Paris Hilton slammed for vacationing in Maui during deadly wildfires



Remember last week when Paris Hilton was on the cover of Us Weekly, and they asked how she’s always been able to read the culture so well? Well, this week she’s failed utterly and completely in reading the room. One week into the devastating wildfires in the town of Lahaina on Maui, with 99 confirmed deaths so far, and Paris has been papped on a family vacay on the island. The Daily Mail bought the pictures that show Paris and her husband Carter Reum enjoying the beach with their 7-month-old son Phoenix over the weekend. From Page Six:

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, are being slammed for vacationing in Maui—just 30 miles from the deadly wildfires that have ravaged the island.

The “Simple Life” alum and Reum were captured in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail kissing in the ocean without a care in the world as more than 95 people have been declared dead and about 1,000 are still missing.

In the photos, Hilton and Reum are carrying their son, Phoenix, while frolicking and walking along the shoreline.

The family was staying at a resort in Wailea, which is only about a 30-mile drive to the devastation in Lahaina, the outlet reported.

The care-free attitude of Hilton and Reum, both 42, set off a wave of anger on social media.

“Paris Hilton heard about the Maui wildfire devastation and said ‘That’s hot,’” quipped one person on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, poking fun at her famous catchphrase.

“Disgusting. They’ve asked all tourists to leave the island,” tweeted another.

“Is she an idiot,” asked another.

“Wow,” reacted another user. “Read the room.”

The photos of the hotel heiress and her family come just days after actor Jason Momoa warned tourists not to travel to Maui amid the raging wildfires.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” the “Aquaman” star, 44, captioned a slideshow on Instagram Friday that featured video of the fires with the words “do not travel to Maui.”

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The “Fast X” star’s post, which was originally created by the nonprofit organization ʻĀina Momona, said tourists should steer clear because the devastation will have “a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources.”

“Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore,” the post continued. “That means the less visitors on the island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”