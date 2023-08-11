The DOJ wants Donald Trump’s insurrection trial to be set for January 2024

Department of Justice Special Council Jack Smith wants to put Donald Trump on trial quickly. But all of these criminal cases are adding up, and Trump is booked and busy as a criminal defendant. Trump’s classified-documents case is currently scheduled for May 2024. The New York case – the one involving Stormy Daniels – is set for March 2024. It’s very likely that Trump will be indicted on state charges in Georgia next week, and who knows when that trial will be scheduled. So when can Trump fit in his trial for all of the crimes he committed before, during and after the January 6th insurrection?? Well, Smith wants the trial in January!! GOOD.

The prosecutors overseeing the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election asked a judge on Thursday to set a trial date in the case for early January, laying out an aggressive schedule for the proceeding. In a motion filed to Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is presiding over the case in Federal District Court in Washington, the prosecutors said they were ready not only to go to trial on Jan. 2, but were also poised to give Mr. Trump’s lawyers the bulk of their discovery evidence in the next two weeks or so. The prosecutors further proposed that Mr. Trump’s lawyers submit their first pretrial motions in not much more than a month. Mr. Trump’s legal team will get to suggest its own timetable for the case next week and will surely object to the government’s proposal. If accepted, the accelerated schedule would make the election interference case the first of the three criminal cases that Mr. Trump now faces to be put in front of a jury. In their filing to Judge Chutkan, the prosecutors working for the special counsel, Jack Smith, said the rapid pace was needed given the gravity and historic nature of the charges. Speedy trials, they said, are not just enshrined in law to protect the rights of defendants, but also to safeguard the public’s interest in the swift administration of justice. “It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this case, in which the defendant — the former president of the United States — is charged with three criminal conspiracies intended to undermine the federal government, obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election and disenfranchise voters,” Molly Gaston, one of the prosecutors, wrote. “Trial in this case is clearly a matter of public importance, which merits in favor of a prompt resolution.”

[From The NYT]

I agree with the DOJ – a swift trial is needed, and the Jan. 6th case should go before the New York case and the classified documents case because of its importance. Even though chronologically, Trump was indicted for the insurrection after those other indictments. I also think it would be symbolically important for the trial to coincide with the three-year anniversary of the terrorist attack Trump instigated and orchestrated… and that it’s happening in an election year, where Trump is explicitly running for president so he can wave away all of his criminal charges. Trump’s lawyers are making those arguments in every one of these cases too, that these trials need to be pushed back until after the election.