Rita Ora wore Tom Ford to her LA wedding to Taika Waititi one year ago

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have already been married for a whole year? It feels like they just got married a month ago. But it’s been a year, at least according to Vogue. Apparently, Rita and Taika never showed us the photos from their intimate LA wedding ceremony, so they chose Vogue to publish the pics on their one-year anniversary. You can see Vogue’s piece here.

Apparently, Taika and Rita loved all of the misinformation and bad reporting around when, where and how they got married. They didn’t have a ceremony in London or France, they did it in LA “with a small group of friends.” The bride wore Tom Ford and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Rita spoke about how honored she was to wear a Ford dress, especially since she basically bought it off the rack with no alterations: “To get married in his dress was a dream come true. And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done.” It doesn’t even look like a wedding gown to me, it looks like something she would wear to the Grammys? One shoulder/sleeve dresses never look like wedding gowns to me, but I’m an old fart.

Taika also told Vogue that Rita “proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly.” Rita popped the question while they were on vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022. They put together the wedding in a matter of weeks and got hitched on August 4, 2022. I’m fine with that – I mean, I don’t think this marriage will last, but I’m fine with women proposing and I’m fine with people planning their weddings in a matter of weeks not months.