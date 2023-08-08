Jobson: Princess Kate is ‘working behind the scenes’ to reunite William & Harry

Prince Harry will be in Japan and Singapore this week, and I could be wrong, but I doubt we’ll see Prince William and Kate desperately try to steal some headlines from him. That’s basically the only way anyone can get William and Kate to work these days – to send them out as counterprogramming whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the headlines. Which means that come September, during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, I’m positive that they’ll bribe Kate to cut her vacation short and actually step out for some photo-op at a baby bank or something. Don’t expect to see Kate before then – Wimbledon finals weekend usually marks her final events before a two-month vacation, and that’s what’s happening now. She hasn’t been seen since mid-July. Still, royal biographers are eager to burnish Kate’s keen-linchpin credentials. Don’t you know that Kate is the only one holding the Windsors together??

Kate is reportedly “working behind the scenes” to get Prince William and Harry on speaking terms, helping the King and other stressed family members who are tired of the fighting. A royal biographer has revealed that the Princess of Wales is doing all she can do to mend the broken relationship between the two feuding brothers. Alongside her attempts to help the siblings bury the hatchet, Kate has also been helping organise visits from the King to see his grandchildren.

Robert Jobson, the author of ‘Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’, commented that she was “doing a brilliant job” at trying to mend the divides within the family. Jobson said: “I’m not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment, I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job. First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it’s important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine. But William and Harry, it’s a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation.”

However, despite her efforts, there is still a “lack of trust” between the feuding family members.

“It’s quite possible that one of them might pick up the phone to have a rant, but who’s gonna pick up the phone on the other end? Because that’s not gonna achieve anything,” Mr Jobson said. “There’s also a lot of lack of trust. At the moment between all the members of the family and Harry about where this information is going, because a lot of stuff has appeared in print by him.”

Jobson added that Harry’s claims in court about Buckingham Palace have stirred up even more fury. He said: “I think that the Royal Family are going to have a period of calm, where they actually can start to build some form of trust. I don’t believe it’ll ever come back to what it was before.”