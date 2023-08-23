King Charles learned ‘he can do what he likes without any fear of consequences’

Here are some photos of King Charles at the formal “welcome” ceremony at Balmoral Castle on Monday. This ceremony was done much later than QEII used to do, partly because QEII liked to be “in residence” officially in Balmoral by late July, whereas Charles has been staying at Birkhall so as to allow for more tourism at Balmoral. Charles just has so many properties, palaces, castles, halls, cottages and mansions at his disposal now, there’s no way he can ever spend enough time in each one. Oh well.
On Monday, the Metropolitan Police also announced that King Charles had been cleared of all potential charges in the years-long “cash-for-honours” scandal. The investigation was slow-walked and it was largely an exercise in bureaucratic ass-covering. There was never any chance that Charles would ever have to face consequences for passing out knighthoods and British citizenship papers to anyone who gave him a suitcase full of cash. I was surprised that the Daily Beast’s Royalist column even bothered to cover it, and to be critical of King Charles. Here’s the important part of the Royalist column:
After [Michael Fawcett’s] letter was published, a complaint was made to the police by former MP and cabinet minister Norman Baker. Investigations proceeded slowly and the king was never interviewed despite saying he was willing to co-operate. On Monday, the police quietly announced that they would not be proceeding with the investigation. They did not say why.
Baker condemned the decision not to proceed as evidence of corruption and double standards. He told The Daily Beast: “It’s an open and shut case. People were condemned out of their own mouths. The letter said, give us some money, and we’ll help you with your application for citizenship and a further honor. I mean, that that was there in black and white. I think the U.K., sadly, is more corrupt than it used to be. And I think it’s also a place where vested interests are not challenged as much as they should be. The fact that people get away with it has probably encouraged others. There is a message here; that if you’re an important person, and you have got friends in the right places, then you can get away with things.” He said a normal person would have gotten a “very different result.”
Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, an organization that campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy, told The Daily Beast: “If you look at the letter from Michael Fawcett, the evidence couldn’t be clearer. He was very clearly and explicitly saying, ‘We will help you get an honour in response to the donation.’ Fawcett couldn’t possibly promise an honour without the knowledge and support of Charles. So the notion that the police would drop the investigation without having even spoken to Charles is absurd. I think Charles will have learned a helpful lesson from this, which is that he can do what he likes without any fear of consequences.”
“This is not the first time the Met have ignored accusations against the royals. When Charles was accused of having received €3 million in cash from a Qatari politician, for example, the police should have investigated that, because there are laws about bringing money into the country, and there are laws around money laundering. But they just ignored it. And, of course, Virginia Roberts reported Andrew to the Met many years ago, and they ignored that as well,” he said. “I think it reflects very badly on the royals. Charles is someone who clearly has no concerns about living by the standards that the rest of us have to live by.”
While I understand why we still need to make a show of gathering critical statements about police corruption and royal double-standards, I do have to wonder if this is performative at every level? Absolutely nothing happened to Prince Andrew, you know? Andrew’s crimes were about rape, human trafficking and Jeffrey Epstein. Charles’s crimes are also sleazy, but in a completely different way. Anyway, I’m not surprised that nothing happened. That was the whole point of Clarence House strategically leaking those stories before Charles became king.
Meanwhile, the Telegraph’s sources insist that Charles will never, ever work with Michael Fawcett again. We’ll see.
The UK was always corrupt Mr. Baker, and they exported that corruption all around the world. These complaints do seem performative.
Sometimes I wonder if those people live in my same country, it’s full of corruption and bribery even in local councils, imagine at that level.
Corruption at every level is an open secret in the U.K. there’s a gesture people make with a grin talking about it. Rubbing the thumb and forefinger together means money was involved. That’s locally. Corruption by the Royals is hidden and no one wants to talk about it. Governments try to stamp it out by new laws accusing the populace of infringing them. I could go on about this all day. The Monarchy is untouchable.
The British sovereign has immunity from civil and criminal prosecution. Charles could shoot someone in the middle of Trafalgar Square and nothing would happen to him. William taking the throne is now more scarier.
Yes to this last part.
This is what I was thinking – of course he can do what he likes with no consequence. There is no mechanism to hold him accountable besides public opinion and that’s not really a good answer. the monarch really is above the law and that should be a big problem for british people.
Our monarch has also that same immunity and it wasn’t until the press stopped protecting him and his dealings that he was pushed to abdicate. That took a long time. The popular opinion was overwhelmingly against him and it was seen as the way to save the monarchy. The UK press doesn’t seem interested in pushing anything of the sort, so until then there’s no way to move that needle because people in the UK are distracted whatever the tabloids want to distract them with.
He has always been able to do whatever he wanted without consequences isn’t that ingrained in them at birth? Isn’t he ordained ( or whatever the correct term) by God and hence can do no wrong? The people of Britain need to rise up and do whatever it takes to help rid themselves of the monarchy. We as Americans did this decades ago and it took work but we got it accomplished. I know it’s easier said then done but you got to start somewhere.
Exactly, lol at the fake outrage in this article. The Royals have always been able to escape punishment or find some lackey to take the fall. Seems in this day and age, the public would want to give the boot.
Silence from the British media on this.
And yet the British media went to town to thrash and castigate Meghan for wearing the earrings given to the Queen by the Saudi Crown Prince .
The daily beast was very critical of William laziness and inadequacy before Meghan marriage in the royal family,and now is broadcasting his propaganda….
All this about c-rex maybe true,but it looks hypocritical,when William meddling with dailymail against sil, assault of his brother,involvment into harassment and defamation,racist HR,work discipline,messy finances are left out if inquiry….
Charles inherited the Duchy of Cornwall as a child so as soon as he was legally of age to control it (18 or 21?), he became financially independent of the monarch (his mother) and as such created his own court and did whatever he wanted with his shady associates and Camilla.
Charles has a long, long history of shady dealings that have been brushed aside by the establishment because he is a royal and heir to the throne. The grumblings about his actions have been performative but have never led to any legal consequences.
The royal mafia institution is allowed to operate without legal consequences because the society is structured to allow it. It’s a protection racket facilitated by the media for generations. Harry didn’t play the game and the royal mafia and their sycophants are bent out of shape about it. Thankfully he was able to escape to America. If he had stayed in the UK I think he and his family would have been completely annihilated with no opportunity to be financially independent and safe.
The fact that he’s not accountable is not news to Charles. And whether Britain is more corrupt than before is an open and irrelevant question. As long as it has had a monarchy, it’s been corrupt by definition. It will continue to be so. And vested interests are not really challenged at all, let alone not challenged enough.
So much of this corruption is because the Brits want fancy Royals, but don’t want to pay for them. The money has to come from somewhere. All this talk of scaling back, but the whole damn thing keeps costing more and more money every year.
British people have been brainwashed into thinking they NEED the monarchy to save them from whatever. If the population was better educated and not spoon fed media tripe, on TV too we wouldn’t have a Monarchy (I used to be a Royalist, a cynical one )
The older Charles gets the more of Harry I see in his face, in his facial expressions.
Haven’t they always been free of consequences though? I remember when I first learned about sovereign immunity, someone explained that if you were in a car accident and the non drivers license having Queen hit you, then the accident was your fault. The Queen getting arrested for a crime was tantamount to blasphemy and unfathomable. As an American, I thought it was both hilarious and preposterous (then Trump was elected) and mediocrity really reigned supreme in both countries.
I think that this freedom from every legal and/or criminal consequence will encourage even worse behavior from the monarch and his heir bc they both have shown that they lack morals, integrity and common sense and C-Rex has shown that his word can’t be relied upon regardless of illegality of him rescinding deals. If I was a business person, I would be very hesitant to enter into any deals with him bc how would you force him to honor any terms of a contract? He’s the king. Can he even be sued? How quickly would that lawsuit get dismissed? SM seems to be the only space where the Royals are held somewhat accountable. I love it when they get dragged for unnecessarily asinine behavior.
Norman Baker – is he the same guy who wrote that good book “And What Would You Do” -what the Royal Family doesn’t want you know?” If so, why is he sounding surprised at the level of corruption surrounding the Rotten Family? If anything, he should be surprised more Royals haven’t been exposed for more types of corruption. Like did they ever find out anything else about the dead woman found on the grounds of KP? Bc that story disappeared from the papers very quickly.
Nothing new here, the British monarch has immunity from prosecution, I think any basic student of history or constitution should know that! If Brits are serious they need to vote to abolish such an archaic institution and step into the 21st century as a democracy.