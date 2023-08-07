Ryan Gosling organized Ken dancers to surprise Greta Gerwig for her birthday

Embed from Getty Images

Greta Gerwig’s 40th birthday was on Friday, August 4. For her birthday, she got a couple of really great presents. The first present was Barbie officially surpassing one billion dollars globally just 17 days after it was released. That is crazy and amazing! I was at a wedding this past weekend, and Barbie was a huge topic of conversation among the women in our age group. We spent the entire shuttle ride to the venue talking about the movie and how it spoke to us individually, as well as reminiscing about what Barbie dolls we had as kids. It was an awesome half hour.

Greta’s second birthday gift was equally as awesome. Ryan Gosling aka Beach Ken sent a flash mob to wish Greta a happy birthday while she was in the middle of a Pilates session! The video is posted to the Barbie movie’s official Instagram account and it is definitely worth a watch.

Barbie star Ryan Gosling put his Ken-ergy to great use by giving director Greta Gerwig an epic birthday surprise. As shown in a video posted to the Barbie movie’s Instagram and TikTok accounts on Friday, the actor — who, of course, played the lead Ken in the film — sent Gerwig a flashmob on her 40th birthday. In the clip, above, Gerwig can be seen sitting on a Pilates reformer, seemingly in the middle of a workout, before a male dancer — aka a “Ken” — began dancing to “I’m Just Ken,” Gosling’s now-hit song from the film. More Kens join in, performing a choreographed routine, with Gerwig smiling and laughing as she watched the amazing performance. The music then switched to Dua Lipa’s song from the Barbie soundtrack, “Dance the Night,” and female dancers — aka “Barbies” — entered the studio one by one, before the Barbies and Kens all joined together, and performed a group routine. The flash mob ended with the dancers all striking a final pose, and yelling, “Happy Birthday, Greta!” The Oscar-nominated filmmaker — who appeared to be emotional — applauded the dancers, before the clip cut to Gerwig giving out hugs.

[From TooFab]

OMG, this is so adorable and just looked like it was so much fun! I’ve never been a part of a flash mob, but we accidentally walked into one once during Comic-Con. The Ken dance-off (Ken-off?) was one of the best parts of Barbie. That whole sequence was just *chef’s kiss.* Honestly, this just sounds like a perfect birthday gift for Greta. I smiled with joy watching it. Kudos to Ryan for doing it. I wish that he had been able to show up himself to lead it, but it’s still amazing regardless. I hope Greta had a wonderful 40th birthday! Ryan’s birthday is in November. I wonder if Greta will repay the favor with something equally as clever and fun. Your move, Greta!