two-way street. Warner Bros. is the producer and distributor of the Barbie movie, which is based on one of Mattel’s marquee product lines. The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The Barbie movie’s box office debut this past weekend ($162 million and counting) has brought the value of toy IP to the forefront.

The renewed deal between Mattel and WBD is not for new toy movies, but for toys based on WBD movies. It nonetheless underscores the value of a film and TV studio partnering with a global toy company.

I don’t think Mattel and Warner Bros renewing their toy licensing contract is a surprise to anyone. Entertainment IPs are the backbone of toy companies. Even though Barbie is not a movie specifically made for kids, you can still buy tons of kid-friendly movie products through their Amazon store.

I’m more curious about what new Barbie products we’ll see as a result of the movie’s success. Will Allan finally be back? How about releasing a special edition of Weird Barbie? (Fun fact: You can buy a version of Weird Barbie’s pooping dog!) I’m not a big collector in general, but I had a ton of Barbie dolls growing up (Hollywood Hair Teresa was my fav). I bet new versions of the more obscure, fun characters from the movie would sell really well among both casual and serious toy collectors (see “kidults”).

3 Responses to “Mattel renews toy licensing contract with Warner Brothers following Barbie’s success”

  1. Emily says:
    July 27, 2023 at 7:30 am

    I asked for the Ryan Gosling Canadian tuxedo Ken for Christmas. It’s hard to find so I put in the order with my Amazon loving mom already.

    I wish the gold jumpsuit Barbie was in Canada 🙁

    Yes to an Allan doll.

    • Genevieve says:
      July 27, 2023 at 7:56 am

      It’s on the Indigo website (although sold out online) – it must be obtainable somehow. Edited to add – one of my local stores has one in stock. There might be one near you.

  2. Nicegirl says:
    July 27, 2023 at 8:01 am

    President Barbie!!!!!!!!

