Ethan Slater & Lilly Jay had double-dates in the UK with Ariana Grande & Dalton

Would it shock you to learn that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s affair began well before they separated from their spouses? LOL. Of course it did. Ari’s people did the most to claim that Ari and Ethan only started “dating” when they were separated from their spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay. In Ari’s case, it might even be true, although there’s a growing body of evidence to suggest that Dalton was still in the picture when Ari began screwing around with Ethan. Meanwhile, Ethan absolutely blindsided Lilly Jay with his affair and divorce filing. Now the Mail is running an exclusive with details about Ethan and Ari’s “sloppy” affair and their lies about when they started up:
Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater went on ‘multiple double dates’ with their respective spouses even while carrying on their own romance, an insider has revealed – as images and video show the pair looking incredibly intimate, months before their relationship was made public. The couple’s surprise romance was revealed to the world just a few weeks ago – days after it was announced that Ariana, 30, had split from Dalton Gomez, her husband of just two years.
However, a source has now alleged that Ariana and Ethan, 31 – who recently filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay, with whom he has an 11-month-old baby – were involved romantically for months before the world found out about their relationship, having grown close while on the set of their upcoming movie. Furthermore, the insider says that the pair were so open with their romance during filming that the majority of the Wicked cast were aware that they were in a relationship.
‘They were sloppy on set,’ the insider shared. ‘They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly. They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar party [in March].’
Social media video posted from that party – which took place on March 27 – shows Ariana and Ethan looking very intimate while preparing to take a photo with their fellow Wicked co-stars, while other images snapped on the set of the movie capture them heading towards the trailers together, where the source alleges they spent time away from prying eyes.
However, even as these images and videos were being captured, the source further alleges that Ariana and Ethan went on ‘multiple’ double dates with Dalton and Lilly whenever they visited their spouses on the set.
‘Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times – and they were seen out by cast members,’ the source said. ‘Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana’s family together, including her mom and her brother.’
A source close to Ariana and Ethan has previously claimed that the singer ‘hung out’ with Lilly and her newborn baby multiple times before her romance with her co-star was revealed – and even told those around her how much she ‘wanted a baby one day’ after bonding with Lilly and Ethan’s.
Shortly after her last visit to London, Lilly learned that her husband was dating Ariana. They allegedly tried to fix their broken marriage for a short time after Lilly learned of his feelings for Ariana, to no avail.
‘There was a period when they were all going to try and work on their marriages and put the whole thing behind them,’ the source said. ‘She thought they were happy. But that did not work out [because Ariana and Ethan] kept the affair going despite [that].’ The insider said that Ethan then blindsided his wife by filing for divorce, insisting that the decision to officially end the marriage was made entirely by the actor. ‘Lilly did not file for divorce from Ethan, he filed for divorce from her,’ they continued.
Page Six had several stories with other sources (or the same sources) confirming all of this too – that Ethan and Lilly went on double-dates with Ariana and Dalton, that Ari and Ethan’s affair was pretty much conducted publicly for months before Ari’s people confirmed it two weeks ago. I get the feeling that Ariana just operates that way, like she doesn’t give a f–k who notices that she’s having affairs or carrying on with married men. It’s very “Miranda Lambert before she married that cop.” Miranda Lambert had salad-tossing drama, Ariana had donut-licking drama. Anyway, despite the fact that Ethan is apparently still in New York dealing with his family drama, all of these stories have the feel of Lilly Jay continuing to brief the tabloids. Good for her, truly. I love that she isn’t going away quietly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram.
That does have Rimes/Cibrian vibes, but I suspect that’s where the similarity ends. AG doesn’t consider Ethan some prize to be horded. It’s just a game to her.
Ugh. Lilly must feel so sick thinking of how Thumbelina smiled in her face and was lusting after her hobgobyn husband. Disgraceful couple.
I have a surprisingly high tolerance for relationship messiness. People can have a litany of valid reasons for leaving their spouses, and sometimes there is overlap. Feelings can be complicated.
But.
This is not one of those cases. The absolute effing audacity to flaunt their affair and parade it around is wildly insulting to their partners. I would scream from the hills if I were Lilly, too. Those selfish turds.
Same Freedomcrab, I also have a high tolerance for that stuff. For example the Sydney Sweeney thing didn’t bother me and I was actually rooting for her to leave her bf. But this really gets under my skin. He had a baby at home and was flaunting the fact that he was screwing the star. I bet Dalton has some things to say about this but can’t. So glad Lily is not standing for their PR gaslighting.
I have zero tolerance for overlap. It is gross to root for someone to devastate their partner by betraying them.
I consider cheating to be abuse.
This is just… THE MESSIEST. How selfish for Ariana and Ethan. I am grossed out. Also superficially, his wife is beautiful. He is not attractive to me in the least.
This makes me not want to watch their movie at all, and I was really looking forward to it. BOO to these fools.
It is superficial, but every new pic I see of him it worse than the last. A good personality can make someone more attractive than they were physically… but the dude cheated on his wife shortly after their first child was born. How good can his personality be??
This has also negatively impacted my excitement for the movie. I’ll still watch it because I’m not going to miss out on Cynthia Erivo. But I wish it was early enough in production they could recast.
I’m guessing these leaks are coming from
cast/crew of Wicked since the DM will pay informants. Get that $$$$ since Ari doesn’t have the sense to keep her shenanigans on the DL. I hope she’s paying her PR staff some extra bonuses this year to clean up the giant pile of 💩 she carelessly created.
Oooof. Messy. This is the same story we heard about Lily and Ethan trying to work past the affair. Me thinks this was maybe not his first work related affair and Lily was able to pass it off as what happens on set stays on set. Like someone said here straight theater guys get around.
I hope we can stop with the concern trolling now about how we shouldn’t blame the other woman (Ariana) cuz sexism. Fine if you want to reject the “cat fight trope,” but let’s recognize that Ariana’s behavior is deeply unethical, dishonest and predatory all on its own.
I’m sick of seeing the deflections that it’s misogynistic to find blame in Ari’s actions because she doesn’t owe the wife anything.
Mmmkay but what about what any grown adult owes to themselves and their dignity, ethics, morality, honesty, and just the basic decent treatment of other people in general.
this is bonkers to me. people are saying to not blame Ariana bc she doesn’t own Lily anything and it’s sexism? um, seems to me to be more patronizing to wrap Ariana in this bubble of feminism and say she doesn’t need to own up her BIG morally problematic act of going after a married man with wife/child, and that she is above reproach bc she’s a woman??? regardless if she’s woman or man or any gender identity, an individual is responsible for their action and her actions caused a lot of destruction to one family. ppl need to stop treating her as a child and as an adult.
I saw it especially with regards to Lily Jay’s statement about Ariana’s behavior being the story and people saying she should have been focused on her husband and not Ariana because blaming the other woman is a sexiest trope
I dunno I took Lily’s comment that Ariana and Dalton are the real story made me think maybe an affair with Ethan was simply Ariana’s reaction to the failure of her relationship with Dalton. Like grab the first guy around to lessen the hurt and rejection of her marriage failure and that happened to be Ethan. Or maybe she wanted her “new relationship” to be talked about and not her split with her husband for whatever reason. Have to say that kind of blew up in her face.
In a.tale that champions devotion, friendship and goodness, these two have made a mockery of the values that made Wicked special to audiences. I am also wondering about the ethics of those that posed and partied with them while they blatantly disrespected their partners and selfishly gave low priority to an infant.
I think, originally, people felt it wasn’t fair that Ariana should take all the heat and not Ethan. He’s an adult, married with a kid, and should have kept it in his pants. But, as the details and timelines became messier and messier, both got the drubbing they deserve. And I’d add an extra drubbing after this article.
As for what Ariana owes Lilly – I don’t owe anything to the guy crossing the street in front of my car. Should I run him over? Ok, so there’s no law against stealing a husband and wrecking a marriage, but let’s not talk about owing here. Where she does owe is to the production of the film. She has an obligation to work for the best interests of the cast and crew and for the publicity of the film, not to create a shit show that others have to clean up.
@Eurydice There actually is a law – it’s called Alienation of Affection, and it’s still on the books in 6 states . . . none of which these people live in, but still.
@Anony – thank you. I knew there had been a law, but I thought it had been abolished in all states. I think one can still name a “co-respondent” in a divorce case, although I don’t know what would be the point.
Euridyce – women owe other women decency and to not prey on and poach their loved ones, regardless of how willing or unwilling the targeted partner is.
Awesome comment @Gruey! Thank you!
Yes Gruey!
It’s just really sad to me that anybody can do this to people. It’s so hurtful. Pretending to be committed and monogamous for what purpose?! Why do people want to live a lie? I wish Dalton and Lilly a happy future with good people in their lives but the hurt and distrust will take a long time to recover from and that sucks.
Sadly that IS the appeal for cheaters. They get off on duping partners into believing they are still on your side, meanwhile, that isn’t the case at all. They can dress up lust as love all they want in their attempts to control the narrative, but love is a verb and they are being the opposite of loving by betraying
I wonder whether Dalton and Lilly have compared experiences and commiserated each other? They both deserve so much better. Let the trash carry itself out and move on knowing that you are well rid.
The Ronald McDonald of it all.
Ariana is going through a failed marriage and divorce. She’s rebounding with Dalton, who’s probably blowing smoke up her bruised ego. She’ll tire of him soon and move on to the next thing. And Dalton will go back to obscurity, working for theatre roles and small bit movie roles, and begging for a second chance and forgiveness from Lilly Jay. What’s tragic is that when the hoopla around this relationship ends, Lilly Jay may very well take him back. I’m hoping she just walks away with her middle finger in the air as the last thing he sees when she shuts that door.
I don’t think her marriage was failing before she started screwing around with Ethan. He wasn’t her rebound, he was her side piece.
Sorry! I meant Ethan will go back to obscurity, working for theatre roles and small bit movie roles, and begging for a second chance and forgiveness from Lilly Jay…not Dalton.
I cannot get over the fact that Ariana met the baby and now we’re learning of double dates with the wife. The woman is a psycho. These are not the actions of a mentally well woman. I don’t say that as a defense at all, I think Ariana is utter trash, just an observation from someone who has been through a lot of therapy.
As someone who has spent over a decade working professionally in mental health, I also think it’s abundantly clear she has pathological mental illness and probably a personality disorder based on all of this. This is next level creepy of her and gives SWF vibes. I honestly think at least part of the thrill for her was the power play and stealing Lily’s happiness and stability. She doesn’t want a baby, she wanted Lily’s baby, Lily’s talent and formal music education, Lily’s natural beauty, Lily’s life… it’s beyond bizarre. I honestly think she might have a baby with this guy because she wants to hurt Lily that badly. It reads like an obsession. The best thing Lily can do honestly, is give him the divorce, take full custody because of abandonment and because her husband’s life demands lots of time away and grueling schedules, and just start her life over somewhere that isn’t New York.
This. Ariana shows signs of being cluster B.
When the first article about this was published here with the same header photo, all I would think to myself was, “Why are they illustrating a story about Ariana Grande with a picture of some kid and his mom?”
Lol! Yeah imo he’s homely af. Its like when people go on and on about Pete Davidson and I’m like, huh? Ok?
Lilly Jay is beautiful – way out of ScumBob Cheaterpants’ league. I hope he comes to regret this for the rest of his life.
I feel so sad for the wife. You can see from their photos together that she was really in love with him.
The good news is I don’t think she is anymore. Better to find out now that he is trash than find out years from now with even more emotional investment in the marriage and more children.