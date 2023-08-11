DeSantis suspends Florida’s only Black female state attorney

Do you have any August rituals? Something to mark the last month of summer? It seems Ron DeSantis has one: suspending democratically-elected state attorneys for politically-motivated reasons. In August of last year, DeSantis removed state attorney Andrew Warren from Hillsborough County, because Warren dared to stand up for trans and abortion rights. This year, DeSantis moved to Orange and Osceola counties, where Monique Worrell–Florida’s only Black female state attorney–most recently won her seat with 67% of the vote (DeSantis won in the midterms with 59%, but who’s counting). Her crime, according to DeSantis? Not prosecuting criminals, despite that lack of enough, you know, evidence. Seriously, he’s charging her with “neglect of duty.” A few lowlights:
DeSantis is mad that Worrell is following due process: Ron DeSantis suspended another democratically elected Florida state attorney on Tuesday in an extreme move that critics are calling politically motivated. Monique Worrell was Florida’s only Black female state attorney until DeSantis announced her suspension for what he claimed was “neglect of duty.” DeSantis, who is currently running for president in 2024, criticized Worrell for being too lenient on criminals. He has specifically called out her failure to charge a teenager accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl and two others in a gang-related incident in 2022. Worrell has said that witnesses in the case gave disjointed testimony and could not identify the suspect in a photo lineup, noting that the gunman was wearing a mask at the time of the incident.
Sheriffs (from unrelated counties) joined the press conference: In announcing the suspension, DeSantis held a press conference where he was joined by two local sheriffs—neither of which, CNN notes, serves a county that overlaps with Worrell’s jurisdiction. At the press conference, one of those sheriffs turned the suspension into a meme, mocking Worell by holding up a photoshopped sign showing her in a burning cartoon room with a “this is fine” thought bubble above her head.
Worrell calls DeSantis a ‘weak dictator,’ love it: At her own press conference, Worrell suggested she intended to fight the suspension, saying, “I am a duly elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. And nothing done by a weak dictator can change that.” Critics have slammed the suspension as political, noting that Worrell served the liberal-leaning areas of Orange and Osceola counties and was elected to her role with 67% of the vote. Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Nikki Fried called the suspension “a political hit job.”
Shocker, the replacement attorney is ultra conservative: That Worrell will be replaced by Judge Andrew Bain, who is reportedly a member of the conservative Federalist Society and was not elected by voters to the position, has only added to that criticism. As Orlando Sentinel reporter Christopher Cann noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bain ranked last among Orange County criminal judges in a judicial-qualifications poll by the Central Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, with respondents describing him as prosecution-biased.
But it’s not political: DeSantis’s decision to remove Worrell comes as his 2024 presidential campaign faces numerous challenges, including low poll numbers, reports of wealthy donors pausing their contributions, and an overhaul of campaign staff. DeSantis has maintained that his suspension of Worrell is a result of incompetence, claiming in a press release that her “practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties. Prosecutors have a duty to faithfully enforce the law,” DeSantis said in a press conference Tuesday morning. “One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty.”
“One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty.” You guys, he said that with a straight face!! To be fair, I think his face only has the one setting, but still! There’s so much packed into this latest stunt. Obviously the suspension is asinine, but it’s a repeat move from DeSantis. He raises the inanity this time by flanking himself at the press conference (what, no
There are two main cases DeSantis cited in his condemnation of Worrell’s performance. I recommend this breakdown of them, because getting the details right is crucial to fairness, and ultimately justice. The article also includes what Monique Worrell has said on the record of why and how she’s made her decisions in each case, all of which I’m sure DeSantis has reviewed thoroughly. [insert eyeroll here]
Wow, the meatball is really on a roll. May I humbly suggest a different August ritual? Enjoy a refreshing, fattening Icee.
Today we mourn the loss of democracy. I am the duly-elected State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. Nothing done by a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage. I will not be bullied by DeSantis or used as a tool in his failing and disastrous presidential campaign.
"Everyone, Democrat, Republican, Independent, or otherwise should be concerned that here in the state of Florida one person can remove duly elected officials because they are not politically aligned, and that is exactly what an attack on democracy looks like."
Florida is now the premier sanctuary state for the most violent, corrupt, treasonous, homo/transphobic, misogynistic, and racist pieces of shit America has to offer. DeSantis has forfeited his right to say a goddamn thing about anyone else being “soft on crime”.
I just moved to the US from Europe last year (not Florida though but still) and the direction this country is taking worries me a lot! Like how is this is any way shape for Form constitutional? Is he allowed to do that and make this decision on his own? The American justice system to me is so weird…my husband and I watch a lot of true crime shows like forensic files and we’ve encountered so many stories where people were put in jail sometimes for decades and the whole basis for their conviction was character assassination and a jury that basically judged on a “he/she had dirt in his/her closet so they must have done it” mentality and that is mindblowing to me 🤯 how things that go on in Florida legally happen in 2023? Isn’t there anything Biden can do on a federal level…
I just hope you’re not in a red state. Yes, blue states have their own issues with an impossible cost of living but the quality of life is so much better. Otherwise, I assume you still have your citizenship and can abandon this godforsaken mess of a country at any time. Lord knows I wouldn’t blame you.
I don’t know if he’s TRYING to commit political suicide with his crazy politics or what is going on BUT my biggest fear is that people actually LOVE what he is doing regardless if it is legal sound or if it is unethical or if it is racist in nature.
He really seems like a big oaf – and his wife seems to be the puppet master,
Don’t know if this was brought up in earlier threads, I’ve read that he’s as stupid as she dresses and he’s adopting a Trumpian style in running his platform because he wants the crazies to maniacally support him the way they did for the orange goo. His wife has White House ambitions while coveting the cover of Vogue — she’s decadently dressed up for his rallies hoping that comparisons to Jackie Kennedy are made about her. This couple is ruining Florida. Poor Florida.
I feel for the sane people in Florida who want to get out but don’t have the means to get out. That state is a shit hole. I have no intention of ever stepping foot there again.
The Jackie O cosplay is really something else, but she’s toned it down recently because of how ludicrous she looks. I’ve also read that reality is also sinking in for Mr. and Mrs. Meatball. I know quite a few people who are connected to the political machine in Tallahassee. The rumors are swirling that once he reaches term limits after his second term is over, those two plan to pull a George and Lurleen Wallace and have Casey run for governor. But just like the person said above, she’s the puppet master and a lot of his wicked policies are really her ideas. If she won at least Floridians would be aware of who is actually leading this time.
DeSantis has alienated so many factions of America he has no chance to win nationally. They’ve had 3 staff shakeups but it’s clear the campaign is rotting from the top.
The state of Florida is losing hundreds of million$ in tourism and tax dollars due to this clown and his fascist tactics. Firing an elected WOC is reprehensible but also idiotic given his ambitions.
Your last sentence is spot on. It’s almost like self sabotage.
“One’s political agenda cannot trump this solemn duty.”
And that’s why MoRon DeSaster acted the way he did in Guantanamo.
Right?
That’s why his factory setting is fascist, xenophobic, misogynoir racist who’s corrupt, anti-science and above every law in the book?
Who cares about laws in FLA, or the people who deserve justice, State Attorney Monique Worrell included?
How is this even legal? Are there no checks and balances on the governor in the state of Florida?
I feel so bad for the people in Florida, who didn’t vote for him and can’t afford to leave.
The issue is that the checks were either appointed by him or voted into office by people like him. Florida has mandatory age retirement for judges. It used to be 70 but was raised to 75 in 2018. Around that same time, the last of the liberal wing of the Supreme Court of Florida. There is maybe one liberal justice left on the Court. The legislature is also gerry mandered to be mostly MAGA representatives.
So nope he can do whatever he wants until more Floridians run for office and/or go vote.
Yes, I appreciate that. She’s in my district and I voted for her, so along side everything else, I feel pretty shafted by Dollar Store Trump.
I don’t understand it either. It completely nullifies democracy to just remove the elected official without any notice or hearing and appoint a different person. Is there some kind of appeal process???
I agree – it seems criminal, and worse, it feels like treason to remove a democratically elected representative of the person because you feel like it (and hate people of color and women). It’s sickening, and Florida is truly a toxic dump.
wow, don’t go read the responses to her tweet if you don’t want to start the day feeling bad! My MIL is maga, and is constantly railing against our judges and prosecutors for being so lenient, and it is just so frustrating that people just don’t understand how the system is supposed to work
There are no protests? People are just accepting this? This idiot needs to be removed from office or hounded by voters until he is forced to resign. This is complete abuse of power. His reason for removing her is pure bullshit.
Of course there are protests. They just don’t accomplish anything.
https://www.wesh.com/article/monique-worrell-orlando-rally/44789537
Oh yes. We protested. Downtown Orlando
It’ scary that accusations with no backing evidence (what evidence is there that she’s NOT doing her job?) whipped up by the far-right can get someone removed from office. No matter how vocal the populace can be there are still like-minded officials who’ll do whatever it takes to keep their jobs and DeSantis in power. Ugh. Again, sometimes I hate this country. There’s no accountability, no checks and balances on DeSantis.
Monique Worrell for FL governor!! Let’s get the campaign started.
To Mirelke, yes protests have started, thank goodness. BTW, she forgot the inclusion of Nazi. It’s weak Nazi dictator when describing DeSantis whose bitchy wife is already measuring for drapes in the WH. I live in Osceola County. Wish me luck.
I’m so sorry. I do wish you, your family and loved ones, and your fellow citizens the best. I can’t imagine living in Florida right now with someone like him as Governor.
Solidarity, Carol. I’m sorry we’re both stuck here. I’m in OC.
Hopefully the fact that DeSantis is tanking hard in the polls means he won’t even be an also-ran.
Same. Orange. going down kicking and screaming.
This is terrifying. Our country is a mess.
This fool. “Monique Worrell is soft on crime” translation: she’s not locking up enough Black people! And my people that make a ton of money on Black people being locked up, well their profits are declining! She is investigating and letting the weight of the evidence decide whether she will charge a Black person NOT ON MY WATCH!!!
I love her response. Weak dictator is right!
I worry that he’s getting paid off to be this extreme to make the less extreme but still damaging policies look tame and pass. The harder they pull things right, the further right “center” moderate politics end up.
In Lafayette, La, we have a Hispanic woman running on the mayor’s ticket as a democrat but she’s actually a MAGA republican who supports Jeff Landry for governor. He’s like a stupid Ron DeSantis and Trump hybrid. They are just trying to split the dem vote.
Deeply troubling. Hopefully the Biden Admin will sue de Santis for clear violations of voter’s civil rights. This latest subversion of democracy cannot stand. He got away with doing it to Andrew Warren so if course he did it again. Plus he needed something to prop up his clearly sagging and lackluster presidential campaign. Unfortunately, other equally repulsive Repub governors are closely watching his and our (yuck) Texas governor Greg Abbott’s anti Democratic moves and swiftly copying them.
De Satan is already letting us know the type of evil dictator he will be should he become prez. His allies are celebrating this bs move now but they should be worried about what actions he will take it they anger him. His ridiculous and petty policies are already hurting Florida economically. Now him and his merry band of wingnuts are preparing to take this horror show on the road and potentially destroy the US. We’ve known he was worse than Trump, we just didn’t know how much worse he actually is.
“He got away with doing it to Andrew Warren so if course he did it again.”
Exactly. Same with when he went after the AP History class and then did it again with AP Psychology.
He’s completely unchecked at this point.
Yes, the foxes are in the henhouse. The people tasked with checking him are all his own hires.
I stand with Monique! Always and forever. I hate this man almost as much as I hate Trump. The world we live in… Jesus wept.
This is fascism: stripping voters of their power. They f*cking ELECTED her and he effectively took away their votes and then installed one of his lackeys. It’s sickening, it’s terrifying, and we need to both recognize fascism when we see it and fight it with every fiber of our beings.
You are spot-on Kitten. They will keep pushing and pushing if they aren’t stopped. They will come for all of us. A Reichstag Fire is on the horizon. January 6 was just a dress rehearsal. I’m more terrified now than I have ever been.
I’m not a lawyer, but this is clearly racially motivated. DeSantis used his government position to deprive people of their constitutional right (to elect the person of their choice) because of his racist views. Can the public sue? Isn’t it called a “1983” suit when a person’s civil rights are deprived because of government racism? (At least, I think that’s how police can be sued). I think everyone who voted should be able to sue DeSantis.