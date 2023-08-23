Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River

Serena Williams gave birth to her second child! It sounds like this birth was a lot less complicated than her first one. When she gave birth to Olympia – her little Virgo – in 2017, Serena suffered massive postpartum complications. She had blood clots in her lungs and she was slowly suffocating to death. Serena’s husband Alexis announced the birth of their second baby girl, Adira River Ohanian. It kind of sounds like this kid will go by her middle name too (Olympia’s first name is Alexis as well). From Alexis’s IG:

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

[From Alexis’s IG]

I had to look up the quote because I’m not religious in the slightest. It’s Isaiah 48:18: “If only you had paid attention to my commands, your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.” I kind of just think they both liked the name River, but Serena IS religious (she’s a Jehovah’s Witness) so who knows. It’s crazy that Alexis (Taurus) and Serena (Libra) have a Virgo girl and a Leo girl. That house is just jam-packed full of charisma!