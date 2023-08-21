King Charles cleared of all charges in the long-running cash-for-honours scandal

Throughout 2021 and 2022, there was a steady drip of stories about then-Prince Charles and his years-long activities to secure millions of dollars for The Prince’s Foundation. He’s best known for the Prince’s Trust, but his foundation is where he overextended himself by buying Dumfries House in Scotland, plus there were like a half dozen other weird property deals where Charles really miscalculated. Basically, he needed millions of dollars and he got into bed with some of the shadiest billionaires in the Middle East and beyond. He was passing out British honours to anyone who would give him a suitcase full of cash. I still believe that Charles or someone close to him leaked all of that in QEII’s final years as a way to disclose all of the improprieties ahead of his kingship. Charles also calculated (correctly) that nothing would come of the police investigation.
No further action will be taken by detectives who have been investigating cash-for-honours allegations involving the king’s charity the Prince’s Foundation, the Metropolitan police said.
The force launched the investigation in February after media reports alleged offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.
In September 2021, the Sunday Times published claims that the billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz paid tens of thousands of pounds to fixers with links to the then Prince Charles who had told him they could secure the honour.
It had been alleged Mahfouz had made donations to restoration projects of interest to Charles. There are no suggestions of any wrongdoing by Mahfouz or the king.
When the allegations surfaced, the Prince’s Foundation launched an internal investigation, which in turn led to one of Charles’s former closest aides, Michael Fawcett, temporarily stepping down as its chief executive.
[From The Guardian]
Per Omid Scobie, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson notes: “We have noted the decision of the Metropolitan Police Service. All other enquiries are a matter for the Prince’s Foundation.” The Prince’s Foundation spokesperson said: “Following the conclusion of its own independent investigation and governance review last year, the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programmes for which it has been established.” Yep. Everything was hushed up, everything was buried.
Now that everything is over, don’t you agree that it was leaked by Clarence House in the first place? It was a plot orchestrated by Charles’s senior staff, who correctly bet on several things all at once: a sleazy financial scandal would be largely ignored by a national media still obsessed with all things Sussex; that by leaking all of the sordid details in a short time, the British public would be briefly outraged and then move on; that the king would never face repercussions over any of it. They even arranged Fawcett as their patsy, only everyone forgot about him too, so he’s probably sitting in the palace right now.
Surprise surprise!
The corruption is so disheartening.
We hold these truths to be self-evident that Chucky was created innocent and freed from corruption.
That works for Andy too, whose moral virginity and pristine soul should be spared such flippant accusations.
Did we expect anything less? Of course not. Laws are for little people.
Who saw that coming?
Only everybody.
+1
Of course they have found no wrong doing. Didn’t you know a king who is ordained ( or whatever term is correct) by God is not guilty of ever doing anything wrong? Yes I believe he put it out there in the midst of all the Sussex negativity Champaign (that never stops) so he could slide on through. The bags of cash will continue. Nothing to see here.
@susanCollins, well Susan, I’m back again after a few nasty days when the little bsd growing inside of me decided to make itself REALLY Painful, but here we are, same sht different day. Of course no one suspected that Charlie boy would be held accountable, even though his sticky sausage fingers were all over it!! They threw this story out hidden within a pile of crap thrown at Harry and Megan. Britain is sinking into a sewer of corruption and the Royals are the ones leading the way down
Glad you’re back! Sorry to hear the little bsd has been giving you trouble. My mum had bone cancer and said it was painful as hell. I wish you health and peace. I appreciate your presence here.
As to the news report… I’m looking around for my shocked face and can’t seem to find it anywhere! Maybe the cat ran off with it!
Well what a surprise said no one ever. What a servile lot the Brits are.
A real sham. Charles coated in Teflon. Fawcett probably got a great pension.as fall guy.
Naaahhh, Fawcett still lives with Charles at whatever palace he’s at and Camilla continues to live with her ex husband at whichever home they too have. Bunch of nasty people they all are. (It’s my strongest belief that Camilla and Charles are married in name and on paper only but that’s about it). Fawcett was never a fall guy, and never will he be. This was all orchestrated by Charles and his minions, of which Fawcett is one. Nobody is surprised, we all knew this “clearance of wrong doing” would be the outcome and they too knew this way before they even started leaking. I’m sure there’s lots of other people in the Met police that are involved in this cash for honors scandal. They all a bunch of nasty people.
Keep it up Charles. At this rate, we won’t have to worry about holding a referendum to extricate ourselves from your common wealth and filthy monarchy. You are doing a great job of murdering your own monarchy. By the time you pop your clogs, William will have a monarchy with a terminal illness.. and that’s a good thing.
So they’re saying the king is above the law and that he is free to cash-for-honours in perpetuity. Whatever he does is not a crime. Got it.
The whole point of monarchy,@Thatsnotokay.
No they are saying Charles is not guilty of handing out the honours because he cannot, as it it the Political parties in Britain who hand the things out
He can make a fellow royal something higher but this all goes thru commitees and it has done for 100 odd years
So if he wants somebody to get an honour it goes on a list that goes to Sunak,and then to a commitee to see if it passes their up/down on that list – New Year , on the anniversary of hin being Crowned and when be got a new PM but even those are not a stick on as Boris list was halved ,and the 4 week PM was cut by 2/3
Fortuona, you statement is premised on the brf having no say over the politicians who make these decisions. Since it appears that the brf and Tories work hand in glove, I challenge that premise. I’m sure that if KFC wants a specific person to receive an honor–they get it.
Well well well. Who here is shocked!?!?!?
Wow, I am totally shocked I tell you. I absolutely, totally did not see this coming.
Sigh.
Grifters, all they are is grifters and we let them continue to grift at our expense. It makes our country look bad but too but everyone seems to be working towards that goal at the moment so it seems mildly unfair to single them out.
Well, sure. How else did the monarchy amass all that wealth and art and jewels and treasures for over 1,000 years? Everything they do is legal.
Next announcement. Michael Fawcett reinstated. The man was never really off the payroll IMO. They’ve done the resign then rehire dance with him multiple times.
Quelle surprised 🙄
Reading this (huffy, poncy voice in my head), I think the word ‘alleged’ is used in all the wrong places and there is distinct lack of the use of quotation marks around words like “investigation”, “launched”, “detective” and “independent”.
Well at least Charles didn’t send a mob to attack the nation’s legislative body and run around for two years and a half years claiming to be a victim while attacking the rule of law so US needs to get its house in order first before calling the UK corrupt.
Charles doesn’t have to send a mob. He has staff for that. He’s in a symbiotic relationship with the tories. We’ll see what happens when the general election rolls around.
And don’t forget, he has sent a mob of media rats after his own son. For many years.
Trump lost the popular vote. Most Americans who voted didn’t want him. There’s political game playing everywhere, luv.
Not surprising at all. How long before Fawcett makes his return?
@AMYBEE, the minute someone offers him money to spill the tea, Charlie will haul him back in with a nice BIG pay rise and title
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a King, in possession of a good fortune, must have gotten it from Saudis in Fortnum & Mason bags.
They’re so corrupt. I’m certain ol’ Betty was too, but on the DL.
Completely unsurprising they didn’t find anything wrong! They would have needed to look for it and I’m sure the Met didn’t even try.
So not only is C-Rex “innocent”, it’s the sole fault of the person who gave him the bags of cash, with Michael Fawcett being the only designated scapegoat. With the exception of CamZ, the rest of the Royals and their affiliates should prepare to be thrown under many buses. C-Rex’ corruption will result in many scandals during his reign. With his belief in his own infallibility and specialness, he won’t be able to help himself and continue the grift. And with the 24/7 news cycle, the overactive SM landscape, and the precedent of an employee like Jason Knauf breaking an NDA without any punitive repercussions, those scandals won’t remain hidden for long. His heir will likely continue the corruption as well.
They did no wrong despite Fawcett’s letter basically setting out that Charles office would sponsor his cbe after the donor’s donation & despite Fawcett resigning 🙄
Crazy to think Meghan’s wrist sticker has probably received more scrutiny than charles cash for honours criminal claim & Andrew’s sex assault claims
The Monarch is exempt from arrest or prosecution, so it really doesn’t matter what the outcome of the investigation is. He’s home free no matter what he does.
A constitutional monarchy will always be at odds with a parliamentary democracy. The highest purpose of a democracy is political equality so if one person is above the law you have a problem that will eventually deprive everyone else of their due rights.
“People hired by King Charles to investigate King Charles about alleged wrongdoing have cleared King Charles of wrongdoing” is a hell of a statement.
I am wearing my shocked face.
Its still so upsetting to me that Charles dragged Harry into this mess and then had the press go after Harry for simply defending himself and his charities. Emails were revealed later that showed that Harry wss telling the truth when he said that he started to have suspicions about Mahfouz’s motives and that Mark Dyer turned down $1 million in donations on behalf of him and Sentabale after Charles told Mahfouz’s people that Harry would fly to Saudi Arabia on a week’s notice to meet him but unfortunately that part about the emails is nowhere to be found on Harry’s terrible wikipedia page which somehow tries to blame him for the corruption of his father and his father’s team. We all know that Charles is always willing to throw his soms under the bus but it was so jarring to see it happen like that in real time.
Thanks for that reminder about Chuck trying to throw Harry under the bus by attempting to link him to Mahfouz (who was also found free of wrongdoing 🤑). And ppl believe sordid britmedia that Chuck and Harry are going to conduct “peace talks”? Puuhleeze.