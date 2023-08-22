“They’re manufacturing a ‘backlash’ against Rachel Zegler now” links

Here’s a good piece on why dumbasses are “mad” at Rachel Zegler, who is playing Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake. [Pajiba]

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet might have sort of confirmed that they went on a tropical vacation together?? [LaineyGossip]

An arrest for a star of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. [Starcasm]

Kristen Stewart can really pull off a strong makeup look. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Rita Ora wore a bikini. [JustJared]

Billy Porter channels his inner Angelina Jolie in a muumuu. [GFY]

Elon Musk’s obsession with birth rates is disturbing. [Jezebel]

Julie Bowen praises Sofia Vergara. [Buzzfeed]

Olivia Culpo went to a football game. [Egotastic]

Who was clamoring for a Good Burger sequel? [Seriously OMG]

Some male models, for your perusal. [Socialite Life]