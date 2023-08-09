Is it safe to let your dog lick your face or can you get sick from it?

I’ve mentioned here before that my girl and I are about to celebrate our 10 year anniversary—it’s this Friday!! I already know what my girl, a sassy little chihuahua-dachshund rescue, is getting for me: licks and kisses. Licking is her love language. Which means we’re about to have an awkward conversation, because an infectious diseases specialist recently spoke to The Washington Post about some potential risks in getting a good face licking:
The odds of getting sick from a friendly lick across the face are very low. But the fact is that all dogs will be dogs from time to time—that is, chomp down on goose poop by the sidewalk, like their nether regions multiple times a day and bring home the odd dead critter. That’s the same mouth you’ll be getting up close and personal with.
So there are good reasons the official answer from many experts is “don’t do it,” especially for people who are immunocompromised. Infections acquired from pets are likely underestimated and underrecognized due to general, flu-like symptoms that tend to resolve on their own.
Serious bacterial infections from a dog lick have been described in the medical literature. For example, a rare but potentially deadly pathogen—Capnocytophaga canimorsus—can be especially risky for the elderly, those who consume a lot of alcohol or among those who are immunocompromised, such as those without a functional spleen.
Capnocytophaga infections are most common after a bite, but can occur without getting bitten.
While these risks sound scary, it’s important to remember that they are extremely rare, said Sonya Krishnan, an infectious diseases specialist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Some researchers have estimated the incidence rate of Capnocytophaga sepsis to be around 0.5-0.7 cases per 1 million people per year. And as Krishnan pointed out, that’s around the same odds as getting struck by lightning.
Yes, the odds are low, but they’re not non-existent. In August of last year South African actress Charlbi Dean died suddenly (at age 32!) from Capnocytophaga sepsis. In her case, though, the sepsis was a complication from her not having a spleen, and there was no reporting that confirmed she was exposed to the bacteria from her dog. So my takeaway is, if you know you’re immunocompromised or if you have no spleen, then you probably need to cut off the face kisses.
The specialist quoted is clearly a dog lover, and made a point of noting the kick of oxytocin both humans and dogs get from each other. I can vouch for that. Her other suggestions were fairly common sense: make sure your dog is up to date on vaccines and tests, give them monthly anti-parasitic meds, and maintain a no-licking zone on all open wounds (of the physical variety, dog kisses can be most beneficial to alleviating the emotional kind). Thinking of my girl in particular—and noting that I am not immunocompromised nor missing a spleen—I’m most concerned over the fact that she’s a little dickens and stealthily snarfs up scraps of food. With the recent confirmation that the five second rule is a myth, I’m figuring whatever my girl gets at must be worse by about a 1,000%. But… but… our kisses! I know it’s complete cognitive dissonance on my part, how I’m able to separate what I see her do on a walk from the lickings I get from her later. What can I say, I’m only human!
Photos credit Blue Bird, Helena Lopes, Trace Hudson and Bethany Ferr on Pexels, Vadim Kaipov on Unsplash
I’m not reading this. I don’t want to know lol.
Ditto, Southern Fried.
Same. Also, I still abide by the five-second rule even though I’ve always known it’s obviously nonsense, lol.
I’m sorry, I don’t want to offend anyone but I find it so gross when I see people literally making out with their dogs. It’s disgusting. Why would you want any animal to lick you all over your face or worse, kiss you on the lips?
I have to agree on this one.
This!! And it include cats as well, I’ve 3 of them and I totally refuse to be licked in the face. No thank you.
When I was 13 I got cat ringworm from my 4-month-old kitten that my mum had bought at a local market, the hassle of it all stuck with me all my life.
We used to have a dog and no licking from her either.
I actually knew a guy who lost his wife due to this. She was immune compromised because she was less than 5 years in remission from cancer. It was horrible for him-she went into a coma and they tried to amputate her feet and her hands in an attempt to save her life before she finally passed. They eventually traced the infection back to their dog’s saliva.
I know hers was a rare case, but since the feel of a dog’s saliva Ickes me out anyway I’m not taking chances
I hate to break it to you but the human mouth is far dirtier than a canine mouth. I got bit years ago (protecting my dog at the dog park) and I had to go to the emergency room. We verified the dog who attacked me was UTD on his rabies shot. The physician gave me antibiotics and I asked what the likelihood was that I could have gotten an infection and he told me that human mouths have much more bacteria, so by your logic you should never open mouth kiss another person. If you won’t want to let a dog lick you then that is your preference but your comparison isn’t accurate.
What comparison? I didn’t compare animals to humans. Humans can be just as germy and you can catch plenty of sh*t from humans too.
Same, it’s disgusting!
I have a puppy who is rapidly learning not to lick, but it is hard when 2-3 people who are regulars in my home are present, laughing and encouraging her for all their worth. I repeatedly mention we are training her not to do that, but it falls on deaf ears. She now goes outside when they are expected, but she’s smart so it won’t be long.
Smarter than a couple of friends who can’t/won’t seem to learn. One friend has a long beard and it grosses me out watching my pup lick it.
We have 2 dogs and I would never let them do this. I’m actually allergic to something in my Great Dane’s saliva-if he licks my arm I break out in hives at that spot.
My dog will eat another dog’s vomit if I don’t stop him. That’s all I have to say about this topic.
And some dogs will eat their own poo. So…
LOL!
I don’t let my dog lick my mouth (gross) but I let her kiss my hands and, sometimes, my cheek. Mostly I divert her by hugging her and she settles in with her head on my shoulder. It’s the best.
I’m Team Snuggles, no kisses! Longtime dog owner/lover and I’ve seen too much to allow it LOL.
This is me. Snuggles all the time, but no kisses on my face.
Germaphobe here….so no. Not happening.
Yuck! Dogs eat their own excrement. Just say no to dogs licking you.
I truly don’t get letting dogs lick your face, but I don’t mind if I meet a dog & it wants to lick my hand or whatever.
My PSA is that a *much* bigger danger is if you get bitten by a cat. I work with a rescue & we caution our volunteers that a cat bite can lead to severe infection very quickly. If it breaks the skin, antibiotics are required immediately.
Yes on the cat bites, and for cat scratches immediately treat with betadyne or some kind of first aid wash. Water and soap is not enough. Watch for redness and swelling. I would do the same for dog bites too.
It would be a good idea for people to learn the real dog behavior reasons why your dog licks you. NOT the human guesses/assumptions.
For me, it’s just gross, so it’s a no.
I let my dog give me kisses on the nose, but that’s it. She also loves licking feet — especially after she’s had a good meal. Per the internet, licking your feet is a sign of love and affection. How can I be mad at that?
I also have a chihuahua-dachshund, and… he is just a licky lil guy, and has been since he was a baby-pup. He knows I am *really* not into it — it’s stomach-churning — but sometimes he can’t hold back and gives me one long swipe across the nose and mouth. The dog goes HAM on my husband, though, who squeals “kisses!” and holds still for them. Ugh.
In all seriousness, this is not surprising information. I’ve read that when we smooch babies we can actually transfer our microbiome to them. I’m pretty sure I have SIBO etc, so I don’t put my lips on anyone but my spouse, just in case.
I’m more exposed to germs in a public restroom.