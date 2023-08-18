Why is the Mail reminding everyone that QEII thought Kate Middleton was lazy?

It’s always curious to me when years-old royal gossip suddenly gets presented like it’s new information. It’s even more interesting when it’s about the current Princess of Wales and the regurgitated gossip feels pointed and shady. Take, for example, one of the Daily Mail’s current top royal stories: QEII made a “stinging remark” about Kate Middleton’s many vacations. It’s true, and it’s true that Buckingham Palace briefed against then-Kate Middleton several times during Kate’s decade-long wait for the ring. QEII didn’t think much of Kate, and the palace made a point of briefing the media about how the queen thought Kate should get a job and stop going on so many vacations. Thus, a pretend job at Party Pieces came about (eventually) and that was about it. Why is this being repeated right now?
Before she settled into the royal family, the Princess of Wales had often been spotted jetting off on luxurious holidays. William and Kate were seen holidaying on the Caribbean island of Mustique with the Middleton family, or off on a couple’s ski trip in the Alps. While for many their jet-setting lifestyle looked dreamlike, it did not impress the late Queen who apparently expressed concern about the number of holidays her future granddaughter-in-law was taking every year.
Perhaps aware that William and Kate would soon be engaged, the Queen stressed that the future Princess should get a job rather hoping around from country to country. The stern words of advice were said to have ‘stung’ Kate, Royal expert Katie Nicholl has suggested. She wrote in her 2010 book William and Harry: ‘If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique. Kate was there so often the press dubbed her “Queen of Mustique”, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret’.
When Kate was heading to the island in the 2000s, Britain was heading into a recession, and ‘such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen’, according to Nicholls. She added: ‘While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career.’
One source quoted in the book added: ‘It is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job. Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen.’
It is clear that the royal couple, since marrying and having their three children, have taken the Queen’s advice to heart. While they have been seen holidaying on the Caribbean island since, they have also taken more staycations, including trips to their Norfolk, the Isle of Scilly and Balmoral. The family will also avoid overseas trips with their young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, according to OK! Magazine. Instead, they will holiday at their Norfolk royal residence, Amner Hall, instead of jetting off each summer.
Hilariously, right after Kensington Palace briefed the media in 2021 about how Will and Kate would only vacation within Britain, they traveled to Jordan for a family vacation, only no one knew it until they released their Christmas card. Will and Kate also spent much of their first six years of marriage vacationing in Mustique, India, France, Switzerland and every other vacation hotspot. I will admit that we haven’t heard about many Mustique trips recently, but that’s probably more about Carole and Mike Middleton being broke as hell. So… why is this story being pushed right now? Is Kate being told that she can’t leave the UK anymore? Does the Mail have information about a family vacation outside of the UK?
Girl, you’re in trouble!
They are getting so shady. I swear they only mentioned her “love of dancing” last week to remind people these photos existed: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1057283/Portrait-future-Queen-England-Kate-Middletons-tumble-roller-disco.html
Wow, that’s the most personality I’ve ever seen from her and of course the Daily Fail used it against her.
Things are bad in the Wales household!! What’s next? I hope more tea will be spilled!!
Every time she puts out a kkkeen savior of the monarchy PR puff piece, chuck and willy slap her back in her place. Her going to the festival was a bad look because she looked so bad. Then had the nerve to push her backbone of the monarchy bs. So yeah they’re not happy with drunky mcmumbles
Hopefully they will revisit keenflashing her bony behind left and right.
I love that the takeaway of the article wasn’t “Kate is a do nothing then and a do nothing now” but rather “Kate should keep her holidays in the UK!!”
So very much AGREED. Hilarious!
Sounds like they are going back to the pre-Meghan days of reporting on Will and Kate. Lazy, incompetent, filled with rage.
Ahhhh I truly love to see it! Harry and Meghan getting out of that island and refusing to do “the deal” with the press is the best decision ever!
I wonder who is pushing this out? Charles or Camilla, or both? Or is the British press is down that they’re stuck with the boring, lazy princess with no style. and are pouting about it?
Camilla worried about Kate outshining her before William even proposed so my money is on her. I would loved to hear some new tea. BTW I know a royals fan and everything non complimentary about Keen they are sure was planted by Meghan. Like, if Meghan could plant stories in the fail she would have some that were truthful about herself.
Wasn’t there a recent article calling Camilla lazy? I think she wanted to remind everyone of how little kate did while waiting for the ring.
@girlninja, commination of BOTH, the media is ripping peg (good) and the tabloids are waking up to the fact that these two combined have the appeal and work ethic of a used tissue
I think this story is being put back out there because there is no other news. Their made up stories about Harry and Meghan are not gaining traction so they’ve reverted to the tried and true. I don’t even believe that the Queen had concerns that Kate didn’t have a job I think it was she was seen to be on vacation all the time. Camilla never worked a day in her life. If Kate just stayed at home and attended charity events the Queen would not have been concerned that she didn’t have a job. I do think the press had a problem with it because there was no coworker that they could pay to spy on her.
@amybee ding, ding, ding! Harry was just in Singapore for Sentebale business and Meghan has been papped going out and about. With Heart of Invictus and the Invictus games coming soon, stories about the Sussexes marriage won’t sell. They can’t attack Invictus coz they’ll be attacking veterans and their service, so now they’re trying to force the wales to get out and do something so they can write about that instead.
Agree, I think it was the fancy vacations that were the problem for the Queen, not the lack of a job. It just seemed like Kate didnt do ANYTHING, and I think that was an issue. She really was just waiting around for William to propose and hanging out on yachts and in Mustique and the Alps while she waited. Had she done charity work, or been involved in serious hobbies, or something, it would have been much different IMO.
I think this story is coming out bc the press is bored – and the press is mad that they are bored and they’re mad at the Waleses. they want a shot of the family out for a bike ride in Norfolk, they want someone to say they saw them at the beach in cornwall, etc. The most they have gotten was Kate’s festival appearance and William’s absence was so notable there. They’re literally writing an article about a book written more than a decade to go, reminding us all of Kate’s laziness and love of vacations and then saying “well they dont do that anymore” but……..where the heck are William and Kate?
I think the Queen was concerned about Kate having a job. Even Princess Diana had several jobs before she married the Prince of Wales, as did Fergie, and we know that Sophie worked in PR. I think she knew it looked odd for a university-educated woman in the 21st century not to have a job. Initially, the story was that Kate was taking a photography course, so she wasn’t working. Kate didn’t start working at Jigsaw until almost two years after graduating from St. Andrew’s, and she only worked four days a week at that job. She then moved to ‘working’ for her parents, which meant she could come and go as she pleased while still giving the illusion of work.
Right, I remember the report that the queen asked about Kate, “doesn’t she work?” and that’s when Kate got that part-time job at Jigsaw. And even then she could barely put in the hours because she was always on call for last-minute invitations from William.
Fail trolling at its best – we are being reminded that she is just as lazy with a love of holidays and freebies as her husband.
What have the Wails, esp Catty and her family done to p!ss Chuck and Cams off?
Harper said in the other post that the price for pictures of William on vacation just skyrocketed bc of the WWC.
I think pictures of Kate on vacation are also skyrocketing in price. Like, what is this story? To remind us all that Kate is in the midst of a 2 month vacation after attending some tennis matches and a Scottish coronation?
The Queen’s Scottish vacations were acceptable bc she was so visible the rest of the year. And I think the same will be true for Charles – if he goes silent for a month every summer and every winter, I think people will accept that bc his reputation is that he’s a hard worker (for a royal.)
But these two are barely cracking 100, 150 engagements and they’re just disappearing for months at a time. It’s mind boggling.
I believe someone has mentioned on this post that the Waleses are hiding so much in order avoid the exposure that these two really are separated.
I mean, if we are talking about pictures, there’s a pic going around of Kate “actually” attending the Houghton Festival (I put it in quotes cuz it looked grainy). If the articles have mentioned that William was not at the event and Kate is, while at the same time William/ KP confirming that he will not attend the game, that already says a lot that these two are not spending their summer holidays together. I think the BM already know this and are just pulling the strings on Will and Kate.
I saw that pic, funny Kates friend Rose isn’t in the pic.
Oh, imagine picks of them vacationing separately.
Charles also attended events in Scotland during the last two months so he hasn’t gone dark for weeks on end, unlike William and Kate.
The Sussex well has officially run dry – In the past week we’ve seen an uptick in negative stories about these two, reverting back to pre-Meghan coverage. Possibly to apply pressure to work more. Be seen more with the whole family.
They’re trying to tell William that HE is lazy but they don’t have the balls.
I think they’re pushing these stories about them being lazy because it’s going to become even more painfully obvious that they do absolutely nothing for the good of the country or otherwise when the Sussexes are gaining traction in everything they’re doing. Heart of Invictus will show just how impactful Harry’s work is to so many people, and if they don’t start doing SOMETHING they’ll fast fade into the shadow of H&M, not least because there will be so many tangible things to report about H&M aside from how much Meghan’s clothes cost.
This is exactly like the “Princes and the Press” documentary. One reporter said the UK media is like “a puppy: they’ll let you play with them for a while, roll over for you, but eventually they will bite back.” Another reporter said something like “when all else fails, you can always critique royals for their workload”
Both Will and Kate haven’t been seen in weeks; they’re not keeping up their end of “the deal” but the tabloids still need their clicks. They can’t say anything else about Meghan and Harry because they’re unbothered, glowing, and living their own lives/don’t owe anything to the tabloids. Therefore, the tabloids are turning back on Will and Kate. Karma indeed.
What a beautiful cycle; Middletons put out that she’s the power behind the throne, KP sends out what they think will be an appropriate congratulations to refocus on Will (being FA president), it blows up in his face so Kate gets thrown as a distraction. Never mind that the only message coming from this is they’re both awful and always have been.
She had that very part time job at jigsaw which lasted a few months. Kate did not have to show up if William invited her someplace.
She didn’t show up on Fridays when William wanted to have a long weekend vacation.
The Jigsaw boss basically said her work time had to be flexible because she was on call for William.
Lol. This is a shot across the bow, indeed.
Someone wants to annoy/upset William.
Is it the press bec William refused to give them access to a particular event and they are getting revenge?
Is it Charles releasing the media to damage Kate because she is too popular?
Or something else completely?
Trying to pull focus from/throw Kate under the bus for William being a lazy git who should’ve been on a plane as soon as the Lionesses made the semi-final or just a “for god’s sake get photographed doing something we can report on” threat?
they took her passport away so she cant escape to her favorite vacation spot and keeps her hostage in her separation Adelaide 3 bedroom house too small without an office for WILLIAM to WORK. lol
It’s easy to understand why the Queen took to Meghan, who was accomplished even before she married in. The contrast with Kate is stark.
No wonder Kate was, and remains, so insecure about Meghan. (It explains, but does not excuse, Kate’s hostility.)
Those two really fell off a cliff after marriage.
Why can’t the bm remember the kids’ birthdays? Didn’t they age Archie a year, which would have added a year to Louis’s birthday? Now they say that Charlotte is 7. Charlotte is 8. What’s going on with that?
I would be shocked if Cant starts doing more engagements. I don’t think she wants to and she won’t. She’s not very good at it, so I can’t see the loss to the brf except in the future when she gets to sit and play with the jewelry which will not get media coverage.
Oh Camilla, what games you play with other peoples lives.
I’m starting to wonder Bill and Kathy are seriously feuding and briefing against each other.