Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River

Serena Williams gave birth to her second child! It sounds like this birth was a lot less complicated than her first one. When she gave birth to Olympia – her little Virgo – in 2017, Serena suffered massive postpartum complications. She had blood clots in her lungs and she was slowly suffocating to death. Serena’s husband Alexis announced the birth of their second baby girl, Adira River Ohanian. It kind of sounds like this kid will go by her middle name too (Olympia’s first name is Alexis as well). From Alexis’s IG:
Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.
I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.
“Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”
I had to look up the quote because I’m not religious in the slightest. It’s Isaiah 48:18: “If only you had paid attention to my commands, your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.” I kind of just think they both liked the name River, but Serena IS religious (she’s a Jehovah’s Witness) so who knows. It’s crazy that Alexis (Taurus) and Serena (Libra) have a Virgo girl and a Leo girl. That house is just jam-packed full of charisma!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.
Wohoo! Congrats to Serena , Alexis and big sis Olympia.
I am getting my insemination hopefully at en of the month if all works so looking forward to being a mom and having my little bundle too after this long long road… 🤞 it happens for me.
Best wishes to you @cel2495!
Best of luck Cel!
All the best!
Wishing you all the luck Cel!! I did three rounds of PGD IVF for my two sons and it was so hard. I hope you are giving yourself lots of care and grace.
Congrats to their family! ❤
Congratulations to the whole family! I love the name!
So glad she delivered safely. I always fear for Black women giving birth because our doctors don’t listen to us. My cousin almost died giving birth in Florida four years ago because her doctor ignored what she was telliing him and I still think about it a lot.
Yay! I’m glad everyone is healthy and that Serena didn’t run into any complications. It sounds like the hospital staff this time was very attentive to her concerns and wellbeing.
Congrats to the family.
I had no idea Serena was a witness but that’s a beautiful quote and I love the name. So glad this time around she had the best medical care (that everyone deserves but doesn’t get). I’ve helped out in /worked in health forever in different ways and it’s not equal. That’s why I volunteer to try to help those without a voice. Anyway congrats to the O family!
Congratulations to the happy family!!! And how cute is Olympia in that pose? LOL!!!! So adorbs.
Aww, yay! Congrats! That little Olympia is adorable. (Please please please don’t ever break up.)
I am relieved Serena had a easier delivery and love how Olympia has the fancy hair, dress, nails and jewelry! One can tell she feels special too, smart parenting.
So happy for them! I didn’t realize how worried I had been for her until I heard this news. That pic of Olympia meeting her baby sister is adorable 😍
Congratulations to the happy family!