Queen Camilla wore a custom Fiona Clare dress to the Sandringham Flower Show

If you choose to briefly forget about King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla’s overwhelming awfulness for a moment, you might actually enjoy these photos. Like, I really can’t stand either of them at this point, but even a bitter hag like me thought “wow, they looked kind of cute at this event.” On Wednesday, the king and queen attended the Sandringham Flower Show. They arrived in a horse-drawn carriage. Charles wore a snazzy summer suit complete with a coordinated tie and pocket square, a cute boutonnière, two small brooches, a Panama hat and a pair of plastic-rimmed sunglasses. Imagine Tom Wolfe as a British king… I think it would have looked like this.

As for Camilla… I’ve admitted this before, but I like Camilla’s housedresses. That’s what they are, they’re old-school housedresses, like women used to wear in the 1950s. Simple silhouettes and material (cotton), usually a knee-length A-line, sometimes a half-shirtdress, with a built-in cloth belt. She has a lot of them in various florals and those housedresses are her preferred look for daywear. Wednesday’s housedress was from Fiona Clare and it was a custom look. She’s absolutely getting Fiona Clare and other designers to just make the same dress in different fabrics.

Page Six also noted that Camilla wore her Sole Bliss (orthopedic) heels, which she’s worn more than 80 times. She also accessorized with her favorite Van Cleef and Arpels Alhambra bracelet in blue, which retails for $4800. She has a lot of Alhambra pieces in all different colors, but that blue bracelet is one of her faves. She also wore a Kiki McDonough blue topaz pendant ($1,937) and carried a nude Bottega Veneta tote ($5,200).

I think C&C looked so happy because Kate wasn’t there, trying to steal their thunder…like she did at the Chelsea Flower Show. Where was Kate, btw? Isn’t the cover story that Kate and William are spending the summer in Norfolk? Shouldn’t they attend the Sandringham Flower Show too?