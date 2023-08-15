The royal family ‘does not want another kid writing… another edition of Spare’

It’s sort of amazing to watch, in real time, as the entire royal-media apparatus decided that Prince Harry’s Spare was actually a story about how Harry is mad because he was always in William’s shadow. Like… the memoir was a document of neglect, emotional abuse, grief, physical abuse, financial abuse and a mental health journey to boot. The summary isn’t “Harry always had a chip on his shoulder about being the spare.” It was “Harry was neglected, abused and underestimated his entire life because he was the spare.” I bring this up because royal historian/biographer Christopher Andersen has some thoughts about what lessons Prince William and Kate have learned about how to raise their two “spares.”
The royal family is keeping an eye on Prince George’s dynamic with his siblings after Prince William and Prince Harry’s drama bubbled over following the publication of Spare.
“They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 24, noting the future king needs to know he can rely on his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his brother, Prince Louis, down the road. “He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.” Andersen — who wrote The King: The Life of King Charles III — noted that “by the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined. They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow.”
William, 41, and his wife, Princess Kate, with whom he shares George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, are well aware what can happen when the so-called “spare” sibling feels slighted.
“The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare,” Andersen told Us. “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that.”
The author added that the “family dynamic” between George and his younger siblings “is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family.” When it comes to William’s own kids, their relationship appears to be one built on love. “George has got loving parents and they dote on him and the kids,” Andersen explained, noting that as kids William and Harry didn’t have a happy home life.
“The pressures that were on William and Harry grew so much from the dynamics in their family life,” Andersen said. “The fact that Diana was so unhappy and Charles [was] in love with somebody else [was tough].”
[From Us Weekly]
“He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.” And so it begins. It began before now, actually. That was supposed to be Harry’s “job” too – to support William, to lift Peg’s burden. Now they’re just layering that same dynamic on William’s children. Plus, the media dictating how often William and Kate bring their children out, which is fine because of W&K’s over-reliance on their children to shield them from criticism. The media is already characterizing these kids and putting them in prescribed boxes to fulfill – Charlotte the Dutiful, Louis the Clown, George the Thoughtful Leader. And I do not have any faith whatsoever that Will and Kate even understand the toxic family dynamics that they’re perpetuating with their own kids.
As I said in the opening, the lesson isn’t “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother.” William couldn’t stand that his spare was so much better than him in every way, and William couldn’t stand it when he couldn’t control and marginalize Harry forever. How do you think William will handle it when his own children are old enough to disagree with him?
They don’t want to but they do everything for it to happen again….
Exactly!! They are raising those children the same way Peg was raised. Peg should worry because he only had a brother to write about what he dealt with growing up. Peg has 3 children two are spares and when adults can write books about how it was living/not living with him. Peg should worry.
They also have two parents that don’t care at all for them unlike Diana and that use them to hide their dirty laundry and prop themselves…
And not just that but they have a successful example of someone who left and made it outside the family. Harry knew Margaret, Anne, Andrew and Edward all tried to leave and failed miserably further under the control of the firm. That’s why Harrys success is so scary. It gives future spares an option outside family control. The kids will at least know it’s possible.
That being said Harry leaving is what makes me more worried for Charlotte and Louis. Harrys neglect was a blessing in disguise. They ignored and underestimated him and never thought he had the ability to successfully leave. He also gained outside influences in the military, Africa, charitable world cuz his family never saw him as his own man willing to disobey.
The family the firm, the courtiers, extended aristocrats and even the media will be watching Charlotte and Louis and even George like HAWKS. The kids will have so much riding on their shoulders to prop up the system. They already do with their parents bringing them out constantly and giving the media their calendars. They won’t be allowed ANY independence or rebellion. Their friends and books and media will be watched and controlled . They will be discouraged from seeing themselves as separate from the monarchy or as anything but support for George. They will probably be taught to hate Harry and prevented from making contact.
Plus William enjoys and benefits from the structure of the monarchy. I don’t think he is aware enough to change anything cuz he doesn’t see the problem. And unfortunately cuz Kate and the middletons are obsessed with the status they will never rock the boat like diana did for Harry. Those kids have no one in their corner, focused solely on their happiness and mental health. We are seeing the cycle repeat itself. I just really feel for them Harry has shown how soul crushing that environment is. Hopefully the internet and curiosity about their uncle helps them see that they aren’t merely pawns to the monarchy
How does Anderson know how exactly the children are being raised and how they will turn out. He sounds like bots who keep saying harry is jealous of William. William was treated more special by his father. Grandmother and great grandmother. It looks like George is treated more special and his siblings must suppoth him.
I hope I’m wrong but those children are doomed. All Harry wanted in life especially after his mother was a loving relationship with his father and brother. That’s what the book is really about.
I’m sad to have to agree with you. I don’t think the future bodes well for these kids. The wheels are already being put in motion for history to repeat itself–poor Louis is already being set up to be the wild child simply based on his little kid personality. It will not surprise me in the slightest if the RF tries to make these kids sign some kind of NDA, legal or otherwise (I’m not sure how that would work).
Is this a double entendre, never mind the weird sentence construction? “George has got loving parents and they dote on him and the kids,”
Loving each other or just loving to their children? Anyhoo, the writer appears not to recognise that they are arguing for replication. Assumes /expects that the two spares should take up their supporting roles. What happens if, like Harry, they want their own lives? Still heading straight for the cliff, this lot.
I really don’t know which kid to feel the most concern for. George is being raised to fill a position that might not still exist when he gets there. He could very well be in his 60 or 70s having waited a lifetime for a role that disappears before he inherits it. Louis will be the one groomed as the “dirty rascal” like Andrew and they tried to do with Harry. Charlotte is in a unique position because she’s the actual “spare” but she’s a girl and gender matters a lot in this family dynamic. Hopefully she’ll immerse herself in education and find a vocational passion, but she also has a lot more leeway to “normal” things like find a partner, marry into a legal family name, have children and be an actual parent to them. Even though she’s the spare, the York sisters are probably a better modern example of what Charlotte can do with her life because they’re not going to push Charlotte into a “party girl” lothario mold like they do with the male spares, nor will she have to sacrifice everything for the role like Margaret did.
Charlotte is the “dutiful one.” She’s being set up as the next Anne, the one who will carry out 300+engagements while George “listens and learns.” Louis will be the wild child, the party prince, even if he never falls out of clubs and gets a PhD in economics at the age of 16 (yes hyperbole there).
BUT as the most visible granddaughter of Diana and daughter of Kate (who is only known for what she wears and how thin she is), she’ll have a rough go of it in adolescence. If she carries any chubbiness or awkwardness, even visible acne, she’ll get it worse than Fergie and her daughters did, guaranteed.
“George is being raised to fill a position that might not still exist when he gets there”: 👏🏻 👌🏻That’s why all the theatrics around Georgie are pathetic.
Yeah, Harry’s issue had nothing to do with being in William’s shadow (I’ll say that William’s problem was that Harry WASN’T in his shadow, he always outshined him). Harry’s “issue” with being the spare is that he was treated as disposable, he was there for spare body parts if William needed them, he was isolated, emotionally neglected, etc.
William and Kate won’t do anything to change the dynamic because they don’t think there was a problem with the dynamic. Even Kate with her “perfect” middle class upbringing (please note the sarcasm) was treated as the golden child, the perfect child, etc. So she probably thinks its perfectly normal for the oldest to be on a pedestal and the younger children to be supporting roles.
I just said basically the same thing below! They definitely just want to make Harry look bitter. It’s bunk.
Diana would actively work against elevating William above Harry whereas Kate does the exact opposite. Charlotte and Louis do not have an ally to counteract the bizarre manner in which the Windsor bring up future monarchs.
And it will be even harder to isolate the kids in a world with social media. They will learn much earlier that they are being raised in a bizarre way. And Harry’s book will be something they read which is something Harry never had as a resource.
These royal experts keep saying the same thing over and over, he said the same thing months ago.
Louis doesn’t even have his name to himself…
Bullsh**. Harry didn’t have a problem being in his brother’s shadow. He had a problem with the fact that being his brother’s shadow meant his brother and everyone else was cruel to him. Harry wasn’t looking to be put on an equal footing as Will. He was just looking to avoid getting crushed under Will’s feet.
It pisses me off to no end that the media is still trying to paint Harry as some vain attention seeker that’s bitter because he’s not future king. Harry sees the kingship for what it is: a gilded cage. He’s fine not being in that cage because he doesn’t want to be in a cage at all.
This and he was also expected to do all the heavy lifting because William didn’t want to, using his family as an excuse.
Okaaaaay. I hadn’t even thought about it but now that he mentions it, Charlotte and Louis should definitely, in the future, write their books detailing all the toxicity in their upbringing. Something tells me that this generation will not put up with as much crap as Harry had to.
Of course there will be books. Charlotte and Louis, as adults, will have plenty to say if the price is right. George inherits the whole thing, Charlotte and Louis take whatever scraps George throws at them after an appropriate amount of begging. Harry knows this too well. Any publisher who dangles 10 million in front of their broke noses will score. Just my opinion, though.
They are setting themselves up to have more Spares in the future. Why? because they refuse to recognize that the spares need to have defined roles of their own. That’s what a 21st century monarchy needs–delineated roles for each member. No “spare” should be completely dependent on a sibling for their livelihood. That’s what led to Margaret being an embittered alcoholic and Andrew being a sex pest and a business grifter. Harry was the more capable brother, and he refused to allow himself to be marginalized for the sake of his low-achieving brother. What if Charlotte is the more capable royal? Or even Louis? primogeniture is what it is. Even so, even in a family business, each child should be able to have an independent role. Otherwise, it’s a recipe for toxicity. The lives of the younger children shouldn’t be proscribed to oblige the vanity of the older sibling. No reasonable person would accept this condition: “Be less, and do less, so your entitled sibling can be more. Oh, and that entitled sibling will control your finances.”
The Windsors refuse to adapt, which means the same story will play out in the next generation, with probably even more drama, as very little of situation will be hidden due to the prevalence of social media. Drama benefits the British media–they will have stories to tell for decades. But it does great harm to the kids. It’s shameful that WanK are willing to let their kids live out the same dysfunction that has plagued the previous generations. They are like those terrible parents who say, “my kids aren’t going to have anything better than me. If I didn’t have it, they won’t either.”
@Ianne, my thoughts exactly. Very well said.
I think they should be coming up with a different strategy, they need to figure out how William is going to rule alone with out his brother to throw under the bus, then that will be used for Charlotte and Louis so they can go off and do their own things, because no one can predict how things will turn out. Harry left for love who know what Charlotte of Lois will leave for or if George will even take the throne he could abdicate.
William and Kate, even in public, favor George. There’s nothing okay about it.
Charles had a loving relationship with his siblings and Elizabeth had a loving relationship with Margaret. The trouble is the spare has all the problems of growing up royal and none of the benefits. Add to that the onus on the British media to paint the heir as the pick of the litter. Before the abdication, Elizabeth’s father was painted as a stuttering fool, so that people would thank God his dashing brother was the older one.
This man should have “Hans” in front of his name the way he tries to spin facts! He needs to admit, that NO Harry didn’t have a chip on his shoulder, or feel in anyone’s shadow, it was and is, the other way round! William always knew that Harry was the better man than him. Williams “friends” were attracted to the title and still are, Harry’s friends are just that friends and have his back, and he stepped away from the ones who didn’t. THAT is what’s called growing up!! Ken Wharf who was their body guard, said William was always a petulant child, and nothing has changed. Bullyam will go through his whole life wanting to be Harry, to have everything Harry has
He looks at Harry and Megan’s marriage that is full of genuine Love and mutual support, then looks at Kate and thinks “christ, what did I do”. The children should and MUST be allowed to be children, without a bloody pre ordained life. Just let them LIVE,
The best thing that could happen to the Wales children is for the monarchy to end.
No matter what, I hope Charlotte journals like her Aunt Meg. She’s going to have some stories to tell.
Sigh, if it’s such a burden, do away with it instead of continually ruining lives and sibling relationships.
Yeah, that’s what gets me. The constant whining about the terrible burden of the monarchy. And yet, their knuckles are white from clinging to the burdensome monarchy.
It’s not a healthy system for harmony when one sibling inherits vast wealth and the other siblings must depend on financial handouts that are tied to dutifully supporting the rich one, while not drawing attention from or appearing more talented than rich one — or are “disowned” and shunned if they leave to try to make their living independent of the royal family. And apart from that, it’s a form of abuse to tell kids from day one what role they must play as adults.
Agreed 100%. No child, even George, should be forced into a role. Maybe Charlotte would prefer to be a doctor, or a scientist, or even a teacher. And Louis would prefer someday to make movies or be an artist. None of them should have their roles determined by their birth or birth order!
They could have family, education, entire first careers before the monarchy comes calling. Why not let them get educated, learn other languages, study international affairs, political science, history, engineering something anything they can sink their teeth into and achieve on their own. Why would William want his children to have aimless decades ahead of them. I’d think the monarchy would only benefit from educated, experienced, dynamic members in this modern world
—- “They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 24, noting the future king needs to know he can rely on his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his brother, Prince Louis, down the road. “He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.” —
Wasn’t this the gospel William was raised with that made him. Bulliam.
They can never admit their approach don’t work.
wwww.
“He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.” So, same model. Nothing new here.
Writing that the that the family dynamic is “healthier than it normally would be in the royal family, states that royal family dynamics is not healthy. He writes, ” When it comes to William’s own kids, their relationship appears to be one built on love. George has got loving parents and they dote on him and the kids.” Is he telling us that William and Harry did not love each other as siblings, that they did not have loving parents like George and his siblings, and by saying they dote on “him” meaning George, and the “kids” meaning Charlotte and Louis, separates George from his siblings clearly. The heir is special and everyone born after him or her must be raised to help him/her.
Also. he writes that William and Harry had terrible parenting and an unhappy childhood. That is not completely true. While Charles always seemed to be an absent father, Diana was a loving parent. Even the late Queen acknowledged that. Its seems to me that the twelve years of mothering Diana did was the only thing that sustained Harry into adulthood and enough to keep him from being a complete tragedy.
….then stop treating your spares like shit! Easy!!
Ditto!!!!!
Harry could have supported William if there was any meaningful work to support. But William is lazy and Harry was much better suited for the job and overshadowed him easily.
“…noting the future king needs to know he can rely on his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his brother, Prince Louis, down the road. “He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.”
If only one person each generation is destined to be the monarch, then why is being king or queen a group effort? Shouldn’t they be teaching and training that one person how to be king or queen on their own? There’s no reason the siblings, who are most definitely NOT the “special one” should be required to help do the job.
This is the latest from KP, it is what Harry should be doing as far as the Wales’ are concerned. To hell with Harry’s destiny and as an extension “Meghan’s”.
This has been the problem from the onset, looking back as far back as the creation of Sentebale. Harry’s aspirations and talents must never be seen as better than that of the future king..
William’s expectations seem somewhat almost sacrilegious, it is as if he is not just destined to be king, he has to have a say as how Harry live, by making Harry’s existence about him……
If he cannot measure up standing next to his brother, Harry is expected to kneel so that William can seen as bigger and better….
He would not rest with his newly acquired wealth and power to just serve as expected, he just keep going after Harry..
It is an impossible situation, and have to be an impossibility to deal with…
No wonder Harry has moved on emotionally..
Bless Him!!