Duchess Meghan will host a segment during the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony

We’ve known for a month or longer that the Duchess of Sussex would not appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Dusseldorf. It was rumored/reported that Prince Harry would fly to Germany early, and Meghan would fly in a few days later to attend the second half of the games and likely appear at the Closing Ceremony. Now the Telegraph has confirmed that, and they’re also saying that Meghan will host the Lifestories Scene segment in the Closing Ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seen together in public for the first time since the night of their ill-fated New York paparazzi car chase when they appear alongside each other at September’s Invictus Games. The Duchess will take to the stage during the closing ceremony, it has emerged. The 42-year-old will host the “Lifestories Scene” segment, which offers a glimpse into the courage and resilience shown by the injured servicemen and women who compete. The Duchess’s “poignant” contribution will serve as a testament to the event’s profound ability to transform lives, said organisers. The Duke will also deliver a farewell speech at the closing ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept 16, hailing the competitors’ “unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey”. The games, which begin on Sept 9, will mark the couple’s first public appearance together since the car chase following an award ceremony in New York on May 16. Among others due to appear at the closing ceremony is Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, who hosted the King and Queen in March as they made the first state visit of their reign. His speech will emphasise the ability of the games to bring nations together and will also highlight the event’s principles of dignity, equality, and freedom for all. Meanwhile, Rita Ora will perform at the event at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. The singer said she was “incredibly proud” to be part of the closing ceremony, adding: “I am so excited to be performing in front of this very unique audience. The Invictus Games is a very special sports event, and the competitors are an inspiration in perseverance and will for all of us.”

I’m actually a little bit bummed that Meghan won’t be there for the Opening Ceremony! She went to the first half of the games in The Hague last year, which meant she was there for all of the ceremonial glad-handing, the dinners and receptions. She also gave a speech at the opening ceremony last year. I guess Harry will do all of that solo this year and Meghan will do the glad-handing mid-games and at the Closing Ceremony. As for the British media trying to make “they’ll be seen together for the first time since New York!!” into a thing – that’s the media attempting to force the narrative about Harry and Meghan’s “marriage problems.” The Sussexes are fine and the British media is bored and itching to talk about William and Kate’s marriage problems.

