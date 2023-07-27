Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson filed for divorce from Richard Lawson

Tina Lawson used to be Tina Knowles, back when she was married to Mathew Knowles. Tina kept the Knowles name for a time post-divorce, but she was happy to take the name Lawson when she married her second husband, Richard Lawson. Plus, “Tina Lawson” is just a cool name, but not as cool as her maiden name: Celestine Beyoncé. FOR REAL. Did you know that Tina gave her eldest daughter her maiden name? It’s amazing. Well, Tina just filed for divorce from Richard Lawson and she’s already thinking about what surname to use next.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, is pulling the plug on her second marriage … filing for divorce from her actor husband, Richard Lawson, after 8 years of marriage. Tina beelined it to court Wednesday and filed for divorce … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

She lists the date of separation as Tuesday, and Tina is rolling with the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Tina and Richard tied the knot way back in April 2015 … and they did not have any children together. Of course, Tina has two kids with her first husband, Mathew Knowles … Beyonce and Solange.

In the docs, Tina is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard.

Tina’s apparently changed her name to Celestine Lawson when she married Richard … and now she wants to have her named restored to Celestine Knowles. We reached out to reps for Beyoncé, Tina and Richard … so far no word back.

[From TMZ]

LMAO at “She lists the date of separation as Tuesday.” She dumped that man, slept on her decision for one night and then got up and filed for divorce the next day. Ms. Tina was DONE. Ms. Tina said “life’s too motherf–king short.” It’s also amazing that Tina just walks away when she’s over someone, meanwhile Beyonce is creating masterpiece albums about how her husband f–ked around on her and she’s praying on it and going to stick with him.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

12 Responses to "Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson filed for divorce from Richard Lawson"

  1. BB says:
    July 27, 2023 at 11:37 am

    Her maiden name is Beyincé.
    I think it’s cool she’s taking Knowles back.

    Reply
  2. kd says:
    July 27, 2023 at 11:45 am

    Listen, Mama Tina will ALWAYS win!!! We love her!!!

    Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    July 27, 2023 at 11:47 am

    I honestly don’t think Jay Z ever cheated. I believe Bey is just that smart to make people crazy for thinking he did 😉
    As for Tina.. you can’t mother Beyonce and Solange if you’re not MOTHER.
    She’s like – see you next Tuesday, NOT!

    Reply
  4. JackieJacks says:
    July 27, 2023 at 11:47 am

    That video of Mama Tina is hilarious! This dude looked so annoyed and disappointed that she said he wasn’t perfect.
    Yea he should have known back then that the expiration date on their union would be coming up!
    On to the next one!

    Reply
  5. Maddy says:
    July 27, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    To be fair, Tina stayed with Matthew until their kids were grown.

    Maybe Bey is on the same path. Wait until the kids are of age and then live her best life with a hot new boo.

    Reply
  6. satish more says:
    July 27, 2023 at 2:32 pm

    i never knew that Tina was short for Celestine! what a beautiful name! when i hear the name Celestine Beyonce, i automatically picture someone beautiful and glamorous. I love long, lyrical names like that. i have no children, so im stuck giving cool names to my pets, but when my brother and his wife had their two children, i was so expecting them to give their daughters pretty, unique names (they just seemed like the type who would). but they named their daughters Catherine and Julia. which are perfectly nice names, nothing wrong with them of course. but as im sure any Catherines can attest to, there are simply SO MANY Catherines in the world, and quite a few Julias. but i fully understand that theyre not my kids to name. im just saying……..

    Reply
  7. guilty pleasures says:
    July 27, 2023 at 4:47 pm

    Old lady minor flex…. I ‘dated’ Richard Lawson in the 80’s.He was in my city filming a movie and I was earning university money as a TV/movie extra. Our eyes met on set, he sidled up to me, and we spent the next few days together, then again a couple more times when he was back in town.
    He was very nice, soft spoken, shared some private glimpses into his life. It is a nice memory. And imagine the ability to brag that I dated Beyonce’s mom’s husband!! 😀

    Reply

