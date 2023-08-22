“They’re manufacturing a ‘backlash’ against Rachel Zegler now” links

Here’s a good piece on why dumbasses are “mad” at Rachel Zegler, who is playing Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake. [Pajiba]
All I can say is “some white-folks got some real issues.” It’s kind of sad.
Yeah really. Snow White is a fictional character. It should be played by anyone. Some people do have issues with the remake regarding the dwarfs though. They have switched out the dwarfs for average sized people. I think they didn’t want to offend anyone? However, little people are losing jobs because of this. I don’t know how to feel about it.
Why can’t an adaptation have “snow white” be about the purity of her character and not skin color? There is literally no actress whose skin is as white as snow (even the Disney animated character didn’t have “snow white” skin). So we’re just arguing over shades of beige.
Manufacturered backlash is right. A group of hateful trolls have decided that Rachel Zegler is too arrogant and not humble enough to play Snow White in the upcoming film. prejudice and jealousy seem to be fuel driving this hate train. And I don’t think that Rachel doesn’t have a large enough fan base to fight on her behalf.
Jealousy is a huge part of it. A lot of White women (not all of course) can not stand it when a WOC is prettier or smarter than they are. This happens in everyday real life all the time.
I liked the article, although I disagree with the description of the “cycle” that we go through, to the extent it expects (at some point in time) that there will be any admission that society was too harsh on her. That only works when men do something that collectively offends society (rape, harassment, racist tirades against female cops, homophobia). Women don’t ever get forgiven.
She looks more like Disney Snow White than anyone else I can think of. ✔
I thought she was really good in West Side Story!
I LOVE ❤️ 😍 💖 ❣️ 💕 💘 ❤️ THAT CHANEL COLOR PALETTE ❣️
it IS beautiful, that lipstick color stunning
What Elon Musk really means is, Caucasian population is in trouble.
That’s what they *always* mean.
Maybe that’s Elon’s reason but low birth rates are a problem in other country too. Like Japan and Korea. The government is freaking out because they can’t motivate people to have children in such a shitty economy. Most people of birthing age are like,” I can barely afford to take care of myself, why should I bring a kid into my life I can’t afford to take care of and raise properly?”
@PK is 100% correct. With Gen Z there are many WOC who are doing extremely well in the mainstream like Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, Lola Tung, Halle Bailey, Jenna Ortega. And yeah I can see a little jealousy for that exact reason. Even Zendaya was dragged a few weeks where some were questioning her beauty, but soo many fans went to defend her. Who are those Karens and MAGAs kidding, Of course Zendaya is not only gorgeous and but she’s also very successful. And they’re bitter about that. They can’t accept the fact that these women are also the face of the US, diverse and what the US stands in the first place a blending of melting pots.
LOL people questioning Zendaya’s beauty (??) holy f*ck. Yes jealousy because WW no longer have a monopoly on what is seen by the mainstream as beautiful. Still can’t get over anyone questioning Zendaya’s beauty smdh…
@pk and @ac they hate on us because they’re jealous and their entitlement is out for the world to see online and IRL. The white tears causing brown scars and eliciting the sympathy and straight white male response they live for just isn’t what it used to be. Thank goodness for poc and our allies speaking up and trying to stop/ shut these racists down.
It wasn’t even they were questioning Zendaya’s beauty, but they were taking screenshots from the show where she is playing a drug addict and comparing her to some white, blonde, blue eyed girl. They weren’t sharing her red carpet pics, of course. Besides the point an actress doesn’t need to be the most beautiful woman to do her job, the discourse was basically racist. It reminded me of how royal fans photoshop Meghan’s pics to make her ugly and edit Kate’s pics to make her beautiful. British racists and American racists are the same.
Agree. Yeah , I saw that on Twitter also. They were comparing a photo of Zendaya playing a druggie character in Euphoria vs a Swedish girl on a bus. It was a stupid comparison. Before that someone posted that they’ve seen better than Zendaya when they were in high school “back in the day”. I’ve seen Zendaya in person and she’s so super stunning. She’s definitely a standout. She’s also very talented. It’s the whole thing about jealousy and yes being racist.
Still don’t believe the Chalamet Jenner stuff is real. I mean, yes I absolutely believe they hooked up and maybe are still hooking up but this is not a real thing for anyone except Kris Jenner, who desperately wants it to be.
I haven’t followed the Rachel Zegler issue closely, but every time I see a clip of her I think…why is this a problem? She sounds confident and like a woman who knows her worth. I guess people think we are supposed to politely beg for scraps.
It’s all about racism. She’s gorgeous and talented and some wipepo cannot handle that, and expect her and everyone else who looks like her to beg for scraps.
Lazy race baiting… Try harder. She could be lilly white and she’d still come across like an entitled little wokenstein monster. I’ll be surprised if she’ll be able to get a bit part in a commercial if she keeps it up.
Kstew lip shape and that lip color—beautiful. So much better than the duck lip look.
In that picture at the top, Rachel Zegler looks perfect for Snow White.
People are nuts.
I didn’t agree 100% with her comments about the original Snow White, but you know what I did? I shrugged and moved on with my life. I thought she was great in West Side Story and I am sure she will do a great job here as well.
And people involved in the remakes HAVE to talk about how its different from the original, or else what’s the point of the remake?
I cosign Becks’s entire comment ^^
Especially the part about just shrugging and getting on with your life. So many people seem to need to be outraged about *something* at all times now.
Once you remove the Daddy issues, Musk is obsessed with birth rates for the same reason every economic elitist is: because as the middle class shrinks, so will our tax share, and as the working class shrinks, so will their pool of wage slaves. As the bills start coming in, the government will be forced to start looking at the wealthier classes for taxes again. They need us to hold up the pillars they’re eroding.
The plantation mindset of women as chattel slavery never went away. They just bided their time to reintroduce it with more palatable language under a more socially acceptable mechanism and broader reach. Now that they’ve taken Roe, they just have no reason to hide it anymore, hence why you’re hearing it stated in the bluntest, most dehumanizing economic terms (“domestic baby supply” “lost of taxpayer revenue” etc).
The Rachel backlash is insane. “scandal ridden”….wtf!?! Scandal ridden is Depp, Pitt, and Hammer. Not a young woman with an opinion on a very old movie.
This is a very good article by Pajiba. I also wondered if Rachel is Jewish, which would add an anti-Semitic slant to the hate machinery, a dog whistle, if you will.
If Disney didn’t modernise the story and have Rachel Zegler make statements on being a modern Snow White then no one would see the movie. This way at least they’re generating publicity. If Disney truly cared about telling relevant stories and developing strong and diverse characters they would simply invest in original ideas. None of them care about anything else but generating income for minimal effort.
K-Stew looks so great. She should be that glamorous on film. I wish. Also thanks for the male models link. Not as gorg as the male models of the 90’s but still hot stuff.
Heaven forbid people call out a horribly entitled actress! She/her just comes across as a toxic little princess in all her interviews. The snide comment about the prince actor’s part being cut comes across pretty bad… She seems more out of touch than her critics.