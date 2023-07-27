Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson filed for divorce from Richard Lawson

Tina Lawson used to be Tina Knowles, back when she was married to Mathew Knowles. Tina kept the Knowles name for a time post-divorce, but she was happy to take the name Lawson when she married her second husband, Richard Lawson. Plus, “Tina Lawson” is just a cool name, but not as cool as her maiden name: Celestine Beyoncé. FOR REAL. Did you know that Tina gave her eldest daughter her maiden name? It’s amazing. Well, Tina just filed for divorce from Richard Lawson and she’s already thinking about what surname to use next.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, is pulling the plug on her second marriage … filing for divorce from her actor husband, Richard Lawson, after 8 years of marriage. Tina beelined it to court Wednesday and filed for divorce … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. She lists the date of separation as Tuesday, and Tina is rolling with the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Tina and Richard tied the knot way back in April 2015 … and they did not have any children together. Of course, Tina has two kids with her first husband, Mathew Knowles … Beyonce and Solange. In the docs, Tina is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard. Tina’s apparently changed her name to Celestine Lawson when she married Richard … and now she wants to have her named restored to Celestine Knowles. We reached out to reps for Beyoncé, Tina and Richard … so far no word back.

[From TMZ]

LMAO at “She lists the date of separation as Tuesday.” She dumped that man, slept on her decision for one night and then got up and filed for divorce the next day. Ms. Tina was DONE. Ms. Tina said “life’s too motherf–king short.” It’s also amazing that Tina just walks away when she’s over someone, meanwhile Beyonce is creating masterpiece albums about how her husband f–ked around on her and she’s praying on it and going to stick with him.

I mean, the writings were on the wall for Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson. pic.twitter.com/A5YCpsSo3o — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@_romeko) July 27, 2023