Queen Camilla wore a custom Fiona Clare dress to the Sandringham Flower Show

If you choose to briefly forget about King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla’s overwhelming awfulness for a moment, you might actually enjoy these photos. Like, I really can’t stand either of them at this point, but even a bitter hag like me thought “wow, they looked kind of cute at this event.” On Wednesday, the king and queen attended the Sandringham Flower Show. They arrived in a horse-drawn carriage. Charles wore a snazzy summer suit complete with a coordinated tie and pocket square, a cute boutonnière, two small brooches, a Panama hat and a pair of plastic-rimmed sunglasses. Imagine Tom Wolfe as a British king… I think it would have looked like this.
As for Camilla… I’ve admitted this before, but I like Camilla’s housedresses. That’s what they are, they’re old-school housedresses, like women used to wear in the 1950s. Simple silhouettes and material (cotton), usually a knee-length A-line, sometimes a half-shirtdress, with a built-in cloth belt. She has a lot of them in various florals and those housedresses are her preferred look for daywear. Wednesday’s housedress was from Fiona Clare and it was a custom look. She’s absolutely getting Fiona Clare and other designers to just make the same dress in different fabrics.
Page Six also noted that Camilla wore her Sole Bliss (orthopedic) heels, which she’s worn more than 80 times. She also accessorized with her favorite Van Cleef and Arpels Alhambra bracelet in blue, which retails for $4800. She has a lot of Alhambra pieces in all different colors, but that blue bracelet is one of her faves. She also wore a Kiki McDonough blue topaz pendant ($1,937) and carried a nude Bottega Veneta tote ($5,200).
I think C&C looked so happy because Kate wasn’t there, trying to steal their thunder…like she did at the Chelsea Flower Show. Where was Kate, btw? Isn’t the cover story that Kate and William are spending the summer in Norfolk? Shouldn’t they attend the Sandringham Flower Show too?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
That dress photographs really well, in color and flattering fit. I’d totally wear it, and I’m 30 years younger than Camzilla.
Her hair reminds me of an Afghan hound’s…No offense to Afghan hounds. I get such revolting feelings when I see this duo of dastardly deeds. I’m still such a hardcore Diana Stan, I can’t help it. Just ugliness that keeps on giving.
I can never get beyond how very damaging and evil these two are. I wish for them the harm they have created for others.
Same. Even a well dressed king is still a walking symbol of inequality.
Their so called love caused destruction for years. He is a bad father and grandfather especially to the sussexes.
Absolutely agree! All I can see is the bloody bodies these two leave in their wake
That’s a great dress, why is it that even with a more classic style she manages to look more modern than Kate? I hazard a guess that she knows how to dress for her figure so it automatically makes outfits look more up to date.
Charles’ outfit was also good! They both looked like they were having a (legitimately) great time.
In addition to fitting properly, most of what she wear looks comfortable. Kate (when she isn’t in sister wife prairie dresses) wears a lot of pieces that seem very stiff. I’d guess she has a lot of padding and other “structuring” going on to give her the appearance of butt/hips/boobs, but it looks unnatural and I would guess restricts her movement somewhat also.
Ok Horsilla in flowery livery. I’m sure they were happy that Can’t didn’t come to up stage them. Or has Horsilla nickered in her ear to don’t even think about it?
The dress is drab and dowdy. Nothing new. Camilla has outfits fitted to suit her figure.
I agree. The only plus to this dress is it helps disguise the fact that she ignorant of properly fitted bras.
Agreed. These dresses were considered dowdy when I was little in the 1970s; I cannot celebrate them now.
Shocked at how crepey Camilla’s skin is on her arms!
Her hairdo makes her look older. Charles wears similar sunglasses that Biden wore.
Lol, my thought was that Chuck was a Biden wannabe with those sunglasses.
Dress isn’t bad, the wearer is horrible. I love these loose forgiving dresses lol. It doesn’t hide C’s nastiness though.
All these custom dresses and she still doesn’t seem to own a single decent fitting bra.
My grandmother must have 50 dresses like this. But the print is nice, showing dark instead of too flowery. And Charles looks snappy and comfortable. I think the two could toddle along quietly as the UK’s Grandpa and Grandma…if there weren’t W&K and Andrew and the obsession with H&M…
Guess nobody is going to mention the crepe-skin when she was waving? As for the dress, meh, its her style and fitting but the pattern of that fabric reminds me of camo army fatigues.
Charlie looks good.
Queen Consort Camilla looks crumpled and like she’s crumbling before our eyes.
I’ve followed Savile Row tailoring, and am shocked by how shabby Charles looks!
First, his suit is ill-pressed: note the pressed-in crease on his sleeves which should not be there. This, from the man with 4 valets??!!
His suit is baggy, and he looks frumpy; his tailor must be upset at how he is wearing his clothes these days. Prince Michael of Kent still manages to look elegant and crisp, but Charles looks like a sad elderly uncle.
Charles’s suits always look slightly saggy to me, as though there is no body left to the fabric. Perhaps the legend that he wears his suits for decades is true. He does look spiffier than usual here, but he always looks old-fashioned to me.
I agree on the saggy fit point and a big yikes to the sleeve crease. These people have billions to spend on every kind of servant and yet they still struggle to find people who are competent at their jobs.
Does anyone besides me remember the flour sack prints? Only very large bags had the prints, commercial probably, and the empty bags were laundered and then made into housedresses. My grandmother knew someone who would pass the bags on to her. This dress brought back that memory.
Awful people always look awful .
They make me feel sick just looking at them .
That about sums them up.
She knows her jewelry game. (Unlike Kate.)