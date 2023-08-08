Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied have separated, months after his affair

You guys, I totally forgot about Natalie Portman’s marriage drama. There’s just been so much marriage drama in the past four months!! Kevin Costner, Ariana Grande, Spongebob Sidepiece, Sofia Vergara, and on and on. I forgot (temporarily) that Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied was outed as a big-time cheater. That happened in early June, when a French tabloid spilled all of the details about Millepied’s affair with 25-year-old Camille Etienne. The affair apparently lasted for months and Millepied was caught (by that French tabloid) in photos, going into some pied a terre for an assignation with Etienne.

Soon after the story broke (like, within hours), Natalie Portman went into damage-control mode and let it be known that the affair was over and she and Benjamin were working through it. Then Portman made a point of being photographed solo – but wearing her wedding ring – at a football game and a tennis match in Paris, and then the story just died for two months. Died… like Natalie and Benjamin’s marriage. According to Us Weekly, they’ve separated.

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have separated after 11 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider exclusively tells Us of Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46.

The estranged couple — who share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6 — renewed speculation about their status on their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, when Portman was spotted without her wedding ring during an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia.

In June, rumors swirled that Millepied was having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. At the time, an insider told Us that Portman remained committed to her marriage despite the alleged infidelity.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source exclusively told Us, adding that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors. According to the source, Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”

[From Us Weekly]

First off, Benjamin is such a douche. As everyone is quick to point out, his romantic history is pretty rough – he was living with girlfriend Isabella Boylston when he met and impregnated Natalie Portman, leaving Boylston in the lurch. Then fourteen years later, when he’s married and has two children with Portman, he’s slinking off and having affairs with 25-year-olds? Gross. Personally, I don’t find it weird that they’re separating or that Portman couldn’t get over his affair. The weird thing, to me, was that she tried to protect him initially and tried to save the marriage. Some things are unforgivable, some things you just can’t move past.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied have separated, months after his affair”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:50 am

    The telegraphing through wedding rings is so weird to me, honestly. Celebrities are a *special* bunch.

    Aside from that, sorry for Natalie and her daughters, especially. Their dad cheated on their mom. That can really hurt their self worth—leaving them to wonder if any man can be trusted or making them willing to put up with anything to keep a (worthless) man. Hopefully that’s not the case.

    Reply
  2. Bingo says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:53 am

    I don’t think she was protecting him as the goal. I think she was trying to protect her children from the emotional damage of a public affair and fallout. Trying to maintain normalcy for them. But if it doesn’t work it doesn’t work. She knows who she married. He covets beauty and youth. Sounds like he is a vapid man that is throwing away a family for tighter thighs. He’s a douch nozzle.

    Reply
  3. Danbury says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Say it once, say it 1000 times: if you get him by cheating you lose him by cheating. The only thing shocking in all of this is that she’s surprised

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:55 am

    So she met him when he was with someone else and now he is cheating on her . Who would ever think that could happen. I feel sorry for the children. She knew who and what she was marrying.

    Reply
  5. Kathgal says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:56 am

    If he will do it with you, he will do it to you.

    Reply
  6. Loretta says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:58 am

    When you get into a relationship with a man who is cheating on his girlfriend with you, you have to expect it to happen again sooner or later. I’m sorry only for the children.

    Reply
  7. Newt says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:59 am

    I’ve figured out that the men who stray typically do so with someone at LEAST 20 years younger. Even men who are single and ‘of a certain age’ end up dating/marrying someone at LEAST 20 years younger. This is obviously not a scientific fact, but every time I see stories like this, I do the math and bingo! 20 years. Gross.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:01 am

    Once a cheater, always a cheater.

    Reply
  9. N2NY says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:03 am

    “When a man marries his mistress he creates an immediate job vacancy.”

    Reply
  10. Mrs Robinson says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Small thing: at least it wasn’t a dancer he was having an affair with so that there’d be a power imbalance as well.
    What an idiot though. His association with her definitely boosted his career as an artist, but only to a certain point and then he moves on.

    Reply
  11. Normades says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I think he had a movie that he directed that came out at Cannes and she was trying to play down the affair to save face for him. But girl has obviously been done for a while.

    Reply
  12. pme says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Was she really trying to save the marriage? or was she waiting for the noise to die down and do it on somewhat of her own terms? Even though a cheating husband is not on her own terms.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:06 am

    I wonder if she was just trying to make the split seem as nondramatic and nonreactionary as possible? Like she probably knew she was done months ago but by waiting a few months for the talk of his cheating to quiet down it kind of took the wind of out of the gossip sails, so to speak.

    Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:18 am

    If anyone believes this is the only time he’s cheated during their marriage I have a lovely tower in Paris I’d like to sell you.

    Reply
  15. Imara219 says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Oof, I feel so bad for Portman. It feels like I grew up with her in an odd way (I’m 40). I think the part in the article that hit the worst was the humiliation. I’m sure this has to really dig. I won’t judge how she got with her hubby. Ain’t no telling how all of that worked out and what she was told but I would fully expect my husband to be faithful. 12 year relationship gone over infidelity is not easy.

    Reply
  16. Kokiri says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:38 am

    I always thought I liked Natalie, turns out I just really liked Padme.

    I don’t watch her movies & did know how she needed up with Benjamin until he cheated on her.

    Poor kids, it’s never easy for them.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment