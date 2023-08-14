Ice Cube: If the Sussexes had ‘stuck it out,’ they could have made ‘some changes’

In recent years, Ice Cube has become politically conservative. While he’s not full MAGA, he’s definitely MAGA-adjacent and he absolutely cozied up to Donald Trump, especially in 2020. He’s still doing the same old bullsh-t, but it feels like most people ignore his political statements these days, at least here in America. So, Ice Cube was interviewed on Good Morning Britain in a segment which aired today. Guess who he was asked about? Yes. British people ask every single American about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. The connection here is that in the first wave of the British media’s racist abuse against Meghan in 2016, a headline called her “Almost Straight Out of Compton.” Ice Cube is celebrating the 35th anniversary of NWA’s Straight Out of Compton album.
When asked about the headline, he was basically like: there’s nothing wrong with Compton, some great people come out of Compton. As if Meghan talked sh-t about Compton, which she didn’t. She’s just not from Compton. He calls the headline a “very off-color joke.” Then when asked about the Sussexit, Ice Cube said: “You know when you’re in the house, you can make more changes to the house than when you’re outside of the house…. That’s kind of my opinion, if they had stuck it out, they might have been able to make some changes.”
Here’s the thing – I’m sure his comments will be seen as Sussex-critical by lovers and haters alike, but I’m kind of surprised by how diplomatic he was? I mean, he got conned by Trumpers three years ago, I’m sure the British media was desperate for Ice to bad-mouth Meghan in particular but he mostly avoided it. He’s basically parroting the same old line that Meghan should have taken the abuse so that she could transform an ancient institution which is based on white supremacy, all while that same institution was trying to destroy her. I saw some Sussex Squad people saying that people want her to be Martin Luther Meg and I’ve been laughing at that all morning.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
UNSPECIFIED, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 03: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.,Image: 534178848, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
172384, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a photocall to officially announce their engagement at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. London, United Kingdom – Monday November 27, 2017. Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534290224, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, Britain June 29, 2019.,Image: 536459909, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Rapper Ice Cube arrives at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards held at the Taglyan Complex on February 6, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 563334487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289 – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Image Press Agency / Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
Rapper Ice Cube arrives at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards held at the Taglyan Complex on February 6, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 563334567, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289 – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Image Press Agency / Xavier Collin / Avalon
-
-
, New York, NY – 20180823 – Ice Cube at Good Day NY
-PICTURED: Ice Cube
-PHOTO by: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Ice Cube
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 23 Aug 2018
Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com
I wish one of these Americans asked about M&H would call out the obsession instead of answering the question. They dumped you and moved out of the country three years ago, maybe you should move on?
Maybe they do and it just gets edited out? 🤷♀️
Al Sharpton did.
Eh… just more proof T and Vanilla are the superior Ices.
I think we only have T. Didn’t Vanilla perform at a maga event? Was it at marilago?
“You know when you’re in the house, you can make more changes to the house than when you’re outside of the house…. That’s kind of my opinion, if they had stuck it out, they might have been able to make some changes.”
As a BW this is absolutely stupid. Chasing white acceptance is a helluva drug. And of course it’s typical of BM to expect BW to stick around and take the abuse.
And that’s what Ice Cube has always wanted…white acceptance.
When life inside the house is unbearable and unsafe, leaving the house is the only option.
Same. My black ass is tired. Staying in institutions that cause harm to us daily is such a wild choice. I have felt so much freer and more empowered since I have started to leave places when they don’t value me(in the cases where I can). Not everyone is that lucky, it is a privilege I know.
Meghan was literally suicidal! He wants her to be a suicidal reformer. ( Btw, monarchy can’t be reformed).
Right there with you, Brassy Rebel. People need to stop and really think about this. Monarchy can’t be reformed. There is no good monarchy, every single one elevates people purely on the basis that their family blood is superior to every single other person on the planet. How in the actual fuck do you reform THAT and make it a positive institution, in modern times? It’s a non-starter.
FFS, follow the thought all the way through, you complete morons.
I was thinking the same. We so devalue BW that we expect them to be everything, do everything, expect nothing and take any and all abuse while smiling. Exhausting and dehumanizing.
Didn’t Omarosa try that “in the house” angle with the Trump White House years? How did that work out for her?
The BRF has existed for nearly 1,000 years. The idea that one Black woman is responsible for reforming a millennium of white supremacy is one hell of a take.
Holy crap. I can only imagine how offensive this is to BW bc it reeks of lack of concern for the mental health of a BW in a whiteasswhite monarchy. How cruel of him to say that.
Charles and William wanted only harry to be scapegoat. They made it clear Meghan was not welcome. Harry and Meghan left.to leave that toxicity.
Since William is the most popular royal in the US shouldn’t GMB be asking about William instead of Harry and Meghan?
They were afraid Ice Cube wouldn’t know who he is, lol. Like most Americans.
Yet another asshole who thinks Black women should accept abuse in order to do work that benefits the abuser.
Black women don’t owe anyone anything.
Black women are the world’s servants and are not required to save anyone or anything.
Leave Black women alone so they can live *their* lives.
Ice Cube can go to hell.
He should have a conversation with Omarosa about her time in the Trump White House.
I’m not giving Omarosa a pass on her time in the White House. She didn’t take that job hoping to change Trump or to keep him from being his usual self. She took that job because she wanted to believe the white people telling her “she was different” and “not like the other ones”. She wanted her anti-Black superiority complex to get fed so she could keep pretending she was better than other Black women. She wanted to be part of the white power group and she didn’t care about his racism because it didn’t affect her…until it did.
She is the polar opposite of MM.
Bluenailsbetty – Well said.
Meghan married Harry, she didn’t need to stay and change an institution that did not accept her.
Meghan did the right thing and walked away for her wellbeing. She said no to their toxic BS and they were stunned because they expected her to take it and suffer in silence like many non-whites have done for generations.
What Ice Cube wanted Meghan to do, didn’t work for Omarosa who, knowing Trump well prior to taking the job, chose to work with his government inside the White House (as close as possible to the axis of power as she could get). It’s not going to work for him either by aligning himself with right wing sycophantic leaders in the Republican Party. It didn’t work for the house slaves. Field slaves who were outside the house changed things, those who escaped created pathways for others to follow. He’s either deluded or he has knowingly hitched his cart to the horse for personal reasons like Omarosa did.
Exactly@BlueNailsBetty, et al. 💯 SMH re ‘celebs’ with no knowledge of bts toxic British monarchy, attempting to weigh in on purposely biased questions about M&H by salty rota clowns. 🤡🤥💩
Mr I-Cube from Compton can’t even recognize a racist British tabloid headline! 🙄 I’ll bet he hasn’t read Harry’s memoir either! God forbid this rapper nonce should be telling Meg she was better off remaining abused and suicidal, in order to save the institution of her abusers! 👀🤪🤐
*not
Black women are NOT the world’s servants.
Stupid typo.
What changes might they have made? Overthrown Charles who controlled all of the money? When people are jealous and are trying to sabotage you, why would you stay there? Why does no one ever say that the Sussexes made the best move for them and their family? And where is the outrage that an American suggested that the precious royal family needed changing? Wasn’t that what Baldemort was stomping up and down about, that Meghan wanted to change things?
Ugh I hate that I’m about to say this, but I tend to give him the benefit of the doubt on this comment (and there only). I think it’s likely they he didn’t pay much attention to the situation, and that informed (or rather, didn’t inform) his response.
TBH, aside from this blog, I don’t know anyone in my private life who followed H&M all that closely. He may not have either, and therefore not really understand what Meg went through.
Poppycock!
@Slush would it have really been that hard for him to say “I haven’t been following the story so I have no comment?” Is he getting paid by the word? He is a dumb ass Trumper so that about sums up his “thoughts”.
I believe H&M taking on the British press far away from salt island is an effective way to change things. Dismantle that BS and the RF will have nothing. Harry did what he had to do to protect his family. Period. And I applaud him.
I think the aim of changing an ancient institution from the inside may have been Meg’s goal. She’s not a “burn it down” girlie, she’s on the “anything can be reformed” train and while I can respect the level of optimism and the hope in believing that no one actually wants to subjugate others, it’s also pretty naive. Which tracks for both Meghan and Harry, unfortunately.
It’s messed up that anyone (with all we know about her time within the institution) expected Meghan to just keep taking the abuse “for the greater good”, but I’m not surprised they continue to dehumanise her. Meghan isn’t a person to these people, she’s a character in a story that’s supposed to make them money.
@Anna
Such unmitigated gall! It’s laughable. Hysterical!
How like Magats, hateful royal trolls and racists alike, to impune sinister or even benign motives to H&M about their intentions regarding the 1000 year old royal mafia institution, a secret-society that is infamous for MURDERING others for both real and imagined threats to their authority.
Do people think this is a f*ckng game!!!??!!
H&M met, fell in love, got married and M moved into H’s world. Up to that point: not unusual, right? Quite a [still] common occurrence that a bride leaves her world and enters her new husband’s.
But that’s where ‘normal’ …. i:e modern civilization….ceased for M in that mafia organization.
What part of that do so-called intelligent people not get?
@Anna said: “I think the aim of changing an ancient institution from the inside may have been Meg’s goal.”
For sure, M&H were both blessedly a bit naive about the batshite from hell they would be subjected to. Had they been less naive, they may have extricated themselves way sooner. As it is, they were long-suffering while doing absolutely yeoman work in service to the crown and the Commonwealth. I believe there are some Britishers who understand and appreciate M&H’s hard work and sacrifices during their time in the royal institution.
OTOH, I do not agree that Meg ever had a goal to ‘change’ a 1200 years old rotten monarchy from the inside. 👀 🤯 As with most casual observers, and even with royalists too, there’s a lot we didn’t realize, and still don’t know about being on the inside of the grifting firm. What happened to Diana stunned and saddened us, and began the dismantling of the fairytale. What happened to Meghan, has utterly exposed the venality and crass decrepitude formerly only hinted at, before being covered up and prettied over again before and after Diana’s untimely death.
Meg’s goal, IMHO, was far from the false go-to narrative oft repeated. Nope, Meg simply wanted to marry the man she fell in love with and support him in the life he grew up in, with their mutual goal of responsibly repping the monarchy, while utilizing the royal platform to help improve the lives of others. Period.
Seems to me the only thing meghan was trying to do that was different was actually being an effective patron for charities she supported & coming up with ways for them to have resources they needed eg cookbook for the grenfell community kitchen & working with brands to create collection with enough intercuts clothes for SmartWorks.
One mistake Meghan made was thinking that the royal family‘s charity work is truly about public service & not just photo ops to fill up tabloid pages. I remember in 2018 Ingrid Seward saying that Meghan had upset courtiers by doing secret visits to charities. If the palace was truly about public service, Meghan coming up with the cookbook to raise funds would have been applauded instead of leading to a smear campaign because william & Kate didn’t have any projects to their names at that point.
Apart from that can’t see evidence that Meghan tried to change anything. The Sussexes stance with the royal rota was clearly from Harry & based on his issues with the press & around phone hacking & Meghan followed in Charles footsteps by suing the fail for publishing her letter. They used social media like others but were just better at it.
Even their proposal of working half in half out was based on existing models offered to people like the queens cousin Prince Michael
^^ Exactly @ABritGuest! 💯🎯 I totally agree with your summary and assessment. Thanks for breaking it down for real. That’s it, bottom line. The ‘Meghan wanting to change things’ narrative was always false, and it needs to be exposed once and for all, as the thirsty rota lie that it’s always been.
“[The] one mistake Meghan made was thinking that the royal family‘s charity work is truly about public service & not just photo ops to fill up tabloid pages.”
@ABritGuest Thank you!
Thats it and that all, in a nutshell. M’s mistake was believing the hype about that sinister mafia gang living in palaces, that they lived to serve the “one imperial family to which we all belong,” according to betty’s lying tongue. [gag/barf/vomit]
Well said Abrithuest! 👍
@Anna the thing that Meghan was trying to change was not being a fckng doormat and protecting her mental health. Even Harry said he was brainwashed into thinking this is how things had to be. Diana developed an eating disorder trying to cope. So, I think Meghan did bring about change in a way, she showed you can get out of that hell hole in one piece.
Well I mean
Not even Diana could get anything to change.
Nuff said.
Its a centuries old institution, and it will protect only itself.
They weren’t able to make changes though, that was part of the problem. How many times in interviews or Spare have Harry or Meghan referenced asking for help or something and being told it “wasnt done” or “wasnt the thing” or whatever. It’s not like if H&M had “stuck it out” the institution would have modernized, become less racist, etc.
Exactly, and let’s never forget that H&M *were* willing to stay and try and effect change. They just wanted the press at bay and financial independence. They *offered* to remain and were told no because “half in” wasn’t possible.
The BRF literally would not let the Sussexes stay. I’m so tired of that being ignored. The media loves to rewrite over that element of reality.
^^ True. That’s an important distinction @Rapunzel, which is always purposely ignored by the rota, and conveniently forgotten by mainstream observers. Fortunately, we have to thank M&H’s lucky stars, and perhaps benevolent unseen soul intervention by Diana that M&H were denied the half-in, half-out model. From all that we now know, it would never have worked.
The institution and the heirs wanted M&H cowed and compliant as useful scapegoats. Some wanted Meghan broken and out-of-the-picture altogether, in order to get Harry back to his former third-wheel, larky Harry lowly status and persona. Obviously, that was a false media-constructed persona.
In reality, Harry was simply a long-suffering good sport, unhappily surviving the ‘death cult’ he was born into. Evidence now proves Haz was the creative leader doing most of the real work, while Cain & Unable took undue credit and tried to permanently attach themselves to Good King Harry’s coattails.
I was at an appointment when I noticed street signs across from me: One was for Sussex Rd, and under it was Liberty Rd. That’s just what they did, they chose Liberty!
LOL are you in Maryland? I know a similar intersection around my office and it always makes me think of the Sussexes.
Lol! Right outside Bawlmer, hon! 🙂
This is extremely insulting and stupid. The royal family is not a school or lunch counter or hospital. It doesn’t need to be changed or integrated. It needs to be abolished.
“you can make more changes to the house than when you’re outside of the house.” No, you can’t.
“The roof is on fire. We don’t need no water…”
The BM is mad about the Sussex lawsuits and its overall bad reputation (self inflicted wounds) and it gets any person of color to validate its racially charged reporting.
I think Al Sharpton had the most appropriate and relevant response of any American guest when asked on British media about Meghan. He is a decades old civil rights activist and advocate. He understood the challenges she faced and his response held the oppressors accountable, instead of expecting Meghan to remain in a toxic abusive royal mafia institution which is at the top of a class embracing society, the very institution that was and is also condoning the abuse she was and is subjected to.
They haven’t stopped abusing her and people are still expecting her to have remained in that toxic royal mafia institution. The industrial annihilation of Meghan is a very real mission of the toxic royal mafia institution via the media and it is very visible for those with eyes wide open.
She’s American and she went back home to the US instead of remaining in her husband’s country to reform a toxic mafia institution or reform the UK. She didn’t marry Harry to reform his country or the institution. Thankfully Harry understood he needed to protect his family and get them away from the toxicity. The Sussexes continue to be embraced in the community they escape to.
I am continuing to pray for the Sussex’s continued financial independence and wellbeing. 🙏
Where has he been for the so many years. Does he even know just how WHITE the Royal family are, christ almighty, even a white princess, loved by the people couldn’t change this dog sht family. But Megan tried, just like her husband tried and they were both either ignored or treated with contempt. Maybe he should have been asked what he felt about their child being portrayed as a chimp, or how he felt about met police officers making racist jokes about her, or how about the British white supremesists that said their children are abominations and that they along with Megan should be exterminated, or the columnist who Said Megan was tainting the Royal blood line. THAT’S the questions that should have been asked
Meghan lost a baby from the stress of her lawsuit against the Daily Mail, which she filed while still in the institution and can definitely be described as her trying to change the institution from within. But details get in the way of Meghan bashing.
What about ‘Arrest the President’? That came out on 2018, about Trump’s collusion with Russia.
“The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.” Ice Cube needs to bone up on his Audre Lorde.
He needs to shut the phuk up as he doesn’t know shit.
Well that Martian Luther meg is hilarious.first I have heard of it .seriously, wtf is wrong with these black peoples who think Meghan especially should have stuck around for abuse so that others can feel better about themselves. She ain’t running the course here to take all your bs because I am black 101
She is a human with feelings and it’s not her job to educate the uneducated and ignorant. Ice cube should go put himself into a glass and sit his behind down on some grass.
IceCube is an example of not everyone deserves a platform. It’s time to turn off his mic.
Please do not give this borderline Trumper time, attention and space. He thinking is along the lines of Tucker Carlson and is deluded enough to think that represents Black people. Nope to him, nope to anything he does, nope to anything he says.
Meghan was expected to give her literal life to reform the British monarchy … why? Not only is that institution beyond reform, it’s not worth reforming.
It needs to be abolished, period.
They assassinated MLK Jr. His shortened life is as much a cautionary tale on the power of bias, hatred and media propaganda as it is about an empowering civil rights leader. The British tabloids are giving Meghan the same press treatment that MLK Jr. received in his time. To be crystal clear, I am ONLY comparing Meghan and MLK Jr. in terms of press treatment. The narrative for MLK Jr. was that he was “the most hated man in America.” They are doing the same to Meghan except she gets most hated in the world or US and UK.
Also, I wish everyone would extend some grace to Harry and Meghan. It is so easy to say what they should have done or could have done. It is so easy for those of us who did not walk in their shoes. Some call them dramatic for vocalizing that they feared for their physical safety and mental well being. Who amongst you can survive the unrelenting vitriol and envy, masquerading as hatred, that is directed at H&M on a daily basis. Look up the number of negative articles written about them in just one week and ask yourself, if that was you and your life that they were writing about, how would you react or feel?
It wasn’t actually a narrative about MLK. He really was largely hated by White America during his time and the press he received was far, far, far, worse.
I think many more people are ill-informed or neutral on Harry and Megan. The British press has tried to make Harry and Megan hated figures but they have been able to control their own narratives since they escaped salt island.
Cube is such a punk a$$ bish. I said what I said. This man is nothing good or productive. He went on Tucker Carlson’s show and allowed himself to be used as a token to claim that racism doesn’t exist. When you get down to it Ice is just another rich dude.
And considering his own long history of misogynoir it’s not surprising in the least that he thinks a Black woman should have allowed herself to be a proverbial punching bag for racists.
Meghan would be in the London Tower by now and broke if she stayed. The Sussexes would have to pay for their children’s, security, private education, nannies, buy their own clothes all the while doing more work and not getting paid. It is ridiculous that the UK press criticize Harry and Meghan for leaving. The Queen told them they had a choice. They told Meghan she could keep acting. She didnt have to stop working becausethere was no money for her. That’s what so ironic about the attacks from the royals. They continue to attack the Sussexes for choosing a path that the Firm advised them that they were free to take.
Meghan would be in the London Tower by now and broke if she stayed. They would have to pay for their children’s security, private education, nannies, buy their own clothes all the while doing more work and not getting paid. It is ridiculous that the UK press criticize Harry and Meghan for leaving. The Queen told them they had a choice. They told Meghan she could keep acting. She didnt have to stop working. That’s what so ironic about the attacks from the royals. They continue to attack the Sussexes for choosing a path that the Firm advised them that they were free to take.
They attack them for pulling back the curtain and telling the truth about their life in the toxic royal mafia institution.
The monarchy had been allowed to craft the narrative for centuries. The Sussexes, like Princess Diana said no, we’ll tell the truth of our experience.
Many around the world believed Princess Diana and the Sussexes. That is why the toxic institution continues to use any opportunity via it can their propaganda media to convince people around the world that the Sussexes were wrong about everything they said and the toxic royal mafia institution was right and did nothing wrong.
The problem the toxic royal mafia institution has is that people in rest of the world are not all royal sycophants who were fed royal propaganda from childhood to adulthood like subjects in England have. Also, because of social media, the narrative is not 100% controlled by the British media and tabloids who spin the royal propaganda to manipulate and control their subjects.
I’m a bit surprised Kaiser is covering this with a positive spin. I turned on the TV this morning at my parents house which was set to GB News, and they were reporting it gleefully as almost a “win” for the remaining royals. Whilst this was never said, it felt as if they were saying “Meghan couldn’t hack it, she’s too soft, even this black man thinks she’s awful”
I apologise for my ignorance, is this the rapper that is married to that blonde lady with the very generous boobs? (Coco I think) Thank you
That rapper would be Ice-T, lol.
@Hannah No, rapper/actor Ice-T (Law & Order SVU) is married to Coco. Rapper/actor/producer Ice-Cube was a member of NWA, one of the most radical and misogynistic rap groups of the 90s (whose name I will always despise) and was the star and producer of the popular FRIDAY movie franchise as well as other movies. He and former fellow NWA member Dr Dre were the only ones able to have very successful careers after leaving the group.
Cube is still p*ssed off that his idiotic embrace of Trumpism alienated him from the US Black community and many of his fans and pretty much cancelled him. Which was sad and disappointing bc he had gotten a lot of respect in Hollywood and had become an icon in the Black community, which he decimated with his idiotic and patronizing comments. He is now considered a joke, with no credibility, and is seldom reported on except when he inevitably says something stupid, to which most of us just roll our eyes. So I’m not surprised that the BM chose well when they picked this useful idiot to say something negative re Meghan.
Ice Cube has lost his way. That is all.
I agree with @kaiser I think he was a little diplomatic with his response. He also grew up in Compton and I’m pretty sure deep down the British Press headline about Compton offended him . Just like many of us , Ice Cube probably sees the racist British Family for who they really are, the anti-American British Press, and no matter how they try to fool the world – Racism still exists in the UK esp of POC. And that’s why he’s not really giving them a favorable pass. Like I’ve been saying before, many Americans have been getting sour on that 🙄 country. It’s not just being racist but many are starting to get disgusted of their condescending of Americans.
Wow! Such a deep bend over backwards. Surely, that hurts?
“It’s odd that the British media are asking right wing rappers about a move H&M made 3 yrs ago, when they could have asked his views on the poll claiming Prince William is the man to unite America.
That’s current news after all, but maybe Will isn’t relevant enough to discuss…”
I found this on twitter from Pagan Trewlaney….
It is logical and concise…
I did not bother to read the tripe….
I will reiterate:- Why not ask a relevant question that belies the current state of affairs??
Ergo the poll??
Martin Luther Meg?
I thought it was, Meghan Luther King.
Sometimes Cube sounds as if he didn’t “Get Out“ off the Sunken Place.
I agree his response was diplomatic, as in people can spin it however they wish.
I expected better from Ice Cube. Why didn’t he stick with his original label to make it better “from the inside”? Why didn’t he stick with NWA? Why didn’t he stick with the movie he left (they wanted him vaccinated), yada yada yada. Uh-huh. I thought so.
Right. Like he wouldn’t throw Jason Knauf out a window after a nonstop diet of palace espionage and backstabbing.