Duchess Meghan will host a segment during the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony

We’ve known for a month or longer that the Duchess of Sussex would not appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Dusseldorf. It was rumored/reported that Prince Harry would fly to Germany early, and Meghan would fly in a few days later to attend the second half of the games and likely appear at the Closing Ceremony. Now the Telegraph has confirmed that, and they’re also saying that Meghan will host the Lifestories Scene segment in the Closing Ceremony.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seen together in public for the first time since the night of their ill-fated New York paparazzi car chase when they appear alongside each other at September’s Invictus Games.
The Duchess will take to the stage during the closing ceremony, it has emerged. The 42-year-old will host the “Lifestories Scene” segment, which offers a glimpse into the courage and resilience shown by the injured servicemen and women who compete. The Duchess’s “poignant” contribution will serve as a testament to the event’s profound ability to transform lives, said organisers.
The Duke will also deliver a farewell speech at the closing ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept 16, hailing the competitors’ “unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey”.
The games, which begin on Sept 9, will mark the couple’s first public appearance together since the car chase following an award ceremony in New York on May 16.
Among others due to appear at the closing ceremony is Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, who hosted the King and Queen in March as they made the first state visit of their reign. His speech will emphasise the ability of the games to bring nations together and will also highlight the event’s principles of dignity, equality, and freedom for all.
Meanwhile, Rita Ora will perform at the event at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. The singer said she was “incredibly proud” to be part of the closing ceremony, adding: “I am so excited to be performing in front of this very unique audience. The Invictus Games is a very special sports event, and the competitors are an inspiration in perseverance and will for all of us.”
[From The Telegraph]
I’m actually a little bit bummed that Meghan won’t be there for the Opening Ceremony! She went to the first half of the games in The Hague last year, which meant she was there for all of the ceremonial glad-handing, the dinners and receptions. She also gave a speech at the opening ceremony last year. I guess Harry will do all of that solo this year and Meghan will do the glad-handing mid-games and at the Closing Ceremony. As for the British media trying to make “they’ll be seen together for the first time since New York!!” into a thing – that’s the media attempting to force the narrative about Harry and Meghan’s “marriage problems.” The Sussexes are fine and the British media is bored and itching to talk about William and Kate’s marriage problems.
Note by CB: Get the top 8 stories about the Sussexes at the 2022 Invictus Games when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar, social media.
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17048204
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
Land Rover driving challenge at the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039176
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039705
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17059995
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_Dij2XmkjN
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
-
The British press published pictures of Harry and Meghan together two weeks ago. I’m guessing this intense focus on Harry and Meghan being at the games means that some of the Royal rota will be in Duesseldorf. I hope I’m wrong.
IIRC, for The Hague games Harry refused to allow press passes for the rota. Or maybe it was just for the tabloids? I can’t see the games refusing to allow the Telegraph there but I can see Camilla Tominey not being able to get a press pass.
I hope this is the reality. The rats should not be anywhere near H&M and the vets.
No, members of the Royal rota were at the Hague. I know the guy from the Sun was there and Chris Ship from ITV. It think also the Royal correspondent from the Telegraph there as well. I’m hoping that since William will be in NY the week after that none of them will be at this year’s games.
Maybe it was just the DM he banned, but he definitely blocked some people from coming.
I think one or two rota members went to the hague but couldn’t get into any of the events.
It was rumored that none of these BM people, Chris Sheep included, had access to the games themselves but did go to the Hague and reported from outside the games. I don’t think the BM were allowed inside the arena, I think they got info from the Dutch press that were actually allowed inside and they (the BM) also interviewed attendees and reported or wrote articles from those interviews and from info obtained from the Dutch press people.
@ Amy Bee, or possibly they are much too tired to follow Incandescent to NY as they are simply uninterested as well. Incandescent doesn’t garner the attention as his much more successful brother garners. That what you get when you are not as statesmanlike, successful, charismatic, HOT, and happily married brother…..
Wonderful to hear they are ‘banned’ but then H&M did say there would be zero engagement with these rags. Why have them anywhere near something that is so dear to H’s heart? We know they are not interested in the games or the vets, just there to find angles to nasty stories about H&M.
@Amy Bee … It may also mean that the Salty Snakes might stage another photographer/reporter ambush during Photo Calls and anytime the Sussexes travel in the city just like they did in NYC.
I wouldn’t put it past those Salty Snakes to try anything to get a rise out of Harry and Meghan so they can spill it for the next 6 months and make some Benjamins.
I think it’ll be a situation like what happened during the You Could Had a Bad Bitch Tour when the rota were pissed that they had to cover the Keens when they could’ve been at H&M’s events. I think some of the rota even left to cover H&M.
I don’t think there were any RR at The Hague. Invictus is not a “royal” event, so there would be no reason for “royal reporters.” I would think that news and sports reporters would be the appropriate personnel to send. But then you can’t call the BM a reputable press anymore. If I recall, Harry gave a major interview to NBC at the Netherlands games. I assume there was plenty of Dutch press.
The RRs may not be invited to the event but I absolutely can see them being outside of IG trying to get pics and shoot content.
Can’t wait to see that! I hope it all goes well.
I am too!! I can’t wait for the games as I know how wonderful it will be for ALL of the contestants too!!! Invictus is such a powerful and unique organization for all veterans and their families too!!
Oh how I wish that I lived in Europe so I could just jump on a train to see them!!
Honestly think this is brilliant in keeping up the attention on Invictus – they’ll be counting down the days until she arrives, building anticipation and drama.
Agreed! I wouldn’t be surprised if M specifically didn’t want to pull focus. (That said, seeing her at the early events in the previous Games was awesome!)
I know that they are just trying to speak a separation into existence, but it’s funny how they really don’t know how to cover them not in a ” royal engagement” box. Of course it’s the first time they’ll be seen in a public event. Other than the Charity polo event last week ( which Delfina didn’t attend either) what public event have they done? Also, why do they act like people with jobs have to do it with their spouses for every event? Do they?They really don’t know how to write about them in a way that’s not as if they are “working”royals.
I read from Well Child’s site that both Harry and Meghan would be at the Well Child’s event on September 8th. I wonder if Meghan is going to attend this event then fly back home to come to Invictus later?
I didn’t know that. Seems like a long haul boomerang trip but maybe she’ll go back home or do other stuff in Europe until she does her event for Invictus. I guess she could be there the entire time and just not have an ” official” event until the midpoint. They don’t seem to like to be away from their kids that long though, at least not the both of them and it literally is the one year anniversary of them being away from them unwillingly for several weeks.
@Maxine: Are you sure about that date? That was last year’s date and they weren’t able to go because the Queen died on that day. Plus I don’t think the date for this year’s awards have been announced yet.
Why are they reporting on what Meghan is going to be doing? She’s not a senior Royal and they don’t think anyone cares. Maybe I’m just dense.
HRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex is a senior royal, many people care what she does and so it is reported, no comment if you are dense.
I think the poster is being ironic–the ratchets keep saying she’s not a senior royal and doesn’t matter, and yet they report breathlesslessly on her every move, and even on the possibility of her moves. The royal ratchets continue to obsess over someone they claim they don’t care about, and Meghan is the only senior royal anyone seems to pay attention to on a global scale (while not caring, of course).
Its so fun to see the excitement building on twitter (I’m not calling it by that new stupid name.) The different teams are so excited and I saw a tweet from a….rear-admiral, maybe?….in the British navy about some of the british team members. Dusseldorf has cabs decorated for Invictus. The games are going to be a huge success.
I’m excited to see both Harry and Meghan at the games, I figured she would do a speech or presentation of some sort.
I want to go to the games so much! Düsseldorf looks so cute and it’s going be so festive.
The stony silence from the royals and government will become all the more obvious as everyone else gets louder and more excited. Heart of Invictus will also get it onto even more people’s radars. I can’t wait.
@ SarahCS, I agree but the worst outcome is that the veterans of the British armed forces are ignored.
Why can they not be supportive of their veterans??
How petty to allow your vindictiveness to dictate your support of those that fought for your country. It’s quite sickening and pathetic!
She will attend the entire games.
It was reported in the German press a few weeks ago that Meghan would be there for the second half of the games.
It was reported in a German article and has not been confirmed yet. I’m sure she will attend the games from the start to the end.
Exactly, @Cella
I dont know why folks are so certain about H&M’s planned movements for the Invictus Games. As far as any one knows, the Sussex family might move to Germany a whole week before the start of the Games and altho we all know by now that M wont be speaking at the Opening Ceremony, theres no information about whether or not she will be in the audience.
No credible report has said M would NOT be at the opening. Theyve only said what she WOULD do, which is, present a feature presentation, which she created and produced for the Closing Ceremony.
As far as I have gleaned, M’s presentation will focus on the FAMILIES of the vets.
IG is a FAMILY. At M’s first speech to the IG audience in Australia in 2018, she specifically thanked them “For welcoming me into the Invictus Games Family.”
Folks who have been paying attention, like myself, would have realized that the families of the WIS vets are given equal billing for being the essential support system for their wounded family member. This is H&M’s opportunity to showcase exactly what it means to be a supportive family member.
I’m so thirsty for Meghan, I love seeing her. But alas…
I look forward to seeing them. They make a ridiculously attractive couple.
you’re thirsty for her?? Think about how poor Kate feels!! She hasn’t been able to significantly update her meghan lookbook in ages!!! She NEEDS all the appearances from Meghan she can get!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA!!!!!
@ Becks1, yes, the Beast of Britain is thirstier than any of us could be!!!
I can’t say I’m thirsty for the sight of Meghan, because I want her living in peace and not hounded whenever she steps out the door.
That top pic however? That may shame me into doing more squats.
@Kaiser, not sure if this is getting a separate post from you? The inspiring preview of the Netflix Heart of Invictus documentary was released on YT yesterday.
It has immediately been swarmed by dozens of hate bots and hired hate staffers from every rag Harry and Meghan are suing. Those racists bots don’t care how much damage they might do to the veteran athletes through their hate behavior. They just want to rant against Meghan and Harry in an unmoderated forum like YT.
There was a post yesterday or the day before about the trailer!
Missed that in the riches of royal posts!
This is sickening.
The rag media is so shady. “Not seen together in public” my @ss. And this from the so-called “respectable” paper too? Anywho, looking forward to the documentary and to the games.
Just imagine if some of the courtiers and PR folks at the palaces thought this opportunity through for even 1 second. Imagine if they worked it out for King Charles to go and attend some of the Invictus Games and the goodwill this would foster with the armed forces ( some people in the forces are not looking kindly on members of the Royal Family playing dress-up to become Colonel In Chief and wear the medals etc that are unearned) and also the goodwill it could foster with Harry and Meghan. I’d love to see Eugenie and her family attend, or Anne. In fact almost any of the Royals (except William and Kate).
At a time when the Commonwealth Games are struggling to find a country to host, the Invictus games have host countries lining up. There is so much to be learned if only anyone was interested.
Harry, especially with Invictus, shows that doing as opposed to “performing” makes all the difference.
@mvaca
Alas and alack, chuckyDaTURD and his forebears going back a thousand years, have had it drilled into them that they are never wrong or mistaken about anything and they never concede to anything and cannot be seen to concede anything.
So, for example, if the king or queen accidentally steps on the feet of one of their peasants, its the peasant who has to apologise. When the king or queen farts in public, its a peasant who has to publicly own that stink and suffer public opprobrium. The term: “whipping boy” was literally created by royalty:
“A whipping boy was a boy educated alongside a prince (or boy monarch) in early modern Europe, who supposedly received corporal punishment for the prince’s transgressions in his presence. The prince was not punished himself because his royal status exceeded that of his tutor.”
So H knows he will never receive the apology that he and his wife deserve from his father or brother. The father and brother know they wont/cant be seen to be apologetic. And all the rotaRATS who are constantly flogging this dead horse knows that the father and brother wont apologise and I do believe theyre slowly coming around to the fact that H doesnt believe he and his wife have anything to apologize for either.
This is why chucky and bully will never attend the Invictus Games. To do so would be seen by their sycophants as them conceding to H.
@MVACA I totally agree. The optics of Charles, at Invictus, interacting with members of the British team would gain him a bazillion points. However, his pride won’t let him do it.
What he should do to combat his prideful arrogance is to send Anne to represent GB. She is a relatively neutral royal who gets along with both Charles and Harry and she has a deep respect for military veterans. Sending her would send a positive message to the British team while sparing (get it? sparing…spare…) Charles from having to admit to being fallible. Also, you know Harry would be happy to have Anne in attendance.
Anne would be a perfect choice to attend for many reasons. Opportunities lost for this family. The ties between the military and the Royal Family are multiple. You’d think that someone would recognize the importance of supporting veterans, or at least being seen to support veterans.
They just can’t get out of their own way – the opportunity to attend would mean extending some sort of olive branch and it seems they are unable to do that in the current environment. Or maybe that’s what the press would have us believe – who knows what the reality is.
Regardless, I wish all of the Invictus teams the very best of luck – I’m sure this will be a successful games (as the previous ones have been) and Harry and Meghan will continue to reap the benefits of continuing these games and the many successes that they have brought to so many people.
I’m guessing that the reason for Meghan coming for the tail end of the Games instead of the front end like last time is that Harry’s birthday is the day before the closing ceremony and she wants to celebrate it with him. I know the British press is licking their chops at the possibility of seeing the kids at IG but I think in the unlilely chance Meghan does bring them with her they probably will not be at any event with news cameras present.
(It also wouldn’t surprise me if Harry was tacking on a quick in and out visit to the Uk for Wellchild on his way to Germany).