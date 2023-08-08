Jobson: Princess Kate is ‘working behind the scenes’ to reunite William & Harry

Prince Harry will be in Japan and Singapore this week, and I could be wrong, but I doubt we’ll see Prince William and Kate desperately try to steal some headlines from him. That’s basically the only way anyone can get William and Kate to work these days – to send them out as counterprogramming whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the headlines. Which means that come September, during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, I’m positive that they’ll bribe Kate to cut her vacation short and actually step out for some photo-op at a baby bank or something. Don’t expect to see Kate before then – Wimbledon finals weekend usually marks her final events before a two-month vacation, and that’s what’s happening now. She hasn’t been seen since mid-July. Still, royal biographers are eager to burnish Kate’s keen-linchpin credentials. Don’t you know that Kate is the only one holding the Windsors together??
Kate is reportedly “working behind the scenes” to get Prince William and Harry on speaking terms, helping the King and other stressed family members who are tired of the fighting. A royal biographer has revealed that the Princess of Wales is doing all she can do to mend the broken relationship between the two feuding brothers. Alongside her attempts to help the siblings bury the hatchet, Kate has also been helping organise visits from the King to see his grandchildren.
Robert Jobson, the author of ‘Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’, commented that she was “doing a brilliant job” at trying to mend the divides within the family. Jobson said: “I’m not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment, I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job. First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it’s important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine. But William and Harry, it’s a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation.”
However, despite her efforts, there is still a “lack of trust” between the feuding family members.
“It’s quite possible that one of them might pick up the phone to have a rant, but who’s gonna pick up the phone on the other end? Because that’s not gonna achieve anything,” Mr Jobson said. “There’s also a lot of lack of trust. At the moment between all the members of the family and Harry about where this information is going, because a lot of stuff has appeared in print by him.”
Jobson added that Harry’s claims in court about Buckingham Palace have stirred up even more fury. He said: “I think that the Royal Family are going to have a period of calm, where they actually can start to build some form of trust. I don’t believe it’ll ever come back to what it was before.”
[From GB News]
Twelve-plus years of diligent promises to be keen, and all they’ve got is “Kate coordinates her children’s visits with the king” and “Kate swears that she’s working behind the scenes to make peace, all evidence to the contrary.” While it’s been clear for years that the main issue is between Harry and William, let’s also be clear: Kate was and is a major part in the campaign against Harry and Meghan. Kate is also jealous, short-sighted and mean, just like her husband. Kate isn’t cooing in William’s ear to encourage him to make peace. Please, she’s been exiled in Adelaide Cottage while William carries on like he’s already divorced, ready to mingle with all of the ladies.
They lost me at “Kate is working”.
Same ..and doing a “brilliant job”.
If Kate coordinates her children’s visits with the king, I have legitimate ground to think of myself as the next Empress of Japan. For f&&&’s sake, everybody knows Charles has no interest in children’s company, zero attachment for them and absolutely no patience with them.
That Jobson concoction is pure science fiction.The writers are indeed on strike .
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Idd. The only working Kate is doing is zo assure that Harry and Meghan never come back to take her spotlight. Jobson in la la land is making sh*t up for some easy coins.
‘to assure’
And making her Meghan Pinterest boards.
Lol. You speak truth . And thanks for the laugh
I think we all agree.
Can’t working was my first clue this was a lie. Well not really. No way on gods green earth is she trying to reunite the brothers and the really big reason she is not is she would have to deal with someone who is so much more than she could ever be. Things must be going very badly behind the scenes for them to come out with Can’t the savior storyline.
Oh, here we go with the Keen Peacemaker stories again.
They need to stop with this lie because a peacemaker has to be someone who is neutral. But Kate is a large part of the problem, at least with the attacks on Meghan.
They only want Harry over to act as a decoy for William and Kate’s failing marriage. Have they forgotten that Kate is a big part of the smear campaign against Meghan? This is all fiction to pump up Katie’s image. By the way, Jobson’s book ‘Our King ‘flopped big time, so did the William at 40 book. Why doesn’t he give up!
Carol(E) needs to give up on this line of PR. Kate’s never going to recover from the crying lies.
NO lies detected. There is no way Kate will ever recover from the Meghan made Kate cry smear, no way, never. And now that we’ve read “Spare”, there’s no way William will ever recover from assaulting Harry and certainly no way the Waleses will ever recover from the abuse they heaped on the Sussexes, hoping that nothing will ever come to light. At least not in my eyes.
Kate’s image was pretty pristine in mainstream media but the crying lie was heard around the world on Oprah. And then Harry’s book exposed kate for the difficult person she really is. Again, top best seller book in the world.
Only blind sycophants pretend these two things didn’t expose her as the calculating heartless person she really is. The both sides white woman tears group works to this day to try to diminish the impact of those truths.
Plus almost everyone ends up with a sister in law sooner or later and Kate’s behaviour toward Meghan shows how awful she is. Normal people don’t run media campaigns against family.
As Kaiser says Kate played in a major role in the smearing of Meghan. So I have a hard time believing that Harry would be willing to talk to her. Furthermore, despite his ill treatment, Harry remained loyal to the family. He never briefed against them but they did against him so if there’s a lack of trust it comes from Harry’s side.
Let’s not forget that Harry named her in Spare as finding the Nazi uniform funny. (And attending the same party). Prior to Spare it was assumed only William knew and approved of the costume. Harry made sure to include Kate to show she was no better. And that’s before her behaviour toward Meghan.
Yeah, no. If she has to “work” at getting Charles to see her own children, she’s not going to spend more energy bringing Harry and his children back into the fold.
I am really stuck on that particular sentence. Why does he need to arrange with kate specifically? What’s going on here? Is Charles not speaking to William or something? Or are william and kate truly separated and does Charles need to consult with her when she has the kids?
It’s one of three things, IMO.
1) Charles and william are not on speaking terms so charles has to connect with Kate to see the kids (or charles’ staff has to).
2) The kids live at Adelaide Cottage with Kate most of the time while William goes back to KP every night so Charles has to coordinate with Kate bc she’s the one running the kids daily schedule (or Nanny Maria is but Kate is the parent at home.)
3) This is completely made up and Charles never sees the kids.
The last one might be the truth, but I think bc this is Jobson, there is something else going unsaid – he’s being very deliberate in his wording. I think its #2.
Jobson dropping breadcrumbs about how bad it is between CRex and his Liege Man, the reigning King of Burgers. The one who could barely look his dad in the eye as he pledged his oath of loyalty. That feud is in addition to the ongoing one with Harry. I believe Kate enjoys the fact that the brothers are at odds. She doesn’t want Meghan around while she is still part of the family.
I scrolled down until I saw that you all lighted on that same separation clue breadcrumb. It’s obvious William doesn’t live with them.
I think Kate is arranging meetings with the kids and William. Charles works through his Secretary and that Secretary is contacting William’s. No one is talking to Kate directly.
As long as a reconciliation between William and Harry doesn’t include Meghan I do believe she’s doing her version of “working on that.” She can’t abide any woman in her sphere being prettier, more polished, more accomplished, more attractive, more charismatic, and actually has results to show for their work. Which Meghan is on all fronts.
Also, I thought Charles and William were closer than ever, so why would she have to arrange grandparent visitation?
William and Charles, William and Kate all became close from 2020 to 2022 because they where United against a common enemy. Now the Sussexes have left, funding, housing and security has been taken from them. Charles/ William and Kate all have shiny new titles they’ve all returned back to hating each other
If she’d really wanted to play peacemaker, she could have started with wishing Meghan a happy birthday.
You know the “sources close to Kate” (ahem CarolE) read this site. I now expect a “Kate wished Meghan a happy birthday privately and sent her a thoughtful gift” and “the Sussex tots just love the gifts they receive from Auntie Kate” articles soon.
@HeatherC – Lol, no doubt. Plus, there’d be handmade birthday cards to dear Auntie Meghan from the kids (they LOVE arts and crafts!)
@Eurydice, not only wishing Meghan a happy birthday, but also being pleasant and warm to Meghan when the four did that walkabout after the Queen’s funeral. There, she was cold, unfriendly, threatening and bitch-faced.
@Eurydice: If Catherine Middleton had really wanted to play peacemaker, she could have started with wishing Meghan a happy birthday, and with returning the earrings that Diana wore for Harry’s christening, plus Harry’s little red shoes that she once stuck onto boy George’s feet.
I can’t get past the fact that Kate is withholding like a love fetish the jewels that should now be Harry’s wife and then go to Lilibet. If I were Henry, I would have included those earrings as a non-negotiable part of the deal to attend the sorry-ass coronation.
1.Kate made Meghan cry but the opposite was reported
2.Suites was William’s favorite show but it was reported that it was Harrys
3.The Wales are living separately but its reported that Harry has moved out.
4.The Wales look like they hate each other in public but its reported the Sussexes will divorce
Sooo I’m going to assume there are talks but its the Sussexes who don’t trust the family because they leak and if there is a peacemaker its Meghan.
Exactly my thoughts. I’d add I bet it’s Kate reaching out to get the kids FaceTime with the King, not the King reaching out to coordinate with Kate. The King will see his grandkids when he wants. He ain’t waiting for Kate, and I’m certain Kate would yank those kids out of whatever to visit Grandpa Chuckles.
Kate helped created a major campaign against Meghan because of her lies to Tominey. She still remains silent on correct this despite being exposed as a liar. There is no way Harry will ever forgive what Kate personally did to Meghan and her psycho behaviour at the funeral events only added to it. Harry was literally shielding Meghan from Kate’s witchy aggressive behaviour.
Harry will never listen or trust kate. Especially because she’s done more to Meghan than William has.
His words about her in Spare expose her as a petty shallow ice queen. He’s exposed her as a nasty person far more than the media ever did so clearly he is not going to take “help” from her.
Agree. My thoughts exactly.
Exactly. Kate can’t be the peacemaker because she was part of the problem. Spare lays out that Kate was never welcoming to Meghan, never helped her, went out of her way to smear her in the press. Kate can’t mend a bridge when she was one of the ones gleefully tearing it down.
Hang on i thought William & Charles were really close now so why does Kate have to facilitate access to the Wales grandkids? Hmm
And we’ve gone from steely Kate protecting the monarchy through insisting on “recollections may vary” back to peacemaker Kate. Royal reporting is boringly predictable & cyclical.
Well given that william’s ‘friend’ is always telling the daily beast that William wants nothing to do with Harry, Kate is doing as great a job at her peacemaking role as her royal duties 😬
Because the kids are with Kate most of the time?
I think that’s what it is. They are using Adelaide cottage as the home base and that’s where she’s at.
Right? This just tells us that William and his dad barely speak. Or that Kate is the one mostly in charge of the kids scheduling. Why doesn’t William know their schedule and when they can visit? Maybe bc he’s not around as much…
Harry wrote one book, the bulk of which was about his own military experiences and in school. They act like he wrote a whole encyclopedia, all about the royals. Meanwhile, they have been throwing him under the bus for years. There is no “keen peace making” which is why Jobbo hedges his bets with “reportedly” and “quite possible”. I used to think he was actually credible regarding the royals but nah, he’s bucking for his knighthood just like the rest.
Kate is no hero and saint. Her efforts are too late. She’s one of the main instigators of Meghan and Harry stepping down from their royal duties. She’s probably seeing now that the royal family has lost its shine and glory without the Sussexes. She truly doesn’t have the gravitas and appeal to make it what it used to be. Be careful what you wish for.
The RF family is “stressed” and “tired of the fighting”? There’s no fighting going on. This is a cold war! And they conveniently refuse to acknowledge that Harry requires an acknowledgment and accounting of the way he and especially Meghan were treated AND a sincere apology.
Accountability and apologies don’t happen in this family who cynically insists that they were set in power by God. They will never admit that they abused Meghan and her children. They will never admit to racism, because Black people are considered lesser by the dictates of British society and they wholeheartedly subscribe to that sh*t.
So the distance and animosity between Prince Harry, the Other Brother, and the rest of the royals will continue. I predict there will NEVER be an apology and Harry is done with the RF, Kkkhate’s peacemaking aspirations be damned.
Maybe she should be concerned about uniting her husband with her bedroom but what do I know
lol
Kate is lynchpinning again? Peacemaking, kingmaking, and candlestick-baking?
working…..LOL for days. Like she works at anything besides keeping her title.
This guy who is a #129,165 best seller? Was his book only bought by libraries? Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed.
Best Sellers Rank: #129,165 in Books (See Top 100 in Books).
#210 in Royalty Biographies.
#364 in Great Britain History (Books).
#436 in Historical European Biographies (Books).
Kate does a brilliant job coordinating visits with the king. Okaaay. How absolutely brillliant of her. But the very idea that she’s being a peacemaker bw Harry and William. That’s just not believable.
Karen McKeen to the rescue! Or maybe not.
So the stories that keep getting recycled for Buttons are:
a)stepping up
b)the peacemaker
c)Keen ™ on a shiny new thing
d)perfect doormat
Did I miss any?
If anyone in the rf was serious about mending fences with Harry, the key is they need to mend fences with Meghan first. But it’s a moot point, the rf have no interest in being a family only maintaining their roles and lifestyles.
Good point. They’d have to make things right with Meghan and that seems unlikely.
None of this is true. That lady has no influence with her own husband never mind with Harry who lives in another country. Stop this nonsense Brits. You’re embarrassing yourselves.
Jobson lives in a dream world. Kate is a mean girl and was confrontational with her. Kate caused a lot of the trouble.
Kate is battling to save her own marriage, status and position. The only reunion she interested in is with the Royal Jewellery collection. This 42 year old woman has NEVER worked hard at anything in her life apart from marrying FK. She does not give a rat’s ass about whether Will ever speaks to Harry again because she did conspire at his exile so nope to her facilitating any reunion. PR is either peacemaker or implacability about Harry but it is arrant nonsense as Kate is solely focused on getting what she wants not healing any breaches.
Aren’t major pieces from the Collection still missing, including a massive necklace last seen on Kate? Could be with Kate, Carol(E), or AK47.
As much as AK47 was sketchy, I don’t think she would risk taking the jewels, especially since Charles and Camilla locked her out asap and he would likely arrest her if she took anything.
Now the other two.. hard to say.
No mention of Meghan. Archie and Lily. Kate did not bother going to Lily birthday party
Kate just wants harry back. Harry can’t stand her
I remember the ‘Kate the Peacemaker’ story being touted around the tabloids after Prince Philip’s funeral. According to reports Kate used her peacemaking skills while walking alongside the brothers as the family made their way from St George’s Chapel up the hill to Windsor Castle. She then ‘tactfully’ took a step back and joined the Wessexes who, according to reports, were walking behind.
For anyone watching the live transmission that’s not what happened. William waited for Harry and they walked side by side on the narrow pavement. Kate joined them, walking alongside in the roadway. She was seen talking to them. Both William and Harry spoke to her, she stopped and took a step backwards. It didn’t look friendly. The Wessexes were walking in front on the road and they looked back. It was Anne and her husband walking behind.
The impression was that Kate had been told to leave them alone. It looked as if voices had been raised. The camera cut away and when the group were next seen Sophie and Louise had joined Kate who was dabbing her eyes with a handkerchief.
It was widely discussed at the time and the general view was that the Middletons were peddling the Peacemaker story.
Yes I saw that video as well as our discussion here afterward. I believe William told her off and she stepped back. And when William spoke to her, it was loud enough that the people around them looked over. And then of course that particular clip after they left the church and said goodbye to the bishop, was cut out of the you tube video.
Kate has always loved Harry. She has a long history of stalking, and now that she is separated, I can see her trying to repair her relationship with him.
Kate “Please Harry come back! I’ll suck your dick if you do!”
The biggest load of BULL I’ve heard this week, this month, this year. Good lord, give it up. Will and Kate are glad the Sussexes are gone. Kate wouldn’t have a f*cking clue how to make peace. Neither brother can even stand her. After the BS she pulled on Meghan for years? Please, this is insulting.
Kate is working on rehabilitating her image. It took a major hit once Spare came out.
Please Mr jobson, can I have some of what your smoking, I hear its good for pain!! Look this is the same lie that was printed about her “working behind the scenes at prince Phillips funeral!! It’s BS with capital BS! She doesn’t want peace , she wants Megan gone, and made sure the beautiful, popular, hard working RIVAL for positive press coverage went. Christ she lied through her capped teeth to make sure the press painted her as the poor white princess who was brought to tears by the angry biracial one! Megan and Harry are happy away from the Palace putrid cess pit, and Kate can’t stand the fact that she’s having to work, and oh boy, I would have loved to have seen her face when she caught site of pictures of Harry and Megan’s home. Footnote, yeah, she’s working so hard to bring them together? So where were Megan’s birthday wishes from the gruesome twosome
Oh, please, it’s not in Kate’s best interests that the brothers reconcile — she needs William to be aligned with her against H&M — and Katie never does anything that isn’t in her best interests first and foremost.
Actually, I could have ended that sentence at: Katie never does anything.
Jobson is still trying to fool us that Kate is the peacemaker.
There’s was a short video clip, during the Windsor St George’s Chapel part of QEII’s funeral, where Kate was blocking the entrance to the pew and Harry nodded his head at William to indicate William tell her to move, which William does immediately. It’s very telling that Kate stares longingly at Harry, wanting any kind of interaction and he ignores her, his contempt is palpable and she looks crushed. William, Charles and Cam are pos but Kate is the main instigator with her petty, mean girl jealousy and Harry knows that and will never forget. Kate isn’t a “peacemaker”, it’s the rota creating fiction during the dead summer period. Jobbo needs to make money anyway he can.
That moment was also a reminder of how much Harry dislikes Kate. He didn’t even look at her but instead had his brother deal with his own wife.
Harry is not going to forgive someone so instrumental in denigrating his wife’s reputation in the media. And she’s still never apologized or corrected the lie.
Is Kate Middleton in contact with Harry? The article didn’t say that she was, so how exactly is she working on mending fences? I would think the most effective way would be to start building a narrative of unity in the media seeing as how that is what is fueling the RF feud. As I understand it, Harry wants his family’s support in asking their media friends to ease up on him and his family. An extremely reasonable request given the abuse and hate that the media directs at the Sussexes. Until Harry’s family starts to support him, I don’t see how anyone can claim to be mending any fences.
Eliora, you make a good point. If the brf really want to reconcile at some point, the first step is to get the media to back off of all of the hate and smear campaigns. That needs to stop before anyone can begin a reconciliation process, which would have to begin with a sincere apology to Meghan and go from there. I honestly can’t see either of these things happening.
“…helping the King and other stressed family members who are tired of the fighting.”
What fighting? The only fighting going on is in the WanKs’ marriage, and Chuckzilla and Ma Midds via the endless tabloid briefings. Meanwhile back in Montecito the Sussexes are living the good life, doing their good works, enjoying their babies and the 150 bedrooms and 87 bathrooms in their trillion dollar mansion.
Honestly…give it up Jobson.
If Jobson doesn’t know how much dialogue has been taking place between Harry and William, then how can Jobson state with any certainty “Kate is doing a brilliant job” at “trying to mend the divides within the family”?
Johnson’s statements are contradictory and therefore don’t make sense.
The only kernal of “information” (whether true or not) is that Kate is the one contacted should Charles want to see the children. All the rest is verbiage trying to make something out of nothing. I find it hard to believe that Charles actually wants to see the grandchildren at any time other than official occasions and at Christmas, because everyone is at Sandringham, and at Balmoral because everyone make a trek there in the summer. I remember Kate talking about late Queen leaving little presents for them, but has she mentioned anything about how Charles plays with the children? Camilla has talked about how Charles played with HER grandchildren, but crickets on HIS. Charles strikes me as very absent grand-father who sends big presents at Christmas, and forgets about them the rest of the year. Reading royal reporters for news, or indeed a fact, or any information, is like looking for a needle in a haystack. So they are very good at building haystacks to hide the needle. Sometimes there isn’t one and they just try to make you think there is.
@Mads I thought about this interaction a few times while reading Spare. At that time H already had almost finished his book and knew (nobody else knew) he would be setting the record straight about his life and some of the many lies and smears against him (and M) from his family/press over his entire life. How free he must have felt. I remember H nodded and waved his program in a shooing motion at W to correct K’s attempting to mistakenly go first. W jumped into action. When H and M passed her to walk into the row, Meghan tapped K’s hand in a sweet gesture as if to say “thank you.” Always kind. They comported themselves as people who knew they had nothing to hide, nothing to be ashamed of, unlike K&W. You are so right with the vibe between H and Kate. He doesn’t look at her: she looks crushed and a little unbalanced. As others have said, Kate benefits from W not having a relationship with his brother and father. She is in no way a peacemaker.
I really doubt the Sussexes would accept a call from this thing. The amount of unnecessary grief she caused Meghan, she is best left in the past
I will try and be polite and use “fanfiction” instead of bull$#it.
So, keen is working to bring the bros together? How? Nope, nope, nope.
Harry’s gonna rent an apartment in KP? Nope ain’t gonna happen!
And now the Mirror chimes in with “Princess Charlotte could speak two languages at age Two”. (That’s way past fanfiction and I call BULL….or rubbish for those easily offended). And for good measure, the pope is considered Satan by the CoE.
Please tell me I woke up in the Twilight Zone.
This all sounds fake. I really can’t imagine Charles wanting to see any of his grandchildren. I am pretty sure Harry is dead to Kate after picking Meghan over her.
This article is interesting on so many levels. Yes, it’s written (apparently) to elevate Cant once again, but Jobson states, “First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it’s important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine.” Why is it important to say that?
How many times has Cant been called the peacemaker? But peace does not reign. Jobson makes it clear that the two who need to talk to each other have no interest in doing so. Why even include this? It shows that she’s failed once again at ‘peace’ making.
I wonder if this is meant to show that Cant has no intrinsic value to the brf?