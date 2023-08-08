DeSantis’s terrible policies are tanking the Florida economy, affecting tourism

DeSantis has been out-of-state on the campaign trail in his mythic quest to seek the Republican 2024 nomination. How is the charm-offensive working? Just ask this kid in Iowa who was sipping an Icee. Well as it turns out, he’s not the only one who’s been leaving Florida: people are pulling out of conferences and tourist visits, both key pieces of the Sunshine State’s economy. The reason? The slew of terrible bills DeSantis enacted has left many feeling like Florida is now a hostile environment for them. Per CNN:
Early numbers from Broward County: “Unlike leisure business, which is a very short-term booking window [in weeks or months], conference business is long term,” said Stacy Ritter, president and chief executive officer of the Visit Lauderdale tourism marketing agency in Broward County, Florida. “We’re booking ‘26 to ‘30 now, so any impact that this might have is not going to be seen for years to come.” As of July 26, Ritter said that Visit Lauderdale has tallied 10 events and conventions that were canceled by organizations citing recently enacted laws, policies and travel advisories. That amounts to 15,000 lost hotel room nights and an estimated $20 million economic impact, she said.
2025 bookings are low for Broward’s new $1.5B hotel: “Broward County has invested $1.5 billion in building an 801-room Omni hotel connected to our expanding and renovated convention center, [but] we are not seeing the bookings for ‘26, ‘27, ‘28, ‘29 and ‘30, which we would have anticipated — considering that we will have this shiny new toy in the neighborhood in late-2025,” she said.
AERA pulled to stand up for trans rights: AERA pulled its 15,000-person meeting in Orlando after Florida passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which prohibits transgender female athletes from participating in women’s sports teams, said Tony Pals, spokesperson for AERA, in an email to CNN. In 2021, AERA adopted a motion that it would not hold a conference or event in a state with anti-trans laws, Pals added.
Some groups are canceling despite the money they will lose: It was a difficult decision for the National Society of Black Engineers to move its 2024 event from Florida, said Janeen Uzzell, CEO of the National Society of Black Engineers, which two years ago selected Orlando to serve as the host city for its 50th annual convention. But after conversations with the NAACP, the National Urban League, legal team, sponsors, members of Congress as well as other organizations in the same boat, the NSBE decided it was best to not have the event there, she said, adding that “significant sums” of money are potentially being left on the table.
A ‘gut-check moment’: [Co-founder and CEO of Equality Florida Nadine] Smith said that this is a “gut-check moment” for businesses that have talked about diversity and that “everyone’s paying attention to who stands up and who doesn’t.” She added that she fears the damage has already been done from these laws, and that it will take years to recover. “The thing about economic erosion, it’s like climate change: People go, ‘Oh, we’ve still got tourists and people are still on the beaches.’ Yeah, we do, and Florida is a beautiful place, but how do you tally what you’re losing?” Smith said. “How do you tally what it means to have the best and the brightest students after graduation go elsewhere with their talent?”
It’s not just the students leaving, it’s the teachers too, in what’s being called a massive “brain drain.” But who actually thinks Meatball Ron cares a whit about talented minds leaving the state? Yeah, I thought so. He can’t even acknowledge the business drain happening in his state. When Disney announced they were abandoning a $1.3 billion office project the best DeSantis could come up with was “well it’s been two years already and they haven’t done it!” Yes, because unlike their cartoons, Disney corp can’t actually wave a magic wand or bibbity-bobbity-boo a building complex into existence. (At least, not yet…) DeSantis’s office issued an anemic response to CNN saying their story (otherwise known as the facts) were “nothing more than a media-driven stunt.” Touche, Ron. Can’t wait for the debate.
One thing I was really struck by was the National Society of Black Engineers being open about the fact that they will likely lose quite a bit of money in pulling out of Florida now. But they are willing to risk the “significant sums” in the name of their values. Funny, then, that it appears DeSantis is inadvertently doing the same thing. His culture war on “woke” is costing his state billions of dollars and countless opportunities. So in reality, Florida is where “work” goes to die.
photos credit: Avalon.red and screenshots from YouTube
😂😂😂 yes bibbity bobbity boo he is tanking the economy in Florida with his facist policies and laws. He is another like trump that needs to be removed from our society and the faster the better.
So PROUD of Leaders standing up to fascism in a way that COUNTS! By putting their 💸💰where their 👄is!
DeSantis plans to be elsewhere (the White House) when the real economic pain due to his policies hits Florida, so he doesn’t care what’s happening now. He’ll just blame any problem with the economy on the Blacks, and his (dwindling) base will gobble it up. Like a meatball.
It’s awful the National Society of Black Engineers has to lose money to do what’s right and best for their members. But I am loving the fact the conference centers are losing money. They deserve it.
I was listening to a podcast and the ad was, “visit Orlando, it’s VERY gay-friendly.” Well, maybe (?), but the entire state law system isn’t. Literally the state is bow designed and intended to kick all the “weird”/non-republicans OUT. That’s the goal and it sounds like DeSantis is happy to lose the people and income if it gets rid of the gay.
I’m in planning for college groups and there are quite a few kids and families who have taken colleges in the states with discriminatory laws off the table as choices.
Apparently the home owners insurance situation in FL is a nightmare as well.
I just got my insurance bill. It went up $3K this year, about 27% for me. It’s insane, and I don’t even live near water.
I’m temporarily residing in this hell known as Florida so that I can sell my father’s house. He can no longer afford it after his home insurance went up 4K in May, and there’s now going to be a flood insurance requirement on 1/1/24, and another 18% rate hike at his next renewal. He can’t do it any longer on a fixed income.
There is little private insurance available. My own employer, a large insurer, pulled out years ago and stopped writing auto even due to the auto losses during the last big hurricane. Farmer’s left in the last few months, among others.
Oddly enough, the real estate market is still decent enough right now. I just need to get this sole (we’ve signed with a realtor and are getting prepped to list) and get my gay, fixed-income father out of here. The realtor is gay, and he said he’s doing well with sales thanks to the rightwing moving in. Don’t know how much truth there is, but there is positive growth in population in FL (and TX) right now.
Do I feel sorry for those people in Florida who voted Blue? Yes.
Do I feel sorry for those people in Florida who voted for him?
LMAO, no.
Not to kick Florida when she’s already down, but let me also add the reported cases of malaria, and what I just heard on the news yesterday, leprosy, to the litany of miseries happening in that state. DeSantis is trying to run on the platform that if he’s elected president he’ll turn the U.S. into another Florida. MSNBC is giving/gave him a platform to discuss his ideas. Either that or giving/gave him a platform to get his wife on the cover of Vogue. Lord, can we shut this man down already??!!!! Can we he just go away??? I wouldn’t want to inflict him and his family on any state, but damnit Florida, you created him, take him back already. We don’t need another fascist trying to run for President.
Don’t forget the malaria and leprosy cases spreading since he’s gutted the public health department
That’s what I just said too. ⬇️
It’s like God sending a plague to people that displease Him
It’s not only DeSaster’s right-wing politics affecting Florida’s overall economy, but especially the tourism, it’s his whole anti-science stance.
His surgeon general Joseph Ladapo is a Covid-denier, anti-masker, anti-vaxxer and an all around esoteric quack.
And there are so many reported cases of lepra that officials working in health care management here in Europe are fearing it’s already past containable and has become endemic.
If that’s not *the* reason to stay away, then I really don’t know why people are still going.
For some reason this posted below the comment but I’m responding to the comment above where someone has said they’re glad the venues are losing money as well. Yes, economic pressure is good for trying to reverse these policies, but they are venues. Buildings. They did not pass these laws. They also employ actual human beings. The people employed there end up impacted by this as well in job losses when the work dries up.
I’m not saying it’s a bad idea to pull the event from the venue and go elsewhere. I just don’t see why you’re so gleeful about the venues losing money as if they are responsible for the atrocious policies that have caused this in the first place. Lost revenues mean less work for people who, again, did not enact these laws.
I don’t think anyone is celebrating but most people voted for this person and his awful policies and the only way to bring about changes is to hit them where it hurts. In the wallet. When you play with people’s money, they start to see reason.
Another reality check for Meatball is the upcoming hurricane season. With home insurers leaving the state, there are a lot of people without adequate insurance if a storm wrecks their property. It’s sickening to think about it, knowing what is absolutely going to happen to vulnerable people who can’t up and move out of the state.
I read a fascinating article a couple of months ago about the dire straights of Florida. The focus was on how their biggest population (retirees) are now looking at other states. The article was about perfect alternatives to Florida for the elderly. Basically Florida’s high insurance rates, astronomical rise in real estate costs and etc is now making it not ideal for older retired people and that buying market is now going elsewhere. In teaching groups, I see a lot of Florida educators discussing leaving and moving to other states.
Look, he doesn’t care about the economic impact of lost conventions because it hits hardest the areas that didn’t vote for him.
I live in Orlando, which is EXTREMELY blue. It’s also where one of the state’s largest convention centers is. Other popular convention destinations, like Miami and Tampa, also are largely blue bubbles in an overall red state. Disney not opening their Lake Nona office campus affects my immediate community much more than the red areas that actually voted for this despicable turd. I truly believe that he’s happy to see us punished by his fascist, bigoted bullsh*t.
I mean, he was perfectly happy to watch people who voted for him die needlessly as a result of his ghastly covid policies. He could not be shouting any louder that he legitimately does not care about a single human being on the planet but himself. So should we really be surprised that he’s not troubled by the economic impact felt hardest by the people he hates the most?