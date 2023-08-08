Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied have separated, months after his affair

You guys, I totally forgot about Natalie Portman’s marriage drama. There’s just been so much marriage drama in the past four months!! Kevin Costner, Ariana Grande, Spongebob Sidepiece, Sofia Vergara, and on and on. I forgot (temporarily) that Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied was outed as a big-time cheater. That happened in early June, when a French tabloid spilled all of the details about Millepied’s affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne. The affair apparently lasted for months and Millepied was caught (by that French tabloid) in photos, going into some pied a terre for an assignation with Etienne.
Soon after the story broke (like, within hours), Natalie Portman went into damage-control mode and let it be known that the affair was over and she and Benjamin were working through it. Then Portman made a point of being photographed solo – but wearing her wedding ring – at a football game and a tennis match in Paris, and then the story just died for two months. Died… like Natalie and Benjamin’s marriage. According to Us Weekly, they’ve separated.
Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have separated after 11 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.
“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider exclusively tells Us of Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46.
The estranged couple — who share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6 — renewed speculation about their status on their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, when Portman was spotted without her wedding ring during an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia.
In June, rumors swirled that Millepied was having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. At the time, an insider told Us that Portman remained committed to her marriage despite the alleged infidelity.
“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source exclusively told Us, adding that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors. According to the source, Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”
[From Us Weekly]
First off, Benjamin is such a douche. As everyone is quick to point out, his romantic history is pretty rough – he was living with girlfriend Isabella Boylston when he met and impregnated Natalie Portman, leaving Boylston in the lurch. Then fourteen years later, when he’s married and has two children with Portman, he’s slinking off and having affairs with 25-year-olds? Gross. Personally, I don’t find it weird that they’re separating or that Portman couldn’t get over his affair. The weird thing, to me, was that she tried to protect him initially and tried to save the marriage. Some things are unforgivable, some things you just can’t move past.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20220327-
Vanity Fair Oscar Dinner held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California
-PICTURED: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman at L.A. Dance Project’s Annual Gala at Hauser & Wirth. Los Angeles, California – Friday October 19, 2019. Photograph: © Joe Sutter/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 539743938, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter/PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 16: Choreographer/dancer Benjamin Millepied and wife/actress Natalie Portman arrive at the L.A. Dance Project 2021 Gala – Unforgettable Evening Under The Stars held at The Pritzker Estate on October 16, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 638331908, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attends ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – UK Gala Screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Tuesday 6th July 2022. -,Image: 705443554, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – UK Gala Screening, Credit line: James Warren / Bang Showbiz / Avalon
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Actress Natalie Portman puts on a brave face to watch the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France. Natalie and her husband Benjamin Millepied are in the headlines after it was revealed that Benjamin had an extramarital affair!
Pictured: Natalie Portman
BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Natalie Portman set aside her personal drama to enjoy a gripping sporting spectacle today when she was pictured smiling happily during an appearance at the French Open – amid reports that her husband of 11 years has been having an affair with a younger woman.
The Oscar-winning actress, 41, looked in great spirits as she watched Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff the quarter final match in Paris, despite a turbulent week that has thrown her personal life into the center of a furious scandal.
Wearing a pretty print mini dress and a £690 Dior straw hat to keep cool in the sizzling temperatures, Natalie sat next to a male friend, with whom she enjoyed an animated conversation.
Pictured: Natalie Portman
BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Dede / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Natalie Portman set aside her personal drama to enjoy a gripping sporting spectacle today when she was pictured smiling happily during an appearance at the French Open – amid reports that her husband of 11 years has been having an affair with a younger woman.
The Oscar-winning actress, 41, looked in great spirits as she watched Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff the quarter-final match in Paris, despite a turbulent week that has thrown her personal life into the center of a furious scandal.
Wearing a pretty print mini dress and a £690 Dior straw hat to keep cool in the sizzling temperatures, Natalie sat next to a male friend, with whom she enjoyed an animated conversation.
Pictured: Natalie Portman
BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Natalie Portman set aside her personal drama to enjoy a gripping sporting spectacle today when she was pictured smiling happily during an appearance at the French Open – amid reports that her husband of 11 years has been having an affair with a younger woman.
The Oscar-winning actress, 41, looked in great spirits as she watched Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff the quarter-final match in Paris, despite a turbulent week that has thrown her personal life into the center of a furious scandal.
Wearing a pretty print mini dress and a £690 Dior straw hat to keep cool in the sizzling temperatures, Natalie sat next to a male friend, with whom she enjoyed an animated conversation.
Pictured: Natalie Portman
BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Natalie Portman Spotted At The French Open In Paris
Featuring: Natalie Portman
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The telegraphing through wedding rings is so weird to me, honestly. Celebrities are a *special* bunch.
Aside from that, sorry for Natalie and her daughters, especially. Their dad cheated on their mom. That can really hurt their self worth—leaving them to wonder if any man can be trusted or making them willing to put up with anything to keep a (worthless) man. Hopefully that’s not the case.
I don’t think she was protecting him as the goal. I think she was trying to protect her children from the emotional damage of a public affair and fallout. Trying to maintain normalcy for them. But if it doesn’t work it doesn’t work. She knows who she married. He covets beauty and youth. Sounds like he is a vapid man that is throwing away a family for tighter thighs. He’s a douch nozzle.
Say it once, say it 1000 times: if you get him by cheating you lose him by cheating. The only thing shocking in all of this is that she’s surprised
So she met him when he was with someone else and now he is cheating on her . Who would ever think that could happen. I feel sorry for the children. She knew who and what she was marrying.
If he will do it with you, he will do it to you.
When you get into a relationship with a man who is cheating on his girlfriend with you, you have to expect it to happen again sooner or later. I’m sorry only for the children.
I’ve figured out that the men who stray typically do so with someone at LEAST 20 years younger. Even men who are single and ‘of a certain age’ end up dating/marrying someone at LEAST 20 years younger. This is obviously not a scientific fact, but every time I see stories like this, I do the math and bingo! 20 years. Gross.
Once a cheater, always a cheater.
“When a man marries his mistress he creates an immediate job vacancy.”
Small thing: at least it wasn’t a dancer he was having an affair with so that there’d be a power imbalance as well.
What an idiot though. His association with her definitely boosted his career as an artist, but only to a certain point and then he moves on.
I think he had a movie that he directed that came out at Cannes and she was trying to play down the affair to save face for him. But girl has obviously been done for a while.
Was she really trying to save the marriage? or was she waiting for the noise to die down and do it on somewhat of her own terms? Even though a cheating husband is not on her own terms.
I wonder if she was just trying to make the split seem as nondramatic and nonreactionary as possible? Like she probably knew she was done months ago but by waiting a few months for the talk of his cheating to quiet down it kind of took the wind of out of the gossip sails, so to speak.
If anyone believes this is the only time he’s cheated during their marriage I have a lovely tower in Paris I’d like to sell you.
Oof, I feel so bad for Portman. It feels like I grew up with her in an odd way (I’m 40). I think the part in the article that hit the worst was the humiliation. I’m sure this has to really dig. I won’t judge how she got with her hubby. Ain’t no telling how all of that worked out and what she was told but I would fully expect my husband to be faithful. 12 year relationship gone over infidelity is not easy.
I always thought I liked Natalie, turns out I just really liked Padme.
I don’t watch her movies & did know how she needed up with Benjamin until he cheated on her.
Poor kids, it’s never easy for them.