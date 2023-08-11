The DOJ wants Donald Trump’s insurrection trial to be set for January 2024

Department of Justice Special Council Jack Smith wants to put Donald Trump on trial quickly. But all of these criminal cases are adding up, and Trump is booked and busy as a criminal defendant. Trump’s classified-documents case is currently scheduled for May 2024. The New York case – the one involving Stormy Daniels – is set for March 2024. It’s very likely that Trump will be indicted on state charges in Georgia next week, and who knows when that trial will be scheduled. So when can Trump fit in his trial for all of the crimes he committed before, during and after the January 6th insurrection?? Well, Smith wants the trial in January!! GOOD.
The prosecutors overseeing the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election asked a judge on Thursday to set a trial date in the case for early January, laying out an aggressive schedule for the proceeding.
In a motion filed to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is presiding over the case in Federal District Court in Washington, the prosecutors said they were ready not only to go to trial on Jan. 2, but were also poised to give Mr. Trump’s lawyers the bulk of their discovery evidence in the next two weeks or so. The prosecutors further proposed that Mr. Trump’s lawyers submit their first pretrial motions in not much more than a month.
Mr. Trump’s legal team will get to suggest its own timetable for the case next week and will surely object to the government’s proposal. If accepted, the accelerated schedule would make the election interference case the first of the three criminal cases that Mr. Trump now faces to be put in front of a jury.
In their filing to Judge Chutkan, the prosecutors working for the special counsel, Jack Smith, said the rapid pace was needed given the gravity and historic nature of the charges. Speedy trials, they said, are not just enshrined in law to protect the rights of defendants, but also to safeguard the public’s interest in the swift administration of justice.
“It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this case, in which the defendant — the former president of the United States — is charged with three criminal conspiracies intended to undermine the federal government, obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election and disenfranchise voters,” Molly Gaston, one of the prosecutors, wrote. “Trial in this case is clearly a matter of public importance, which merits in favor of a prompt resolution.”
[From The NYT]
I agree with the DOJ – a swift trial is needed, and the Jan. 6th case should go before the New York case and the classified documents case because of its importance. Even though chronologically, Trump was indicted for the insurrection after those other indictments. I also think it would be symbolically important for the trial to coincide with the three-year anniversary of the terrorist attack Trump instigated and orchestrated… and that it’s happening in an election year, where Trump is explicitly running for president so he can wave away all of his criminal charges. Trump’s lawyers are making those arguments in every one of these cases too, that these trials need to be pushed back until after the election.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City.
According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him.
The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City.
According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him.
The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City.
According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him.
The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City.
According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him.
The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City. According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him. The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City. According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him. The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City. According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him. The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Credit: POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
So do I.
That one lawyer there, the one writing, it sort of looks likes he’s trying to remember his letters.
He’s really struggling, poor thing 😂
He’s got his left hand under the table like, “The L goes THAT way …”
Seems like a long time since he’s taken notes himself. Probably ordinarily has an underling do that back at the office. Trump, we notice, doesn’t bother.
The sooner the better!
I want President Joe to win again, obviously. But my concern is that if Trump is in prison come November of 2024 who will be the R nominee? DeSantis? What a nightmare. His numbers are very low now. However, he might rally the MAGAs. There has to be a moderate R out there to win the nomination (but not the Presidency) like Chris Christie
My guess is that any other nominee will be challenged by Trump, who’s going to run from prison. And the R party may not have any choice but to let him. That is how low this party has sunk.
Are you kidding, Mireille? Is he actually allowed to run for president from a prison cell?
@Lady D. Yes from articles I’m reading, there is no legal precedence to stop him from running for President as a convicted felon or while in prison. It’s uncharted waters from what I’m reading, but he can run. There may be some Constitutional precedence to stop him, but that would tale some legal maneuvering. Hoping a lawyer can tell me I’m wrong…
I know you’re right, but it absolutely blows my mind that you can’t vote (in some? all? places in the US) as a felon, but you could run for President. Someone needs to close that loophole, because honour clearly isn’t holding anyone back.
Thanks, Mareille, who is that basically answers my question. So, whatever happens, he will run for president.GOD.
And whatever happens he will be, to use the Aussie vernacular, as busy as a one-legged man in an arse-kicking contest. He hasn’t been looking too healthy lately. I hope all the coming stress tips him over the edge and they need to cart him off to secure facility where they take all his phones and give him a box of crayons.
We can still/only hope…
Some people are saying that if Trump becomes ineligible, Governor Youngkin needs to enter the race as a MAGA candidate without the baggage. Murdoch/Daily Mail had a piece last week on it. Democrat strategists have mentioned it as a real possibility especially since DeSantis has been derailed by his own poor choices.
@Lady D, it’s unreal, right? The fact that this is even a possibility…it’s so beyond insane
I don’t believe Trump will ever see the inside of a prison. It would be a logistical nightmare as he will still have secret service detail so how would that work? The worst that will happen to him is house arrest and he will most definitely be able to campaign (and win…..?) from Mar a Lago. That’s the scenario I see most likely playing out.
My fear are the delay tactics from Trump’s lawyers. There is no reason to delay this trial until January or after the elections. Trump is a private citizen and, even if he was president, he’s not above the law. I want the trial this year, not January 2024. The DOJ and Jack Smith are ready to roll. I think they should give Trump’s lawyer 1-2 months to prepare.
They’ve already tried & Judge Chutkan shut them down thus far. She ordered the prosecution & the defense teams to agree on dates for a hearing over a protective order. Trump’s team requested extensions (denied), then said they couldn’t meet this week after the judge ordered it. Judge Chutkan wasn’t having it, so they’re having the hearing this morning.
Trump’s usual tactics of dragging out civil cases is not going to work in these criminal cases, especially considering the stakes.
Thus far, Judge Tanya Chutkan’s rulings have broken in favor of a speedier proceeding and against delays, and she has been very tough on Jan 6th defendants in terms of sentencing – all good things!!!
I really hope this trial can be televised. Not just because one of the charges is disenfranchising the electorate’s rights (all of us) but eye witnesses are saying Judge Chutkan has been giving massive side eyes this morning that deserve to be gifs. Cmon, we need this!
This is sounding good. But what a weird time we’re living in, with the possibility of a convicted felon running for the presidency!!!
The sooner the possibility of Agent Orange wearing orange cannot come soon enough.
If he’s innocent, why wouldn’t he want to clear his name as soon as possible??
Because he’s not. This is his way of delaying the inevitable. Jack is hip to his tricks.
From what I understand, the prosecutors in the other cases are happy to let the insurrection trial and Smith go first. They know the stakes,
I agree with that date! Speaking of dates, the DA where I live gave him by today to prove that she had a boyfriend in YSL, which is laughable. She is extremely tough on gangs, but let’s say anything about women or POC because we have to be corrupt. She is one of the toughest DAs we have had in Fulton County.
I am ready for him to go away. Just hearing his voice makes me have PTSD.
If he gets pretrial detention, I bet T will suddenly want an even speedier trial. I think he should be given an order for a psychiatric evaluation at the hearing today, and hopefully a gag order.
@ Lucy, Drumpf is certainly a prime contender for a gag order. As for a psych evaluation, he’s not at a point that he needs one, as Drumpf is of sound mind.
I am enjoying his attorney’s losing their minds over ALL of the criminal cases that Drumpf is facing! They had better get to work as they aren’t going to be granted any extensions.
And the third anniversary of his attack on Democracy and the lawful transfer of power is perfect!!
“Drumpf is of sound mind.”
THIS. This is what pisses me off. He doesn’t believe any of the bullshit he’s been espousing to the masses. He just knows that there are people out there who will believe all the bullshit he’s saying. He’s slimy crafty. He’s not crazy — he knows exactly what he’s doing. He’ll say anything to whip up frenzy among his violent base to do crazy things. Just like January 6. I hope the officials, jurors, DOJ, and anyone else prosecuting him get protection that they can trust. He doesn’t care who gets hurts as long it’s not him.
The most important issue when scheduling a trial is the availability of a courtroom. The trial will take place when the Court’s schedule allows.
I think they would bump other trials if that’s the case, given the importance of this one.
I want to be hopeful that this man will finally face consequences, but I just can’t bring myself to. Even when he was arraigned however many times, he was given special treatment— no mugshot, etc. I don’t believe he’ll ever see the inside of a prison, let alone die in one, which is obviously what he deserves.
I think the mugshot thing was not intended to be special treatment, as in doing him a favour. The powers that be were trying to avoid him using that mugshot for riling up his base and/or for fundraising (e.g., putting it on merch). Or so I heard.
Civil cases don’t involved mugshots. Federal cases have them but don’t release them. And it’s not really necessary for him considering that they’re for ID and everybody knows what he looks like.
I will be DELIGHTED if we get one out of Georgia though!
Conservative law professors (I can’t remember if retired or not) have written quite a brief on the reason Trump is barred from running for office 2024 according to the 14th Amendment. If he gets found guilty, I doubt there will be a question that he would be barred (IMO). Since there might be enough out there, it’s possible a case could be made that he is barred now from running. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with this. People are taking this up and pushing it forward.