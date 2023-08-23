Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River

Serena Williams gave birth to her second child! It sounds like this birth was a lot less complicated than her first one. When she gave birth to Olympia – her little Virgo – in 2017, Serena suffered massive postpartum complications. She had blood clots in her lungs and she was slowly suffocating to death. Serena’s husband Alexis announced the birth of their second baby girl, Adira River Ohanian. It kind of sounds like this kid will go by her middle name too (Olympia’s first name is Alexis as well). From Alexis’s IG:

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.

I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.

“Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

[From Alexis’s IG]

I had to look up the quote because I’m not religious in the slightest. It’s Isaiah 48:18: “If only you had paid attention to my commands, your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.” I kind of just think they both liked the name River, but Serena IS religious (she’s a Jehovah’s Witness) so who knows. It’s crazy that Alexis (Taurus) and Serena (Libra) have a Virgo girl and a Leo girl. That house is just jam-packed full of charisma!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, Adira River”

  1. Cel2495 says:
    August 23, 2023 at 7:27 am

    Wohoo! Congrats to Serena , Alexis and big sis Olympia.

    I am getting my insemination hopefully at en of the month if all works so looking forward to being a mom and having my little bundle too after this long long road… 🤞 it happens for me.

    Reply
  2. MsIam says:
    August 23, 2023 at 7:41 am

    Congrats to their family! ❤

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    August 23, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Congratulations to the whole family! I love the name!

    Reply
  4. sunny says:
    August 23, 2023 at 7:48 am

    So glad she delivered safely. I always fear for Black women giving birth because our doctors don’t listen to us. My cousin almost died giving birth in Florida four years ago because her doctor ignored what she was telliing him and I still think about it a lot.

    Reply
  5. Izzy says:
    August 23, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Yay! I’m glad everyone is healthy and that Serena didn’t run into any complications. It sounds like the hospital staff this time was very attentive to her concerns and wellbeing.

    Reply
  6. seaflower says:
    August 23, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Congrats to the family.

    Reply
  7. The Old Chick says:
    August 23, 2023 at 8:09 am

    I had no idea Serena was a witness but that’s a beautiful quote and I love the name. So glad this time around she had the best medical care (that everyone deserves but doesn’t get). I’ve helped out in /worked in health forever in different ways and it’s not equal. That’s why I volunteer to try to help those without a voice. Anyway congrats to the O family!

    Reply
  8. Mireille says:
    August 23, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Congratulations to the happy family!!! And how cute is Olympia in that pose? LOL!!!! So adorbs.

    Reply
  9. Mollu says:
    August 23, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Aww, yay! Congrats! That little Olympia is adorable. (Please please please don’t ever break up.)

    Reply
  10. Paulkid says:
    August 23, 2023 at 8:41 am

    I am relieved Serena had a easier delivery and love how Olympia has the fancy hair, dress, nails and jewelry! One can tell she feels special too, smart parenting.

    Reply
  11. AB says:
    August 23, 2023 at 8:59 am

    So happy for them! I didn’t realize how worried I had been for her until I heard this news. That pic of Olympia meeting her baby sister is adorable 😍

    Reply
  12. Twin Falls says:
    August 23, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Congratulations to the happy family!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment