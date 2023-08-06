Duchess Meghan reportedly saw ‘Barbie’ with some girlfriends last week!

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her birthday on August 4 (Friday). Two nights before her birthday, Prince Harry took her out to dinner in Montecito. They went to an Italian restaurant called Tre Lune. I looked up the menu as soon as the photos came out on Friday. Hilariously, the Daily Mail did the same thing, and they ran a stand-alone story all about the restaurant, who owns it, the wine selection, the “lavish brunches, the over-$30 main course menu, everything. I love how every salty commentator is in lock-step about how unimportant and insignificant the Sussexes are, meanwhile they pore over every single little thing the Sussexes do, where they go, who they see, who they speak to and what they eat. Speaking of, Page Six ran an exclusive about another thing Meghan did during her birthday week: she went to see Barbie with some girlfriends.
She’s Meghan Markle… he’s just Ken. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 42nd birthday early by going to see the “Barbie” movie with pal Portia De Rossi and a couple of other girlfriends, Page Six is told. The group watched the Margot Robbie-led feminist hit at a Santa Barbara theater earlier this week, sources say, while Prince Harry remained home at their $14 million Montecito, Calif., estate.
The “Suits” alum kept the festivities going by joining friends at the posh San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara Monday night. We hear the controversial royal posed for photos and made videos with a bachelorette group that was celebrating at the hotel. One onlooker tells us, “Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck.”
While Harry, 38, stayed behind while his wife had fun with her friends at the start of the week, he made sure they still celebrated her special day. On Wednesday, the Sussexes were spotted grabbing dinner at celebrity hot spot Tre Lune in Montecito.
As for the couple’s plans for her actual birthday, which falls on Friday, we hear Markle and Harry will spend the day at home with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. An insider tells us the prince is “purposely staying behind to be with Meghan,” as he is slated to appear at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo next Wednesday.
After arriving in Japan, Harry will head to Singapore with Argentinian actor Nacho Figueras, where they’ll play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club on Saturday. It is unclear if the former actress plans to join her husband in Asia, but the pair are confirmed to attend the Invictus Games together in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September.
If this is true and Meg went to see Barbie with her girlfriends, I think that’s nice? Harry would have enjoyed the movie too, but I understand why Meghan wanted to see it with her girls. It’s a great movie! I bet she enjoyed it! It basically sounds like Meghan and Harry spent Meghan’s “birthday week” like they spend most weeks: in and around Montecito, being quiet, going to the movies, going out to dinner. This Barbie has a simple beach-community life.
Predictably, none of the royal-affiliated social media accounts wished Meghan a happy birthday. Honestly, not surprising? The real surprise was that Clarence House and Kensington Palace posted birthday messages to Meghan last year. New king, new social media strategy – no more birthday wishes for the Sussexes, no more being nice to the king’s son, daughter-in-law or grandchildren. All of those same royal accounts also failed to wish Archie and Lili a happy birthday this year. Imagine being nasty like that to children.
EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle's birthday date night with Prince Harry! Smiling Duchess of Sussex leaves trendy Montecito restaurant to celebrate turning 42 in couple's latest loved-up display https://t.co/bRPzL5r3oD pic.twitter.com/a2FbG4thAY
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 3, 2023
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
The article talks about harry staying home in mansion. Meghan is criticized for going to the movies with friends in articles like these. These writers can’t help themselves
She is not a controversial royal. All the usual negative comments
Slow news day in the uk.
Thank heavens the BaRF didn’t wish her a happy birthday. Spare us the fakeness and Meghan the abuse.
They BM pour over H&M’s every move, every detail of their life in America because they make them more $$ than the RF. People are more interested in them than the RF. This is why the RF abused them, planted disgusting stories about them and ran them off.
They’ve not lived in Britain in almost 4 years, but they BM is still making $$$ off them all day, everyday. I’m so proud of Harry for leaving to protect his family. He simply didn’t want history to repeat itself. He placed his family’s safety and mental well being above anything else. I applaud him. I also applaud him for chipping away at the BM in court. He’s going to be the one to burn it all down.
I used to think it was crazy to think the RF or British government could have worked in tandem to ‘take care’ of the problem that was Diana, but I do wonder sometimes, particularly after that scary chase of H&M and Doria in NYC. Like, what’s come of that?
The BM is making money off them but it’s not the same with them being in America. Before they left, the press there had exclusives and leaks nearly every week. The photographers had pictures from engagements. Why do you think they panicked when she didn’t go to the coronation? The make nothing off their children because they’re so far away. The newspapers are losing money, lawsuits and have furloughed workers. Spare and the Documentary also did damage.
Yes, the real surprise will be the day the RF doesn’t suck.
I’m sure Meghan had a great time with all the friends she’s not supposed to have.
And I have to laugh at the pearl-clutching over $30+ main courses. That menu wasn’t much different from the casual restaurants we have in Boston. Since COVID and inflation, prices have increased dramatically – even a burger is $20-$25.
Tre Luna is amazing (or it was when I lived there over a decade ago). Didn’t look at the menu prices, but I would have thought main courses over $40 from where they were when I would go and compared to the rest of the country. The lovely thing about most of the restaurants in Santa Barbara is that they source most (if not all) of their food locally.
And, if this account is true, I love this birthday weekend for her. Dinner at Tre Luna, Barbie and girl-time with friends at San Ysidro Ranch, followed by family time. Perfection. (I’m almost two years older than her and am going to ask the same when my birthday comes around — especially a night in a hotel where I get to sleep in.)
I’m so happy Meghan got her life back.
Lol the press won’t say boo about the Wales or current monarchs living in separate houses but will always imply something is wrong if the Sussexes do anything separately. How many times did they write Harry was “left behind” because Meghan had a girls night?!
Also they wrote “It is unclear if the former actress plans to join her husband in Asia” Seems shorter to just say “Meghan” or “still unclear if his wife plans to join him in Asia” . Lol but I guess that last one still burns 😂 .
How do they know that she went to the movies? There were no pictures and they have no sources. If she did hope she had a great time. I noticed they got the price of their home in the article. Land of make believe just can’t help themselves.
It is amazing how they have twisted themselves in knots over this “working royal” rule which makes no sense. It made for a busted and depressed balcony shot with a few of them staggering about at the coronation, as opposed to the Queen’s robust images of family when she reigned.