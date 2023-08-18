The backlash against Prince William’s laziness & sexism keeps growing

This Prince William situation just gets funnier and funnier. On Sunday, the English national women’s football team will play in the FIFA World Cup final. The final is in Sydney, Australia, a “22 hour” journey (because William would be flying west to east). He should have been on a plane this week, ahead of the semifinals. His staff should have had contingency plans in place, given how sharp the Lionesses are these days and given that they just won the Euros last year. Instead of flying to Australia, William is making it clear that he is much, much too lazy to go. He’s on vacation and he refuses to cut off his two-month holiday to do his job as FA president and support the Lionesses. He claims it’s about the waste of traveling to Australia, a country of which he wants to be king.
Well, all hell has broken loose and even the biggest royalists are questioning why Peg can’t get his ass in gear. It looks especially bad because: A) Queen Letizia and the heiress of the Spanish throne are going to support the Spanish team; B) Rishi Sunak is also refusing to go; C) everyone knows that Peg would make the effort if the men’s team was in the final. Speaking of, Piers Morgan chimed in, as did some royal reporters. Behold, a treasury of people on the internet, yelling at Prince William. This is delicious. And the more you yell at him, the more he will refuse to get off his ass and do anything. Which makes it even funnier – he won’t change his mind, he’s just going to dig in and then whine about it later.
Get on a plane to Australia asap, YRH – you would if the men’s team reached a World Cup Final… so why not for the women? https://t.co/clDn9ajXhF
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 17, 2023
FA president Prince William, who's on his summer break, will not attend the women's World Cup final.
I would have thought it was the kind of thing FA presidents did.
— John Finagin 💙 #FBPE (@JohnFinagin) August 17, 2023
Absolutely disgusting that Prince William can't be arsed to attend Women's World Cup Final. Still he's not interested unless he's centre of attention. What a waster!
— Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) August 17, 2023
Prince Harry should fly to the World Cup final to support the Lionesses for the bants if Prince William can't be arsed
— J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) August 18, 2023
Prince William faces backlash for refusing trip to World cup final https://t.co/ZqPudNeHFU it would be fantastic if he were there to support the Lionesses. They would love to see him Down Under where he is the future King. This is a mistake @RoyalReporter
— Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) August 18, 2023
What a sexist stance to take not to support the #Lionesses at #WorldCup2023 in person as President of FA & another failure by Prince William to lead by example. We know Men’s football is treated differently & deferentially. What a joke of a President!
Deplorable decision. pic.twitter.com/n1s7azrYju
— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 17, 2023
'Spain can send its Queen and her daughter…and we send the Culture Secretary.'
As Prince William will not travel to watch the Lionesses in their first World Cup final, @NickFerrariLBC says that 'if it was the blokes, you would have everybody there'. pic.twitter.com/OIiITQZi39
— LBC (@LBC) August 18, 2023
Is this the most bashing William’s got since Meghan came on the scene? This is a storm in a teacup and the press will be back to kissing his ass after the World Cup. All will be forgotten if England wins on Sunday.
If I was Kate – I would go. Can you imagine? Just go Kate! Say you are standing in for wills. Hahaha
@MoxyLady:If Kate went the press would break their deal with KP. She’s not going to do anything to defy William, not in public. Plus she’s just as lazy as William. She’s barely gone to a Rugby match since taking over as Patron.
Camilla should go. Wouldn’t it mean more to the team if their little queenie showed up?? Or send Anne and Zara. No one wants William.
If I were KC I’d already be on a (private) plane. It would be pr gold.
in my dreams, Meghan and harry are there to support the Lioneses!!!
If I was Harry, I would go haha
Kate would support women? AHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Maybe — Maybe not. I think, a year after QEll’s death, people will be paying attention to what Charles’s reign looks like and wondering what they can expect from William. William’s lack of interest is likely to be noticed. I don’t think that will be forgotten. For people who value the monarchy, it’s hard to imagine what qualities they might see William bringing to his role — especially in the absence of the Queen and Charles who’ve both been seen as earnest and hard working.
Wonder what the story blaming Meghan for this will say.
My thoughts exactly! This is the first time in a long time that there have been so many negative articles that don’t have Meghan as the hook. Are the tabs finally realizing the Sussex’s ain’t coming back so they better start getting shady about Kate and Will? Or, as you say, will the next crop of stories somehow drag Meghan into things that don’t involve her?
I don’t click on DM stories about the Sussexes. I just read the excerpts here and that’s it. But I’m clicking on all these stories about the Waleses, lol.
LOL, that’s so true.
I actually think it will be worse if England wins. England wins the WC and the FA president isnt there to celebrate with them? the future head of state isn’t there? If Spain wins, the focus will be on Spain and Queen Letizia and Sofia (right? Sofia is going/). But if England wins…its going to be very noticeable that William refused to attend.
Yea I said the same thing on the other post. If the Lionesses win his absence will be even more glaring.
…and next month Willie gonna be all caught up in his feelings when H&M are showered with love and accolades by the world’s wounded warriors and Duesseldorf. Because H&M haularse to help change the lives of those who served their countries and paid a price for it… with a unifying acknowledgement of them — through The Invictus Games.
The contrast is going to be striking….pictures of Harry celebrating with athletes at IG and no pictures of William celebrating with athletes at the world cup….
This is DELICIOUS. We always knew it would happen. They can’t cover up and ignore his laziness forever. I hope they continue to drag him. And I hope the more obstinate he becomes – the MORE they drag him.
Peg is a do as I say not as I do kind of asshole. Just who is he on vacation with that he can’t be bothered to do his job? If these people are so mad then maybe they should tell us where this so special vacation is and who he is with. I doubt he is with Can’t.
Right? Where is he? If Kate was with Rose and her husband the other day, then who is William vacationing with at this time? He’s the heir to the British throne–even if he’s vacationing with his Soulmate Sidepiece in the most remote location on earth, there’s still a way to extract him for the World Cup. He can return straight to his all important vacation as soon as the game is over. I can’t believe his staff didn’t develop a contingency plan for something as obvious as this–is he really so headstrong that he doesn’t understand that this game is more important than another day of fun in the sun with his girlfriend? That’s incredible to me.
He is probably in Africa putting post-it notes with his name on them on all the elephants and rhinos. Because they are his, you know.
So delightful that he’s finally being held to account for his workshy ways even the tiniest bit. I haven’t seen any reporting around exactly what he’s doing or where he is. We know it’s not at Anmer with Kate unless he’s hustling back now, and he’d probably have been sighted if he were in Windsor or at KP.
💯👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Let the countdown until the Wails release family vacation pics of their kids in order to quell the uproar begin!
Lol I HOPE Harry is checking his schedule….
I totally agree with Chaine and Laura D’Souza comments in the other thread.
Why would Harry be checking his schedule?
To see if he can catch the final game.
If William’s “too busy”. And Harry’s there to enthusiastically support the women’s team, that will be quite a contrast. It will also be a reminder re: what an asset Harry has been to the BRF, and what they’ve lost, thanks in large part to William’s intractable limitations.
So Harry will be there just as a fan?
Spread the rumour that Harry will be there and watch how fast Willie jumps on a plane.
Lol, Harry ain’t jumping into this international peg mess.
Lol. @ Lady D — that would be hilarious!
Nah, leave Harry out of this mess and let the spotlight remain on William’s absence. It just drives home the point of how desperately William needed Harry to shuffle him off to do all his work. If the weak heir just did his job, he wouldn’t be continually snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Is harry still in Signapore? that’s only a short 5 hour flight from OZ… God, I would LOVE it if he showed up when Wills couldn’t be bothered.
You’d have thought that this would have been the perfect opportunity for William to take Charlotte. Would have been (for once) a good PR play and the sycophant press would have been praising it as the greatest dad move in the history of parenting. I was at first surprised that they didn’t have Kate do it instead, which would have been spun the same way. BUT, ah yes. That would have made it obvious that Will is *not* on his extended vacation with his wife. When you have so many things to hide, decisions become way more complicated than necessary….
Yes I agree. It shows his weakness as heir. He lacks Harry’s emotional intelligence. Despite the sycophants in the media. A lot in the UK are not necessarily anti but are indifferent to the Monarchy but more people get excited by football and especially England doing well in a World Cup. He should have had both the Qatar and this event in his diary from beginning of the year. It was an opportunity for him to lead the Country which he was too stupid to grasp. And if his staff were aware and tried to tell him he obviously didn’t want to listen
Hahahahahaha. He’s stuck now – too late to go as we’ll all know he’s been forced into it. Loving this 🙂
#notmyking
#notmymonarchy
& #notmybrexit whilst I’m on a roll!
That’s the thing. Now he’s gonna get dragged for days and it’s too late to change. I agree that if he went, the smart move would have been to take Charlotte. But, in addition to lazy, William is awfully dumb. This is all so delicious. 😋
William can’t make it there before the game? It’s about 4pm in England right now, so he would land in Oz on Saturday. The game is Sunday. It seems doable to me, plus for all we know, he’s next door in NZ vacationing.
Yeah, I think he could still make it if he wanted. But he doesn’t want. And I highly doubt he’s in England right now.
@Jais I wonder if that is part of the issue here. William is not in England. So he has to get from wherever he is and back to England and then to Australia. He can’t be seen arriving in Australia on a flight that just came from the Seychelles or Kenya etc. Especially now that we all know Kate is in Norfolk.
@becks1, 😂 , I really think that could be part of what’s going on. Doubt we will ever find out but omg I wish we could. It’s such an epic clusterfuck. Fr, imagine if a journalist exposed where he is right now and with whom. If it ended up being the womens’ soccer team that ultimately brought William down, that would be so chef’s kiss.
Yup he’s probably in the Caribbean or something
Even if he could still practically get to Australia, it’s too late for the optics. They’re really really really bad 🙂
Yep, this is a mistake – he should have been there already. (And it may be too late now – since Sydney’s 9 hours ahead of London and it takes around 24 hours to get there. That’s assuming he’s in the vicinity of London, of course – no one seems to know).
If he’s getting ticked off publicly by Piers (who as we know is normally rabidly pro-Waleses), he has a problem.
There’s a huge swell of public support for the Lionesses in England right now. William has completely failed to read the room.
Also, he seems to be getting much more bashing over this than Sunak is – I guess because Sunak is at least sending a representative. And because William is the president of the FA.
Sunak is the PM and in theory has actual work to do, so not attending the match can be excused. The entire point of the royals is that they do this soft power diplomacy stuff, which includes attending sports events. That William is skipping a historic final when he normally attends the men’s events for lesser tournaments is what is causing the ruckus from people who don’t normally criticize him.
Pegginton Wails is such a loser.
I wonder if these Peg articles getting loads of clicks will signal to the toxic media that they can make their money writing about people other than H&M? Almost as if this is a test run to see how people respond.
Infanta Sofia isn’t the heir. She’s the younger daughter.
I have no doubt that William would go for the men’s team.
The heir (Leonor) just started her military training – the family all dropped her off together earlier this week.
Maybe he’s hiding somewhere because he’s getting some hair transplant or some tweaking done this face.
It’s weird that he’s missing the opportunity to include this in his ITV documentary.
I think Pegs owes the taxpayers an explanation as to why he refuses to do the bare minimum for Britain. He needs to be held accountable, although he won’t be.
I agree. He’s the FA president, it is absolutely his job to support Football across the board in that position even if he wasn’t royal.
An appropriate time to introduce the blessed Marina Hyde’s latest column:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/aug/18/lionesses-let-down-men-gianni-infantino-explain-fight-battles
Perfect, thanks Pip!
Love this for him. Why is his stupid ass acting like vacation plans can’t be changed? Gather up the kids, tell Buttons to slap on her World Cup wiglet and head to Oz. Unless they’re not vacationing together…🤔
It’s the fact that he refuses to end his 2 month holiday for the WWC. What an absolute prick. It’s his freaking job.
And if he can’t perform his job, he needs to be replaced.
I mean…apparently that’s not how it works in a hereditary monarch😂. Pity. Maybe then the whole system should be replaced. What use is this head of state thing then?
Glad William is getting dragged. As FA president it’s his job to be there. If he can to the US – a non Commonwealth country – for Earthshot he can go to Australia. I think the damage is done. If William does show people will know it was due to public pressure.
…just have a big event on the grounds of one of your many homes, W, and invite the public to watch the match on a giant screen with you. Environmentally friendly, cost conscious, supportive of the lionesses, good press, oh, and guess what, there’s already a big screen outside Balmoral where people are being charged to watch old movies and eat snacks. This is so so easy, W.
Imagine if there were some half-in/half-out royals that could go in his place. It would still look bad imo if he didn’t go himself since he’s the FA prez, but at least he’d be sending some kind of rep from the RF. I mean, jeez, the Tindalls love to go to Australia, just saying.
Is Beckham going to the final?
I saw somewhere that he was, but no clue if that was a reliable source.
Wait I doubt he is, I think the League finals or whatever for MSL are this weekend and Miami is in that with Messi. He’ll be there.
It’s a bit rich for Piss Morgan to be calling out William’s sexism, but whatever. William deserves every bit of criticism that’s coming his way. I hope it’s ruined his vacation (batten down the pillows, wherever William is staying).
When even Piers Morgan thinks you’re sexist…..
Yeah I’m hating this whole situation even more because stupid William has made me have to agree with piers morgan
The backlash is delicious indeed! May it follow him everywhere and disturb his peace.
A two month vacation!!! No one else gets a two month vacation. What a scam.
I’m not sure I know anyone who takes 2 month vacations, other than the retired.
I work around a lot of wealthy folks. They take 2-3 month vacations during the summer.
He’s morphing into C. Montgomery Burns
He really is. A mixture of Uncle Edward and Mister Burns.
I think part of the reason the backlash is so big is bc everyone knows hes on vacation.
If this was in November/December, and he was doing the odd work event here and there (you know, typical schedule), I think it would still be a big deal but at least “logistical constraints” would make more sense. This really is just about William being too lazy to go and everyone knows it.
Lol why are they saying Harry should go?? He’s probably sitting at home thinking “Why am I in this now?”
For once an article that he has truly earned and shown he deserves.. hope they keep focusing on his inadequacies and entitlement after all he is being paid a fortune yearly by the taxpayers to represent the country. Show up, smile, clap, shake hands, leave is literally all they do, if they stop doing that why pay for them anymore?
1. Replace him as FA president immediately. 2. This is such a dumb move my money is he is on vacation with someone else outside the UK and can’t get back discreetly.
Apparently there are limits to their “support”. Would it be wasteful? Sure but any flight is and I don’t see anyone else factoring that into travel plans. So next excuse – he’s on vacation. Well the World Cup has been on the books longer than his vacation. This shows he didn’t care enough and/or didn’t think they could win. Also people are noting that it’s a 22 hour flight. Spare me. I could handle a 22 hour first class or charter flight. Wherever he is, he better hope the paps don’t find out. Imagine this coming back up if there are photos of him vacationing outside of the UK.
The press knows where he is and probably who he is with. They are totally yanking his chain. The absolute dragging that William and Kate are getting through these various stories is absolutely delicious. There has to be a scapegoat in the family and I really feel like the Harry/Meg stuff is getting old even for the haters. So the press needs new targets.
I love that this public dragging will eventually anger Charles, when word gets to him (out in the woods talking to mushrooms). This reflects badly on him as well, and pens will be thrown. Teeth will be gritted. It’s like the Wales’ arriving late to the coronation all over again.