Hunter Biden’s plea deal on gun & tax charges was not accepted by the judge

Do I want to talk about Hunter Biden? No, I don’t. Kind people will say that Hunter Biden fell apart when his brother Beau died in 2015, but it seems like Hunter has always been a huge embarrassment, a terrible husband, a terrible father and a terrible son. President Biden loves Hunter and refuses to cut ties with his only living son, regardless of Hunter’s many problems. This is why the Republicans are so obsessed with Hunter, a man who has never held office, never been employed by his father or the federal government – Hunter is Joe Biden’s “weakness.” Since I don’t speak Wingnut, I have no idea what kind of hyper-involved conspiracies those people have around Hunter and what he’s been up to. It’s clear that man has long battled with his addictions and inner demons.

After a years-long federal investigation, all they could come up with is “Hunter did coke, Hunter had an unlicensed gun and Hunter failed to pay some taxes.” That’s IT. That’s all they have after a huge, expensive, years-long investigation. Well, Hunter thought he reached a plea deal in those charges, only the judge didn’t accept the plea deal yesterday so now this sh-t is still happening.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal misdemeanor charges of ​​failing to pay federal income tax after a judge said she was not ready to accept a plea deal he had initially struck with prosecutors, which would have allowed him to avoid a felony gun charge. The first plea deal that Hunter — the son of President Joe Biden — had reached with prosecutors would have seen him plead guilty to two tax charges and reach an agreement on the felony gun charges. But that deal fell apart in court on Wednesday, when U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said she had concerns about linking the tax plea agreement to the deal prosecutors reached on Hunter’s gun charge. The plea deal came in the wake of a five-year investigation by federal prosecutors, the FBI and the IRS, which saw Hunter charged with two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay federal income taxes, as well as a felony charge of illegally possessing a weapon. As NBC News notes, Hunter’s initial plea deal was struck with U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, a Trump appointee who was kept on the case by President Biden. But Republicans still took issue with the initial deal, arguing that it was too lenient and, citing an I.R.S. whistleblower, arguing that the Justice Department intentionally meddled in the case. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has rebutted this assertion.

I’m sure this is red meat to a certain class of moron, but honestly? Who cares? It feels like Republicans are convinced that screaming “HUNTER BIDEN” about every single thing will win them elections. I’m not so convinced, especially since it doesn’t even feel like the average American is paying attention to all of the ridiculous conspiracies and melodrama? Anyway, it sounds like this judge is trying to extend everything for the 2024 election – why accept a low-drama plea deal and effectively end this five-year investigation (with little to show for it) when the GOP needs Hunter Biden as a campaign issue?