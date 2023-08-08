“VP Kamala Harris wore LaQuan Smith to the Beyonce concert” links
  • August 08, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

VP Kamala Harris wore LaQuan Smith (a Black designer) to attend the Beyonce concert. I would love to know what Doug thought of the concert! I bet he loved it. [RCFA]
Mattel is now offering Weird Barbie, based on Kate McKinnon’s Barbie in the movie. Like… most kids do that to their Barbies anyway. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Andrew Scott & Paul Mescal made a movie together?!? [JustJared]
If The Rock wants to work out, The Rock is gonna work out. [LaineyGossip]
A review of Good Omens’ season 2. [Pajiba]
Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking a social media break. [Starcasm]
This was honestly my favorite Nicole Kidman Fashion Era. [GFY]
Most dudes have no idea when women are hitting on them. [Buzzfeed]
After conservatives attacked Barbie for being too “woke,” they’re changing tactics and trying to claim that Barbie is MAGA. [Towleroad]
Brandi Denise is bringing humor to OnlyFans. [Socialite Life]

21 Responses to ““VP Kamala Harris wore LaQuan Smith to the Beyonce concert” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    August 8, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    Awesome!!!

    Reply
  2. Ocho says:
    August 8, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    The plot to the Andrew Scott / Paul Mescal movie looks interesting!

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    August 8, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    You cant buy Weird Barbie. You have to create your own Weird Barbie. That’s the whole point lol.

    Reply
  4. Flowerlake says:
    August 8, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    Just an FYI: I have autism and the ads on this site for mobile phone have turned horrible. Taking up half the screen, keep moving even when you pause them and you can’t stop it.
    I understand you need ads and I don’t mind normal non-moving ads, but I will avoid this site on mobile from now on.

    My health goes first

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      August 8, 2023 at 2:45 pm

      Yes, I hate that they keep playing even when you pause them.

      Reply
    • Gunn S says:
      August 8, 2023 at 4:14 pm

      I’ve had trouble reading with the new ads as well, but on my mobile it’s possible to click on the upper left side of the ads and they disappear. Took a while for me to try that since the X is gone, but just wait a moment after you scroll and it start moving and it will work.

      I understand the need for ads too, but these are quite disturbing and for me such movements when I’m trying to read trigger migraine.

      Reply
    • windyriver says:
      August 8, 2023 at 5:21 pm

      Try viewing the CB website using the DuckDuckGo browser app if the current ads are problematic for you.

      On my iPad and phone, the latest version seems to block all the ads.

      Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    August 8, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    RE; the Kidman link
    Diane Keaton and Eva Mendez looks awesome; timeless. All the other outfits are basically what’s in style now except the waist is high instead of lowrise. It’s just not a look I ever wanted to return to–EVER–but the kids seem to like it so here we are.

    Reply
  6. K. Tate says:
    August 8, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    My nieces Barbie’s were always Weird Barbie 😂

    Reply
  7. Scout says:
    August 8, 2023 at 4:24 pm

    Kidman always looks best with darker hair. Why she wears it blonde I don’t know…

    Reply
  8. smegmoria says:
    August 8, 2023 at 4:35 pm

    As a kid I never messed up my Barbies. I mean, they had to look good for pound town.

    Reply
  9. Giddy says:
    August 8, 2023 at 6:26 pm

    When I was a kindergarten teacher a million years ago, we had a weekly Show and Tell. The children could bring a toy to show if it was fairly small. Then came the day when a darling little girl brought her new Barbie. I stared in amazement as she demonstrated its special feature: spin Barbie’s right arm clockwise and her chest became larger. Spin it back and she was flat chested again. Ive had people tell me that no such Barbie ever existed, but I saw it! I always think of it as Boob Job Barbie.

    Reply
  10. Imara219 says:
    August 8, 2023 at 6:28 pm

    Nicole Kidman has always looked best with red hair. I miss the red hair frizzy curl era of Nicole Kidman.

    I don’t have anything to same about the VP but….an old co-workwr has Beyonce concert tickets for sell through TicketMaster and ots for tomorrow’s concert. Wish I could go so bad but somebody has to pick my son up from After-care 😩

    Reply
  11. QuiteContrary says:
    August 8, 2023 at 7:49 pm

    Kamala was pictured wearing heels with that fabulous ‘fit — I couldn’t wear heels to a concert anymore!

    Reply
  12. jferber says:
    August 8, 2023 at 8:00 pm

    The Vice President and the First Gentleman look amazing! I hope they enjoyed the show.

    Reply
  13. Ann says:
    August 8, 2023 at 10:22 pm

    She looks awesome but I want Kamala in the gold pants too.

    Reply

