Donald Trump will be arraigned in Washington today, but there won’t be a mugshot

During the Biden administration, I can go weeks, even months, without watching the news. I read about what’s happening, of course, but I don’t keep up with the daily punditry or the Republican talking points of the week. It’s peaceful, honestly. But I have been watching MSNBC and CNN a lot this week because of Donald Trump’s latest indictment, the big one for his treasonous actions against the American democracy on January 6, 2021. I’ve been left with a big “????” even when I’m watching liberal commentators. I get that Trump still has a lot of support within the Republican Party, but it’s shocking to see so many people pussyfoot around the fact that Trump was and is a one-man wrecking-ball to America, and that his supporters are cult members and that all of these f–king people need to be in prison forever. Anyway, Trump will be arraigned this afternoon.

Former President Donald J. Trump is expected to appear at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the U.S. federal courthouse at the foot of Capitol Hill, the site of a yearslong government effort to hold accountable those who tried to subvert democracy. Mr. Trump’s appearance before Moxila A. Upadhyaya, a federal magistrate judge, comes about six weeks after his arraignment in Miami on charges of mishandling government documents after he left the White House and seeking to block investigators.

The former president will fly down on his private jet from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. He is expected to arrive between 3 and 4 p.m., at the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse, the venue for dozens of trials stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which is responsible for security inside federal courthouses, will escort him to an area where he will be booked for a third time this year. (He was arraigned in New York in the spring in connection with a hush-money payment to a pornographic actress before the 2016 election.)

The sheriff in Fulton County, Ga., where another potential indictment connected to Mr. Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election looms, has suggested that if Mr. Trump is charged, he will be processed like anybody else, mug shot and all. That will not happen on Thursday: The marshals did not photograph Mr. Trump in Miami, and they will not take his picture in Washington, according to a law enforcement official involved in the planning.

But federal rules dictate that an accused person be reprocessed in each jurisdiction in which he or she faces charges, so Mr. Trump will have to be fingerprinted for a second time using an electronic scanning device. He is also expected to answer a series of intake questions that include personal details, such as his age.