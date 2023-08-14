Kay: The Windsors have a ‘visceral bitterness’ towards the Sussexes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are terribly unimportant in royal circles, and everyone in royal circles will tell you that endlessly, because Harry and Meghan are the only royals anyone cares about. It’s a real conundrum when an abusive institution loses its two favorite scapegoats – the need to always be seen as punitive, to always be seen as snubbing the Sussexes, being ruthless towards them, comes across as obsessive and unhinged. But hey, that’s the Windsors’ brand, so here we are. Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has a new exclusive, with royal sources insisting that Charles is much more ruthless than his mother and that’s a good thing, Kay argues, because Harry and Meghan need to be punished, sidelined, taken down a notch and rendered powerless. Some highlights:
A brutal reality check: For it was surely no coincidence that the Prince’s arrival in the Far East coincided with the brutal reality check administered by Buckingham Palace about his status — and that of his wife, Meghan — in the new‑look Royal Family. Three years after stepping down as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have this week seen their HRH titles quietly erased from the British monarchy’s website. They were also downgraded on the official pecking order so that their online biographies appear below those of Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent — even though Harry, as fifth in the line of succession, is significantly closer to the throne than his elderly second cousins. Predictably, courtiers downplayed the gravity of the move. They insisted it was a mere ‘tidying up’ of a situation that has existed since the couple headed into Californian exile in 2020.
Visceral bitterness: Those close to the royals, however, tell a different story. A visceral bitterness persists at the sustained attacks that Harry and Meghan have waged against family members through his memoir and their various television interviews. In such a highly charged atmosphere, there was resentment that elements of the Duke and Duchess’s previous lives were allowed to remain unaltered, as though they were still somehow part of ‘the Firm’.
QEII hoped Harry would come back: One reason there was no push for a change was because the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to ensure that anything her grandson might interpret as a snub or the slamming of a royal door was avoided. ‘Her Majesty never stopped hoping there would be some kind of reconciliation and that the couple would return to the fold one day,’ says a close figure.
“Explosive revelations”: But her death last September predated the trauma of Harry’s book, Spare, and the explosive revelations he made about his father, brother and, in particular, his stepmother, now Queen Camilla, whom he accused of leaking stories about him to improve her own public image. For all his anguish about his youngest son, King Charles has been more decisive. He evicted the couple from their Windsor property, Frogmore Cottage, and many detect his hand in the adjustments carried out to the royal website. ‘Even if he didn’t authorise it, he must have been aware that the changes were certain to become a talking point,’ says a long-time adviser. With the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death fast approaching, the moment to make the change was judged to be the right one.
[From The Daily Mail]
The rest of the piece is Kay spinning out a Deranger fantasy that Prince William is more popular in America and that Americans hate Meghan and Harry now and that the Sussexes will lose all their money and come crawling back, only to face even more ruthless punishment. As I said, this is the Windsor brand. What strikes me, more than anything else, is how dreadfully stupid these people are – they thought they were being so conniving, so vindictive by… removing the Sussexes’ HRHs on a website, timed specifically for Harry’s trip to Asia. And when the Sussexes did little more than shrug, these vile people went on a briefing spree to scream about their visceral bitterness. It’s giving Abusive Stalker Ex.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.
-
I shouldn’t be surprised but I am that they are writing the exact same article for three years. Doesn’t this get boring for readers or are they so desperate to be fed hate that they continue to buy it? This isn’t even pretending to link it to any fresh news, this pathetic “pundit” just literally has nothing else to write.
At some point you’d think readers would be sick of hearing about people who are supposedly irrelevant or things that never happen (stripping titles yadda). They must have goldfish memories.
No, because many of them are feeling the same visceral bitterness.
I was chatting with my cousin this weekend. Like me, she loves Harry and Meghan but she was telling me about her British coworker who despises them. She keeps asking him what exactly did they DO that makes him hate them so much and he never has an answer. He just does.
I believe because deep down Harry’s rejection of the royal institution feels like a rejection of THEM. They don’t realize how indoctrinated they are to believe in this institution.
@Snuffles
100% agree that those that feel that bitterness feel rejected. rejection of the monarchy probably feels like rejection of british culture and thus them. there’s an extra sting if you pair it with that fact that britain isn’t the empire/superpower it once was.
The ironic thing is neither Harry or Meghan has said a word against the monarchy and certainly haven’t rejected it. And Harry has gone very easy on “Pa”.
So. If I go to Wikipedia and alter a page. Like take away 45 having been President. That makes it real? That has real life implications. Somehow.
Cuz it’s a website.
Like all people hooked on the RWNJ pipe, they can always use another hit of cortisol, and sometimes old favorites hit the best.
Visceral bitterness? Funny, that’s would I feel if I was a British taxpayer footing the bill for this awful family.
And admiration for William and Kate..
Let’s make this crystal clear: USAians have a work ethic, an efficiency ethic, a hustle ethic, a self-made ethic. That’s our culture. We work hard. Our dream is to further ourselves. So why exactly would we admire William and Kate?
Working hard for Chuckles et al. is being driven to a pre-planned event, stepping out of a car and expecting to be cheered for just showing up and being “royal.” That’s their idea of work… So ethics, efficiency, hustle, and being self-made don’t ever enter their mindscapes. Work is what other people do to keep them in the lifestyle the rf feel they deserve.
Yeah, nothing says forward-looking and looking toward the future like the Windsors and BM still nursing a “visceral bitterness” about something that happened 3 years ago.
I’ve been watching lots of YouTube videos on family scapegoats and what happens when they escape and this is TEXTBOOK. The only difference is that it’s the royal family and they can enact their retaliation on an industrial scale.
I certainly hope Harry’s years of therapy have made him realize this. And also realize that these people will NEVER change and it will only stop once they find a new scapegoat to replace him (and Meghan).
Isn’t it also true that when H&M were so successful financially, that added another reason for resentment? The jerks want the Sussexes poor and begging for financial support.
Also right out of a narcissistic playbook. Escaped and happier without them drives a narcissist CRAZY.
They keep trying to get their attention and get a reaction, but nothing provokes the Sussexes. Now, if Charles and Harry actually talked and then Charles leaked lies about the substance of that convo, well then…
And anyway, their heads are turned toward the future, while the senior royals’ are forever facing backwards, locked on the past.
“Explosive revelations.” I love it. They’re not even half heartedly denying what Harry shared in his book. They just can’t stop telling on themselves on how abusive and petty they are.
Good point. It’s revelations, not allegations.
That’s the thing isn’t it? For all the toys the BM have thrown out of the cot, they’ve never once denied anything that Harry said in Spare
And “oh noes!” she leaked to the press. Didn’t we all know that already? I think there are MUCH worse things he could’ve shared.
The brutal reality check is that Harry and Meghan are fabulous and the petty losers at the palace have a visceral bitterness. Hope they choke.
Amen.
At this point, the RF are just flapping their toothless jaws. Harry and Meghan don’t need the RF for anything – not prestige, financial support, family connection, nothing, nada, bupkis – there is literally nothing the RF has that is of value to H&M.
Yes, toothless is what struck me. What brutal smackdown did the Royal Family administer to put H&M in their place? What’s that? They removed three initials from their names on a website?!? NO! How many seconds will it take the Sussexes to recover from this …oh, I think they already have.
This is like playground level silliness .
Exactly, by leaving H&M have shown the awful secret – none of this matters – these people continue to act as it does but the truth is now out in the open and they have no idea what to do about that.
Ah, but you guys overlooked the fact that whatever new royals have moved up on the website to replace His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex are now much more well known, more popular than before and much richer than before, right? Nope? In that case, job well done KP and courtiers. Nothing’s changed and nothing was accomplished.
What attacks have the Sussexes launched against them? This projection is ridiculous. The attacks where against the Sussexes and they are bitter because they have weathered those attacks and are thriving.
In their minds telling the truth is an attack. It exposes them for what they really are.
@susanCollins, exactly Susan, the only “sustained attacks” come from Harry’s family and the British rags. Christ how they must ALL be incandescent that for everything they say, Harry and Megan just get on with their lives and ignore them ALL. NOT ONE OF THEM has Harry’s work ethic and not one of them raises as much for charities. They just dole out a small portion of the funds taken from the tax payer and the estates they own . They appear for a few photo ops, plant a few trees and cut a few ribbons. Earthshot is a vanity project for bullyam, but again, not his own money, or actual work to raise funds. I just love how stupid the press is, because Like many of us have pointed out, NO ONE has said Harry lied about the Royal grifters in his book! Charlie and his chocolate medal factory are just angry that Harry told the truth!and tore down the veils that hide their corrupt practices, and those of the media. Let’s see what crap they come out with during invictus! They can’t even admit that Harry and Megan haven’t even used HRH since they made a home in the US. But petty is as petty does, and christ knows you can’t get any more petty than the Windsors
@Mary Pester. Charlie and his chocolate medal factory😂😂😂😂😂 Mary I love when you come up with these. Yes they can’t handle the truth so they become like rabid dogs in their insane attempts towards the Sussexes.
Chocolate medal factory ❤️
@Mary Pester I love you. Charlie and the Chocolate Medal Factory. Genius. Hilarious.
@Mary Pester I neatly choked on Charlie and the Chocolate Medal Factory!! You are a National Treasure
Nothing succeeds like success and it is driving the royals and the press insane and I’m loving every minute of it because they simply cannot touch M&H in any way.
Those fools just don’t matter in the Sussex world.
“William is more popular in America”??!!!! Americans, can you please explain that one to me?
I’ve never seen or read anything in American media to suggest that they gaf about him at all. Kate, maybe, but him?
Americans know William is one of Diana’s son. That’s about it.
Kate arguably is less popular in the US than will is.
To the extent that anyone here thinks about Kate (outside of royal gossip blogs like this one lol), she is “liked” because she has cute kids, dresses up, sometimes wears big jewels. That’s pretty much it. And its even less with William – he’s Diana’s son and the future king and that’s pretty much all that most people know about him (again outside of royal gossip circles.)
It’s very shallow and basic which is fine, but it doesn’t mean either one of them is “popular” here. I don’t think they are on the radar for most Americans.
The question is “more popular than whom?” Maybe they’re talking about the recent Gallup poll which ranked William higher than Donald Trump and Putin. Harry wasn’t included in that poll
I notice when I look at magazines in newsstands issues with cover stories about the keens don’t sell that well.
As an American, I haven’t witnessed any outsized interest in William and Kate. I’m sure there are people that love them as well as hate them, but I’d venture the majority of us are apathetic and have no strong feelings either way. Because they’re not paying attention to anything they do beyond being Diana’s boy who is allegedly happily married with 3 cute kids. And these people are probably counting that as a win.
What these tabloid writers don’t understand is, in a country of over 330 million people, you don’t need to have majority approval to have a successful career and become rich. Even if Harry and Meghan only have 10% popularity of people who support them, that’s enough to keep them as millionaires. And maybe even become billionaires one day.
They mistakenly think in UK/royal family terms where they NEED majority approval ratings because they are tax payer funded. Harry and Meghan making their own money negates all that.
As a marketer, I can tell you that polls can be made to say ANYTHING you like. It’s a simple matter of choosing your respondents or phrasing the question a certain way or, in this case, as Eurydice points out, simply not including anything or anyone that would skew the results in a way you don’t want.
In other words, polls aren’t worth the paper they’re written on.
I was following a polling website that used a bunch of numbers for it’s name during the last election. This polling site had Hillary the clear winner over Trump right until the very end. I went to bed thinking thank God she won and not Trump. What a disgusting disappointment to wake up to. I decided I was never trusting a poll again. As you point out @Hench, it’s too simple to manipulate them.
Yes, people were questioning the accuracy of Gallup, but accuracy just means they counted the responses correctly and put the results in neat categories, not whether the questions/responses make any sense in the first place.
The obsession is real. These people – the remaining family and the media they brief to – are absolutely unhinged. The delusion that they think this strategy will lead to Harry (and Harry alone) returning to their fold for a lifetime of abuse is just so bizarre and confusing to my sane brain.
But I guess this is what comes with just surrounding yourself with yes men. There’s no one there who dares tell the king (and his deranged, violent heir) that they look stupid and insignificant by obsessing about Harry and Meghan to this degree. That their constant “punishments” only serve to make them look smaller and give power to the Sussexes. That the barrage of vitriolic leaks/articles will only reinforce every truth that Harry tells. That the constant harassment – after YEARS of them being gone – is only going to solidify their decision to never return to Salty Isle.
Even if the tabloid cartoonists’ fever dreams about Harry working at McDonalds came true – which it won’t – he’s never EVER going to return to that family, institution, system. And every leak and article and punishment is another nail in that coffin of no return. And they are too stupid/up their own asses to see this. The better play – if they wanted the Sussexes to return so they could bully and leak and spy on them – would have been to kill them with kindness. How are they so bad at this?!
SussexWatcher, Although I agree that they may be holding out hope that Harry will return, I think they are determined to ‘ruin’ H&M. They will continue because they think they can do it with the continued smearing, snubbing and punishing. It’s not going to work. Harry spent years touring (because the other royals couldn’t be bothered) and establishing relationships. Meghan had her own work internationally before she ever met Harry, so she has some established relationships, too. Together, they are viewed favorably globally. The brf and bm evidently still doesn’t under (or don’t care) that what they are doing after the docuseries and Spare is adding onto what people have already learned about Harry’s family and the bm. It isn’t pretty.
As an aside, I read that Rupert Murdoch is looking at AI because his UK media–at least-is NOT doing well. That means even more layoffs for the rrs. Thought I’d throw that out there.
All the Daily Mail and Murdoch rags stories always sound like they were written by an AI anyway. And a badly trained and written one at that.
One interview, one book (with book tour), one docuseries (about the couple’s life) is all the “talking about the BRF” I recall Harry and Meghan doing. Which was literally years ago.
Are the British tabloids saying that members of the British royal family are so jealous, so petty, so bored, so fragile, so insecure, so unforgiving, so evil, so vile, so unpopular, so mean and mean-spirited that they are going to hold on to some years old “slight” for the rest of their miserable lives? Mind you, all Harry and Meghan really did was talk about their OWN lives and their OWN lived experiences. Oh and so that we are clear, the very pathetic “recollections may vary” reply by Kate or whomever, was NOT the serve the BP and BRF have made it out to be all these years. It was not a “dignified” rebuttal, it was a weak confirmation.
Charles was behind the refusal to lay Harry’s wreath at Remembrance Day. It was he who insisted on no half in and he cut Harry off financially before the agreed time. So Charles has always been punitive the only difference now is that with his mother dead, he’s truly in charge.
He really, really is punitive and abusive. Even going back to young adulthood (when both sons were supported by Chuckles’s duchy) with Harry not having enough money for clothes and food! And living in that cottage with ceilings so low even Meghan couldn’t stand up straight! And then being told by Chuckles that there was no money to support Harry’s wife and Meghan should keep acting! All the while giving Peg and Keen huge annual budgets (Chuckles paid) and multiple homes (queen paid). That financial abuse of Harry goes waaaay back! Not to mention Chuckles and his mistress bride feeding Harry to the press for decades(!) for their own good publicity!
Ages ago Stuart Higgins the sun editor revealed Camilla would call him once a week during Charles and Diana’s marriage to give him her side of thw story. So now they are shocked shocked that harry wrote Camilla leaks stories to the media.
Imagine being this bitter and angry over someone who walked away over three years ago – and i’m saying that about the royals and about the RRs. It’s just so deranged.
And yes they’re not even pretending anymore that what H&M have said about the royals isn’t true.
Richard Kay is mistaken . The brutal reality check is actually for the people to wake up and realise that Royals can be self financed and still do meaningful charity work like Prince Harry and Meghan without funding from tax payers.
Charles has sustained attacks on his parents through interviews and also through his authorized biography. He is a hypocrite
The Windsors are giving off big “I will not be ignored” energy. I hope the kitchen staff have hidden all the bunny boiling pots.
@BlueNailsBett y I snorted my coffee! Hidden all the bunny boiling pots
Seriously.
Good. That type of unrelenting bitterness and hatred is known to cause health problems and shorten lifespans. So stay mad folks, stay mad. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will enjoy life, hopefully to the fullest, while their enemies implode.
No shit Sherlock! everyone can tell they are bitter. The real story here is that despite their wealth & access to a sycophant media all the Firm can do about it is remove a HRH from a website & take back a house that wasn’t really being used. They have no power over the Sussexes.
They resented their popularity & now resent they can no longer punish them for it. Plus how dysfunctional are they?? These people have a whole country & commonwealth but are mad the Sussexes have their own charitable organization & business in another country. 🙄
Spare and the docuseries are sticking like Gorilla Glue. The Windsors have sustained significant reputation damage so they sic the press dogs on the whistle-blowers.
So there’s no substance to the Windsors other than Sussex hate. I really can’t believe that the Windsor comms team is allowing the Windsors to identify themselves this way. We hate Harry and Meghan is their only consistent message. What the heck else are they doing? It’s clear that there;s a Harry and Meghan sized hole in the Windsot brand that nothing can fill. The Windsors do not look aspirational, or magestic. They look old, reactionary, and petty. They give more fodder to republicans, and they make any celebrity who’s not pole dancing for a knighthood question if brand Windsor aligns with their own. The coronation showed us that many celebs view brand Windsor as a liability. Many of those same people would have fallen over themselves to answer a call from Queen Elizabeth.
There’s no spark, no sizzle, no excitement to the royal family. They had sizzle from Diana and they squandered it. They clearly planned their sizzle to revolve around Harry, and they squandered that as well. It’s clear to me that no one in the royal fold has any kind of plan going forward. There seems to be a lot of tantrums going on behind the scenes, a lot of “WHY aren’t things going my waaayyyy–WAAHHHH”.
They are lucky that they have the inertia of the British public in their favor.
You are so correct…having hatred as your brand isn’t exactly majestic. I picture CRex sitting in bed with the lovely Cam, trying to figure out what else he can take from Harry, what other punishment can he enact. This is not the image of a king whose first thoughts are of the welfare of his nation. His advisers and public relations staff are failing miserably.
I’m going to buy Scobies book as I suspect this will be part of his argument. The windsors whole energy now is centred around hating Meghan and Harry. Their brand is revenge, punishment and hate. They amplify horrible voices like Meghan Kelly, trump and Candace owens etc. this is not a good look. Regular people do not care about this stuff but by starting a war they will make people choose sides. I can’t help thinking of the random people posting on Twitter about Suits and then getting swarmed by deranged royalist. Or the clothing companies or charities that happily post about a Harry and Meghan connection and then get trolled. It makes people see how awful the ‘other side’ is. I live in a commonwealth country and have never cared one way or the other about the monarchy but this whole thing has radicalized me lol. I’m in. ‘burn it all down’ mode now.
I love a good psychotic Richard Kay article. This rancid bitterness is a choice and it says everything about the character of CRex, Cams, Burger King and Mumbles. CRex and Burger King are angry bitter men (why?) and Cams and Mumbles are nothing but scheming witches out for material gain and easy lives. The good news is that the Windsors’ secret weapons are now down to …. updating a website? Yawn.
Meanwhile, Meghan’s current life, as seen in the recent pap shots, is aspirational. Her luxe style against the upscale California backdrop combined with her utter refusal to be drawn into the Windsors’ nonsense and instead stay peaceful under a tree, is winning. She and Harry are foiling the Windsors’ Edward and Wallis Banishment Playbook. I truly expect one of the Windsors’ heads to explode in frustration very soon. They know they’ve lost.
right?? They’re screeching about a website, meanwhile Harry is raising money for the charity he co-founded at 19 and enjoying himself with his BFF Nacho, looking confident and happy, and Meghan is out and about in Montecito, looking rich, luxurious, and completely above the Windsor fray.
The attacks are just not landing the way the RRs want them to. And like @Ianne said above – this is their brand? The Windsors are just anti-sussex now, that’s their whole brand? They better come up with something better, and fast.
I don’t think the Windsors, the British media and its lap dogs are alright. I would suggest they go talk to someone qualified to handle unhinged
What passes for journalism really seems to be a ” call to arms” because Harry and Meghan are succeeding on a global stage.
Unless the article is about the work the point of this petty nonsense is noise.
If I were the Sussexes, I would be seen out constantly because it seems as though when they aren’t ridiculous stories about one being the other’s hostage or the marriage being over and all such delusions run wild in the BM. Then when they do go out, it’s unhinged pieces about “punish them because they seem happy and I don’t want them to be”. It makes the BM look like petty, racist a-holes. Don’t let the bastards get you down H&M. Keep smiling, shining, and making deals and make clowns of your abusers.
Every time I think we’ve hit rock
Bottom it gets worse. They are giving off such loser vibes. The entirety of Charles and then Williams reigns will be about Harry and Meghan and trying to punish them/get their attention. They can take away the HRh, the Sussex titles, Archie and Lilis titles and it won’t change anything. It’s honestly embarrassing now. I really hope they have some fun things dropping this fall in addition to Invictus because this is so funny to me. Or just walk around montecito and that alone will break their brains.
They left more than three years ago. They did the Oprah interview more than two years ago. Their documentary was nearly a year ago. His memoir and interviews for it were more than seven months ago. They gave them some fake one year grace period to consider returning that came and went over two years ago and they said they weren’t returning. So this stuff about the Queen wanting to be sure they weren’t returning is BS. Dan Wootton and other royal rota have told us long before they even exited that the royal family and staff of the royal family have all leaked to the press about Harry and Meghan. The royal rota even told us that there is no way that Jason Knauf could have testified against Meghan in her case unless he had approval from William. So there weren’t any explosive revelations about royals leaking that we hadn’t heard before from the RR. They are all bad at their jobs but Kay has this skill of always contradicting the arguments that are happening on social media. Like the argument that the Sussexes do things at certain times to distract from the royals. He once again proved that it’s the other way around. I’m wondering if he’s a squaddie?
Visceral bitterness — exactly the description you’d like to have attached to your brand! Morons.
Being seen as more ruthless and viscerally bitter toward one’s *son, one’s brother, and one’s nephew* is not the flex the royal family thinks it is.
Same with the removal of the Sussexes HRH styles and move further down the list of royals on the royal website
No one should aspire to be more ruthless and viscerally bitter.
All of that just reinforces the idea The Firm is extremely abusive and crazy punitive.
Every damn time Harry or Meghan do something successful, raise tons of money for worthy charities, do random kind acts, partner with like-minded philanthropists, receive well-deserved awards, the attacks ramp up. Harry goes to Singapore for a charity polo match with his BFF Nacho, they raise over a million dollars for Sentebale, and all of a sudden the Windsor embiggening and Sussex slagging begins. The Windsors and Wails are eating themselves up with jealousy and spite, and failing pathetically at any kind of reciprocal “good works” they try to do in an attempt to better the Sussexes. Sure the fawning, crusty old tabloid journos support them and pile hate on Harry and Meghan, but it’s nothing more than wash-rinse-repeat lies.
I have to say, I still wonder how with it Queenie was and how much was her direction for the various punishments of Harry. From what we’ve seen of Charles, it would seem like he has been far more ruthless.
Finally, a headline that is truth-telling. Windsor jealousy that created the venom and “visceral bitterness” is eating them up alive and corroding the whole institution. Imagine the British monarchy is represented by four jealous, bitter, and venomous people.
Ya think?
When will the Wails and their media sycophants stop making their life about the Sussex Family?
William and Kate want the impossible; he is desperate for a ‘Meghan” while his wife wants to be a better version of “Meghan”.
This lead to the inevitable kvetching, every time the Sussexes are out and about, especially on the world stage….
Meanwhile the workshy Wails have adopted an annoying PR strategy as substitute for real engagement and ‘work’……
Will it ever end??
It does not sell…..
Without HM, the DM, Sun, Telegraph etc literally have Nothing to talk about . The supposedly working members of the BRF(who are in a forever vacation/holiday)) are super boring no one has any interest talking about these bores. You have to insert HM, for readers to get something excited about(whether they love HM or hate HM). Even when they try to brand Kate as a “Barbie”
they don’t even seem to believe it themselves.
Sorry DM- More people in the US this summer (whether it’s Gen z, Gen Y , moms, grandmothers or husbands, even aunts like me) are arguing about team Jeremiah Vs Team Conrad (from TSITP) than talking about William/Kate and Charles/Camilla lol 😂 . Or revisiting watching Suits- I know that annoys you so much lol.
I guess with the NHS in the toilet there’s no money for therapy? ‘Cause these people need some serious counselling to work through the stages of grief. We have a horrible, horrible being for a neighbor. Every time I tell my niece about something horrible he’s done, her response is ‘poor man’. I cant feel that for this reprobate but I understand how she can – distance from him, she doesnt live next to him – that’s how I feel about the windsors and their subjects. They have no idea how bad they look to the rest of the world. Why not tell their protectors stop writing articles that make them look pathetic and petty?