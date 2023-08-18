Sam Asghari believes Britney Spears cheated on him with a staffer in her house

There are 20 million updates on Sam Asghari and Britney Spears’ divorce. Their marriage implosion has been so hard and fast. Asghari filed for divorce this week, and he lists the date of separation as July 28. He is requesting spousal support and he wants Britney to pay his legal fees. His filing also “reserves the right to amend” petitions over property and community assets. Sam’s rep Brandon Cohen told People: “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.” Sam also posted this on his IG:

I think Sam’s strategy is to be polite and conciliatory in public, all while he leaks damaging information to TMZ. A lot of celebrity men do that – they let TMZ and Page Six do their dirty work. Now, just because these leaks are coming from Sam’s side, doesn’t make them false. But it is a pattern I’m already noticing. After TMZ reported that Britney has physically assaulted Sam multiple times, TMZ also got some tips about how Britney apparently cheated on Sam:

Sam Asghari is telling people he believes Britney Spears cheated on him with a staff member at her house, and engaged in other inappropriate sexual conduct as well … sources tell TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Sam has claimed Britney asked at least one staffer to shoot video of her naked. Not only that, we’re told Sam believes she hooked up with at least one of the male staff members working at her home. As for how Sam supposedly knows — our sources say he claims there’s footage of Britney and the staffer together in a compromising position. We’re told Britney’s in a fragile and hyper-sexualized state, and it’s contributed to her dangerous decision-making … making her a risk to her own safety. Our sources say Sam acted as a crutch for Britney for a long time, but her recent conduct was too much. We’ve reported Sam has been over the marriage for a while now, and recent events were simply the last straw, leading him to file for divorce. As we reported, Britney’s now without a support system — she’s iced her family out, doesn’t have real friends, and has now lost Sam. We’re told there’s serious concern from her loved ones, but at this point, there’s not much they can do.

I don’t know if this is true but… it wouldn’t surprise me. I also think that Sam finding out that Britney cheated on him might have been the last straw. Meanwhile, Britney’s team keeps sending messages to People Mag – sources tell the mag that Britney is still “in great spirits despite everything going on. Obviously it’s never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future.” It kind of sounds like she’s in a manic phase.