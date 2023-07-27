Sinead O’Connor, punk protest singer, has passed away at the age of 56

Sinéad O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Her son Shane O’Connor died in January 2022, and reportedly Sinead was never the same after his death. Her family released a statement after Sinead’s passing: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
I’m from a generation which fell in love with her delicate Irish voice on her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and I’m also part of the generation which didn’t understand her protest against the Catholic Church. In 1992, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and after a cover of Bob Marley’s “War,” Sinead ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II. The outrage was HUGE. It changed the course of her life, it changed the music industry. Years later, we understand. We understand what the Catholic Church did. We understand how many pedophiles and abusers were hiding in the Church. We understand how the Church destroyed lives and families in Ireland. Looking back on that SNL moment now, more than 30 years later… it was so prescient, so punk-rock, such a “burn this f–ker down” moment.
Sinead’s life in her later years was chaotic – she still released music under her birth name, but she converted to Islam and for a while, she changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat. She was married four times and she was a mother to four children.
for all us street kids, for all us wildlings, when sinead got huge, it felt like one of us made it. It was incredible. im not trying to compare myself or anyone else to sinead, she is one of a kind, but thats what it felt like to me. like she was one of us. she was like billie…
— Flea (@flea333) July 27, 2023
Sinead was a force of nature. A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again. Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously. Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts. t pic.twitter.com/lJVhGfuTPA
— tori amos (@toriamos) July 26, 2023
The biggest impression Sinéad O’Connor made on me was her performance at the Bob Dylan tribute show a few days after she ripped up the pope’s pic on SNL. She doubled down on her criticism of the church even while being booed by all of Madison Square Garden – she was 26 & so brave pic.twitter.com/Q5vASO2Zs7
— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) July 26, 2023
Sinead O’Connor played Gay Pride in 1988, alongside Erasure, just a month after Section 28 had been passed.
Pride back then was much more of a protest, lesbians and gays were treated as 2nd class citizens.
Performing at Pride was a sign of allyship, when there were few to be had. pic.twitter.com/vJOF8q7LX9
— Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) July 26, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
One of a kind! Hope she’s at peace with her son now🙏🏼
That song was a huge part of the soundtrack of my college life. She captured the sound of heartbreak unlike no other.
I hope she is at peace with Shane now, and her other children are being supported. She was a true force of nature. I will always love her song “No man’s woman”
I don’t want to be no man’s woman
I’ve other work I want to get done
I haven’t traveled this far to become
No man’s woman
This is heartbreaking but entirely unsurprising. Her mental health struggles are decades long but her son’s death was so hard. She’s a super talented, beautiful, heartful soul. I’m so sorry for her family and friends. As a friend who also lost an adult child to suicide said, when is mental health going to be normalised?
I talk about mental health a lot in my online spaces, but I get tremendous push back which I guess is age related :people my age don’t ‘ruminate’.
RIP. I know you’re with your beautiful boy again.
RIP to a true force of nature. Her voice was so powerful and soft and vulnerable and pure and strong–everything in between. So many emotions in just a few notes. I knew her son had committed suicide but had not known the whole history and custody battle there, so much sadness and trauma. I hope they are both at peace, and her surviving family know how much she was loved and respected.
My introduction to sinead was her performance of Mandinka at the Grammy’s for her debut of Lion and the Cobra. I was absolutely blown away and that album was always on repeat. Take a moment to listen to Troy from that album. Will absolutely punch you in the gut with her raw power.
Her struggles with mental health were public and I always hoped she would find the help she needed. That she didn’t makes me so very sad.
RIP. Such a force. Almost unreal to think about.
My introduction to Sinéad O’Conner was Mandinka. As someone raised Catholic, I (and friends forced through confirmation classes) cheered her tearing the Pope’s visage to bits. I didn’t quite understand her shaving her head back then though. She’s had such a difficult life with so much stacked against her. I hope she’s now at peace and surrounded by real love. RIP❤️🩹
Such talent, such courage. Rest in peace.
I first saw her on 120 minutes on MTV when the video for Mandinka came on, and I was blow away. I had that album and I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got on repeat for years and years. What a beautiful voice and talent.
RIP
Damn. Her voice gave me the goosebumps. She was mesmerising.
Though I was too young to remember her SNL controversy firsthand, I read about it when I was a bit older and asked my dad, a Third Order Franciscan, what he thought. He pointed out the irony of so many Catholics being outraged over it, when she was really just the latest in a long history of people (some of them venerated!) who spoke out about the corruption in the Church not to destroy it, but because they valued its core principles over its dogma. Her courage always made me think of a quote from Catherine of Siena (really a simplified variant): “Preach the Truth as if you had a million voices. It is silence that kills the world.” That’s what Sinead did, and she never wavered even in the face of all the hatred and threats from the ignorant. It’s a rare quality. I hope she’s finally found the peace that she so deserved.
She told the world the truth that night on SNL and lost her career for it but I don’t think she regretted it for one moment. I had a feeling this was going to happen but am still devastated. The most beautiful voice inside the bravest woman.
There’s a scene in Euphoria playing Does Any Body Want a Drink Before the War that just wrecks me. Euphoria does that anyway because it’s such a powerful show but the music director is a genius for working in that song. Sinead’s voice units us in our collective emotional pain.
She was ridiculed, belittled, and threatened when she made that stance against the Catholic Church — even by other celebrities. And years later, we now know she was right. She spoke out against the abuse, she spoke out in support for abortion rights, she spoke out against racism, she spoke against the Gulf War. She was deemed troublesome and “controversial” because she actively voiced her views on the injustices of the world around her during a period where the media and the industry just wanted her to shut up and sing. I hate this world. I cried when I heard about her passing and Chuck D’s tweet remembering Sinead broke me.
She’s famous for Nothing Compares to You, but she had a whole litany of great music. Her lyrics stand today. If you don’t know her, check out The Lion and The Cobra. Check out Black Boys on Mopeds. My favorite song is her powerhouse Mandinka. RIP Sinead — you’re with Shane now and I hope you and him are together in everlasting happiness and peace.
I’m so choked up right now. And it’s simply amazing how revered she is by musical geniuses from all different genres. It’s like everyone, regardless of what they stood for, just respected the hell out of both her talent and her activism. RIP Sinead. This is a great loss to music but also to the world.
I loved her so much when I was 15, and there’s no music you’re more loyal to than the music that helped you survive adolescence. I was watching that episode of SNL live and remember the booing. I’m not Catholic and I didn’t understand her message, but I figured she understood her message and that was fine. Now it’s hard to imagine ever being so naive.
I ❤️ the title description “Punk Protest Singer”…That’s EXACTLY what she is❣️
The WAIL 😭 my SOUL gave! It wasn’t a SURPRISE…but it WAS A SHOCK!
Love her❤️🥀😪
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajioon.
To God we belong and to Him is our return.
I know none of you meant any harm, but later in life she wore hijab, and it makes me so sad that hardly any of her tribute pictures are of her wearing hijab. This isn’t a dig at this website, so please don’t take it that way. I just can’t help but notice that when a man converts to Islam, no one questions it. The media refers to him as Muhammad Ali and not Cassius Clay. He is Kareem Abdul Jaffar. A woman, however, does not get the same respect. Even in death, she isn’t getting the respect she deserves.
I, too, am a convert to Islam, just like Sinead/Shahuda. Her death has hit me hard, not only because she’s a fellow convert, but because I am old enough to remember that moment in SNL and the aftermath. She was brutally criticized and ostracized. Joe Pesci threatened her with violence. I remember all of that publicly bullying very well.
May Allah accept her into Jannatul Firdos.
I was deeply sad to hear this. Also read in one of her obituaries that the Pope’s portrait she tore up was her mother’s. Her mother beat her when she was a child and apparently her diagnosis of bipolar disorder was improperly diagnosed PTSD from the abuse she suffered. Her protest was religious but also personal–she felt things deeply and her activism came from a place of solidarity with those who also suffered. Another obit said that she attended some music awards with her head painted with the symbol of Public Enemy in solidarity with the fact that Black groups were left out.
I’m so sad that her tragic life has ended, but I hope in death she finds the peace she was always seeking. There really wasn’t anyone quite like her.
I hope her Spirit finds healing and peace
I’m the same age as Sinead. She and the Hothouse Flowers (also from Ireland) were on constant play on my CD player and mixed tapes. Raised Catholic in the states and I didn’t understand her message on SNL either, not until much later. Listening to her song Black Boys on Mopeds and thinking not a damn thing has changed in the last 33 years. I send her love.