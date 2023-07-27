Susan Faludi thinks ‘Barbie’ is about abortion & the horror of the Trump years

Spoilers for Barbie.
New York Times columnist Jessica Bennett organized a special outing and wrote about it in a column this week. The outing? Taking noted feminist author Susan Faludi to a matinee of Barbie and asking Faludi what she thought about it. Faludi seemed to enjoy it, and she even has some theories about the feminism and backlash politics contained within the film. As I read through the (overwritten and overwrought) column, I sort of agreed with her? Faludi thinks that the film is about abortion and the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade. I agree that I think it was really pointed that much of the third act of the film hinged on voting, the Barbieland constitution, patriarchal overreach and, in the final moment, a trip to the gynecologist. Some highlights from this NYT column:
Faludi’s immediate reaction: “I mean, you couldn’t write the script without 30 years of women’s studies,” Ms. Faludi said as the lights came up. “It seems to me that a big theme underlying the movie is shock and horror over what happened to us — what happened to women — from 2016 on, with the double whammy of Trump and then Dobbs. And in particular, I thought abortion was the subtext to a lot.”
Ms. Faludi explains. “I mean, it begins with little girls playing with dolls learning the origin story of Barbie — and the rejection of the idea that women can just be mothers. It ends with her going to the gynecologist.”
Ms. Faludi went on to outline a series of other allusions to our present moment: In an early montage introducing viewers to Barbieland, lawyer Barbie speaks before the Supreme Court about the idea of personhood — “which immediately made me think of attempts to create the unborn as ‘persons,’” Ms. Faludi said. Later, the Kens attempt to change the Constitution, amid Barbie lamenting how hard they had worked to create Barbieland, and “You can’t just undo it in a day.” (To which Ken responds, “Literally — and figuratively — watch me.”) Ms. Faludi’s take? “I mean, that’s what happened on Election Day of 2016.”
The Midge problem: And then there’s Midge, the doll once marketed as Barbie’s best friend, and the one pregnant doll in the Barbie universe, before she was discontinued. (You could remove Midge’s belly and baby intact from her body and then magnetically reattach it. It was weird.) Midge and her bump are in the film, too, repeatedly — a ghost that the fictional Mattel executives, and everyone else, just wish would go away. She’s there for laughs, but squint hard enough, Ms. Faludi suggested, and you could also see her as “the specter of Dobbs.”
Barbie ofers genuine catharsis. “Perhaps what’s going on,” Ms. Faludi wrote me in an email a few days after the screening, “is that women are finding a way to explore their anger about recent history without feeling like they have to drown themselves in the bathtub (in real water)….Only Barbie could say, ‘By giving voice to the cognitive dissonance required to be a woman under the patriarchy, you robbed it of its power!’ and turn it into a laugh line.”
Yeah… as I said, I think Faludi makes a very good case. Is every part of the movie about abortion and feminism? No, but there’s tons of subtext (and just plain upfront text) about personhood, feminism, bodily autonomy, women’s right to “choose” and the political realities of being a woman in a modern society. I also noted, as I watched the film, that Ken’s line of “Literally — and figuratively — watch me” was actually frightening. They play it off later on, but making Ken drunk on his own patriarchal power and hellbent on achieving a completely male autocracy, a Kenocracy, was a huge f–king choice.
I read Backlash about 20 years ago, and sometimes I wish I hadn’t. I’ve always been a feminist, but life was easier when I could just watch a movie and not analyze it to death. I’ve guess that’s the gender version of being woke, and dayum if that book didn’t wake me. I haven’t seen Barbie yet. But why would Gerwig even have bothered if not for this message?
Ever since I first heard of this film, I have been mystified. Why would anyone make a whole movie about Barbie and her world? As I have read the commentary and reviews, it’s become clearer. But only after reading this analysis do I finally and totally get it. I have to see this film!
I just saw it today and went in with no expectations. It was great and the two hours went by faster that I thought they would. I’m not good at analyzing movies though when I stood up it was like “well, they kind of nailed life today, eh?” So in that respect I understand how Ms Faludi connected dots to abortion and MAGA backlash to progress for women. The baby doll bashing at the start made me think that’s all some of the knuckledraggers has to see in order to go off like they did. The Ken doll song/dance routine and battle scenes made me LOL several times. Didn’t make any connection with the gyno visit. In fact I thought it rather odd but I guess it did bring it all full circle.
It’s about everything. You can’t have a film that’s directed, written, produced by women – that tells a shared coming of age story that’s been experienced over generations almost exclusively by girls and women – it’s going to include elements of everything women have experienced in their lives.
Barbie was made so little girls would see they could be more than moms by providing an alternative to baby dolls.
The scene at the end with the gyno … Barbie had complete reproductive freedom in Barbie land and she won’t now. That will be eye opening.
The political messages were loud and clear throughout the movie, in a pink and candy-coated veneer. But you do have to be somewhat tuned in to the issues to get it.
I loved the movie and its message of Empowerment. We don’t know what we don’t have until it’s gone, and Barbie made it clear that we all need to vote and take control of our reproductive futures. F U to all the Kens.