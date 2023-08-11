Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have already been married for a whole year? It feels like they just got married a month ago. But it’s been a year, at least according to Vogue. Apparently, Rita and Taika never showed us the photos from their intimate LA wedding ceremony, so they chose Vogue to publish the pics on their one-year anniversary. You can see Vogue’s piece here.
Apparently, Taika and Rita loved all of the misinformation and bad reporting around when, where and how they got married. They didn’t have a ceremony in London or France, they did it in LA “with a small group of friends.” The bride wore Tom Ford and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Rita spoke about how honored she was to wear a Ford dress, especially since she basically bought it off the rack with no alterations: “To get married in his dress was a dream come true. And because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done.” It doesn’t even look like a wedding gown to me, it looks like something she would wear to the Grammys? One shoulder/sleeve dresses never look like wedding gowns to me, but I’m an old fart.
Taika also told Vogue that Rita “proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly.” Rita popped the question while they were on vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022. They put together the wedding in a matter of weeks and got hitched on August 4, 2022. I’m fine with that – I mean, I don’t think this marriage will last, but I’m fine with women proposing and I’m fine with people planning their weddings in a matter of weeks not months.
Photos courtesy of Jack Gorlin for Vogue.
32 Responses to “Rita Ora wore Tom Ford to her LA wedding to Taika Waititi one year ago”
Don’t care for and sure don’t like her.
I really love the dress, but I’m a sucker for anything non-traditional. Of her 3 looks (for an intimate backyard wedding lol) it’s by far the best imo. As annoying as they both kind of are, she looks absolutely gorgeous and it looked like a fun time.
I love both their energy here. The weird hatched lines at the waist and underbust of her dress are so distracting to me, and take away from the rest of the unusual patterning. For me it totally ruins the whole aesthetic. But that is my critique of an overall vibe for the happy couple. Mazel Tov!
It’s the random squashed bows that ruins it for me. Like it’s been packed flat with something heavy on top.
What gets me about the bows is that one is right over her crotch, like it’s a present.
I cannot get over the fact that they are so similar in physical terms, which considering they age difference, makes them to look like father and daughter…
Very pretty pics but I just can’t unsee what looks like a nipple showing? it can’t be, right?? The pics are a great combo of fun and romantic. They may be messy and annoying but I love their wedding vibe.
Yup, that’s nipple. I can see her string bikini panties through the fabric, too.
Why are they releasing the pics a year later. No one cared then or now. They are so thirsty.
Rita is the 21at century version of Pia Zadora.
😂😂😂
What ever happened to Pia Zadora? She is the reason why I can’t take the Golden Globes seriously.
Rita will be at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.
Take that, Pia!
I thought this marriage had mid-life crisis written over it for Taika, but maybe he’s finally met his match in trashy thirst. It’s not like she has a career that will be competing with his, after all lol. She has no reason to leave him.
I think they will last as long as things don’t get boring or traditional. What I mean by that their relationship seems to be based on them getting drunk/high partying, getting dressed up, and posing for the paparazzi (while pretending like they don’t like them) getting photographed at events, and getting as much attention as they can. Hell, they didn’t let lockdown stop them from partying.
I think if, they had kids or one was no longer about that party life the relationship will go downhill fast.
Taika has children already with his first wife that live in New Zealand, doesn’t seem to have slowed down his mid-life crisis in the slightest. I’m curious if they were present or at least got notified before “everyone started speculating”
You thought correct.
Not much time for the prenup to be hashed out.
Omg your comment made me curious and the internet reports she has twice the net worth he does! Hope they made the time for the lawyer visit!
Okay silly question time….if she proposes to him how does she get an engagement ring? Did she buy her own, did he buy her one afterwards, how does that work?
My daughter did the proposing and she didn’t have a ring, she just proposed!! They did have a ring made for her and they didn’t exchange rings at the ceremony as they got married in their backyard and it was just family and her best friend. The celebrated one year in June.
As for Rita’s dress, I think it’s horrendous….
Is she placing the flower in the front to try and disguise or distract from the mess in the front??
I love the both of them and think their wedding suited them perfectly. I actually also think this is likely to last — they seem pretty well-matched in terms of personality and energy and seem fun together. Congrats on the anniversary!
This is off topic, but I have this face blindness when it comes to her. I cannot remember or recognize her face. It is very very weird.
Same! Or does she change her look drastically?
The photographs are very striking. I couldn’t tell you what sets them apart, but they’re just amazing.
Me too! I am always like, THAT is what Rita Ora looks like? I think maybe she lost weight and toned up from how I remember her or had work done, because I can’t ID her.
Congratulations!!! 🎉 💕
Rita looks beautiful
Her dresses are ok. I don’t hate them. The detailing on the first one is interesting if a bit busy.
These two are an interesting pair. They’re definitely two try-hards but I have a soft spot. I loved Thor: Ragnarok (Thor: Love & Thunder had some moments but it was Ragnarok dialed to 11, i.e., TOO MUCH). What We Do in the Shadows and Our Flag Means Death are both fabulous shows. And as a gay man, I appreciate Taika’s allyship. He was a guest judge on the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Down Under and he was a GD delight. The queens loved him and he was very clearly a fan himself who was excited to be on the show and in the presence of RuPaul.
Rita is thirsty AF but she had a moment in the UK back in the early 2010s and released some bops like Anywhere and I Will Never Let You Down. She actually has a lovely voice, it’s a shame that her talent has been overshadowed by her thirstiness.
I do wonder what his first wife and his girls think about their whirlwind romance. Seems like they had a blast at the wedding, so good for them I guess.
I think they look great and I hope it all works out for them. My parents only knew each other 6 weeks, from first date to wedding day and they have been married 49 years, so short pre-marriage relationships can work out. I proposed to my hubby, only because I got sick of waiting. He was saving up the stupid % of yearly salary to buy me a ring before he asked. I didn’t care about the ring then, still don’t now, even though I have several gorgeous ones he has gotten me over the years.
Someone about asked how it works when she asks. Not sure what Rita did, but I bought white gold wedding bands and asked him at dinner one night. We wore them until we got to the airport to elope a few months later and put them back on at the ceremony a couple of days later. That was 23 years ago, so far, it seems to be going well………. 😀
My favorite thing about the cake is that it says they are bitches who are married. LOL. Commas matter!
There’s something icky about her continued blackfishing! I imagine they’re insufferable to be around. I find her in particular to be very desperate for attention & frankly never understood why she’s famous as there were far better talented and creative singer during her break
I can’t help it, I giggled at their cake.
Leave a comment after you have read the article