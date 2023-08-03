Why is Susan Sarandon attending a film festival during the SAG-AFTRA strike?

Here are some photos of Susan Sarandon at the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro, Italy. This is film festival season, with the Venice Film Festival starting this week, followed by film festivals in Deauville and Toronto and other cities. The reason why we haven’t covered Venice this week is because there are basically no significant red carpet premieres, because SAG-AFTRA is on strike and actors are strictly prohibited from attending premieres or promoting their work in any way. So what the f–k was Susan Sarandon doing at this film festival? Per Variety, these are the strike rules:
Film and television productions will shut down, but the work stoppage has reverberations that extend beyond actors going to set. According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect. They are also not allowed to attend conventions such as Comic-Con to promote any past or present work made under a SAG-AFTRA contract.
Sarandon has already appeared at some of the SAG-AFTRA picket lines in New York. Then she hopped on a plane and attended a film festival? I’ve been trying to look into this to figure out exactly why the f–k she was there and if it’s in a blatant violation of strike rules. There isn’t a lot of coverage to base this on, but the Daily Mail did say that she was picking up the “Golden Column for Lifetime Achievement” at a festival which “works to promote auteur cinema and young Italian and international cinema.” I suspect that Sarandon sees “collecting a lifetime achievement award” as not a violation of strike rules and not specific promotion for struck work. I don’t know if she’s technically correct, especially when the better rule of thumb is simply “don’t attend any film festivals during the strike.” There’s a reason why striking actors are avoiding ALL promotion and ALL film festivals during the strike.
Nothing Susan Sarandon does surprises me. She helped elect Trump in 2016 by loudly proclaiming her support for Jill Stein, likely a Russian Trojan 🐴. She also made it clear that she didn’t find Trump so bad. Then, there’s her ongoing work for big pharma. She’s such a hypocrite. A hypocrite who masquerades as a progressive. No thanks to Susan Sarandon all day long.
Gee, I don’t know. Why did she say in 2000 that Al Gore was the same as George W Bush? Why did she say that Trump was no worse than Hillary Clinton in 2016? Why did she vote for Jill Stein, a known Russian asset? Because Susan is for anything that will give Susan public relevancy, no matter the cost to others or the signal it sends.
You’re right, Eurogirl70, Sarandon has been awful for a very long time. Why she got such a pass for her comments on Bush v. Gore was beyond me at the time and still is.
After the 2016 election, after Jill Stein solicited donations for a recount (I donated), they were tweeting from Milan or somewhere from a fashion show, Sarandon breathlessly thanking the designer for his art. After saying protest in the street was better than Hillary as POTUS. While she, and her family live in guarded, fortified buildings.
I have the feeling that this award was planned in conjunction with her promoting DC’s Blue Beetle. She’s the villain in it. Don’t think the timing is coincidental. So they got her there, she gets the award and the studio gets zip PR for a movie which is looming to be a fourth consecutive bomb for DC.
We all found out who she was in 2016. Is anyone surprised by this? Her doing something self-serving at the expense of the greater good?
Sorry, but some of us who are old enough found out who she was back in 2000
With The WGA agreeing to a sit down with the AMPTP tmrw (Fri 4 Aug) I am wondering if things are happening behind the scenes
Hmm, while I’m not a fan of Sarandon’s grandstanding, I don’t think collecting a lifetime achievement award is breaking the strike. I assume it’s similar to serving on a festival jury in that neither activities are “promotion”?
It’s possible she got permission, but I’d assume we would hear about it. Makes me wonder if the SAG is about to fold, though. They’d be fools to do so with the power of two unions striking, but the writers need to get mean if they’re about to be betrayed by the actors. They need to start suggesting people start boycotting.
It is quite possible that the Italian film industry, and its festivals, are not covered by SAG/AFTRA. Much like some of the filming still going on in the European market. Possibly not the same Unions as in the USA. But yes, she’s a tool. Used to be one of my favorites, but I won’t see anything, no matter how lauded it might be, if she is in it. I looked up the Italian Film Union, and it is UNEFA, so the SAG/AFTRA rules probably don’t apply.
I was wondering if perhaps there aren’t any projects that she could be seen as promoting, but nope, she was in a romcom that was released in January and is in the upcoming Blue Beetle.
I could perhaps understand if an actor who was semiretired and whose last acting credit was in 2021 picked up an achievement award, but with a huge upcoming project, Susan should have erred on the side of caution and stayed home. Of course, she’s never been one to think about the consequences of her actions much.
