King Charles cleared of all charges in the long-running cash-for-honours scandal

Throughout 2021 and 2022, there was a steady drip of stories about then-Prince Charles and his years-long activities to secure millions of dollars for The Prince’s Foundation. He’s best known for the Prince’s Trust, but his foundation is where he overextended himself by buying Dumfries House in Scotland, plus there were like a half dozen other weird property deals where Charles really miscalculated. Basically, he needed millions of dollars and he got into bed with some of the shadiest billionaires in the Middle East and beyond. He was passing out British honours to anyone who would give him a suitcase full of cash. I still believe that Charles or someone close to him leaked all of that in QEII’s final years as a way to disclose all of the improprieties ahead of his kingship. Charles also calculated (correctly) that nothing would come of the police investigation.

No further action will be taken by detectives who have been investigating cash-for-honours allegations involving the king’s charity the Prince’s Foundation, the Metropolitan police said. The force launched the investigation in February after media reports alleged offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national. In September 2021, the Sunday Times published claims that the billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz paid tens of thousands of pounds to fixers with links to the then Prince Charles who had told him they could secure the honour. It had been alleged Mahfouz had made donations to restoration projects of interest to Charles. There are no suggestions of any wrongdoing by Mahfouz or the king. When the allegations surfaced, the Prince’s Foundation launched an internal investigation, which in turn led to one of Charles’s former closest aides, Michael Fawcett, temporarily stepping down as its chief executive.

[From The Guardian]

Per Omid Scobie, the Buckingham Palace spokesperson notes: “We have noted the decision of the Metropolitan Police Service. All other enquiries are a matter for the Prince’s Foundation.” The Prince’s Foundation spokesperson said: “Following the conclusion of its own independent investigation and governance review last year, the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programmes for which it has been established.” Yep. Everything was hushed up, everything was buried.

Now that everything is over, don’t you agree that it was leaked by Clarence House in the first place? It was a plot orchestrated by Charles’s senior staff, who correctly bet on several things all at once: a sleazy financial scandal would be largely ignored by a national media still obsessed with all things Sussex; that by leaking all of the sordid details in a short time, the British public would be briefly outraged and then move on; that the king would never face repercussions over any of it. They even arranged Fawcett as their patsy, only everyone forgot about him too, so he’s probably sitting in the palace right now.

